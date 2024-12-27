Barbara Broccoli, 007 producer, thinks Amazon executives are ‘f–king idiots’

I don’t always agree with Barbara Broccoli’s decisions, but I admire her a great deal with how she’s acted as advocate and caretaker for James Bond as a franchise and “property.” Broccoli and her step-brother Michael Wilson own the James Bond character and the franchise. The Broccoli family has retained a completely unique position in today’s entertainment landscape – they are not lured by fast cash, they are not interested in over-leveraging their franchise and they are not known for tolerating fools. Wilson is less visible than Barbara Broccoli, who is the more public face of Bond-ownership. The 007 franchise had a home at MGM for decades, then MGM was sold to Amazon. Because of the unique terms around the Bond franchise, all roads still go through Broccoli and Wilson, and as it turns out, Broccoli f–king hates everyone at Amazon. And that’s why no one has found the new Bond, and that’s why there’s been no move to reboot the series after Daniel Craig. From the Wall Street Journal:
Nearly three years after Amazon acquired the right to release Bond movies through its $6.5 billion purchase of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio, the relationship between the family that oversees the franchise and the e-commerce giant has all but collapsed. The decaying partnership has scuttled any near-term hope of a new Bond film—a black eye for Amazon’s ambitions in Hollywood, since at the time of the MGM sale, the Bond franchise represented a significant share of the $6.5 billion the company paid for the studio.
When it comes to Bond’s future, the power lies in the hands of Barbara Broccoli, who inherited the control from her father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, and who for 30 years has decided when a new Bond movie can go into production. She has told friends she doesn’t trust algorithm-centric Amazon with a character she helped to mythologize through big-screen storytelling and gut instinct. This fall, she characterized the status of a new movie in dire terms—no script, no story and no new Bond.
To friends, Broccoli has characterized her thoughts on Amazon this way: “These people are f— idiots.”
The Broccoli family’s control of James Bond has few comparisons in contemporary Hollywood, where cherished characters are gobbled up by conglomerates eager to exploit them across screens, toy shelves and theme parks. For decades, studio executives have salivated over the chance to do the same with Bond. Broccoli, 64, had already turned down TV shows, videogames and at least one tie-in casino before Amazon entered the picture. For much of her career, Broccoli has made those calls with her stepbrother, 82-year-old Michael Wilson. She has emerged more recently as the primary steward of Bond as Wilson nears retirement.
Broccoli has complained that Amazon isn’t a good home for Bond, since the company’s core business is selling everything from toilet paper to vacuums—a perspective Amazon executives find unfair. But since she makes the creative calls that come first—script, casting, story—Broccoli can hold Bond hostage from Amazon for as long as she sees fit. In doing so, she quotes a refrain attributed to her father, a film agent who’d sold hair driers before he secured the rights to adapt Ian Fleming’s novels. “Don’t have temporary people make permanent decisions.”
The company’s tech-centric focus loomed over the franchise as soon as merger discussions began. Some executives at MGM were concerned that Bond and other titles would be given at-home launches in an era of ascendant streaming services like Amazon Prime Video. Before agreeing to the deal, MGM made sure that Amazon was committed to releasing Bond on the big screen, a critical point for Broccoli, who waited out 18 months of Covid-19 lockdowns to play “No Time to Die” in theaters. Amazon has held firm to its commitment to release Bond in theaters, should a new movie come together.
Broccoli and Wilson had been looped in on the deal before it was announced. Broccoli had reservations, but didn’t want to complicate what many in Hollywood viewed as a massive payout for MGM’s owners—plus, she and her family would retain final say over all creative matters, including who plays Bond. Before the purchase closed, Amazon executives brainstormed among themselves how Bond could be plugged into their machine. Would Amazon produce a James Bond TV show for its Prime Video service? What about a Moneypenny spinoff? Or a TV spinoff centered on a female 007? Broccoli’s response to such enthusiasm, one friend said, is often the same: Did you read the contract?
There’s so much more in the WSJ piece – Broccoli goes with her gut instincts when casting a new James Bond, while Amazon executives freak out over anything they deem too “risky,” like casting a virtual unknown, a blonde indie-film actor as 007, which is what happened when Broccoli chose Daniel Craig. Broccoli also gets a say in stories and villains, obviously, and Amazon can’t even push her to agree what a new Bond villain should look like. It’s so funny to me that Amazon executives were dreaming about getting their hands on the Bond franchise and doing what Kathleen Kennedy did to Star Wars – make a sh-tload of money but burn through the core stories, disappointing fans and causing Star Wars fatigue. Broccoli knows that the easiest way to ruin the franchise is by giving the greenlight to streaming shows like “M: After Hours” or “(Spy)crafting with Q.” Mostly, I just enjoy the fact that Barbara Broccoli is one of the rare people in “Hollywood” with a unique kind of power and authority and she’s not selling out to the highest bidder.
M:After Hours, with Dame Judi Dench, would be a ratings winner IMO
Judi Dench has the poor taste to be buddies with Camilla. I say any mature actress except her.
I am so incredibly thankful that she didn’t let charisma vacuum, Aaron Taylor Johnson, to become new Bond. No matter how much they marketed him as the Bind material, she didn’t bite. Those are some real good, old Hollywood, gut instincts
Eheheh. Just his awful Vronsky performance in Anna Karenina a while back put him out of court for me. How is it possible to be vapid/dull in that role!?!
I am so loving this.
I hope she keeps up.
All I had to read is that she called the people at Amazon “…f***ing idiots…” and I love her. Amazon does not have a good track record dealing with storylines that have a history and a dedicated fan base.
She’s not wrong! They are absolutely idiots! Sure they read the contract but figured they could easily push an old woman around. Until they realize that it has to be done *her* way they will never see one penny of all the money they spent to purchase that franchise. I just love it for them!
I hope this lady will teach them the hard way they can’t buy everything.
Anything or anyone who infuriates Jeff B., makes me happy!
After the absolute WIN that casting Daniel Craig and most of his era turned out to be: Step back Amazon and let her work; what are you doing?!?
Interesting you mention Star Wars, they likewise need a strong guiding hand like this. Although as an aside: Skeleton Crew on Disney Plus has been absolutely marvellous so far. Really wonderful. To quote another franchise; every time I think I’m out, they pull me back in. 😂 No doubt Bond will do the same.
Star Wars (and Marvel) oversaturated the market. (Which was dumb, because it made their work less event/gotta-see, and more “eh!”) And it’s extremely hard to write a good original SW story, though the material seems easy. Without a unique take, it becomes same-old—and cool FX won’t save your hash.
🤣🤣🤣Good for her!!! Always admired Broccoli’s instincts. (Though the franchise has done a few Bond videogames—Goldeneye was really good.) And anyone who can buck Bezos and his endless algorithms is fine with me.
Amazon is in the business of turning quick profits, period, paragraph. Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson are in the business of stewarding this intellectual and creative property, maintaining its integrity and clarity of focus. No surprise there’s a clash of interests there.
Personally I feel like sending roses to Ms. Broccoli for standing her ground – even in this day and age, it can be done. Huzzah!
Color me impressed that she and Wilson haven’t sold out yet. After these two are gone, who’s going to take over to protect the franchise?
I don’t know her, but I love her. She is 100 percent right with everything she says.