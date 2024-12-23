Hugo Vickers: Princess Kate ‘is as ready as she will ever be to be queen’

Prince William and the Princess of Wales are still catching heat from their decisions, last week, to skip the pre-Christmas lunch and release their Christmas card while the lunch was happening. It looked petty and like William is trying to stick it to his father in some way. It also looked like William and Kate are still lazy as hell, and too dysfunctional to keep up appearances at a family lunch. You can tell that there are murmurs of dysfunction and interfamily beef, because several royal commentators have been sent out to do damage control. Commentator Hugo Vickers gave a hilarious set of quotes to Page Six, in which he went back and forth between “Kate is so ill, we cannot expect her to do anything ever again” and “Kate is obviously ready to be queen at any moment.” Some highlights:
Why William & Kate skipped the pre-Christmas lunch: “No one could have expected what this year has brought for the Prince and Princess of Wales,” said the friend. “Family is so important to them, and the children are the center of their universe. They wanted to start celebrating early. They’re focused this Christmas [season] on being with the family at home and then joining the rest of the Windsor family on Christmas Day. The Prince of Wales has said this has been the hardest year of his life.” Given that he was just 15 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in August 1997, that is truly saying something.
Kate is not out of the woods yet: “I’m told she’s getting better and that’s indicated by slightly more frequent appearances … but it’s clearly been absolutely devastating and very difficult for her, and she’s not out of the woods yet,” Hugo Vickers, noted royal historian and friend of the family, told Page Six.
But what if Kate needs to be queen sooner rather than later?? Should she be called upon sooner rather than later, “Catherine is as ready as she will ever be to be queen,” said Vickers.
King Charles looks horrible: “He looks quite knackered up close and red around the eyes and thinner,” said one royal insider who has seen Charles recently, “Especially for someone who normally looks so vigorous, but I suppose it’s only to be expected after 10 months of cancer treatment.
William will be king soon enough: “He must try to be positive,” said Vickers. “But he must be under tremendous stress — not only is his father ill, but the Prince of Wales, throughout history, doesn’t know what morning he will wake up and find himself King.”
A phased return for Kate: We’re told that after finishing treatment a few months ago, Kate is still on a “phased return” to work that will continue well into the New Year, and there are no joint travel plans in the year ahead for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Although, sources say the British Foreign Office would love to see them come to the US in 2026 for the World Cup and to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
No reset button: “There is no big reset button to go back to where they were before,” said the friend. “Cancer is a leveler and every family around the world has someone who has been touched by that disease themselves, so we can all relate to what the Prince and Princess of Wales have gone through. But [Kate] has had to process her illness against the gaze of the world.” Added Vickers: “Her health comes first, that point has been made very effectively — and, of course, her children.”
Kate is preparing to be queen by wearing royal jewels: “We’re starting to see the nods to the family line,” Vickers said. “It’s a dynasty moment and shows she’s conscious at some point of really stepping into the most senior role of queen.”
Is it just me or is “Catherine is as ready as she will ever be to be queen” not exactly a ringing endorsement? Vickers is basically saying that Kate can’t be polished or trained any further, that this is who she is and we’ll never get some new and improved version when she’s queen. Obviously, the whole point of all of these Keen Hype pieces is to endlessly put “William, Kate, king and queen” in the same sentence as much as possible. How are courtiers not filled with dread? How are the most die-hard royalists not panicking over that? What concerns me is that the propaganda machinery is working overtime to put this hazy patina of suffering over the past year, like William and Kate weren’t actively lying and deceiving the public in the middle of their own crisis.
Will we ever get the truth about what ails this woman?
She is the most delicate flower that ever flowered!
Meanwhile Charles keeps on working through cancer.
No, we’ll never know. And she’ll love that. Not only will it mean she can do very little and make people feel overly thankful when she does slightly more, it also adds a sense of mystery that I believe she is thoroughly enjoying; before this, the most you could say about Kate Middleton is she’s pretty dull. Also, how age old and decorous to never say what illness one has, as if it’s infra dig to get down and dirty with the details; it’s the most aristocratic thing she’s ever done and I’m sure she thinks the late queen would approve. Thing is: people are getting bored of it and questioning whether it was anything serious in the first place; people are finding it slightly insulting to tiptoe around her exact cancer like the unspoken thing it used to be when people called it the “C word”; and people find her reticence on the issue in keeping with her lazy backstory. Kate has long been as lazy as all hell: if she’d worked hard before this happened, people would accept her time off as more legit and unquestionable.
