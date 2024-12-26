Princess Kate ‘twinned’ with Queen Camilla in green for Christmas in Norfolk

Here are some photos from “Royal Christmas” at Sandringham. King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Christmas in Norfolk, and they did the big walk to church on Christmas morning, with the extended family. Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their three children were front and center, of course. Even in photos and moments where I think Charles and Camilla were trying to be front and center, Kate and her Christmas wig managed to preen their way into being centered. Going from memory, this is the first time Kate and Camilla have been at the same public event since Trooping the Colour in June. Before that, the last time they were at the same event was… last Christmas at Sandringham.
Oddly, Camilla and Kate both wore green. They were the only women in green as well. Given what we know about how petty royal women are about colors and who wears what, I definitely wonder if Kate knew Camilla would be wearing green and Kate decided to wear a similar shade anyway. Kate’s green coat is much prettier, honestly – it’s McQueen, a repeat. She paired it with a tartan scarf and a green hat. I think her earrings are new? I don’t remember seeing them before.
The kids looked fine. Tired, perhaps. Maybe they stayed up playing games on Christmas Eve. William and the kids were coordinated in shades of navy and black. Charles has been looking better in recent weeks, as I’ve said before. You can tell that he’s had a bad year, but honestly, he has the look of someone who has come out of the worst of it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
(front) King Charles III and Queen Camilla followed by (second row, left to right) the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales and Prince George attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
The Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte following the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
The dm had about 100 pictures of Kate and Kate stories. There were people on the sidelines swooning over keen and all excited that she talked to them. Where do they find these spectators.All the brave Kate spin. Kate had long blonde tinted piglet. Her hair needs to be trimmed. Louis did not look all that happy. Charlotte and George looked tired. Kate is back to making those faces. I wonder what c and c think of Kate making herself the star.
The people that turn up to these events are monarchists any way. Very easy to find kate fangirls amongst them.
or payed actors / going to be actors
Edit W I g l e t
No ‘piglet’ is perfect for that look. Definitely evokes animal husbandry
The kids look miserable.
It is strange to see her grinning and posturing and parading about and then see the kids looking a little sad and flat. It looks like she took a year off to relax even more than she usually does and brush out her wigs.
Twinned😁. Sure. I bet Cowmilla is still screaming.
For me the children don’t look ok. They mostly don’t smile. I haven’t seen all pictures, but did George talk with anyone?
I saw a video of this walk and what I noticed was how “detached” were the children from her…they were pretty close to their father who seemed rather protective of them…Kate was just trying to insert herself in different pictures and poses with them but they didn’t seem to be close to her.. I’d expect that they would be more attentive to her after her health issues of this year. Neither the children nor William gave her any attention, really.. those monarchy fans were more excited about meeting her than anybody else.
I think the fact that derangers are trying to pretend that William and the kids just standing there waiting for her to leave the crowd is a sign of her popularity and not how she isn’t connected with her own family is pretty telling.
I have never seen any photo or video showing Diana do that and she was massively popular. Charles at his most jealous might have come close but never were William and Harry just standing there waiting for Diana to get all the adulation.
First off… thank heavens someone has bought Charlotte a new coat, that burgundy one was getting too small. And for Kate dressing in the same colour as Camilla! Interesting, she would not have dared do that to QE2! Methinks Kate is looking to be acting as she’s already Queen in 2025? And it has to be deliberate as both are wearing a beret style hat and carrying a tiny handbag.
Kate definitely has the ‘i WON’ face. How on earth can they keep up the pretence of her not working? She knows she’s holding the cards.
The length of that wig is ridiculous. I don’t know how much is her hair but she’s going all out on the long hair.
The overlong hair or wig is distracting. This is one of her joys preening and posing for cameras.
The hair colour wasn’t blended well either because the hair near her temple was very dark for a section and then suddenly it is the blondish wig slapped on top.
The hair does look very silly.
Is she holding all the cards? It wasn’t that long ago that she was benched from two tira events. I think there is definitely a power struggle going on behind the scenes though. What a way to live. I can’t think any of them are truly happy. Content people would not behave like this.
@julia, true, but that’s the look she’s conveying, she hasn’t looked this confident in ages. Though it could simply be the OTT praise she’s getting – for showing up. She’s just got an I won look. Agree there are major plays in the background. If only someone would report on it all!
I think Charlotte looks great, this is a pretty outfit that isn’t too twee and looks great.
