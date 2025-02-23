Luigi Mangione appeared in a NYC court & once again his fans swooned

Embed from Getty Images

If Luigi Mangione is going to do anything, it’s rock a jewel-tone sweater. Our brother Luigi was in a New York court on Friday for another hearing. I think his lawyers buy his clothes for court appearances, and whoever it is has a real eye for it. The first time Luigi appeared in court in NYC, he wore a gorgeous burgundy sweater. On Friday, he wore an emerald-green cable knit sweater with khakis and a lovely pair of loafers. The reason we have a photo of his sockless feet is because they shackled his ankles, in addition to making him wear a bulletproof vest. They keep trying to convince everyone that people are mad at Luigi or that he’s super-dangerous. Meanwhile, Luigi looks like the hot college junior whom everyone had a crush on. Between his beautiful curls, the beauty marks on his cheeks and his improbably-long eyelashes, I totally understand why so many people are hot for him.

Anyway, there was some business conducted in court on Friday, it wasn’t all just an excuse to put this hot man in front of the cameras again. Most of the hearing was about the evidence, with Luigi’s lawyers suggesting that Luigi might have been subjected to an illegal search.

[Mangione] faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, according to the Manhattan district attorney. At the Friday hearing – which took place in the same courtroom where President Donald Trump faced criminal trial in a hush money case last year – prosecutors reviewed the evidence they say they’ve turned over to the defense. The evidence includes police body camera footage, police reports, surveillance videos, data from a cell phone dropped at the scene of the crime, autopsy reports, the medical examiners’ forensic files and forensic DNA testing materials. More materials still need to be turned over to Mangione’s legal team, prosecutors said. Additionally, Judge Carro scheduled Mangione’s next hearing for June 26 and set a schedule for his legal team to submit motions, despite objections from his defense. Agnifilo said she’s primarily focused on ongoing talks with federal prosecutors who haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty and she wants access to all discovery materials before she submits motions. She claimed that in an HBO documentary, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had discussed evidence that hadn’t been given to the defense. “There are three separate prosecutions that are happening about one event,” said Agnifilo, referring to the federal, New York state and Pennsylvania charges against her client. She also said she believes Mangione’s constitutional rights were violated when officers seized his belongings during his arrest in Pennsylvania. She plans to challenge some of the evidence taken by law enforcement at the time. “I think there is a very, very serious search issue in this material,” she said. “There might be evidence that might be suppressed in this case.”

[From CNN]

CNN sort of buried it, but the idea that people in Mayor Eric Adams’ office are already giving interviews to HBO about evidence that Luigi’s defense doesn’t even have is a big f–king deal. Like, that could sink part of the case. Anyway, ahead of his court appearance, Luigi issued a statement, thanking people for their support: “I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.” Apparently, the court was packed with Luigi’s angels, and there were tons of people outside the court with pro-Luigi signs. I really don’t think the authorities understand that for many Americans, Luigi is already a folk hero.

