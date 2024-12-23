King Charles won’t speak to the Sussexes while Harry’s security lawsuit continues

Various royal reporters are publishing their “annual review/insider story of 2024” pieces, and all of them are just as sugary as you can imagine. Rebecca English at the Daily Mail had this one: “Full inside story of the royals’ worst year revealed by REBECCA ENGLISH: How Charles’ cancer led to ‘Operation Delphinium’, the truth about his health and just why he’s so wary of talking to Harry.” Because if there’s no mention of Prince Harry or Meghan, people will just tune it out, I think. What’s curious about English’s piece is that it completely centers King Charles and Camilla, and none of it is about how Prince William feels about yadda yadda. The point of the piece is that Charles is so brave and strong and he has managed his cancer brilliantly. I imagine the year-in reviews commissioned by Kensington Palace will have a much different narrative. Some highlights:
When Charles was diagnosed with cancer: ‘In truth, no one really knew what the coming days would bring. It was a very uncertain time,’ a source admits. As the news quickly made its way down from Scotland, inside Buckingham Palace a tiny group of ashen-faced courtiers gathered with an air of concerned purpose. Their role was to devise a plan to support the King, and reassure an anxious nation. The project, I can reveal, was codenamed ‘Operation Delphinium’ – the King’s favourite flower. ‘I’m not sure even His Majesty knows [that’s what it was called],’ says one insider with knowledge of the ‘circle of trust’.
The Windsors’ dignity!! ‘I don’t think anyone sitting there in January, wondering how on earth they were going to steer the good ship with wave after wave crashing over the bow, would have imagined such an optimistic outcome. And yet here we all are,’ another insider says. ‘It’s frankly staggering the family has come through so much, with such tremendous dignity and resilience.’
Planned tours in 2025: While no assumptions can be made, the future is certainly looking encouraging enough for both the King and William – and possibly even Catherine – to be planning foreign tours next year. Indeed, it will be a very full programme in His Majesty’s case, with trips to Italy and the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz pencilled in this spring, as well as early talks of a visit to Brazil for the COP climate summit in the autumn, plus several shorter visits for William. There are no immediate plans for a state visit by the incoming American President (nor will the King travel there next month, not least because, by convention, foreign heads of state do not attend presidential inaugurations). An official meeting either here or there is more likely to happen, I understand, in 2026 – which sees events to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.
Camilla is a tower of strength: Queen Camilla has, naturally, been a tower of strength, but I am told she was ‘a little frightened’ at the start. ‘He’s the love of her life, her partner, her husband of almost 20 years. Of course she was scared,’ a friend tells me. ‘Frankly it’s a lonely enough job when there’s two of you. So you can imagine what it’s like when there’s just one of you out on the road. But she was determined to do her bit for his sake, to pick up the elements of the programme she was able to, while balancing her most significant role as spouse, support and chief cheerleader for him.’ Unusually, and picking up on her husband’s cues, Camilla, 77, made a point of visiting him in hospital almost daily when he had to stay there, usually for meal times to ‘keep his spirits up’. ‘She makes him laugh like no one else,’ they add.
Anne’s health issues: The King is also incredibly close to his sister, Princess Anne, and was ‘deeply worried’ when she was hospitalised in June with severe concussion after being found unconscious at her Gatcombe Park home, having apparently being kicked by a horse. Although the princess was stoically back at work within two weeks, I am told that the incident was ‘really very significant – to put it mildly’ and she still has absolutely no recollection of what happened. ‘No one was ever able to get to the bottom of it – it’s a total mystery. It was a worrying time,’ a source says.
Still estranged from Prince Harry: As for his younger son, Harry, little has changed. Aside from his deeply upsetting attacks on his family over the years, I am told the issue of Harry’s legal action against the Home Office over the withdrawal of his security, which is still dragging through the UK courts, is a major ‘roadblock’ to any reconciliation between the two. ‘It was particularly upsetting for the King to see it briefed in various quarters that Harry believed his father could click his fingers and change everything. That’s a wilful misunderstanding of how things work, particularly when it comes to His Majesty’s own government,’ a source says. Sad to say, the King genuinely fears any conversation with the prince could be used against him in this, or any one of his multiple ongoing court cases. Trust between father and son is going to be very hard to rebuild, meaning there is still no imminent prospect, sadly, of Charles being able to develop any meaningful relationship with his two other grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.
“Tremendous dignity and resilience” – are you f–king joking? Jesus, I guess some people really buy it. Anyway, I’ve lost count of how many excuses Charles has used for why he refuses to communicate with Harry or why he doesn’t give a sh-t about his Sussex grandchildren. The excuse of “Harry’s lawsuit about security” is the one Charles has settled on in the past six months or so. The excuse is based on a lie as well – Charles actually could influence and change Harry’s security situation, and Harry knows that. The sad truth is that if Charles wanted a relationship with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili, Charles is perfectly capable of clearing those roadblocks and figuring out a way to make it happen. It speaks volumes that Charles continues to be a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather. Not only that, but Charles still briefs against the Sussexes constantly.
