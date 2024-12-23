Pregnant Princess Beatrice will spend Christmas at Sandringham after all

Last week, Prince Andrew pulled out of the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and his people announced that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would skip Christmas at Sandringham. King Charles absolutely invited Andrew and Fergie, and they were due to stay at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, as they have done for the past two Christmases. Alongside that announcement, we heard that the York princesses, Eugenie and Beatrice, would also skip Sandringham this year and spend the holidays with their in-laws. Eugenie would spend Christmas with Jack Brooksbank’s family for the first time in years, and Beatrice had plans to spend the holiday with Edo Mapelli Mozzi’s family, probably in Italy. Only now there’s been another switch-up – Beatrice and Edo are apparently going to Sandringham after all.
Pregnant Princess Beatrice has been ordered by doctors to stay home in the UK for Christmas in case travelling endangers her baby. The late Queen’s granddaughter was planning to spend Christmas overseas with her property tycoon husband’s family for the first time since their marriage in 2020. But Buckingham Palace announced last night that the Princess, 36, who is in the final months of her second pregnancy, has changed her festive plans following medical advice that she should not travel for ‘long distances’.
On October 1, the Palace announced Princess Beatrice was expecting the baby ‘in early spring’. She is now in the third trimester of her pregnancy, which starts from 28 weeks. Dr Ellie Cannon, Mail on Sunday columnist and GP, said: ‘There are a whole host of reasons why somebody in their third trimester may not be able to fly. Different acute issues might be something common such as a chest infection or even a viral illness, which can be quite serious in pregnancy. Flying can make this worse because of dehydration and sitting still for hours which can also raise the risk of blood clots. More long-term issues could be high blood pressure or diabetes. Travelling long distance can be dangerous in this scenario because of the ongoing monitoring needed.’
The Princess will now celebrate at Sandringham with the Royal Family, alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, her stepson Wolfie, eight, and daughter Sienna, three. She is not expected to join the family in their walk to church on Christmas morning. The Princess has attended other public events recently, including the pre-Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
It is not known exactly where Beatrice was planning to travel to spend Christmas, but it was reported that she had been planning to celebrate with her in-laws. Her husband Mr Mapelli Mozzi, known as Edo, is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis. The family owns an 18th Century mansion an hour from Lake Como in northern Italy.
That makes sense to me – Beatrice was told not to fly, so she and Edo updated their Christmas plans once again. I’m surprised that there are no plans for Bea and Edo to do the Christmas church-walk, but that might be health-related too, or maybe it’s just about Charles not wanting to remind everyone about the Yorks. It’s fine to me that Beatrice and Edo were still welcome at Sandringham, although it’s a little bit funny that they decided to forgo spending Christmas with Andrew and Fergie. It’s also more than possible that Andrew and Fergie aren’t even going to stay in England or Royal Lodge, and that’s why Beatrice has changed her plans.
I have a patient traveling to Tanzania before she enters her 3rd trimester. I can’t imagine traveling any distance while heavily pregnant. I do wonder where Sarah & Andrew will pop up.
So according to whatever tabloid writer this is, it’s perfectly reasonable for a heavy pregnant woman to not travel during her pregnancy. Well color me shocked. I wonder where this sentiment and compassion was when Philip died and Meghan was too pregnant to attend his funeral. What could possibly be the difference in how these two pregnant women were treated. I will be white with you when you get back to me .
Also Bea seems to really love being around that family. Better her than me .
I was literally just thinking that. Meghan was treated like she was so horrible for not wanting to do an 11 hour flight well into her third trimester, but it’s perfectly reasonable for Beatrice ( not saying it isn’t). I saw an article back then that literally said that she was using her pregnancy as an ” excuse” not to come, and not a legitimate medical reason.
Meghan was also sent to tour Australia , Fiji and New Zealand when she was in her first trimester and then to Morocco when she was in her later stage of pregnancy. Normally such heavy travelling is not recommended as she was in her late 30’s.
@Over it: Good point. I didn’t think about that. I was just thinking about the Royal Family making Meghan to Morocco late in her pregnancy.
In hindsight the Morocco trip is so awful. She was so late in her pregnancy and now knowing how much her mental health was suffering (and they all knew about it). They were really trying to break her.
They hoped the rigors of the trip would make her lose her baby. I’m convinced they never wanted Archie to be born.
I thought it was noticeable that the right wing press turned right against her from the moment she announced that she was expecting a mixed race heir to the throne.
Honestly Andrew and fergie are probably going to be at wood farm. That’s what I’m thinking unless we see Andrew driving around Windsor on Christmas Day. Why believe anything this family says? Bea choosing to be at sandringham away from her parents makes zero sense.
That wouldn’t surprise me actually. If he doesn’t do the church walk how would anyone know otherwise?
His dad lives in Italy. his mother is married to David Williams-Ellis and lives in the UK. With 3 other family options, it looks thirsty to go with Sandringham. I wonder how much fun Wolfie has there.
Wolfie may be with his mom this holiday?
She and her husband are so thirsty
It looks bad for the monarchy if none of the York princess is present . So maybe Bea receives a memo. Better be there.
“ Different acute issues might be something common such as a chest infection or even a viral illness, which can be quite serious in pregnancy.”
Italy is a 2h flight from London. Sounds like if she was planning to go there early in 3rd trimester, her pregnancy was going well at the time she made the plan. Could be she got covid, which is dangerous in pregnancy, won’t be contagious by Christmas, but needs to be near her OB in case of complications.
Not that a pregnant woman needs to justify her travel choices to anyone, just speculating.
Will wolfie spend time with his mother over the holidays.
Hmm…I suspect Andrew and Fergie were allowed to spend Christmas at Wood Farm and that’s why Beatrice is going to Sandringham.
Thirsty thirsty. Also – “Woolfie” is such a pretentious annoying nickname.
She knows what it’s like to be out, and she does not want to be out. Her mom probably reminds her every day.
I worked with a woman who went overseas for vacation early in her second trimester. Starting hemorrhaging shortly afterwards. Doctors stopped it, but she wasn’t cleared to fly back because she could start bleeding again and the plane would have nowhere to land over an ocean. Cruise ships also couldn’t take her home for the same reason. Had to spend the rest of her pregnancy in a hotel/temporary residence with her husband flying back and forth due to his work schedule. Finally came home after the baby was born. I tell this story to everyone I know who is pregnant and flying somewhere over water. Things happen.
Has ‘Where will the Royals spend Christmas’ always been a party game? I’m betting it was invented to point out that Harry and his family won’t be there. Who is on the edge of their seat wondering where Bea, or any of them, will spend Christmas?