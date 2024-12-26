Princess Kate ‘twinned’ with Queen Camilla in green for Christmas in Norfolk

Here are some photos from “Royal Christmas” at Sandringham. King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Christmas in Norfolk, and they did the big walk to church on Christmas morning, with the extended family. Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their three children were front and center, of course. Even in photos and moments where I think Charles and Camilla were trying to be front and center, Kate and her Christmas wig managed to preen their way into being centered. Going from memory, this is the first time Kate and Camilla have been at the same public event since Trooping the Colour in June. Before that, the last time they were at the same event was… last Christmas at Sandringham.

Oddly, Camilla and Kate both wore green. They were the only women in green as well. Given what we know about how petty royal women are about colors and who wears what, I definitely wonder if Kate knew Camilla would be wearing green and Kate decided to wear a similar shade anyway. Kate’s green coat is much prettier, honestly – it’s McQueen, a repeat. She paired it with a tartan scarf and a green hat. I think her earrings are new? I don’t remember seeing them before.

The kids looked fine. Tired, perhaps. Maybe they stayed up playing games on Christmas Eve. William and the kids were coordinated in shades of navy and black. Charles has been looking better in recent weeks, as I’ve said before. You can tell that he’s had a bad year, but honestly, he has the look of someone who has come out of the worst of it.