And I hate to say it but I would wear everything except the wig and stupid hat that Kate has on, although I think that fit of coat might not be for me 😂. This is I think the second time I’ve said this ever, the other was the Bahamas blue gown she wore to the tiara event in the Bahamas.
Anyway, she looks happier and less medicated than usual. I’m betting we never hear about Early Years again, and don’t see her until Chelsea Flower Shoes.
Keen knows where the cameras are. Her look at me photos. William looks rough with that beard
There is a clip of William and all the kids way ahead of her beyond the crowd waiting for Kate because she is full on into the crowd adulation.
That all the kids are up ahead with him and not her isn’t really a great sign of family unity.
Apparently Kate was so ecstatic at all of the adoration thrown her way that when William and the kids were photographed being so far ahead of her, she was quoted by the press as saying “I’ve lost my family.” Indeed. What a telling quote!
Keen did not lose her family she prefers the look at me behavior.
Yeah the earrings are new and very expensive but you’re not going to hear that from the British press. Kate looks good in green.
Green with envy is definitely her colour.
Grinch Green the both of them.
I actually can’t with that phony smile of hers. It’s so obvious kate is doing it up for the camera’s.
Just like old Phil’s funeral where she was acting all solemn whilst looking for the camera’s
Did they hire that crowd. The people swooning over Kate and praising her to the skies was sickening. Dm made the walk all about keen.
I’m. Glad they did. That’ll p*ss the side piece right off!
Kate’s never had this much praise, she’s revelling in it.
Kate needs to be wary things can fall apart like William wanting out. The smugness of keen is appalling. And her upstaging c and c can have consequences.
Willy CAN but at this point, I don’t see it. I suspect that ship has sailed. A few years ago I wouldn’t have said that.
I hope side chick lets the hounds loose, it’s what Kate absolutely deserves.
The crowd isn’t that huge. They don’t show that it is maybe around a hundred people. So like MAGA there are always diehards. But some photos show the crowd isn’t as deep as they are trying to make it seem.
The British media are well-versed in making crowds of royalist bootlickers look bigger than they are. They were doing this as far back as the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday, using strategic angles to photograph the small crowd outside Buckingham Palace to make it look like thousands. They did the same with the sparse crowd watching QEII’s funeral on the big screen in Holyrood Park, shooting from up close to make the crowd look dense when I know for a fact it was very sparse because I saw it from the top of Arthur’s Seat- went out for a nice hike to avoid all the fawning BBC nonsense 😉
In a video I saw her face mask dropped one or two times. She has difficulty to continue this charade when she’s with William. But she rejoices in people’s adoration.
A year ago she was dressed all in blue, which I did love, shortly around the time she was outed as the royal racist. Then afterwards shenanigans with the comms and franken photo and all the buzz about rose bushes and lawsuits etc. Then Kate came out saying she had cancer and they were all “ooooh don’t you feel bad for outing her as a racist and the rose affair and calling them out on franken photo and hiding?? She has cancer, but she’s fighting it better than you puny mortals!” Then that became the story and, here she is, a year later twinning with Cam Zam! I believe she had cancer at some point and don’t wish that on anyone. I also believe they exploited her cancer that she had at some point to take the attention away from the fact she was outed as the royal racist and the rose affair stuff. Two things can be true, don’t let them fool you. I wish everyone health and healing and part of healing is accountability for your wrongdoings…like being a racist!
I don’t think Kate and Camilla communicate in private at all, but I suspect they were both big mad about the matching colors. Kate’s hair is such a mess, if she’s going to insist on wearing it down to her butt she needs to brush it and condition it more frequently.
They may not communicate but their stuff do and I’m pretty sure that this coordination was their idea to saw how united they are..
We’ll see. I don’t see a reason to show a united front (nothing in the press), and Camilla is cold blooded and doses not show “united” without a reason. If Kate gets tossed under the bus soon by a Camilla-aligned rota rat, it’s a sign that this was just Kate being Kate.
WanK still can’t replicate even a scintilla of their lovey dovey (cringing just writing those words) shampoo commercial antics IRL. They really know how to undermine their own PR.
I do not like William but he does appear to be an affectionate and tactile father. His interactions with his children seem very relaxed and natural.
I’m glad to see that he seems to have a loving relationship with them and that they seem to be very comfortable with him.
There are many things that can be criticized about William but I do have to give him credit for how he treats his children.
Yes, I agree. Makes one wonder if he has custody most of the time, while KM lives at her parents.
Hilariously, the DM had an article (one of many) about William and the kids waiting for Kate at the end of the walk while she worked the crowd. Many pictures. Nobody looked happy.
Edit—oops I see I’m not the only one to point this out
If the children has not been there William would have waited for her.
William would not have waited for her. Meant to say
The video on YouTube showing W & the children waiting 200 metres away also shows W on the phone….. then the next shot shows one of the plain-clothes police on his phone. W clearly telling the police to make her move along. We need a lip reader
Family looking a bit depleted without Harry and Meghan, but maybe in the future they can heal their rifts and bring all the children to church. Would be so lovely to see all the kids playing together,
I doubt harry and Meghan and the children will go back there.who knows what the Wales children overhear their parents saying about their Sussex relatives. William professed dislike of harry and Kate lunged at Meghan. Granddad Charles took away their residence.in the UK.
If two people in that family had cancer , which is a life changing and eye opening experience, and are all still petty and bitter and continue to refuse to speak to HM I doubt it will ever happen.
There isn’t a rift. There is a years long targeted lies and smear campaign, to the point of driving Meghan to suicidal thoughts, for absolutely no reason except members of the Rf own glorification and benefit namely W, K,. That’s not a rift. Why would H and M want their precious babies near that vile family. Dream on.
Catherine’s hair looks lovely as does all the ladies. I especially love Beatrice and her family.
KM’s hair is extensions.
You must mean her wig dear.
It’s all such a farce; playing happy families for the plebs on the PR walk but footage of Kate and William exiting the church shows him completely ignoring her and Kate’s face is like thunder.
Also, in some pictures that focus on the left side of Kate’s face you can easily see she has a scar running down from her forehead, through her eyebrow and down to just above the lower eye socket. It’s faint but definitely there
The children don’t look happy.
Thank you! They look miserable and it’s not the cameras! I don’t see any other child royals looking like this. King Felipe’s daughters always look happy and normal and appropriate; even as little kids. Princess Estelle looks like the sweetest happiest kid. The Wales children look like they are carrying some heavy burden.
And why is Kate always grinning like an idiot. It’s so over the top. Meghan and Diana are naturals; Kate is clearly not. And she refuses to even try and do better.
The few times we have seen the children this year they have all looked miserable. Oh they were excited with Taylor Swift, that’s all. Even Louis is always looking stressed, tired, not his usual self.
The church exit video really shows the act kate puts on because you causally see Charles, Beatrice etc and while not all are smiling, they don’t have the face of thunder that Kate has on as she’s looking in William’s direction.
The video footage of them leaving the church is the real dynamic that’s unfolding. Once they step out to the crowds, it’s showtime. These people are certified actors, especially when they interact with the plebs. Kitty is only giving “I won” vibes because she is in her element, basking in faux adoration. We saw it at Wimbledon and we are seeing it now. Remove the crowds and you see the real Kitty, face like thunder hating every moment spent in her husband’s vicinity. She’s been sidelined and she knows it.
Kate is preening to the cameras and the BM has its fluff pieces. This can’t be going over well with Charles and Camilla. Old habits die hard. The kids look miserable but this is what they are destined for, especially George. It’s obvious William and Kate never prepped the kids for royal life otherwise they would be more at ease with crowds.
I find it very telling that the kids followed William, including Louis, walking away from the crowd after having spent some time with them, while Kate was preening away by herself in the royalist crowd. Kate has been doing this for years and should know better.
We all know if Meghan had been doing this she could have been accused of being a narcissist.
This is typical Kate. She pays no attention to what is going on around her and talks while everyone else is ready to move on. It amazes me that she hasn’t picked up that she only needs a quick “hello, thank you for coming” and then move on to the next person? No consideration that these people would have been waiting for a couple of hours by that stage and I’ve been told it’s very cold there by the church at this time of year. She’s not taking into consideration the police who would be standing in the cold either? I’m surprised that William waited as she does this all the time. Think of the wedding guest line in Jordan where Kate was talking and William signalled to her to wind it up? She does it at engagements too, that’s why William often has a “loving hand” on her back… he’s propelling her on so the event isn’t held up by her chatter. Plus that loving hand also gets her into the right position. I’ve watched him over the years get more and more annoyed at the way she’s just not getting how to keep moving.
Those people choose to stand there to watch the parade. They could leave any time.
A bunch of do nothing’s on welfare. Horrible people all around.
