“Merry Christmas and happy holidays” links
  • December 23, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Merry Christmas & happy holidays! We’re off for Christmas Eve & Christmas, but we’ll be back on Thursday. Hope you have a lovely & safe holiday season!

Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell attended the opening night of The Tempest in London last week. A nice little Hiddles gift. [Socialite Life]
Timothee Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan reunited. [LaineyGossip]
Pajiba’s top ten films of the year. [Pajiba]
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez are not getting married this week. [Just Jared]
A French film festival in winter, with puffer coats. [Go Fug Yourself]
An interview with Chappell Roan. [OMG Blog]
Lily Rose Depp’s Chanel suit is actually cute. [RCFA]
House of Villains had an epic ending. [Seriously OMG]
Kim Kardashian wore a wig made by an Orthodox Jewish wig-maker. [Starcasm]
Hilariously bad architectural-design fails. [Buzzfeed]

Photos credit: Bear Bear, Andrew Te, Chuttersnap, Elizabeth Smirnova and Showcat Goldstrand on Unsplash. Alfo Medeiros and Fotios Photos on Pexels

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to ““Merry Christmas and happy holidays” links”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    December 23, 2024 at 10:35 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy holidays to all here on Celebitchy 🎅🏽!!

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    December 23, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Wow. The wig looks like horribly over processed hair – I guess Kim was going for Raquel Welch? Glad to know that it was too much hairspray that can be washed out.
    And happy holidays to all!

    Reply
  3. Teddy says:
    December 23, 2024 at 10:41 am

    Merry Christmas and happy holidays and joyous everything to CB writers and commenters! 🤍🎄🎁

    Reply
  4. Lise says:
    December 23, 2024 at 10:54 am

    Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanza, and Solstice to all!

    Reply
  5. Glamarazzi says:
    December 23, 2024 at 11:14 am

    These are good pictures of cats & dogs near a Xmas tree, already my winter is brighter. Happy hols to all the celebitchies!

    Reply
  6. Michael says:
    December 23, 2024 at 11:27 am

    I saw Charlie Woods being interviewed after that amazing shot and he sound EXACTLY like his father. I am sure he will be a professional golfer too and maybe he will never be as good as his dad but I bet he will make $100 million just from corporate sponsorships because he will be good enough with a legendary name

    Reply
  7. Jan90067 says:
    December 23, 2024 at 11:29 am

    Best wishes for a *safe* and happy holiday to all! Thanks to all the CB staff who give us daily “gifts” of great articles all year, and to commenters who make this place a fun way to start the day!

    HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO YOU ALL! 🕎 🎄🎉 🪔 (sorry I couldn’t find anything for Kwanza )

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    December 23, 2024 at 11:46 am

    Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will be starring together in a stage version of Much Ado About Nothing directed by Jamie Lloyd, who is directing this production of The Tempest, so they were there to show support and do some early promotion for their own play, a promise for some fun in the new year

    Happy Holidays, everyone!

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      December 23, 2024 at 4:42 pm

      I know two people who will be crossing the North Sea for that version of MAAN, hubs and me.

      Jamie Lloyd will direct Keanu and Alex Winter on Broadway this fall, in Waiting for Godot.

      Happy, healthy, relaxed Holidays to all at Team CB, and to everyone here.
      🎄🎁🍽🍷🎄

      Reply
  9. butterflystella says:
    December 23, 2024 at 11:47 am

    Thankful for this website and community of awesomeness! Happy Holidays all!!

    Reply
  10. K says:
    December 23, 2024 at 11:50 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy holidays to you all. If you don’t celebrate a particular holiday at this time, I wish you peace and happiness. This is a fantastic community. Hope and goodness can exist online. ❤️

    Reply
  11. sparrow1 says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    Happy Christmas, everyone! I avoid the political stories by and large, but love the royal coverage; that’s where I feel firm on my feet. This year with the frankenphoto stuff made me laugh so much, not so much her expense but more at the stupidity. Best wishes to all. Becks, Jaded, 2 lap top Beanie Bean, Kitten, Sue Collins, ML, Eurydice, Nic, Lorelei, Saucy & Sassy, Libra, and too many to mention! I’ve really enjoyed your posts and learned a lot. I’ve probably missed loads of people out – but that’s what wrapping presents and hanging cards does to the brain. Sparrow x

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      December 23, 2024 at 1:19 pm

      sparrow1, Happy Christmas to you! I hope your Christmas and New Year is filled with love and laughter.

      I always enjoy your posts and learn from you. We are so fortunate to have this site and posters. I hope everyone has joy in the holidays however you celebrate!

      Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Happy holidays fellow bitches!!!

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:08 pm

    Slightly OT but Miriam, the woman who is showing off the wig with Shani, has an instagram where she does reels about orthodox Judaism and I have learned so much about the culture and practices from her! Also, she has the cutest baby that she features in many of the posts.

    Reply
  14. SIde Eye says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas CBers! This site is my safe space and would not have survived the last election cycle without you guys.

    I hope everyone’s 2025 is joyful and filled unexpected surprises.

    xoxo

    Reply
    • Traveller says:
      December 23, 2024 at 1:54 pm

      “This site is my safe space and would not have survived the last election cycle without you guys.”

      My thoughts exactly.

      Reply
  15. Jaded says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    Wishing everyone peace, health, love and a happy respite from all the madness going on in the world right now! And a big thank-you to the great writers at CB for keeping the gossip going!

    Reply
  16. Bumblebee says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    Happy Holidays to all of you! May you stay safe and healthy.

    Reply
  17. Traveller says:
    December 23, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    Happy and safe Holidays to the entire celebitchy community!
    A big thank you for helping to keep me sane through these difficult days and for reminding me that there are still a lot of intelligent, compassionate, and good people out there.
    Wishing you all the best in the new year.

    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    December 23, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    ASAP Rocky’s trial starts on Jan 21 Kaiser.

    Reply
  19. Lucy2 says:
    December 23, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    Happy and healthy holidays to all!

    As an architect, I have to defend my profession in the buzzfeed link – I’d say all but one or two of those were NOT architecturally designed – it’s developers, builders, and DIY people who make decisions like that!

    Reply
  20. Eurydice says:
    December 23, 2024 at 2:40 pm

    Happy Holidays, everyone! Looking forward to another year of safe haven here with you all!!

    Reply
  21. Sass says:
    December 23, 2024 at 2:48 pm

    Happy holidays everyone!

    Reply
  22. Clove says:
    December 23, 2024 at 2:55 pm

    Merry Xmas to the staff of Celebitchy and everyone that frequents this site!
    🎄 🤶🎁

    Reply
  23. Fastgran50 says:
    December 23, 2024 at 2:56 pm

    Peace and joy to all Cher’s this season. Hope and strength to all in the US for the Trump chaotic year ahead.🎄🎄🎄

    Reply
  24. Libra says:
    December 23, 2024 at 4:17 pm

    Merry Christmas to all. Peace.

    Reply
  25. Rosie says:
    December 23, 2024 at 4:52 pm

    Happy Holidays, Bitches!! Hope everyone has a great holiday week!

    Reply
  26. Mrs. Smith says:
    December 23, 2024 at 5:00 pm

    Happy Holidays Bitches!!

    Reply
  27. Nuks says:
    December 23, 2024 at 8:05 pm

    Happy holidays everybody! I appreciate this site and the perspectives of everyone. Not sure how I would tolerate all that’s going on without this place. 🥹

    Reply
  28. Roo says:
    December 23, 2024 at 9:18 pm

    This is the first site I open every morning. I get informed and educated not just by the smart writers, but also by all the smart commenters. Thank you for being my refuge and my lens.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment