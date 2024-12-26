Luigi Mangione served face as he was arraigned in a NYC court this week

On December 23, Luigi Mangione appeared in person at the New York State Supreme Court for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He already has at least one heavy-hitter defense lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who appeared in court with Luigi at his arraignment. She already put the NYPD on blast for the over-the-top perp walk last week, which looked more like some melodramatic scene from a copaganda movie. She name-checked NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams too, who is (like Luigi) under indictment.
I try not to spend too much time on social media during the holidays but even I am aware that Luigi’s arraignment caused a large-scale commotion. People were analyzing his clothes – a burgundy sweater (from Nordstrom), button-down shirt and khakis – and his overall styling and grooming. During his perp walk, people noticed that Luigi had seemingly gotten a fresh shave, a fade haircut and someone had groomed his eyebrows, all while he was in custody in a Pennsylvania prison. He looked similarly well-groomed in court this week. Some suggest that this is the way prisoners from Pennsylvania to New York are showing that Luigi is being protected and cared for while in custody. That being said, I don’t think they’re giving him facials. I think he just has great skin and he’s extremely photogenic.
Speaking of Luigi serving FACE, there is obviously a growing contingent of Luigi Mangione supporters. Per ABC News, at Luigi’s arraignment, “about two dozen women, who waited in line in the frigid cold for public seats in the courtroom gallery, said they were there to support Mangione. Most of the women wore face masks and a few appeared visibly emotional as Mangione entered the courtroom.” I’ve mentioned this before, but I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this in my lifetime – like, the lionization of an accused murderer on a national scale. The babygirlification of a guy accused of murking a CEO.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
There is also a media propaganda to regard the support he is getting as women liking a criminal. That is why they are underlining the women who watched the trial, but no comment on how many men came to see him. I saw protestors outside the court, both men and women supporting him. But, it is only silly girls liking a handsome criminal according to the media.
His lawyer is also on point. The media and the police are already treating him like a criminal, even though he has the right to get a fair trial. The mayor who was doing the photo op is enjoying the “innocent until proven guilty” for his own alleged crimes. I don’t know how he is gonna get a fair trial under these circumstances. Look at the police officers watching him without a blink during the hearing. I didn’t see them doing that to the serial killers, the school shooters or the serial rapists.
I noticed an EXPLOSION of sexist comments of exactly that nature on pop culture reddit. Comparing supporters to women who love Ted Bundy etc and wilfully ignoring the sociocultural context (anti systemic exploitation of the working and middle class) of the support he’s getting. It was actually shocking.
It’s going to get fucking messy and whatever disgusting things emerge that they try to make stick to this guy, I’m still going to believe that healthcare CEOs are more dangerous to society.
Thanks for pointing out the male protestors. I immediately thought what the reports implied, ‘sick lonely women falling for criminals’. When is sounds like the reality is very different.
Exactly @sevenblelue. The billionaire CEO class are scared. Propaganda always starts with trying to discredit the BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ2S+ populations. This guy has been lionized because he’s a symbol of what Kennedy said. “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable.” Next step is the “let them eat cake” “please don’t have a revolution”. I really do hope this doesn’t turn into a violent revolution, but with Trump and Elon and Bezos and all the project 2025, I don’t know folks, has history gone any different/better way?
There are only three elements in this case: the murder, the motive, and Luigi’s supporters. The first two are for a jury to decide. As for his supporters, not one article has been written about him that didn’t mention his ‘good looks’. I’m not sure how pointing out that his supporters/fans find him attractive is negative propaganda. Before being identified, the lone assassin was quickly branded a hero for his take on UHC. Since then, he’s become a poster child of cute boy privilege.
Remarks about his good looks just seems to be an observation everyone has made, including the media themselves.
The fact that some people like Megyn Kelly are pressed about it is kind of funny to me.
Finding a jury in NYC is going to be next to impossible. A lot of people here either work in healthcare (either as a provider or on the administrative/business side) or have horror stories about the insurance industry (or both). The prosecutors are going to be worried about jury nullification.
I’m glad his lawyer went in on law enforcement for their bull and spectacle.
Murder is wrong but he is innocent until proven guilty and also NY State and the Feds have overplayed their hand. This is, overkill. Terrorism charges? Both state and Federal charges? Ridiculous.
Way to prove of us all right, by showing without shame that there are indeed two justice systems and they are very different.
I thought the taxpayers, paid the salaries of the NYPD and the federal lawyers. Way to absolutely prove it’s corporate executives.