I’m just astonished these people can walk into a church without turning into ash…
Something nice: the Wales’s family wardrobe is well coordinated.
Great job pointing out that the last time K and Camz appeared in public together was in June. In fact, WanK and the monsters, CRex&Camzilla, eemed to have major issues with each other, so much so, that K was too busy planning an Xmas show to attend a tiara event.
So now they’re both wearing dark green? ITA that K’s is a better color, both on her and it probably would look better on Camz as well. So, was this on purpose? Or did one of them decide on green (Christmas-y!) and the other decide to join in? The Waileses look better coordinated than C&C, so it would be really funny if QCC decided to go green rather than K trying to steal focus. Given what was said above, I’m sure everyone loved K being the center of attention and the main focus of all the articles!
Maybe they were both, possibly for different reasons, fed up of the DIM articles about how Kate’s burgundy carols outfit was “the color of the moment,” “so stylish: and “here’s how you can copy the look” and wanted a change.
She should enjoy her victory lap while she can because there are only so many times she can make a triumphant return. At some point, people will be asking again why she isn’t working more. As for her green coat, it’s fine and trademark typical, but I think the proportions would look better if it was 4 inches shorter.
Either she has new botox around her eyes and forehead or she’s been heavily airbrushed. I can’t tell.
And I don’t think that sickly shade of green does a thing for her OR Camilla.
The first thing I thought when I saw Camzilla’s outfit was baby caca green. Yuck.
This victory lap was Kate’s Superbowl so why didn’t the fawning tabs make that claim? Is it because “Superbowl”moments only Blood Royals by right? I suspect there will be trouble ahead if Kate keeps grabbing the glory for having more come backs than Frank Sinatra!
wait a minute: Louis is only 6 and is wearing full length trousers instead of short pants. Don’t they know it’s déclassé (‘suburban”) for boys to wear long pants before they’re 8 years old?!
When W&K do it, it’s “modernizing the monarchy”.
Kate should be careful because at the end of the day only William and George will be protected . Also how long she will using cancer as excuses ?? The entire family should be careful because if anything powerful learned from healthcare ceo murderer is that public are in the mood of eat the rich mentality. This is why celebs lately getting lot of flake.
With so much wealth inequality revolution is upon us whether they like it or not.
That shade of green is a lovely color on Kate. I also like how her coat and tartan scarf coordinate with Charlotte’s in a really nice way—it’s a “mommy and me” look without being overly matchy-matchy or age inappropriate. Now, the hat she has on is dreadful. At certain angles it looks like a Disney mouse ears hat, even when it’s not at that bad angle the bow is way too juvenile for a woman in her mid 40s IMO. Hate the cheap looking too long extensions. Charlotte is really looking so much more like Diana each year.
William and the boys are all wearing the exact same black coat, lil bit creepy like a team of undertakers.
Kate’s extensions look like they’re attached to that hat rather than her head. To me anyway. I’m typically terrible at noticing the wiglets and extensions, but her hair looks blatantly fake here, and I don’t get it.
this is the first time i ever liked her hair, maybe because of the hat. and i liked those curtain bangs she had last year sometimes too but other than that…
Kate’s hair looked bad to me. She looked best back in 2018 when she had that shorter style
oh yeah i agree that shorter hair in general would suit her way better but i doubt she goes back to that. even the curtain bangs seemed to experimental for her and she ditched them fast.
Probably planned by KP/Clarence House. I doubt Kate has any say in what she wears. She also doesn’t have the brains to scheme- that’s what Carole is for 😉
I like that color green with the tartan. The kids look cute. That’s all I got. As usual, the whole walk and monarchy thing is a strange show and I feel bad for the kids. I get that they need to get used to being in public but it’s still kind of effed up. I’m still on a Beyoncé-high so this royalty thing just dims in comparison.
Didn’t that scarf used to be called Black Watch plaid? Out of fashion many moons ago. Her coat is a rewear as well so agree that it was pre planned by someone else in tandem with Camilla and company. Unity etc etc.
That shade of green is a really good colour on her. I like the coat, think the hat would look better with a feather rather than another childish bow but I like the shape. And the tartan scarf is a nice touch. I don’t like the too-dainty little black bag but overall she looks good!
DM body language expert explains how Will continues to cherish and protect his wife on this walk by exchanging igniting smiles! Well that sounds a lot warmer than a festive glance!
The dm is so desperate trying to depict them as a loving couple.