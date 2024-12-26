Jodie Turner Smith claims Joshua Jackson has not paid child support & spousal support

Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson in early October 2023. It felt like she was suddenly “over” the marriage and like she just decided to move on and never back-slide. Jodie and Joshua have done a good job of not allowing their divorce fight to spill out in public, and Jodie has been very thoughtful and mature when speaking about the situation with Joshua in her interviews this year. In many of her 2024 interviews, she’s also mentioned that money is tight for her – she’s basically saying yes to every project she’s offered now, and she’s spoken about how she’s saving up to buy a house in LA, and how her independence costs money. Well, as it turns out, Joshua has not been contributing anything, not even child support.

Jodie Turner-Smith is claiming that her ex-husband Joshua Jackson has not paid her child support and supposal support since news of their divorce went public. In court documents filed Monday, Dec. 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, the Acolyte actress, 38, alleges that Jackson, 46, has not paid child support for their 4-year-old daughter Juno since October 2023, when the former couple went their separate ways. Turner-Smith is requesting that Jackson pay her $8,543 per month since October 2023 in retroactive child support, as well as $28,641 per month since October 2023 of spousal support. The actress is also requesting that Jackson pay $250,000 in fees to her attorney and forensic accountant. In the documents, Turner-Smith claims that after the two were married, she acted as more of a caretaker to their daughter while Jackson “continued to advance in his acting career.” She alleges that while Jackson has been a successful actor for over 30 years, she’s younger and still working to establish herself in the industry. Turner-Smith claims that Jackson has always made more than her and has run up her legal fees when he tried to gain sole legal custody of Juno. “Josh promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother,” Turner-Smith alleges in the documents, claiming that all she wants is to be able to purchase a home in Los Angeles and support her daughter. The actress claims that now Jackson is “reneging” on his promise. Reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

All year, I’ve been praising both Jodie and Joshua for how they’ve been dealing with stuff behind-the-scenes, but as it turns out, Joshua was using Jodie’s public silence to turn the screws. Is he really trying to get sole custody of Juno? Yikes. And yes, it’s crazy that he hasn’t paid any spousal support or child support in the past fifteen months. All I know about California family law is what I’ve learned from People Magazine, but why didn’t the family court already order Joshua to pay Jodie some child support and spousal support as they negotiate their divorce? And the fact that she hired a forensic accountant too, that says to me that Joshua has either hid some of his assets or he’s low-balled his wealth and income to the court already.