I also feel like it’s sort of been shrugged off that Anne had a major health crisis this year. She was hospitalized for a week, and it’s bonkers that no one has figured out exactly how she got such a significant head injury. She must have had a really serious concussion too.
Chuckles can go pound sand. Harry is not stopping the lawsuit just so his sperm donor will talk to him. Harry knows exactly what he is doing. Chuckles is proving to be an unfit father and an unfit king. The world has eyes and sees Chuckles for what he truly is and that is dirt beneath Harry’s feet.
The attacks have not been by harry but harry and his family have been beset with attacks by Charles and company with whines about how Charles wants to see those children . Then releases statements he is not inviting harry and meghan. And so on. I think Andrew Parker Bowles is the love of Camilla s life.
Oh, how cute. His cancer treatment had a codename. Would that all cancer sufferers were so brave and dignified and special (sarcasm).
At this point we need to ask these reporters in their morning shows “So KC3 approves of you sharing his personal information and private thoughts being shared by sources as we have seen reported constantly”
This doesn’t make him look good and I hope RR continues telling us how much KC3 hates his son. It’s perfect.
Knowing how ruthless the institution is, I imagine certain mandarins secretly hope that Charles dies before the case against the Home Office is settled; then they can always brief that it was Harry’s fault that Charles never got to see Archie and Lilibet.
Reminding everyone that Camilla visited Charles every day seems like shade to William. And of course the king could fix the security issues as his advisors are on RAVEC. And what’s not being mentioned is that Charles is probably more upset about the court cases that weren’t mentioned, the ones with the Sun and the DM. Iirc, Rebecca English is named in the court files for the DM case as invading Harry’s privacy through illegal means.
That’s funny, QEII clicked her fingers for Harry’s security and it worked just fine.
And Charles did the same when Harry came over after the cancer diagnosis. But of course they will just ignore that.
An inconvenient truth.
They mean the cases against the tabloids but of course they don’t want to remind people that the royals are in bed with the press.
The lawsuit against the Home Office is the least of Charles concerns. It’s Harry’s lawsuits against the press that is the real issue. Charles doesn’t want to be seen to be taking Harry’s side. Plus the fact that he was able to pull Harry and Meghan’s security after they left the UK means that he can also restore it.
Ain’t that the truth. See my other (lengthy!) response here.
‘It’s frankly staggering the family has come through so much, with such tremendous dignity and resilience.’
Such hubris; it’s disgusting. There are millions of families out there who are navigating through illness and catastrophe. They don’t have untold wealth, access to all the best care and hundreds of minions to do their bidding. Let’s ask the 14 million displaced Syrians about their resilience
Members of the royal household actually sit on RAVEC, so of course Charles is involved in decision-making. Btw, the V stands for VIP. So even if they refused to continue to provide Harry’s former automatic 24/7 protection under the R for Royal part – despite an actual increase in risk level – he should have been eligible under VIP. As are certain public servants who’ve stepped back, eg former PMs and some cabinet ministers (for the rest of their lives). Btw, up until fairly recently, there was no real concept of ‘full-time working royal’. After all, William (and Kate) were deemed part-time up to 2017, with no issue. It really is supposed to be all about level of risk. Hmmm …
“dignity and resilience”? I am thinking fractured and in a shambles.
Will we ever know the truth of what’s been going on with W&K these past 12 months??
He also could’ve flown to California at any point in the last 4 years if he really wanted to. As we see with Camilla, who makes private trips to India and wherever else, high level royals can travel internationally for pleasure.
Charles wants to use Archie and Lili as leverage to get Harry to drop the suit. The kids are better off without thier trash grandfathers.
What a load of croc. I hope he keeps that energy to himself because Harry and Meghan do not need his emotional vampire energy in their lives and their kids’ lives.
If Charles can pull the security funding from Andrew for Royal Lodge then that means he CAN interfere with security arrangements for members of his family even if they aren’t working members! These royal reporters are just pr hacks because it is the most logical question a real reporter would be asking about this issue.
When the best he can do is “not talk to Harry” — it’s clear how much leverage Charles has. Zero leverage. That part time Royal offer was the deal of the century — poor King Charles. He’s not very sharp.
I truly hope that when Chuck is dead and buried and Prince Harry has won his civil suits against the Sun and fail we get a book a by Prince Harry about everything that was done to keep him quiet and the intimidation tactics like pulling his security and endangering his family. Chucks legacy will be pathetic and vindictive the resilience and dignity comment is laughable. Imagine being an elderly man with one foot in the grave and he has his pr press attack his youngest once again, just a sad excuse for a human being.
King Charles III doesn’t need any stress right now. That’s what talking to Prince Harry would do. Harry started these court cases not the King, let Harry handle this are his own. He is a big guy, he needs to pull up his trousers.