‘Babygirl’ director Halina Reijn: Age-gap relationships should be normalized

Babygirl came out on Christmas Day, which usually never happens. Christmas Day releases are saved for major studio movies, not art-house films where Nicole Kidman is having a kinky affair with a much-younger man. Babygirl was written and directed by Halina Reijn, a 49-year-old Dutch actress and filmmaker. Reijn previously directed Bodies Bodies Bodies, a new “Gen Z” classic of sorts. Reijn recently chatted with W Magazine about what she’s learned from Gen Z, what she thinks of May-December romances and more. Some highlights:
The milk scene happened to Reijn in real life: The milk scene happened to her after one such theater performance in her 30s, when she went to a local bar to burn off her post-show adrenaline. A famous Belgian actor, “way, way younger” than her, sent her a glass of milk from across the bar. “I drank it, and he just walked out,” she tells W. “I thought, ‘How does this guy get the courage?’ I did think it was a very sensual thing to do. And I thought it was very funny.’”
‘Babygirl’ is a warning: “My movie is a warning. What happens if you say, ‘No, I am perfect. I don’t have any blemishes on my soul. I’m not even aging—I look fertile even though I’m 55’? I wanted to tell the story of a woman who suppresses the beast inside her—and then it wakes up.”
The age gap dynamic of an older woman & younger man: “If we see a movie where the male actor is the same age as the female actor, we find that odd. Which is insane. It should completely be normalized that the age gaps switch and that women have different relationships. We’re not trapped in a box anymore. We internalize the male gaze, we internalize patriarchy, and we need to free ourselves from it. It’s really hard.
She hired an intimacy coordinator for the film: “Because I was an actress, safety is my first priority at all times. I’ve experienced a lot of male directors sitting in a North Face jacket on a high chair while you’re crawling around on the floor. I’ve always felt very unsafe and just embarrassed, to be honest with you. I felt like an open wound. You can’t do a fight without a stunt coordinator. Your actors will get hurt, and it will look lame on camera. It’s the same with sex scenes. It’s very, very useful to have someone who knows all the little tricks and makes everyone feel safe. Within the structure of a choreographed plan, the actors can let go and be totally free. Funny enough, the days with intimacy scenes are often the most clear. There are still nerves, but everybody comes to set super prepared. I wanted those scenes to feel incredibly hot and steamy and fun, but I also wanted them to be real. Sexuality is stop-and-go. It’s never like a glamour scene from a Hollywood movie in the ’90s. That’s just not how it works.
How Gen Zers are prudes about seeing sex portrayed on screen: “Since Bodies, I’ve been obsessed with younger generations. I used to think of myself as a hardcore feminist, but once I met these young actors, I learned so much more about what it means to be equal, to have body positivity, sex positivity, kink positivity, all those things. But, they all grew up with this device in their hand, with access to every single thing. I totally understand this reaction of, “With one press of my finger, I can see everything. Now I don’t want to see anything.” I’m not afraid of what they’re saying. I agree with it, in a way. Sex isn’t about two bodies banging up against each other. That’s why Babygirl circles around it. There are only two quick flashes of sex acts in my movie. The rest—it might be shocking! I find it shocking, too, to go stand in a corner or eat this candy out of my hand. But it’s about the story, the imagination.
The human connection: “It’s important for young people to keep shining light on sexuality and anything primal, though. There’s a danger in saying, “It’s ugly. I don’t want to smell anything. I don’t want any body fluids.” We survive on human contact. The more we sit on our devices, the more depression, the more suicide. We have a task as a society to keep connecting to each other, physically and mentally.
The Puriteen phenomenon is so wild to me, still – and now the Puriteens are in their 20s and still adverse to seeing sexuality or sex portrayed on screen. I think it’s like Reijn says, the younger people had access to such a wide variety of messages, images and videos from such a young age, and they’re rejecting the highly sexualized culture previous generations have just accepted or gotten used to. As for the May-December romance stuff… “It should completely be normalized that the age gaps switch and that women have different relationships.” I agree. Whenever a woman dated someone much younger, I used to think it was somehow tragic or flawed or doomed. I still think “what do they talk about, what do they have to say to each other?” But I feel more “live and let live” these days. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, just like any other relationship.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Age gap romances are dicey depending on the ages of the persons involved. Seen too many young women involved with much older men who are manipulative. The power imbalance can be profound. However, two worldly, educated and older individuals is fine.
You said it so much better than I did.
Isn’t that the contradiction, though? Isn’t that always the explanation when it comes to predatory men and younger women- that the predatory man convinces the younger woman there is something about her that elevates her beyond other women of her age, when in reality it is due to an age-gap seeking man being so far behind his own peers that he seeks someone to take advantage of.
I think this discussion is really missing a lot of nuance to the point where it seems regressive. As a generalization, women don’t pursue younger men specifically for the unhealthy imbalanced power dynamic in the same what that an older man/younger woman does (which is typically sexually based).
Ignoring the stark difference in age gap relationships based on gender is a heck of a way to try and go so far progressive that you end up backward. My comment itself is not very nuanced, and I am still going to see the movie before judging the content.
I agree to an extent. As I see it, an age gap between two people who are 30 and 50 is one thing. When the age gap is between someone who’s in their very early 20s and and someone else who’s in their mid-to-late 30s…it’s not illegal nor “wrong” and it can work, but…it’s not the same.
I love that she doesn’t even ask her actors if they want an intimacy coordinator, she has it on hand like a she would a stunt coordinator. I respect that.
When I was 47 I met a 31 year old. We met at work went on a date and it fizzled out. We reconnected a year later and dated exclusively. For the most part we had a lovely time. I also dated a man 10 years older than me and I was 30.
It all depends on the timing and age range.
Age gap relationships are not as inherently problematic as the “younger generation” portrays them to be. However, it does get tricky when the power dynamics are very lopsided. Likewise, when someone has a clear pattern of *only* dating much younger partner, it comes across as predatory.
That being said, I agree that a woman being the older one in the relationship still gets looked at as an oddity. We see older men with younger women all the time (in films, on TV etc…) and people barely bat an eye.
Why is it necessary to have “kink positivity”… not for everyone and I don’t think that it needs to be “normalized”. Some people are just not into that and that is OK and it doesn’t mean that they are a “prude” or “repressed” or anything else… How about “non-kink positivity”… That may be her bend and OK if it is. It is good to be free and loving, but to me, that kind of dominance/submissive dynamic usually indicates deeper seated problems and can be abusive and hurtful.
Here’s a thought: if you’re not into kinky stuff, don’t do them. That’s like saying people shouldn’t be sex-positive, if you don’t like sex. Or they shouldn’t be body-positive, if you’re a size 2. What is meant is “live and let live”.
In “Robots and Empire,” Isaac Asimov wrote about the planet Solaria where the inhabitants used robots to the extent that the humans never actually saw each other anymore. There was one person per square mile and they all communicated through holograms. Puriteens reminds me of this. But, for all the sexualization of everything, it seems actual sexual activity has been declining over the past several decades, at least according to experts. And throughout history, there have been pendulum swings to and from “puritanism.”
Because of the normalization of porn GenZers aren’t adverse to sex on screen, but that sex portrayed within a relationship or a larger story with multi-dimensional characters is uncomfortable. The amount of overt sexuality ingested through social media as well comes in a screenshot or 30 second clip, so anything longer forces the viewer to think about the larger context and their feelings, which are mostly absent from how sex is often portrayed in the mediums they are used to.