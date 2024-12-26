Justin Baldoni is now being sued by his former publicist Stephanie Jones

Last week, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and social manipulation. From the coverage of Blake’s case against Baldoni, it seems like she has ample documentation for the sexual harassment part of her claim. She got the studio (Sony) involved in the process during filming, which goes a long way towards explaining why Sony went out of their way to give Blake everything she wanted in It Ends With Us’s post-production and promotion, including allowing Blake to bring in a different editor and create her own cut of the movie.
The social manipulation part of her case is turning out to be a radioactive issue in Hollywood though. Hollywood insiders are fascinated by Blake’s claims that she received access (via “subpoena”) to texts and emails between Baldoni’s publicist and crisis management team. Variety analyzed how Lively possibly got access to “private” work-product messages within Baldoni’s team, and they suggest that this was actually a retaliatory measure by Jonesworks founder Stephanie Jones – retaliation against Baldoni’s publicist Jen Abel, who worked at Jonesworks but was making moves to leave and start her own PR firm. As in, Jones grabbed all of the contents of Abel’s phone, then handed everything off to Blake Lively’s team, all to burn Abel just as Abel was leaving. Which is the backstory for this – Stephanie Jones is now suing Baldoni.
Justin Baldoni‘s former publicist sued him, his company and his current publicity team on Tuesday, amid a spiraling scandal over an alleged smear campaign against Baldoni’s “It Ends With Us” co-star Blake Lively.
Steph Jones, who owns Jonesworks, accused Baldoni of breaching their contract, which required him to pay her $25,000 per month. Baldoni dropped the firm in August, a few months into a year-long deal, after his Jonesworks publicist, Jennifer Abel, left the company to start her own publicity firm. Jones also sued Abel and publicist Melissa Nathan, accusing them of implementing the smear campaign against Lively behind her back and without her knowledge. She alleges that they are now trying to blame her for the ensuing meltdown.
“To this day, Abel and Nathan continue to point the finger falsely at Jones now that their own misconduct is coming to light, and to defame and attack Jones in the industry,” the lawsuit states.
Abel, Nathan, and Baldoni are represented by attorney Bryan Freedman. On Monday, Freedman threatened to sue Jones for releasing the contents of Abel’s phone to Lively’s legal team. Freedman, Abel and Nathan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jones’ suit. In her lawsuit, Jones relates that she “forensically preserved” Abel’s company phone after Abel was fired.
I’m not saying that Baldoni and his crisis management team (which he hired in August) didn’t implement a smear campaign or an amplification campaign to hurt Blake. I absolutely think something like that occurred, but I also think there’s a lot of other sh-t happening behind-the-scenes and it’s about PR people beefing with other PR people. Blake’s lawsuit was like a bomb going off in the world of Hollywood PR and crisis management. I also wanted to link to this Hollywood Reporter story – Baldoni’s publicist Jen Abel posted a lengthy explanation on Facebook, which she deleted (probably at the advice of her lawyer). Abel completely rejects the notion that she was actively spreading smears about Lively, but it’s an insider look at how a publicist and crisis manager monitor these kinds of situations.
This lawsuit exposed so much bullshit and I hope it continues to show the abusive practices that PR agencies employ. Meghan Markle is an example of this. Sara Nathan wrote hit pieces about the Duchess and is also the sister of Melissa Nathan the PR executive of the firm The Agency Group that Justin employs.
In tandem, the sisters went after Amber Heard, Angelina Jolie, Olivia Wilde and again Duchess Meghan. Disgusting.
Exactly. Smear campaigns against women celebrities are so insidious because people love to see women brought down. But I thought from the beginning the campaign against Blake was weird because she’s at peak star power right now and her even more powerful husband is in her corner. In most of those other examples, the smears were instigated by a powerful ex. So I was right in this case. Blake and Ryan are far too powerful in Hollywood to be brought down by a PR campaign and that’s ripped the lid off. Glad to see it.
I was very glad to see the Nathan sisters’ bullshit discussed on Bluesky over the holiday
Boy oh boy did people get played by this guy. Yeah people are focusing on the PR stuff and analyzing all the details, and speculating too. But really it’s a story about how he sexually harassed her at her workplace. And that he did it while making a film about domestic violence. Vile. But I’m glad that he’s getting sued by his former publicist.
But did Steph Jones “get married at a plantation” or was she “rude to a reporter” or is she “problematic anyway”?
Neither of these two things warrants getting smeared. You are essentially justifying the smear campaign. We have all at one point been rude to someone whether deliberately or not. We have all made missteps. But why would those things justify having articles written about you to turn the public against you.
This is what has happened to Meghan and Angelina amongst other women. How can anything justify the kind of vitriol that is spewed against these women?
This is a dangerous mindset, a dangerous precedent, a dangerous time in public relations where you can pay people to destroy a person. This is horrific.
