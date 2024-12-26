Jodie Turner Smith claims Joshua Jackson has not paid child support & spousal support

Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson in early October 2023. It felt like she was suddenly “over” the marriage and like she just decided to move on and never back-slide. Jodie and Joshua have done a good job of not allowing their divorce fight to spill out in public, and Jodie has been very thoughtful and mature when speaking about the situation with Joshua in her interviews this year. In many of her 2024 interviews, she’s also mentioned that money is tight for her – she’s basically saying yes to every project she’s offered now, and she’s spoken about how she’s saving up to buy a house in LA, and how her independence costs money. Well, as it turns out, Joshua has not been contributing anything, not even child support.
Jodie Turner-Smith is claiming that her ex-husband Joshua Jackson has not paid her child support and supposal support since news of their divorce went public. In court documents filed Monday, Dec. 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, the Acolyte actress, 38, alleges that Jackson, 46, has not paid child support for their 4-year-old daughter Juno since October 2023, when the former couple went their separate ways.
Turner-Smith is requesting that Jackson pay her $8,543 per month since October 2023 in retroactive child support, as well as $28,641 per month since October 2023 of spousal support. The actress is also requesting that Jackson pay $250,000 in fees to her attorney and forensic accountant.
In the documents, Turner-Smith claims that after the two were married, she acted as more of a caretaker to their daughter while Jackson “continued to advance in his acting career.”
She alleges that while Jackson has been a successful actor for over 30 years, she’s younger and still working to establish herself in the industry. Turner-Smith claims that Jackson has always made more than her and has run up her legal fees when he tried to gain sole legal custody of Juno.
“Josh promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother,” Turner-Smith alleges in the documents, claiming that all she wants is to be able to purchase a home in Los Angeles and support her daughter. The actress claims that now Jackson is “reneging” on his promise.
Reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
All year, I’ve been praising both Jodie and Joshua for how they’ve been dealing with stuff behind-the-scenes, but as it turns out, Joshua was using Jodie’s public silence to turn the screws. Is he really trying to get sole custody of Juno? Yikes. And yes, it’s crazy that he hasn’t paid any spousal support or child support in the past fifteen months. All I know about California family law is what I’ve learned from People Magazine, but why didn’t the family court already order Joshua to pay Jodie some child support and spousal support as they negotiate their divorce? And the fact that she hired a forensic accountant too, that says to me that Joshua has either hid some of his assets or he’s low-balled his wealth and income to the court already.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
It’s taken this long to try and get spousal and child support? Maybe because she’s been working and isn’t focused on the payments? He better get that in order with the quickness.
I saw the story on TMZ the other day and the way it was worded was very suspicious.
There was one small line in there that said that she had not selected spousal or child support when she filed her divorce papers originally. That’s why he hasn’t been paying, because it was never requested before. But they phrase it to make it sound like he’s a deadbeat dad who isn’t paying what he owed.
What a mess. I hope she gets what’s owed to her.
Perhaps if he was trying for full custody then that’s delayed it? Hopefully they find a way. Anger at an ex partner shouldn’t get in the way of ensuring a child has the best life possible regardless of what parent they are with. Disappointing of him if it is how it seems.
The custody was mediated not long after she filed and they have a 50/50 custody arrangement with both not paying child support, because they both look after her and provide for her when each have her. So,this makes it sound like he is not providing for her, but he is.
50/50 custody does not mean that neither side pays support though — there is often a disparity of income and living situation, which is clearly the case here and support is designed to ensure that the child has an equal living situation on both sides.
When they had mediation, at the time, they agreed to 50/50 custody, with both not paying child support. He has her half the time and pays for her, when she is with him. Now, it looks like Jodie wants to change that, which is her right. She said no to spousal support as well, for either. They are still trying to sort out a settlement.
I don’t think we know enough about this situation.
I’m not sure why she is requesting spousal support given her employment status.
And sometimes child support payments are not in play if parents split physical custody of the child.
The way this has been portrayed in the press it makes it sound like he has refused to make child support payments. But we don’t know that he has necessarily failed in his legal responsibilities if they have a shared responsibility. It does sound like he may be not living up to what he should be doing though.
I hope they are able to resolve this for the benefit of their daughter.
I get the child support, and that she’s asking for quite a lot because he’s rich, but $26K a month for spousal support???
