Beyonce performed an amazing halftime show on Christmas Day in Houston

I can’t believe that the NFL schedules two games for Christmas Day, but hey, people genuinely wanted to spend their holiday watching football. In Texas on Christmas Day, the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Houston Texans, 31-2. But the football game wasn’t the point. The point was the halftime show. Netflix must have dumped a truck full of cash at Beyonce’s door, because she agreed to perform the Christmas Day halftime show in Houston. Not only that, but she convinced several other artists to perform with her. Post Malone, Shaboozey, Blue Ivy, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer all joined her at various points of the performance, although I think the part with Adell, Kennedy, Roberts and Spencer was pre-taped? Still, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Blue turning out for Bey on Christmas day is wild! The show was obviously perfect. Beyonce is a consummate professional and arguably the best entertainer in the world.
That video might get taken down, but no worries – Netflix announced that subscribers can watch Beyonce’s Halftime show as a stand-alone special. Considering that’s the whole reason why millions of people tuned into the football game anyway, that’s a pretty smart move. Obviously, Beyonce focused on songs from Cowboy Carter, including “16 Carriages,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Ya Ya,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” as well as her covers/interpretations of “Blackbird” and “Jolene.” The fact that Blue Ivy looks so grown up and she’s actually taller than her mom now?? *sob*
After the show, Beyonce teased a big announcement coming on January 14th. Some Beyhivers think it will be an announcement or drop of Act iii? But wouldn’t it make more sense if she was announcing a 2025 tour? There’s always the possibility that she’s previewing a second insurrection! You never know.
Look at that horse. pic.twitter.com/2AtteP5lZk
— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) December 25, 2024
Photos courtesy of Netflix and Beyonce.com.
It was better than most superbowl halftime shows. She’s THE superstar of this century and there is no question or doubt.
It was a wonderful show and her perfectionism was on display. I wish we had also gotten Dolly(greedy, I know). Also bummed she didn’t sing Bodyguard which is one of the most beloved and best tracks off Cowboy Carter.
This was a smart content move by Netflix.
I loved it and yeah I also think the opening was pre-taped and probably done without music. Those horses would have been spooked by the music and other sounds.
It was perfect, as always.
That was an amazing and beautiful performance! Beyonce nailed it!
💯!
And that is why she is the number one entertainer of the decade. After her knee surgery, I really thought we wouldn’t see such a big performance from her. She crushed it as always. Also, finally I saw her performing “Ya Ya” even a little, this is all I wanted since the album came out. The announcement must be the concert for Cowboy Carter. I would die if it is another product that is based on her lineage 😭😭
I can’t believe she is performing next to her baby and how tall Blue is now 😭😭
After I had caught my breath from watching the embedded clip of the show in this thread (which ive already watched several times elsewhere) I actually did a Google search for: “List of superlatives to describe a spectacular show or performance.”
Amazing
Astounding
Breathtaking
Daring
Dazzling
Fabulous
Fantastic
Magnificent
Sensational
Wondrous….
You get the drift.
Now I can’t wait for the Netflix Special.
PS:
I guess this has put paid to anymore comparisons of Bey to any other artist out there.
And THAT, Ladies and Gentlemen, is why Beyonce is the QUEEN and others are just weak tea.
Really loved this show and how it followed the football and cowboy themes while being elegant and entertaining. Many halftime shows turn the football field into a stage and hold a concert for 15 minutes. Beyonce entered liked football players starting the game, held a homecoming parade complete with floats and beauty queens, and danced with a marching bands on stadium seating. All in cowboy elegance.
Sounded incredible, visually stunning, beautifully produced. I kind of wish there were 1-2 fewer songs to be able to get longer performances of the songs rather than more mash-ups but I get that’s how it’s done for a half-time performance.
Amazing features! Blackbird was a highlight and beautifully done, Post Malone was a fun surprise and the other guy was great too! It definitely made me want to play Cowboy Carter front to back again.
(Blue looked gorgeous and clearly has presence, I hope she keeps up with singing and dancing training if this is her chosen path)
Ohhhh myyyy gawwwwd. That was so good. So so good. I was excited for it already but that performance superseded anything I could have imagined. Best Christmas gift ever😂. So many perfect moments. I can’t even pick a favorite. It took me a minute to realize she sampled the violin music from the Chick’s song Long time gone at the start of Texas hold ‘em. And that she mixed in some of Renaissance at the very end. Her level of detail.
This was the first time I watched american football, just so I could watch her show.
It took me a while to understand why 30 minutes of the game turned into a millions years though.
Watched it with my Maine in laws and I loved it! They were confused by just about everything😂. I sounded like a conspiracy theorist explaining some of what was going on, and I like Beyoncé but I love Cowboy Carter and Homecoming so this is my favorite Beyoncé. Just impeccable.
Watched a football game after quitting for a few years, because my team sucks and I can’t bear the torture.
Great show, and very inclusive, take a hint Country Music Awards.
Really loved her nod to the black cowboys and the black rodeo circuit. The first black rodeo Queen was there also. I’m so glad she gave Shaboozey his moment. The CMAs played in that man’s face and Bey letting everyone know they don’t need them or their validation or approval.