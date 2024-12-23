“Merry Christmas and happy holidays” links

Merry Christmas & happy holidays! We’re off for Christmas Eve & Christmas, but we’ll be back on Thursday. Hope you have a lovely & safe holiday season!
Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell attended the opening night of The Tempest in London last week. A nice little Hiddles gift. [Socialite Life]
Timothee Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan reunited. [LaineyGossip]
Pajiba’s top ten films of the year. [Pajiba]
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez are not getting married this week. [Just Jared]
A French film festival in winter, with puffer coats. [Go Fug Yourself]
An interview with Chappell Roan. [OMG Blog]
Lily Rose Depp’s Chanel suit is actually cute. [RCFA]
House of Villains had an epic ending. [Seriously OMG]
Kim Kardashian wore a wig made by an Orthodox Jewish wig-maker. [Starcasm]
Hilariously bad architectural-design fails. [Buzzfeed]
Photos credit: Bear Bear, Andrew Te, Chuttersnap, Elizabeth Smirnova and Showcat Goldstrand on Unsplash. Alfo Medeiros and Fotios Photos on Pexels
I saw Charlie Woods being interviewed after that amazing shot and he sound EXACTLY like his father. I am sure he will be a professional golfer too and maybe he will never be as good as his dad but I bet he will make $100 million just from corporate sponsorships because he will be good enough with a legendary name
Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will be starring together in a stage version of Much Ado About Nothing directed by Jamie Lloyd, who is directing this production of The Tempest, so they were there to show support and do some early promotion for their own play, a promise for some fun in the new year
I know two people who will be crossing the North Sea for that version of MAAN, hubs and me.
Jamie Lloyd will direct Keanu and Alex Winter on Broadway this fall, in Waiting for Godot.
Slightly OT but Miriam, the woman who is showing off the wig with Shani, has an instagram where she does reels about orthodox Judaism and I have learned so much about the culture and practices from her! Also, she has the cutest baby that she features in many of the posts.
ASAP Rocky’s trial starts on Jan 21 Kaiser.
As an architect, I have to defend my profession in the buzzfeed link – I’d say all but one or two of those were NOT architecturally designed – it’s developers, builders, and DIY people who make decisions like that!