Absolutely, Sparrow1! I agree with all of your points. As long as the cancer stays a mystery, it gives her cover to be as lazy as she wants to be. The truth would probably anger anyone who cares. If it turns out to have been something minor, even her fans might turn against her so there’s no need to let anyone know. The further we get from it, the weirder it seems. And that it was capped off with a shampoo commercial with no thank yous to those who helped her get through her ordeal.
Didn’t willy tell us? Pre cancerous cells? And she’s been cancer free since the summer tampon commercial. I don’t believe the cancer story (maybe surgery for something like endo and some pre cancerous cells) but that’s it.
They should all be hung out to dry for the shenanigans this year : dodgy car pic, fake shopping pics, frankenphoto. The list is endless. Willy visibly drunk or other while working. Willy bruises on his neck. Willy doing next to nothing. And they’re lauded by the UK press. Truly disgusting.
I think eventually there will be a tell-all book or someone on the inside will leak to a writer. There is too much that WanK are secretive about, and they are not nice to ‘minor’ royals.
I bet it’s like a pressure cooker inside that household right about now. So many secrets and lies we don’t even know about. The stuff we do know is probably only a fraction of the truth. W&K only have themselves to blame for this. A dysfunctional couple since day one, unraveling publicly in the most distasteful of ways. I shudder at the thought of Willy becoming monarch soon.
It is weird that a year when nobody in his immediate family died is described by him as the “hardest” when there is a year when his mum died young in an awful accident.
How is she not out of the woods yet? The whole point of Kate’s Summers Eve commercial was to declare herself out of the woods. She said she was cancer free and done with chemo. Why do they keep trying to walk it back?
Because it’s the best thing they have to justify (try to justify) her lack of work when Charles who has cancer and is going through chemo is still out and about more than a sporty, athletics woman several decades younger.
Agree. I believe there’s no need for her to be off work like this, hence why we’ll never know what exactly was wrong. And, yes, I’ve also heard William say it was pre cancerous cells. The one thing that gets me is, her medical team will be reading this stuff and thinking “you’re not being truthful”. She must be pretty brazen to think her clinicians aren’t shocked/insulted by this charade.
@sparrow1: good point about her medical team. I recently had surgery & there are a whole lot of people involved in that process. Yes, we have HIPAA here (health privacy law) & I’m sure the UK has something similar, but—people do talk. They talk at the dining room table, they talk on the phone to their friends, there’s a lot of ‘I shouldn’t say this but’ or ‘this is between you & me’ & etc. Somebody, somewhere who’s on the receiving end of that info is going to blab eventually, particularly if they’re completely disgusted by the charade.
Hope I’m replying to Beaniebean in the thread: coincidentally a friend of mine knows a nurse who has been treating K at the Royal Marsden and said all hushhush that she was treated for bowel cancer that was caught very very early . I’m wondering if K’s had krohns and has been really closely monitored so that’s how any small change gets picked up?
I’m sure Hugo Vickers was one of those royalists who attacked Meghan for being on maternity leave during Trump’s visit and disregarded her mental health issues. The double standards.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I had NO problem with Meghan not wanting to be in the same room with Trump…
Meghan is a sensible woman.
That’s great, but when is she going to be ready to be the PoW? Still waiting on that…
Pretty sure she was still gaining in confidence as the Duchess of Cambridge when she got the ‘promotion’ as they insist on calling it. 🙄
“Hugo Vickers, noted royal historian and FRIEND OF THE FAMILY”
I’ll tuck that one away in the memory bank for future reference.
Not out of the woods yet? How long can she milk this thing?
Charles is actively undergoing cancer treatment and is still making appearances. She’s lazy and/or has been sidelined. Just admit it, FFS.
Exactly. She’s just lazy. They’ve NEVER worked. Kate has always been outworked even by the elderly members of the family. This fantasy they’re creating where she has stepped back from some intense workload she had before is so funny. If it wasn’t for the media constantly manufacturing the idea that Kate is soooo missed and her every appearance is a balm for the nation, there would be the realisation that her absence makes no difference at all.
If I were Charles I would punish them hard. They are ready to be King and Queen means they wish Charles dead. Why no one think how rude WanK to Charles ??
Sorry, I read that as Charles would punch them hard and I found that very funny. It is incredibly rude, nasty and thoughtless to run around saying they’re ready because Charles may be dying soon.
I think it also must really annoy him that he is visibly much more sick than her and yet she gets all this media adoration and praises.
I think Charles knows his diagnosis is terminal. I’m not getting into the more questionable sides of his character, but this is sad; at least the man has worked and continues to work. I suspect William is as reluctant to become king as Kate is to become queen; simply too much work and responsibility. They’ll leave it as long as possible. I suspect this is the plan – phasing one out and the others in. Leaving aside what exactly is wrong with Kate Middleton, one has to wonder at William – he is well enough to have proved himself a pillar of strength to his father during this period. And yet he’s been incredibly lazy throughout, claiming that he had to look after the kids. As if that family doesn’t have the help other families dream of. It’s quite shocking, really.
Yes! William not stepping up made all of this even more strange. Usually if you keep a curtain up around a family member’s illness, you keep everything else going. He just hid most of the time as if he were the one who needed treatment/time off. If your spouse is ill, of course you want to be there for them. But then he skipped the boring stuff and went to the fun stuff. It seemed more like him using her illness as an excuse.
That photo of the two of them. She looks haggard and he looks trapped.
She definitely said she was better in the shampoo commercial.
William is clean shaven in that shampoo commercial. I wonder if it was actually filmed earlier for different purposes.
Genuinely can’t believe Charles or Camilla haven’t tossed her under the bus yet to point out that Charles has active, ongoing treatment and actually *looks* ill and is managing to do more than Kate, who had, in her own words, preventative treatment which ended months ago and appearance-wise at least, doesn’t seem to have been all that physically hard on her.
You know those narcissistic people that when literally anything happens to them, it’s like they’re the first people to ever experience it and it’s the worst experience of all time? That’s Kate.
Not quite a ringing endorsement 😒. But honestly, neither W or K are going to get any better at fulfilling their roles. When William gets the “top job”, it’s just going to be more of the same, for the next 40-50 years.
I don’t think she is ready to be anything other than the mother to a king and that is all. I doubt Peg wants her anywhere near him anymore.
But, but, “she has young children.” All three of whom are in school. You have to wonder what she does all day. Mani-pedis, hair, personal trainer, and fittings for new clothes?
The School Run!!!!
Yoga with Adrien, treadmill running, stationary bike, lap swimming. 🙂 (all of which can be done without the prying eyes of the paps; otherwise, I’m sure she’d have no problem running outside, biking outside, and swimming in the daytime rather than at night ‘in the wild’.)
Susan. You’re so right. The only thing about being queen that she wants is the word “queen” and to have a Middleton child next on throne. She has no sense of duty or service. The late queen embodied qualities Kate Middleton has no inkling of. It’s scary to think that these two idiots will be flicking through state papers, as the queen used to do, when they have no concept of the world around them. Proof of their ignorance: that video of her driving around the estate and playing on the beach showed f/all knowledge of other people with cancer. The idea that it resonated was pure fantasy. I think she simply wanted a Vogue style video of herself driving around the grounds as if she were the late queen walking over the heathers of Scotland. There isn’t a drop of the aristocratic about her, nor an idea of royal service. The royal family won’t last long in its current form.
“Kate is preparing to be queen by wearing royal jewels”
Thus proving that for her it’s all just a game of tea party dress-up.
Such a ringing endorsement lol. Even a sycophant agrees that all she’s good for is theme dressing, hence wearing jewelry to show she’s ready to be queen or some such nonsense.
Right. Two observations: 1. The focus is mostly on Kate and that means questioning wtf is going on with her healthwise this past year, and 2. The focus should be on William and it’s not. K will be queen consort if married to W whatever the state of their preparedness, but W is the one who inherits the main job. Where has he been and wtf is going on with him?
Yep, I was pretty sure when I read that headline that everybody’s response would be “he’s not wrong!” And he isn’t, this really is the best she can do.
“As ready as she’ll ever be” = not ready at all, but that’s all you’re getting folks.
It’s come to something when even the BRF-friendly insiders are having a pop at Kate (and William) in the national press. And they definitely are having a pop, within the confines of what they are permitted to say.
He talks about her having cancer but also how the gaze of the world makes it harder. The gaze of the word was unfortunately heightened by the lying and the frankenphoto, all of which was avoidable.
Oh ffs, they found a few dicky cells, she had preventative treatment and both of them are milking it for all they were worth for the last year and look to continue doing so for the foreseeable.
GET OVER YOURSELVES YOU WORKSHY DUO. How long are we going to put up with this nonsense? For my part I am thoroughly sick of them and never will have a smidgen of sympathy or respect for either of them. Get rid of the lot of them! That’s all folks, enjoy your holiday.
I’m actually surprised that Charles is letting them write that he’s at death’s door almost everyday now.
Charles is working now. He is out there working. The rush to get a lazy pair as king and queen consort is in such bad taste. Isn’t keen just doing what brings her joy. Work doesn’t give her joy
I am so annoyed by these ‘Kate is ready to be Queen” stories. She isn’t going to be a monarch. She is just a consort and will do what she always does (which is nothing) She doesn’t have to prepare for that, she has been lazy and boring for quite a while.
All those millions, estates and houses and yet such a miserable bunch. Never queenly, she reminds me of those Victorian women retiring with the vapors to a chaise lounge, daily.
If “Queen” means being bone idle, then she’s more than ready.
So….she’s ready for her father in law to drop dead? Remember when she ran to the vault to get her hands on a bunch of jewelry when HRM died? I sort of picture Kate running into a giant vault pushing a shopping cart arm outstretched to slide all the jewelry off the shelves into her cart all at once. I can almost hear the clanking sound of all the tiaras as they fall in.
She’ll have a mourning veil on of course – cause she’ll be sad! People grieve in different ways! Perhaps she’ll hire another photographer to follow her at the funeral to photograph said bejeweled sadness.
So true.
Kate was wearing the pearls while driving in a car the day after the Queen had died. Super classy.
And let’s not forget the instant social media account change to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge once the Queen’s death was made public. Like 6:01pm UK when the BBC said it at 6 pm UK time.
Omg yes! Thank you for this Nic919! And not a single media outlet called her out on this crap. She and William were beyond insensitive. Just callous and downright vulgar. Awful people.
Huh. Maybe that’s the real reason she didn’t go balmoral. Had to get to raid the pearls quickly😂
We will get another funeral photo shoot, like the one for Prince Philip.
Agreed! And now that her peacekeeping skillset in question – since everyone hates each other, maybe they will lean into how super close she was with her father in law. The daughter he never had! She’s taking this especially hard (as she tells the photographer to get her good side and don’t forget to airbrush).
WYSIWYG with both W and K and the contrast between them and CC has been revealing. C took time out for surgery and chemo and then worked when able. Cam carried on with public events and talked openly about her husband. Both regularly attended church and were photographed doing so when he had withdrawn from public duties. The late Queen stated that she had to be seen to be believed ie not skulking indoors when a crisis happens but keeping calm and carrying on.
Let me see: 1) Charles is in an ongoing treatment and continues to work while Kate has finished her treatment in September but she continues to be MIA…
2) the Wales always prioritise their family…I don’t doubt the importance of family but this insistence has me thinking that they’re doing the exact opposite…ever since they married they wanted time for the them just like the Queen in Malta, time to learn the ropes, time because Kate was pregnant and suffered HP, time for the baby, time for the second pregnancy and baby, time for the 3rd pregnancy and baby, time for the school run, time for their children’s holidays, time….
3) the fact that we see again this kind of article canonising Kate means for me that she feels confident again that she’d become Queen consort and the divorce is off the table after whatever happened last year.
Also let’s be clear the Queen did not just holiday for months in Malta. She visited Philip a few weekends.
I’m just so curious about it all. If anybody knows of a email list I can get onto, please find me at Blue sky.
The queen also would take over when she was princess some of the work of her ailing father. She could never disappear in malta.
