Luigi Mangione served face as he was arraigned in a NYC court this week

On December 23, Luigi Mangione appeared in person at the New York State Supreme Court for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He already has at least one heavy-hitter defense lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who appeared in court with Luigi at his arraignment. She already put the NYPD on blast for the over-the-top perp walk last week, which looked more like some melodramatic scene from a copaganda movie. She name-checked NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams too, who is (like Luigi) under indictment.

I try not to spend too much time on social media during the holidays but even I am aware that Luigi’s arraignment caused a large-scale commotion. People were analyzing his clothes – a burgundy sweater (from Nordstrom), button-down shirt and khakis – and his overall styling and grooming. During his perp walk, people noticed that Luigi had seemingly gotten a fresh shave, a fade haircut and someone had groomed his eyebrows, all while he was in custody in a Pennsylvania prison. He looked similarly well-groomed in court this week. Some suggest that this is the way prisoners from Pennsylvania to New York are showing that Luigi is being protected and cared for while in custody. That being said, I don’t think they’re giving him facials. I think he just has great skin and he’s extremely photogenic.

Speaking of Luigi serving FACE, there is obviously a growing contingent of Luigi Mangione supporters. Per ABC News, at Luigi’s arraignment, “about two dozen women, who waited in line in the frigid cold for public seats in the courtroom gallery, said they were there to support Mangione. Most of the women wore face masks and a few appeared visibly emotional as Mangione entered the courtroom.” I’ve mentioned this before, but I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this in my lifetime – like, the lionization of an accused murderer on a national scale. The babygirlification of a guy accused of murking a CEO.