How long is spousal support supposed to be paid for? Especially since they weren’t married that long
depends on the state — some states have a formula that calculates support in relation to how long the marriage lasted — other states it can go on indefinitely unless the person receiving it remarries. One of the docs I work with has paid spousal support for 18 years because his ex-wife — though living with a significant other — refuses to remarry so she doesn’t have to give up that cash.
I have no idea how California does it.
I believe in California spousal support for marriages less than 10 years is half the length of the marriage.
So it could possibly mean she’s asking for $300K+ just for being married for a few years. That’s… something.
The way the article is constructed is pretty oriented, and 100% feels like it comes from her PR, with this blog’s reaction being exactly what they were fishing for. Especially if this is true that she initially didn’t ask for either child or spousal support and then makes him look like a deadbeat dad when he consequently didn’t pay any
It’s based on income.
Deadbeat dad’s are the worst.
But the point here is there’s nothing factual indicating that he had something to pay and didn’t pay it.
It’s what she’s asking, but not giving out voluntarily $312K a year + child support not yet demanded by court to someone who’s rich (even if less so) of her own doesn’t make someone a deadbeat dad. Even if I understand that this is what the article and the blog are basically stating, and that most people will just follow the narrative offered to them, no questions asked…
What. An. A-hole! I did not see JJ as someone who skipped supporting his own child. I didn’t see him as potentially uding the courts to financially abuse JTS. The child support amounts (as are the spousal support ones) are the results from the forensic accountant, which are going to be fairly precise. It sounds like he was hiding a lot of his true self from her. Trying to get full custody a la Joe Jonas from a British woman is giving me flashbacks. Time to pay attention to Joshua and Jodie’s PR game, because this sounds like it’s not congenial.
I’m so curious as to what their custody arrangement has looked like. If he’s had less than 50% and hasn’t been paying, then he’s a bum.
I know rich people live on a different planet but celeb child and spousal support amounts always shock me. How on earth do you calculate that someone needs $28 000 (+ $8000 for the child) PER MONTH to live?!
Living in LA is expensive. A lot. Esp if you are trying to live a celeb liifestyle. I have 4 kids, all in public school, and I could BARELY make it on 26k a month but only if we cut back. It’s expensive here badly
The courts would’ve ordered him to pay missed child support if they had a legal agreement. But her claim that it was a ‘promise’ seems suspect. Also, her most prominent acting work came after the marriage and birth of Juno, so the caretaker/struggling new actress claim doesn’t ring true. As for spousal support, not in this case.
He should pay child support since they don’t have the same wealth and their child shouldn’t get different treatment in the other parent’s home. But, I don’t understand the spousal support. Jodie didn’t stop working after marriage. I would understand if she gave up working for her marriage and her career suffered because of that. Then, the spousal support certainly makes sense.
They mediated after she filed for divorce, that they would have 50/50 custody and that both would not pay child support because they both had her. So, he has been seeing her and looking after her. She initially asked for no spousal support for either. She has changed her mind, which is her right. He has put forward a settlement, but she wants more. This article is making it sound like he pays no child support when he does. He has had her full time from roughly July to end of November, because she started school. JJ has been taking her, while Jodie has been in London working all that time. Before that they have been having her 50/50.
These two me roll me eyes (moreso her bc she speaks publicly about it). They were rebounds for each other who tried to force it to be more. They were never gonna work and now are angry with each other. He needs to pay his child support (I didn’t care about the spousal support) and she needs to move on.
I think at the time of the initial filing JTS checked the boxes for no spousal and no child support. So, she expected support based on the verbal promise but not by a legal agreement.
They have 50/50 custody and agreed at the time that neither pay child support. She said she didn’t want spousal support at the beginning. She has changed her mind, which is her right. He has put forward a settlement, but she wants more. This article makes it sound like he has not paid any child support, when he has, because he looks after 50% of the time.
Yeah, the article (and the way she’s framed the situation?) are misleading and trying to make it sound like he’s being kind of a deadbeat, which isn’t true at all. If she’s changed her mind about support, he’s doing the right thing by waiting for the judge or friend of the court to make a determination.
My guess is that she didn’t want to have spousal support, but when she discovered she didn’t have the money to actually buy a house in LA, she realized she was going to need it. Also, nannies, school, and security.
Curious about her going public like this. Something’s happening.
I have no idea about this item. I like both Jodie and Joshua. I do find it interesting that there’s a chorus of new posters coming in to denigrate Jodie, though.