As Nic919 indicates, the Malta Lie was the Malta Lie. QEII didn’t give them two years off, the RRs came up with that excuse and ran with it. QEII visited Philip four times in two year, she never lived there full-time.
Her father the king had cancer and almost died in 1948 . Elizabeth could not stay in malta for two straight years. She also was in london for much of her pregnancy with princess anne in 1950. She also had access to state papers and her father died while she and philip were on tour overseas.
Theres always a nugget of truth hidden in the sickening saccharine sycophantic drool from serfs like vickers. This nugget, for example……especially the last part:
“We’re told that after finishing treatment a few months ago, Kate is still on a “phased return” to work that will continue well into the New Year, and there are no joint travel plans in the year ahead for the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Pay attention to the word “phase”/ “phasing.” This phasing out of the kancer-fraud is in keeping with what the plans were for her since 2022. Recall: all the gossip since the move to adelaide cottage in 2022, including hints from the rotaRATS themselves, using ‘fortune-tellers’ LOL, was that a divorce was coming for those two frauds. It still fascinates me that the Machiavellians (with help from their shitmedia collaborators, of course) successfully pushed it down the throat of the plebs that the next king of england voluntarily and surprising everyone, moved his family from the opulence of their apartments at KP to the humble adelaide cottage (while keeping their country pile in Anmer Hall and the one in Scotland, of course.) And no one asked, what was the reason???!!!
See: google:
“In 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate made a decision that surprised many, both inside and outside the royal family: they moved from their official residence at Kensington Palace in London to a much more modest and private property, Adelaide Cottage, located within the grounds of Windsor.”
So, she lost any fight she (and her mother) might have put up against that 2022 demotion. Then we (those paying attention) all saw the animosity between them play out in 2023, including that ‘I- dont-give-a-shit’ flashing during the stage visit of the koreans in Nov 2023.
And then December 2023 happened, which bought her an entire 12 months’ worth of time in 2024. But did you notice that the wreath that Bully laid on Rembrance Day this past November, had ONLY HIS SIGNATURE! Some astute #SSquad were able to show images of wreaths laid by bully in 2021, 2022 and 2023 which had BOTH their signatures.
And so we come to this point, where all the rotaRATS are singing from the same song book, priming their royalists to expect to see very little of kitty doing anything. In particular:
“……..there are no joint travel plans in the year ahead for the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
So, expect the ‘phasing’ to step up in 2025, methinks, in a bid to get the divorce over and done, i:e made public (because it will be done in private before they break it to the public, I believe) before chucky chokes.
Cutting Kate out of the formal events is definitely a sign of her being phased out. It makes zero sense for the Princess of wales to have not been there. There was never a situation where Diana was cut out of state banquets prior to separation.
Right? In my mind, those parties are basically the entire POW job. And she’s not allowed to attend them. That’s wild. WILD.
Why don’t they announce the separation or divorce and get it over with before a non UK Murdoch media outlet dors it for them? And all that saccharine sweet praise of Kate is to cover for the Firm and not her. Kate produced the heir and the spares so her job is done and now she’s a liability. But the BRF is stuck: William cannot look like he made a bad choice for a Queen consort.
December 28, 2023 is the date where the original plan changed. And you can tell that certain parties are worried because when it is brought up the derangers try to pretend it was a fake video. It wasn’t. It was posted by a royalist who was given a tip. That royalist got the video clip of a police escort to a London hospital for a reason.
Maybe that’s why willy said It was his hardest year. Imagine a row that ended with her in the hospital and the reports of her in a coma.
If she was between life and death and if he had something to do with it , yeah i can see it being his hardest year.
Queen consort, and she was never going to be ready, or in any way fit to be consort. Ever.
The Guardian stated in their summary of RF’s year that William, too, was out of the picture for a while, attracting criticism. It later emerged he had good reason: the father of three young children was desperately needed at home while their mother faced her health issues in private.
For the children or the mother? Because all three young children were in school. I would like to know if William was anywhere near Kate let alone passing her a glass of water or cup of tea but I don’t think we’ll learn that any time soon. He attracted criticism from working taxpayers because they certainly wouldn’t have had that privilege for that length of time.
@Sarah The Guardian printed that statement followed up by the fawning views of RR that Will was far from lazy just doing his best under difficult circumstances.