I think A Guest was being sarcastic about the excuses that people, even on here!, have made to dismiss Blake Lively as a victim because she is not a “perfect” victim, hence the quotation marks used around the phrases.
Guest, I’m guilty of having said Lively was rude to Kjersti Flaa for the bump comment in 2026.
HOWEVER! So. Many. People have since reminded me that it’s rude to comment on women’s bodies, and Flaa started with that comment. If BL didn’t tell her she were pregnant, Flaa was out of line. Next, considering Baldoni’s comments sbout BL’s body composition and weight, this association aged like milk. In addition, Flaa called this the interview which made her want to quit. Brian Cox? Hugh Grant? There are several rude celebrities out there, and actually, Blake is no Jared Leto level of atrocious.
The main issue is that Blake ALONG WITH OTHER WOMEN were sexually harrassed by Baldoni, Heath and another dude. When they did not want to appear with Baldoni in public, which he felt threatened his undeserved good guy image, he retaliated.
We now know that Baldoni has had a porn addiction, shared women with his friends, cheated, doesn’t stop when domeone tells him no, creates an unsafe workplace, and probably has misbehaved with tons of women who weren’t able to fight back. Not to mention the tactics of his PR hires. Interesting that you want to make this about the Nathan Abel smear campaign.
This was sarcasm…
I can’t find this 1-2-3, but a few months ago one of the arguments people were making was that of powerful Blake vs poor Justin. One of the things that stood out about the separate NYC premiers was that most of the cast attended with Blake and Justin was WITH Sony across town. At this point, edits aside, Blake was about to get smeared and the studio was supporting him. Considering the sexual harrassment and creative differences, I feel like that should be clear.
Hollywood is full of stories people causing harm for business purposes through PR. I have read that Harvey Weinstein did that regularly when his movie had tough competition. He would find dirt on the people in the other movies and make it public through tabloids, since the Oscar voters would consider the public reputation of the movie makers while voting. He also did the same thing to the women he assaulted like Justin Baldoni. I would doubt he is the only powerful man who did that for his business. That is why what Blake is doing has a possibility to scare a lot of powerful people. The same “journalists” who gleefully participated in this have also written hit pieces against Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie. That is not coincidence.
I read that Gwyneth Paltrow quickly came out in support of Blake Lively, probably because of her experience with Weinstein. I’m not a fan of hers, and I despise Brad Pitt, but the reason Gwyneth, whose parents were in the industry was able to escape nasty consequences with HW, was because of Pitt explaining that he had to leave GP alone. Ryan Reynolds caught a lot of flack for his involvement, but frankly, successful predators are virtually impossible to fight alone. We know about Blake, but via her filing, we know that other women involved in making this film had negative experiences as well. I hope they’re all okay!
Blake Lively on Harvey Weinstein
“… Lively agreed to discuss the Weinstein scandal. While she says that she did not hear any rumors regarding his alleged patterns of misconduct, she hopes people know this story isn’t unique to Hollywood.
“That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories … I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued,” she tells THR. “I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific …”
October 2017 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/blake-lively-addresses-harvey-weinstein-allegations-devastating-hear-1047599/
@Hannah – I suspect Blake is very problematic and not the type who holds doors open for other women. But it was also a mistake to run a smear campaign against one half of Hollywood’s current power couple. In doing so, this PR game of destroying women’s reputations has been shoved into the spotlight, which is a good thing.
HANNAH, she also supported Woody Allen.
If find her insufferable but no one deserves to be treated this way.
I hope going forward she uses her power not just when she’s directly targeted.
Mighty Molly & My 3 Cents
100% Two things can be true
Justin Baldoni can be a complete POS
Blake Lively is absolutely right when she says “It happens to women all over the place, all the time, to the point where women don’t even think that this is a real assault,” she explains. “I’ve had plenty of things happen to me whether it be trying on a dress for prom at some clothing store, to a director being inappropriate, to a guy walking down the street where you don’t think, ‘Oh well, that wasn’t actually sexual assault — this guy just, like, grabbed my butt.’”
Whatever she experienced, I will never be the woman who invalidates another women’s experience of SA, DV or IPV. And I hope that all those responsible in this face justice
Because if this can happen to the most privileged, white, wealthy, blonde haired, blue eyed actress with a Hollywood A lister husband & a posse of multi millionaire white gal pals. Imagine what is happening to women of colour without all of her money, clout and privilege every single day
First off, Abel is in PR. Apart from the NYT article and filing, which have a lot of suspicious texts from Abel on a company phone, that never should have been there, she should never have posted anything on Facebook. This woman was incompetent, thankfully.
