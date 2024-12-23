Da’Vine Joy Randolph: ‘It’s ironic’ that Angelina Jolie is playing an opera singer

Throughout the 2023-24 awards season, Da’Vine Joy Randolph floated through nearly every awards show, picking up supporting-actress awards for her role in The Holdovers. I loved that movie and I loved Da’Vine in it. She was basically a lock early on, so much so that it didn’t even feel like she had to do a big Oscar campaign or do a million self-promoting interviews. All of which to say, I had no idea that she is a classically-trained opera singer? Did you guys know that? Da’Vine has been known primarily as a stage actress and a musical actress, but I didn’t know she could do opera. Well, there’s an opera-related movie coming out this fall: Pablo Larrain’s Maria, where Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas. Da’Vine is keeping her eye on it:
Da’Vine Joy Randolph has already brought her vocal chops to “Rustin,” “High Fidelity,” and the upcoming Pharrell Williams biopic, but the Academy Award winner is ready to fully showcase her opera background onscreen. Randolph told IndieWire while attending the “Through Her Lens” cocktail reception, hosted by Tribeca and Chanel, that Pablo Larraín’s buzzy Maria Callas film “Maria” has opened the door for opera biopics — and Randolph is more than ready to bring history-making Leontyne Price’s story to the screen.
“It’s ironic because Angelina Jolie has the Maria Callas biopic [‘Maria’] coming up,” Randolph said. “I’m a classically trained opera singer. I want to do a biopic of an opera singer.”
Leontyne Price is celebrated as one of the great modern vocalists — she played title roles in both “Porgy and Bess” and “Aida.” If a success, “Maria” — and Randolph — could be what ultimately ushers Price’s legacy into movie theaters.
Randolph’s voice will also be on display in the upcoming (non-LEGO) Pharrell Williams biopic, which marks her first role since winning the Oscar for “The Holdovers.” Randolph told IndieWire that the film is not a traditional musical.
“I would probably say it’s a film with music. It’s not like an opera or ‘Les Mis,’ in the sense of like everything is sung. There’s more speaking than singing,” Randolph said, while also adding that she has three songs in the feature, one of which is being billed as a showstopper.
While Da’Vine’s comments are not being framed as shady, I did feel like they were a little bit shady! Especially since Angelina has zero opera background, although she did train with an opera coach. That being said, Da’Vine seems to hope that a rising opera tide will lift all boats – if Maria is well-received, perhaps it will be easier for Da’Vine to get her Leontyne Price movie made.
To me it seems like she was saying it in the way that you say it’s ironic same way you say it’s funny or it’s strange…as in It’s ironic because I had been thinking of a film about opera myself etc…
“It’s ironic that an actor is playing someone in a profession that they, in real life, have no background in!” Girl, look up the word “actor” and have a seat.
Yeah, I guess it fits a bit (I’ve been watching too much castle where irony gets mentioned about every 3 episodes or fewer!)
But that’s actually called acting, as you say. I think I can mostly pick Jolie VS callas but she did a fantastic job. I hope Ms Randolph gets a shot. And maybe the tide will rise.
No need for her to take any seats at all. She’s an actor who’s a trained opera singer commenting on another actor, and genre of film. She has a right to keep her eye on future projects and share her thoughts.
No, actually she doesn’t need to look up the word actor or have a seat at all. Da’Vine has every right as an actor and an opera singer and a POC to speak up here. She’s a(nother) Black woman Oscar winner who still has trouble getting a job* even after being lauded by her peers, while someone like Jolie can get this Callas movie made even though she can’t sing.
Just because Jolie is a good person and a fine actress doesn’t mean she (or her privilege) is immune from criticism. And it’s people like you who should stop telling Black women to “take a seat.”
*Note that line about this being her first post-Oscar job.
What privilege? Let’s not insert race into every conversation. Jolie played Callas because Callas was a white women who Jolie resembles . It’s called acting. The same way Jolie would have never been cast as Rosa Parks. I read some of these comments and it’s like a one lane road – race race race
I didn’t think it was shady at all. I think she’s hoping that Angelina playing Maria Callas will lead to her dream of playing Leotyne Price.
Agreed.
I’d watch that movie. My mom loved opera and had a Leotyne Price album (it’s mine now, I may play it today).
I don’t think she’s shading Angie at all. Wait until the Daily Fail creates a mountain out of a molehill with this excerpt.
Maria is already streaming so this is a non-story. Another attempt to create friction among women. Don’t buy into it.
And what upcoming Pharrell Williams biopic?
She’s not being shady.
She’s merely pointing out that it’s easier for a white, non opera singer to make a film about an opera singer than it is for a black, classically trained opera singer.
An inconvenient truth.
Yup. I hope she has the opportunity to star in one herself.
Hm…this is a tough one since we don’t have her tone. I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she wasn’t being shady – perhaps there was a touch of snark, if that. Mostly I think she’s commenting on her hope that the tide will rise and favour her as Leotyne Price one day since AJ has done it (convincingly to all accounts) with coaching, she might get a shot as opera is her professional background.
Also, that shredded ribbon dress ain’t it.
It is sad that the movie with white, non-singer actress needs to be made first so that POC’s who are professional singers could get a shot. It’s not Angelina’s fault, racism always existed in Hollywood
Meryl, Selena, Melissa, Marty, Paul, Jane, Tina, & Steve, use your connections to make your OMIB cast mate’s dream come true
I don’t think it’s just about 2 movies about 2 opera stars. Maria Callas lived a highly dramatic life, was in the tabloids, there was Ari Onassis, she died young and her performances were about acting as well as singing – there’s enough drama there to attract people who aren’t necessarily into opera. Leontyne Price was a glorious voice, a long career, beautiful performances more about voice than acting. A movie about her would be about opera. In any case, I’d love to see it because I love opera.
I agree with this. I would enjoy a movie about Leotyne Price because I like opera, but the fact is that Callas is much more iconic. Her life story is more cinematic and that certainly helped this film get greenlit. All in all, you can really compare Callas and Price in terms of box office value.
I don’t think she is being shady at all – merely pointing out maybe there’s a new genre of movie about opera that is going to get attention now, which may open the door for her, a trained opera singer (and fellow Oscar winner). She was clever putting that out there.
She sang for a brief moment in Only Murders in the Building (not opera) but this lady can really, really sing!
We love Detective Williams at our house and we root for her. I can’t wait to see more of her.
Even if she was shady, I agree that if a famous non-singer can get the role as Maria Callas, then a opera/classicly trained singer should be able to get a biopic worthy role!
My hot take that Holdovers was another take on the 90’s sentimental coming of age boarding school barely about anything but white male angst.
Da’Vine is a gifted actress. I cannot wait for her to be in an opera singer biopic. I don’t think there was any shade at all.