The newspaper choose not to comment that the average person has to carry on at work when their partner has treatment, do household chores, provide child care and emotional/practical for spouse etc., Will had the luxury and privilege to stop carrying out even his standard minimal engagements despite being needed to show his mettle as heir. At least this newspaper acknowledged the criticism of him skulking in his bunker when he’d have been better keeping calm and carrying on .
I confess I didn’t watch the video, but in the video, according to reports, did Kate not caution that she wasn’t” out of the woods” yet, although she was cancer free? Ironically, she seems to love being filmed frolicking in woodlands. I still think she had a nervous break down, and probably will be “delicate” for the rest of her life. I’m not being facetious- I think it’s a case of the royal family’s inability to deal with mental health. I will believe that they did find some pre-cancer cells, and that it was dealt with appropriately. Otherwise, it would be appalling to make up something like that.
“not out of the woods” was used on a social media post where she was leaning against a tree alone before her first official public appearance, as I remember it. In the video, she was saying that she is gonna do whatever to stay cancer-free, but also the media was cautioned not to describe her as cancer-free. It is all weirdo world, honestly. They are incapable of telling the truth.
My guess is that the medical community was reacting to her inappropriate use of the term “cancer-free.” As you probably already know, it’s a term of art to describe somebody who has been in remission for five years without a recurrence. What’s very strange is that she, a cancer patient, doesn’t understand what the term “cancer-free” means. Have no doctors explained to her what “remission” and the five-year mark signify? But in any case, taking her words at face value, she thinks her cancer is over and done.
And thinking about this some more, her misuse of the term “cancer-free” tends to strengthen the argument that it was pre-cancerous cells. That is, her doctors never had to have the conversation with her about what it would mean to be truly “cancer-free” after five years following cancer treatment. I’m not one to really question whether she had cancer, and she may well have. But her whole statement was weird.
They’re an appalling group of people, with an even more appalling vile press behind them.
The queen got the crown young and spent decades getting on with being seen to be believed, plenty of holidays but alongside that all the state stuff plus 1000’s of ribbon cuttings and all the other minor events. During that time Charles did various ‘state’ stuff on behalf of his mother and set up charities and organisations to do the work he believed in. I don’t agree that any of this was worth the £££££ they got from the state and their ‘private’ income from the duchies, etc. but they made positive contributions to the lives of Britons.
These two have done sweet FA from day one and if they want to do the absolute bare minimum when the time comes that’s fine by me but they get no state funding and hand the duchies over to the state where they belong.
@SarahCS hard agree. Stop the fawning and spinning and fatous justification for continuous idleness. Both duchies should be classified as National Estates and the monarch and heir paid salaries that are performance related.
Agree 100%.
And now is the time to do it while the number of engagements carried out is pitifully low, and likely to remain that way. If the media have accepted the minimal work of these two – parroting the party line that family is the most important to them while they grow into their roles whilst neglecting their duties – then it’s an easy step from that to the State taking over both Duchies and paying them performance related salaries. They’ll still be living in clover.
Both BP & KP should be open to discussions in January with a view to getting it enacted before the 2025 summer recess.
After all, it’s only fair.
The two I’m referring to above are W&K – the former 70 engagements this year, KM 11. This v the King’s 190 engagements thirty years older and despite enduring arduous cancer treatment and while self-evidently weakened by it. Charles unquestionably works for his Duchy of Lancaster money. Well done, your Majesty.
Kate told us that she was better, Hugo Vickers tells us she is not. Who is telling porkies.
The last paragraph about Kate wearing the royal jewels seems to be almost insulting Kate, as if the most important thing about being Queen is wearing the royal jewels.
It is the most important thing – to Kate. She will be a consort and will kick back dripping in jewels, drinking a crack baby. That’s her job. Unless willy restricts access and she’s stuck with the vulva necklace.
Oh, god. 🤦♀️ We’re going to have trump for this: ‘to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.’
* puts hands over face *
Yep. There’s a possibility that his presence will be marking the decline of the American experiment.
Doctors talk privately amongst themselves when they have a chance meet up or at social functions but not one word is ever leaked. I don’t believe there will ever be a tell all coming from a health care professional. Career suicide. Replying to earlier posts but can’t get this to get under the post.