PR should be focused on, because this industry is being used to whitewash abusers and smear victims. It you read the filing, it’s rather detailed and makes an excellent case for both sexual harrassment of multiple women, cast and crew, and it shows how a smear campaign was used to protect an undeserving harrasser.
Justin Baldoni’s image has been buffed for years by his reputation as a feminist, and he’s used his wife, Emily, for that on Insta and his former colleague, Liz Plank, on his Man Enough podcast. PR seems to be focusing on Blake Lively (and her husband) instead of how effectively this man could be an undetected predator.
“PR seems to be focusing on [XYZ] instead of how effectively this man could be an undetected predator.”
This is going to be something I carry in my brain in all situations I read. You phrased it perfectly.
Variety had a lengthy article about how the documents were released. California allows for pre-litigation discovery in some instances. According to the article, Jonesworks released the documents after being served a subpoena by Lively’s lawyers. It appears Jonesworks had zero incentive to file a motion to quash (challenge) the subpoena as Jones didn’t want to protect Abel who was seen as a traitor.
I read Abel’s statement denying any wrongdoing as it related to Lively. When you compare this statement against the published documents, it’s clear that Abel is lying. Additionally, the statement was so poorly written and very sophomoric. Ironically, she really should have used a competent PR specialist to write it for her.
Seems like Nathan and Jones are competent and experienced, and Abel is not. I think Melissa Nathan used Abel to get info from Jones company about the movie staff problems. Abel got caught by Jones and it has blown up. For once, the abuser (Baldoni) got caught and the victim (Blake) has written proof!
I wouldn’t be surprised if Nathan was using this to destroy Jones. Judging by the texts, she was clearly buttering up Abel and encouraging her to leave and getting info on Jones.
If anything, this may be some 3D chess Nathan is playing. Think about it – Baldoni is a nothing burger in Hollywood. He’s a niche podcaster and head of a small production company whose biggest claim to fame was a role in a cult tv series. The movie was an August release, typically a dump month for studios. He is the type of client that would be given to a subordinate.
But not only did she get involved but she left a paper trail towards Jonesworks. Nathan herself will be fine. All it shows is that she does what she says she’ll do.
I never saw so many people who deserve each other.
Truly.
I caution people to read the trade publications analysis with the knowledge that all the reporters/editors already have relationships with the PR people involved and most of the trades are owned by the same company (Penske). I would trust the NYTimes reporting to be more thoroughly researched and vetted and written without bias. The Variety article sounded very slanted against Jones to me.
You really have to read the complaint, not the articles about the complaint. It is so much more disturbing to read the legal filings.
I look forward to Justin Baldoni being sued for SA on set. I hope it deters other menfrom doing anything like that on set. I’m hoping that’s not being too optimistic. I’m fascinated by the PR smear campaign part of the suit and how that will be litigated. I hope it will have repercussions that might help other victims of smear campaigns in the future. Again, I hope I’m not being too optimistic on this front.
If Freedman had a legal leg to stand on, he would have already filed against Jones. It was a company phone belonging to Jones’s company. She didn’t hack into or steal anything.
I never heard of this guy until last week, but I simply cannot get enough of this story. Just wow. Go Blake! I am getting my popcorn ready for the circular PR firing squad.
So will crisis PR Nathan will lose business from this? Or will this matter serve to advertise her sordid services? I want to hear more about “Jed” and his bot army in Texas. This is what I imagine has been done to Meghan Markle.
Maybe these dumbass PR pros will stop texting every unfiltered thought that comes through their heads. They are serving lawsuit grounds to their victims and their clients on a silver platter. And Ms. Abel needs a rudimentary course in business communication. I cannot believe the rambling texts she sent to her boss.
I watched the movie the other day on Netflix. And I honestly thought there was an excessive amount of kissing in it. Like A LOT of kissing. Between Blake and Justin’s characters. And then I think well, it was part of the love bombing victims go through to stay. But it really made me feel uneasy. That was just too much kissing. Was it written specifically to make Blake bend to his will?
It reminds me of the incident Jennifer Lopez spoke about with Wesley Snipes. When she rebuffed him romantically. Then he made the studio write the raunchiest sex scene and she was pressed to do it. A scene that was never in the script before she turned him down. Since she was a young actress just starting out going up against an established star. When filming Money Train in 1995. This was years before her albums and Selena put her in the stratosphere of fame.
Justin picked the wrong star to abuse. This one has teeth and power behind her too. To bite back.
Boy his reach definitely exceeded his grasp. Another day, another Hollywood sleazebag gets exposed, only this dude doesn’t have the power of a Weinstein-level PR machine to threaten BL into silence. I’m reminded of an old saying…”Don’t fuck with the truck unless you can drive it”. Looks like the truck is driving over him. Yes Blake can be too much, but when it comes to being sexually harassed and smeared, he chose the wrong person. Watching this train wreck unfold is giving me the happies.