Beyonce performed an amazing halftime show on Christmas Day in Houston

I can’t believe that the NFL schedules two games for Christmas Day, but hey, people genuinely wanted to spend their holiday watching football. In Texas on Christmas Day, the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Houston Texans, 31-2. But the football game wasn’t the point. The point was the halftime show. Netflix must have dumped a truck full of cash at Beyonce’s door, because she agreed to perform the Christmas Day halftime show in Houston. Not only that, but she convinced several other artists to perform with her. Post Malone, Shaboozey, Blue Ivy, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer all joined her at various points of the performance, although I think the part with Adell, Kennedy, Roberts and Spencer was pre-taped? Still, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Blue turning out for Bey on Christmas day is wild! The show was obviously perfect. Beyonce is a consummate professional and arguably the best entertainer in the world.

That video might get taken down, but no worries – Netflix announced that subscribers can watch Beyonce’s Halftime show as a stand-alone special. Considering that’s the whole reason why millions of people tuned into the football game anyway, that’s a pretty smart move. Obviously, Beyonce focused on songs from Cowboy Carter, including “16 Carriages,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Ya Ya,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” as well as her covers/interpretations of “Blackbird” and “Jolene.” The fact that Blue Ivy looks so grown up and she’s actually taller than her mom now?? *sob*

After the show, Beyonce teased a big announcement coming on January 14th. Some Beyhivers think it will be an announcement or drop of Act iii? But wouldn’t it make more sense if she was announcing a 2025 tour? There’s always the possibility that she’s previewing a second insurrection! You never know.