Princess Beatrice & Edo Mapelli Mozzi joined the Windsors for Christmas

Leading into Christmas, there was a lot of agitated gossip about Prince Andrew and the Yorks, meaning Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Once Andrew was exposed as a compromised idiot who provided access to a Chinese spy, suddenly Andrew was no longer welcome anywhere near the Windsors for Christmas. It was widely assumed that the invitations had also been rescinded for Fergie and the York princesses. In fact, Beatrice and Eugenie both seemingly confirmed plans to spend the holidays with their respective husbands’ families. Then, just a few days before Christmas, Beatrice’s plans changed yet again. She’s in her third trimester of her second pregnancy, and her doctors told her to avoid flying. So she ended up going to Sandringham after all. Royal sources also claimed that Beatrice would not go on the Christmas morning church-walk. Whoops! Beatrice turned out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Edo’s son Wolfie.

Some of you theorized that Andrew and Fergie were probably in Sandringham for Christmas as well, but they were just staying undercover. I don’t think so, but I could be wrong. I read People Mag’s coverage of Beatrice and Edo’s appearance, and People’s sources insist that Beatrice “was the only member of the York family to join the King’s Christmas festivities. Her father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson are keeping a low profile and staying away from Sandringham amid Andrew’s connection to an alleged Chinese ‘spy.’” People Magazine also says that Eugenie spent the holiday with her in-laws, the Brooksbanks family. So maybe Eugenie didn’t go to California to spend the holiday with her cousin???

I’m adding additional photos of some of the other royals in this post – the Duchess of Edinburgh walked alongside her daughter Lady Louise and Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence. Prince Edward walked alongside his sister Princess Anne. Zara and Mike Tindall were there with their kids, and Mia Tindall seems especially tight with the Wales kids. The Earl of Snowden was also in Sandringham for Christmas, as were Samuel and Arthur Chatto (Princess Margaret’s grandsons). It doesn’t look like Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent were invited? No Gabriella Windsor either, although they were invited to Kate’s Christmas carol thing. I have to say, Zara had the best look of royal Christmas. I love a vibrant shade of mulberry/plum.