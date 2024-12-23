Da’Vine Joy Randolph: ‘It’s ironic’ that Angelina Jolie is playing an opera singer

Throughout the 2023-24 awards season, Da’Vine Joy Randolph floated through nearly every awards show, picking up supporting-actress awards for her role in The Holdovers. I loved that movie and I loved Da’Vine in it. She was basically a lock early on, so much so that it didn’t even feel like she had to do a big Oscar campaign or do a million self-promoting interviews. All of which to say, I had no idea that she is a classically-trained opera singer? Did you guys know that? Da’Vine has been known primarily as a stage actress and a musical actress, but I didn’t know she could do opera. Well, there’s an opera-related movie coming out this fall: Pablo Larrain’s Maria, where Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas. Da’Vine is keeping her eye on it:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has already brought her vocal chops to “Rustin,” “High Fidelity,” and the upcoming Pharrell Williams biopic, but the Academy Award winner is ready to fully showcase her opera background onscreen. Randolph told IndieWire while attending the “Through Her Lens” cocktail reception, hosted by Tribeca and Chanel, that Pablo Larraín’s buzzy Maria Callas film “Maria” has opened the door for opera biopics — and Randolph is more than ready to bring history-making Leontyne Price’s story to the screen. “It’s ironic because Angelina Jolie has the Maria Callas biopic [‘Maria’] coming up,” Randolph said. “I’m a classically trained opera singer. I want to do a biopic of an opera singer.” Leontyne Price is celebrated as one of the great modern vocalists — she played title roles in both “Porgy and Bess” and “Aida.” If a success, “Maria” — and Randolph — could be what ultimately ushers Price’s legacy into movie theaters. Randolph’s voice will also be on display in the upcoming (non-LEGO) Pharrell Williams biopic, which marks her first role since winning the Oscar for “The Holdovers.” Randolph told IndieWire that the film is not a traditional musical. “I would probably say it’s a film with music. It’s not like an opera or ‘Les Mis,’ in the sense of like everything is sung. There’s more speaking than singing,” Randolph said, while also adding that she has three songs in the feature, one of which is being billed as a showstopper.

While Da’Vine’s comments are not being framed as shady, I did feel like they were a little bit shady! Especially since Angelina has zero opera background, although she did train with an opera coach. That being said, Da’Vine seems to hope that a rising opera tide will lift all boats – if Maria is well-received, perhaps it will be easier for Da’Vine to get her Leontyne Price movie made.