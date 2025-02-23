Luigi Mangione appeared in a NYC court & once again his fans swooned

If Luigi Mangione is going to do anything, it’s rock a jewel-tone sweater. Our brother Luigi was in a New York court on Friday for another hearing. I think his lawyers buy his clothes for court appearances, and whoever it is has a real eye for it. The first time Luigi appeared in court in NYC, he wore a gorgeous burgundy sweater. On Friday, he wore an emerald-green cable knit sweater with khakis and a lovely pair of loafers. The reason we have a photo of his sockless feet is because they shackled his ankles, in addition to making him wear a bulletproof vest. They keep trying to convince everyone that people are mad at Luigi or that he’s super-dangerous. Meanwhile, Luigi looks like the hot college junior whom everyone had a crush on. Between his beautiful curls, the beauty marks on his cheeks and his improbably-long eyelashes, I totally understand why so many people are hot for him.
Anyway, there was some business conducted in court on Friday, it wasn’t all just an excuse to put this hot man in front of the cameras again. Most of the hearing was about the evidence, with Luigi’s lawyers suggesting that Luigi might have been subjected to an illegal search.
[Mangione] faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, according to the Manhattan district attorney. At the Friday hearing – which took place in the same courtroom where President Donald Trump faced criminal trial in a hush money case last year – prosecutors reviewed the evidence they say they’ve turned over to the defense. The evidence includes police body camera footage, police reports, surveillance videos, data from a cell phone dropped at the scene of the crime, autopsy reports, the medical examiners’ forensic files and forensic DNA testing materials. More materials still need to be turned over to Mangione’s legal team, prosecutors said.
Additionally, Judge Carro scheduled Mangione’s next hearing for June 26 and set a schedule for his legal team to submit motions, despite objections from his defense.
Agnifilo said she’s primarily focused on ongoing talks with federal prosecutors who haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty and she wants access to all discovery materials before she submits motions. She claimed that in an HBO documentary, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had discussed evidence that hadn’t been given to the defense.
“There are three separate prosecutions that are happening about one event,” said Agnifilo, referring to the federal, New York state and Pennsylvania charges against her client. She also said she believes Mangione’s constitutional rights were violated when officers seized his belongings during his arrest in Pennsylvania. She plans to challenge some of the evidence taken by law enforcement at the time. “I think there is a very, very serious search issue in this material,” she said. “There might be evidence that might be suppressed in this case.”
CNN sort of buried it, but the idea that people in Mayor Eric Adams’ office are already giving interviews to HBO about evidence that Luigi’s defense doesn’t even have is a big f–king deal. Like, that could sink part of the case. Anyway, ahead of his court appearance, Luigi issued a statement, thanking people for their support: “I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.” Apparently, the court was packed with Luigi’s angels, and there were tons of people outside the court with pro-Luigi signs. I really don’t think the authorities understand that for many Americans, Luigi is already a folk hero.
The authorities think if they put Luigi in a bullet proof vest that people will realise he’s a vicious killer but that’s not working. I think all these attempts to manipulate the public are going to backfire.
He’s gorgeous. I wish he would stalk me!
You’d make a fine Charles Manson groupie.
@OS: being of a certain age, I also thought of the Manson acolytes, lining up outside the courthouse, crosses on their foreheads.
He is being turned into a folk hero by the wingnuts, who definitely do not want the rich marginalized. Odd how the same people who managed to sell fascism to the general public through FoxNews, talk radio, bro pods and Q can’t understand the strong arm tactics are making someone who may have committed a ruthless, cold blooded murder compelling. Wonder why?
He is the quintessential anti-hero and it doesn’t hurt that he is so good looking. Support for him comes from all corners of the political spectrum.
Mangione is a vile murderer..
Last time I checked it’s still innocent until proven guilty in this Country, for now…
That’s just prissy. Yes, he’s a murderer, and I can’t say that aside from the rulings in a court of law. If a jury of his peers acquits him, fine, he gets away with murder. I’m not a juror, I’m a member of the public opinion. Do you have a problem with that?
What company are you a CEO of? Vile murderer? Ha…so What is it called when insurance companies deny coverage for life saving care? Just the bottom line? Spare readers with your views of “justice “
Meanwhile, that company filled with killers and still getting away with it — UnitedHealthcare — recently hired a law firm specializing in libel and defamation — to handle negative social media posts about them. Just saying.
Hm: I do believe Mangione is a vicious killer and he needs help, HOWEVER, the person he allegedly killed had far more deaths on his hands. First off, private health CEOs where I live make less than a half million euro per year. Next, at this point they aren’t actively trying to deny health care to people or run out a clock like Brian Thompson (and others) did (are doing) in the US.