Seriously, everyone needs to get a grip about this guy. The reason he was allowed to appear in court looking like a movie star instead of a disheveled assassin, which is what he allegedly is, is because his family is extremely wealthy and acquired most of their wealth ripping off elderly residents of their “nursing homes” which are in fact dumps where care is minimal to non-existent. He’s a very poor role model for health care access. And he’s an even poorer example of how most prisoners are treated in the system. 2024 has been the worst year, not least of all because of all this. So happy for him that he can afford the best lawyers that money can buy. Now give a thought to those that can’t.
I don’t think he was “allowed” to look like a movie star. I think he just naturally looks like that without trying. He has good genes and a good physique.
Other prisoners have probably been advised to and shown up to a court hearing looking presentable but they don’t have his face and photogenic looks (CNN kept showing zoomed in photographs for some reason).
Even if you allowed him to remain in an orange jumpsuit, he’d still look good. It is what it is.
I guess the NYPD underestimated he photographs well because they could just pull the cameras from the courtroom and his perp walks but I’m beginning to think maybe they’re infatuated with how he looks too. I was dying 🤣when CNN kept showing closeup photographs. This man photographs incredibly well.
He was professionally groomed and styled. How many arraignments have you ever seen before in which this was the case? Nothing to do with looks. Everything to do with white male privilege and wealth.
He’s photogenic for sure. But other than the excessive security during his perp walk, there’s no evidence that he’s being unfairly treated. In fact, based on his appearance alone it seems he’s being treated better than the average suspect. A Nordstrom merino wool sweater in a flattering color? I’ll take six.
Exactly.
The serving face comment is making me uncomfortable. I agree that Luigi is amazingly photogenic, but I would much rather the focus leave his looks alone. He planned out and followed through on an assassination, which shows some nasty mental health issues. It’s understandable what might have caused him to snap, but Hochul (CEO terroism hotline), Eric Adams (what indictment, look over there!), many in the media (no empathy for white collar criminals), and healthcare (we only earned 3-6% profit and the guy killed was much more humane than most), et al are trying to keep the focus not on a dysfunctional healthcare system, but trying to create Luigi into a supervillain. NY and the feds have gone all out, and changing the narrative to influence the public to abandon their gripes with healthcare is wrong. Personally, he belongs behind bars IF he can be tried fairly, AND he definitely needs mental help.
Healthcare isn’t on trial and how the public feels about insurance policy denials will have no bearing on the allegations against Luigi. If this case goes to trial, one thing you absolutely won’t hear is the defense using UHC’s unscrupulous
practices as a justifiable motive for homicide.
I don’t think revolutionary actions necessarily equal mental health issues. I’d say anyone denying life saving treatment in order to boost profit needs mental health help.
The media seems to have forgotten the support that the shooter was given PRIOR to a face ever being put to the actions.
Luigi has hardly said ANYTHING. Now articles are being skewed that the support is misplaced bc of affluence.
Yes, It is very helpful that he is good looking and good for him… but I hope that every day people realizing how upper class are sh*tting their pants with the way this has woken people up to the fact that denying 1/3 of claims is the same as killing many people every day.
Every photo of him looks like a medieval painting. Will be interesting to see if he testifies in his own defense and if he has charisma to match his looks.
I don’t think he is mentally ill. He’s a calculating assassin who has a legitimate cause with which most of the public agrees, and this was his method of supporting thecause. It’s not the method that most of us would choose to combat the issues with insurance coverage of healthcare, but it doesn’t mean he has a mental illness.
Interesting take. Something to follow as the case proceeds.
Seems like he was popular before his face was even shown.
But even if you point out that he’s objectively good-looking, it’s just making an observation. People seem to be conflating that with a moral or ethical judgment. It’s just an observation and I don’t think you’d be able to discern someone’s moral compass from simply noticing his looks are not what we’d expect. Most are probably wondering why he’d give up his, possibly charmed, life for the difficulty of what lies ahead for him instead. Others are probably wondering why the NYC mayor is bad at PR or why the media keeps showing his best angles.
I was just shocked they livestreamed his hearing. You so rarely get cameras in NYC courtrooms. That tells me they want maximum exposure for his arrest and I assume eventual conviction. I also think the feds will go for DP.
I also thought it was interesting that someone had listed all the school shooters with massive body counts. All getting life sentences.
But kill one CEO then it’s the Feds hopping up to get the death penalty. Just another reminder. The Gov’t works for the elite. Not for you.