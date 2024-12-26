Princess Beatrice & Edo Mapelli Mozzi joined the Windsors for Christmas

Leading into Christmas, there was a lot of agitated gossip about Prince Andrew and the Yorks, meaning Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Once Andrew was exposed as a compromised idiot who provided access to a Chinese spy, suddenly Andrew was no longer welcome anywhere near the Windsors for Christmas. It was widely assumed that the invitations had also been rescinded for Fergie and the York princesses. In fact, Beatrice and Eugenie both seemingly confirmed plans to spend the holidays with their respective husbands’ families. Then, just a few days before Christmas, Beatrice’s plans changed yet again. She’s in her third trimester of her second pregnancy, and her doctors told her to avoid flying. So she ended up going to Sandringham after all. Royal sources also claimed that Beatrice would not go on the Christmas morning church-walk. Whoops! Beatrice turned out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Edo’s son Wolfie.

Some of you theorized that Andrew and Fergie were probably in Sandringham for Christmas as well, but they were just staying undercover. I don’t think so, but I could be wrong. I read People Mag’s coverage of Beatrice and Edo’s appearance, and People’s sources insist that Beatrice “was the only member of the York family to join the King’s Christmas festivities. Her father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson are keeping a low profile and staying away from Sandringham amid Andrew’s connection to an alleged Chinese ‘spy.’” People Magazine also says that Eugenie spent the holiday with her in-laws, the Brooksbanks family. So maybe Eugenie didn’t go to California to spend the holiday with her cousin???

I’m adding additional photos of some of the other royals in this post – the Duchess of Edinburgh walked alongside her daughter Lady Louise and Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence. Prince Edward walked alongside his sister Princess Anne. Zara and Mike Tindall were there with their kids, and Mia Tindall seems especially tight with the Wales kids. The Earl of Snowden was also in Sandringham for Christmas, as were Samuel and Arthur Chatto (Princess Margaret’s grandsons). It doesn’t look like Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent were invited? No Gabriella Windsor either, although they were invited to Kate’s Christmas carol thing. I have to say, Zara had the best look of royal Christmas. I love a vibrant shade of mulberry/plum.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

29 Responses to "Princess Beatrice & Edo Mapelli Mozzi joined the Windsors for Christmas"

  Tessa says:
    December 26, 2024 at 7:31 am

    I guess Siena was too young to go. I think Edo really wanted to do that walk and be front and center.I see Mike showed up. Z a r a needs a better hairstyle. Louise.looked nice.

    Reply
  Amy Bee says:
    December 26, 2024 at 7:38 am

    The Gloucesters and Kent's don't usually go to Sandringham. That's why they have the pre-Christmas lunch the week before. I must have missed it but after it was announced that Beatrice was going to Sandringham I just thought it was a given that she was doing the Christmas walk. The Christmas walk is about giving the press pictures for their papers the next day so I think it was expected that all members of the family that are in Sandringham have to do the walk. And that story about Eugenie spending Christmas with Harry and Meghan seemed like a set up to me. It was probably made up so when she turned up at Sandringham the press would say that she snubbed Harry and Meghan or that she showed loyalty to the Royal Family. It's quite possible the press always knew that Eugenie was going to spend Christmas with her in laws this year.

    Reply
    Kingston says:
      December 26, 2024 at 8:30 am

      @Amy Bee
      Totally agree wth u.

      I’m always surprised & even disgusted to see folks who are not derangers and therefore should know tht when the britshitmedia says one thing, the opposite is more likely to be the truth, nevertheless persist in presenting & discussing what the shitmedia says as tho there’s any truth in it.

      Reply
    Mike E says:
      December 26, 2024 at 10:58 am

      Yep. Not enough room for Gloucesters and Kents at Sandringham since Elizabeth II had part of the house pulled down in the '70s. That's why they moved Christmas to Windsor, but then when Windsor was required in the late '80s-early '90s they went back to Sandringham and started having the lunch at BP for the larger family.

      Reply
  SURE says:
    December 26, 2024 at 7:47 am

    There are photos of A&F driving around Windsor on Christmas day. Are any of the usual suspects going to question whether B has fallen out with A given that she chose to spend Christmas with her uncle and not her beleaguered father?

    Reply
    Harla says:
      December 26, 2024 at 8:33 am

      I too was surprised that Bea would rather spend Christmas with her uncle instead of her parents but perhaps AandF were at Sandringham, just on the down low.

      Reply
  Janine Gregory says:
    December 26, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Sophie's daughter has definitely inherited her mother's beauty. Such a pretty girl.

    Reply
    maggie says:
      December 26, 2024 at 9:38 am

      I think the coat looks too big for her and the hat's not the best choice but that's just me. You never know what she's going to turn up wearing – there were so many years where Sophie put her in dreadfully ill-fitting outfits of dubious style. I always wondered if Sophie was making sure she wasn't overshadowed by an attractive daughter!

      Reply
    Spartan says:
      December 26, 2024 at 10:26 am

      Louise is very Windsor looking.

      I just hope she doesn’t inherit her mother’s mean girl and rude tenancies. Good old Ford fiesta (and eddy) is known for rudeness. Same as Anne. They’re all pretty loathsome.

      Reply
  Chaine says:
    December 26, 2024 at 8:49 am

    Sorry but Zara's terrible hairstyle is blinding me to what she is wearing! Someone help this woman. Everyone else pictured looks dowdy as f except Wolfie.

    Reply
  JanetDR says:
    December 26, 2024 at 8:49 am

    I really like the color of Sophies's coat! Ann is the only one wearing a hat that has protection against cold and wind.

    Reply
  aquarius64 says:
    December 26, 2024 at 9:03 am

    I'm surprised Camillal's kids and grandkids didn't do the church walk since Bea's stepson has done it and Tom Parker Bowles bragged he will going to Sandringham. William must have put his foot down and said no.

    Reply
  Catherine says:
    December 26, 2024 at 9:03 am

    IMO. The Eugenie is going to California for Christmas was a total lie by the Fail. They seemed to be really bothered by the fact that she did not attend Kate's Carol service. That is when the story about her going to California was posted. I would not be surprised at all if it was known privately that the York princesses were not planning to be at Sandringham before the Andrew story was made public. They would have to have informed the King of their planned absence. I think the Fail got some info about her not being at Sandringham and then made it about the Sussexes in order to create drama. Eugenie has managed to visit California at least twice that we know of without anyone finding out until after the fact. They were fishing for info and hoping to stir up hatred against the Sussexes as usual.

    Reply
  Eurydice says:
    December 26, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Is that a new outfit for Anne? I don't usually notice her outfits because they seem to have come straight from the mothballs, but this one is kind of perky and young.

    Reply
  Mooney says:
    December 26, 2024 at 9:53 am

    Sophie's look reminds me of wails, the whole look. And putting her daughter in an oversized coat while wearing hers tailored to an inch is definitely a choice. Whether to protect her or to not have her overshadow,is definitely a choice.

And what's with those headbands? Zara's look is nice but would have looked better with a hat or beret.

    And what’s with those headbands? Zara’s look is nice but would have looked better with a hat or beret.

    Reply
  MaJo says:
    December 26, 2024 at 10:25 am

    I like Anne's style the best.

    Reply
  Libra says:
    December 26, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Zara has "hangover hair" , otherwise her outfit is nice.

    Reply
  JENNIFER says:
    December 26, 2024 at 11:05 am

    Meghan really upped their coat and monochromatic game.

    Reply