If the cops got any of that evidence illegally, it cannot ever be used–that IS huge! And given that Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul are Democrats working for Trump, the fairness of Luigi Mangione’s trial is already questionable.
Lastly, we know Luigi has had lifelong back problems and an unsuccessful operation. Zooming in on the picture with his feet: hopefully this is due to the Getty image, but his circulation in his ankles doesn’t look good for someone in his twenties.
I don’t know if I can buy that he is vicious. Killer, yes. I’m not saying you’re wrong – tho. Just writing out what I ruminate on I guess the more I think about legit self defence as a tragic, but sometimes justifiable, situation where someone can be killed, or some revolutionary acts, I wonder if this falls within that category? Some revolutionary violence is very hard for me to condone or justify – in fact I think killing the Tsar children was totally wrong and I still get chills thinking about what could happen in the U.S. – and elsewhere – as fascism rises because I really believed a violent revolution was avoidable. Republicans keep responding to “the left” as if a revolution has happened! But it hasn’t. But this C.E.O killing has me so concerned. I don’t want people to be murdered and I also don’t get how the ultra rich are doubling down. The global population of very poor people is growing and wealth disparity is worse than it has ever been in human history. It’s a recipe for disaster.
The oligarchs already have too much power. So of course there will be a lack of pity when there is vigilante killings. And with Elon going after federal workers there will be more people upset. Remember when it was a joke about postal workers coming in to kill people in their office? Well now it’s the whole US federal government in that position.
I think it was the bling-ring case that was destroyed because one of the main officers went on tv or did something publicly to promote himself which caused all charges to be dropped for the defendants who hadn’t already pled guilty. It would be an interesting if something similar happens here.
Why is he in a bullet proof vest? Is he at risk of being shot at? By whom? A billionaire?
Hahahahaga omg
Elno & his chainsaw.
Yeah, no. I’ve never been a fan of the “bad boy” persona – he’s misunderstood, love will change him, he’s so pretty, blah, blah, blah. No.
He’s also a big ole racist. But some people’s panties are getting drenched.
“racist?” How so?
I’ve always found it unseemly when people treated those being tried for murder as some sort of matinee idol.
The shackled ankles on this hottie are giving me some bdsm hot flashes. I hope he beats the charges so he can launch his hopefully scantily clad modeling career.
He has never admitted guilt and has pled not guilty, so he should be considered ” innocent until proven guilty”. The trial will be interesting.
The Blue Steel!
By his haircut looks like he is still being taken care of and protected in prison.
I read that he is. Most incarcerated people, not all, but most are there for non violent crimes, serving long sentences for crimes they committed as minors, or their circumstances were so dire, they were forced or coerced into crime. There will be many many men among him who see him as their peer/ hero and reports are saying he is very humble and a good community member to them as well. Allegedly sharing his prison commissary items with other inmates.
Such a Taurean with those rich,earthy tones. Perfect, 10/10, no notes 😍😍
Isn’t it sad that Luigi is the one issue that people across party lines/political ideologies can agree on? Or maybe it isn’t because we are slowly realizing that identity politics has been weaponized so that we don’t align across genders, races, religions, ethnicities, ages – to prevent any kind of class consciousness? I saw someone say that the class consciousness born from this incident in the glow up we needed and I felt bad for laughing.
Sort of. Viewing the rich as evil would have helped if more people didn’t vote for the grifter who has never paid his contractors and been saved by the corporate world and the Russia since the 90s. Also another super rich man is firing government workers for kicks and in the meanest way possible.
Part of what people don’t understand is that CEOs of health insurance companies are responsible for the murder of hundreds of thousands of Americans by failing to provide care when needed. They just didn’t hold the gun to do it.
And it is murder in that they intend to deny coverage to save money for shareholders. In a conspiracy for murder case, the person instructing the killer is convicted as much as the person who does the killing. The CEO has done no different except that in a capitalist society it is viewed as an acceptable murder.
So if we want to bring in Charles Manson comparisons, it is the health care CEO who fits the bill since Manson got others to kill for him. The main difference is that the methods used by manson’s crew were more violent and immediate.
It does not mean that Luigi didn’t kill anyone, but just that he only has one victim. The health care CEOs have way more blood on their hands.
👏
I agree fully. The people catching their pearls after reading positive comments about this guy are ignoring the stories of numerous people who had to fight their insurance companies while sick. I couldn’t believe, there are cancer patients whose treatments are getting challenged by these people. Imagine fighting cancer AND your insurance company you paid to for years.
Refusing payment for cancer treatment is murder. And there are hundreds of thousands of these situations for many health insurance companies.
That’s the atrocity here. Not just one rich guy getting shot.