Prince Harry disrespected the UK by wishing everyone a ‘happy holiday season’!!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card was released a week ago and the British press still isn’t over it. They’re still going to be screaming about this card on Christmas Day, as they dream of Prince Harry sending family photos to King Charles and Charles “accidentally” revealing those photos. While most of the talk has been about the blurry, low-res photo of the back of Archie and Lili’s heads, did you know that there’s also been a lot of British discontent over the message of “We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year”? How dare the Sussexes show inclusivity about the holiday season!! This Telegraph column reads like satire, but I think columnist Michael Deacon meant all of this in earnest.
Quite rightly, the entire population of Britain has been rolling its collective eyes at the fact that Harry and Meghan’s official Christmas card doesn’t say “Happy Christmas”. Instead, it says: “Happy Holiday Season”. For pity’s sake. A prince, an actual English prince, referring to Christmas as “the holidays”.
The use of such a phrase isn’t just toe-curling, however. In my view, it also provides a revealing insight into the Sussexes’ marriage. Let’s face it: there are only two conceivable reasons why Harry would have allowed “Happy Holiday Season” to appear under his name. The first is that, after five years in Montecito, His Royal Highness has clean forgotten how to speak his father’s English, and now communicates exclusively in Californian. This is certainly plausible, given that, during recent public appearances, he’s been heard saying things like “you guys”, “awesome” and even “dude”.
I fear, however, that the more likely explanation is the second. Which is that Harry lives in such abject terror of his wife that he didn’t dare question, let alone overrule, her unambiguously American choice of festive message.
All right, so in most households the wife does tend to take charge of writing the Christmas cards (or rather, the husband leaves it to her). But when both husband and wife are so famous that their Christmas card design gets released to every media outlet on the planet, the husband has to take a bit more responsibility. In this case, therefore, Harry should surely have spoken up.
“Megs, darling, it’s an awesome design. Love all the photos of us tending hospital patients and hugging other people’s children. There’s just one tiny, tiny thing. We can’t possibly put ‘Happy Holiday Season’.”
“Why not?”
“Well, I’m British. And British people don’t say ‘holiday season’. We say ‘Christmas’.”
“But we’re in America. And in America, we say ‘holiday season’.”
“Oh, but please, Megs. I’m sure Americans sometimes use the word ‘Christmas’ too. Bing Crosby didn’t sing, ‘I’m dreaming of a white holiday season’, did he? Anyway, if we put ‘holiday season’, people will laugh at me. I mean, I’m a member of the Royal family.”
“Are you?”
“Gosh, that’s a point. I’m not really sure now. Better call Pa and check.”
So the “War on Christmas” bullsh-t has apparently come to the UK, via the royals. Some Americans – not all, but some – use “happy holidays” or “happy holiday season” because they have a diverse group of friends and associates, people who are Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, etc. Why say “merry Christmas” when you can choose to be more inclusive? The fact that multiple people in the British media are screaming about the Sussexes’ “woke” holiday card is both mind-numbing and hilarious to me. This was literally their holiday card from their BUSINESS!
Such hypocrisy. Huevo and Kate issued that weird photo shopped card last year that had nothing to do with Christmas. Charles professed to want to be defender of all faiths.
Christmas was created to try and bring Pagans to Christianity. Winter Solstice was “hijacked” so to speak into Christmas. It’s not known when Jesus was actually born. Modern day Santa Claus was created by a soda pop company to sell their once coke-laden fizzy drink in the winter. I prefer to celebrate the Solstice and opt out of the commercial mayhem of Christmas Holiday season consumerism and the out right craziness of Boxing Day sales. Also, please use your turn signals while driving; I’m not a mind reader…I’ve got no idea where you are going!
Dear British gutter press. I wish you a very un-merry Christmas and a very miserable New year. May the holidays bring you nothing but misery. Bad tidings from me in America.
It’s always astounded me that British apparently regard the Telegraph as more credible than other britmedia junk. According to the 2021 Census, the voluntary religion question was answered by 94% of the respondents. “For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%, 27.5 million people) described themselves as “Christian.” Although many people enjoy “Christmas” holiday while being irreligious, the religious connection between the Christmas holiday and the birth of Christ is inescapable.
So, bypassing the absolute misogyny of most of the screed, isn’t King Charles supposed to be one of the most inclusive Kings that Britain has ever seen? Isn’t he always going on about his interfaith dialogue? And highlighting his meetings with religious leaders of other faiths? So why would a business card from his son and daughter in law that acknowledges that everyone on the planet that they do business with isn’t a Christian be a bad thing? They are just so angry they can’t tell the Sussexes jump and they say how high.
ETA- also, all of Britain is not rolling their eyes at this. Is it something like 40% of that country non-religious according to recent polls?
Not British or American, but I always found strange how they both associate Christmas sooo much more with religion than tradition. I’m not religious, no one in my family is, and almost all people around us aren’t (or at least neither practice nor believe in it), and everyone has always celebrated Christmas (not called Christmas obviously) as a holiday to gather everyone, exchange gifts, eat well, have kids believe in Santa, … I’m 35, I’ve been celebrating Christmas every year, never heard anyone suggesting to go to church the 25th or something lol
Lots of people who aren’t churchgoers celebrate Christmas without any religion at all, but that doesn’t make Christmas *not* a Christian holiday.
And Christmas isn’t everybody’s tradition.
I find that people who weaponize “merry Christmas” tend to not be religious. It’s a way of asserting cultural dominance, which in itself is an American tradition.
“Lots of people who aren’t churchgoers celebrate Christmas without any religion at all, but that doesn’t make Christmas *not* a Christian holiday.”
It was historically a Christian holiday, like Easter or so many more bank holidays in my historically Christian country, but my point was that in the US and the UK it remains very much associated with religion. It would not cross my mind at all if someone wished me merry Christmas to answer “I’m not religious” or something, because Christmas is very much a part of my holidays. Same goes for every historically Christian holiday. And it’s very much not the case in the US and UK. Was just an observation.
But the article itself is just British tabloids being obsessed with M&H and somehow trying to turn a card into something it isn’t
The “christians” who get all offended about this seem to forget that the most important day for christians is Easter and not Christmas.
Well, Christmas is a religious holiday – it’s about the birth of Christ, whether he was actually born in December or not. I’ve seen the opposite – that people forget or ignore that Christmas has a religious basis. It’s been transformed into an aesthetically pleasing time of celebration, even celebrated in countries like Japan, which doesn’t have a significant Christian population – there it’s about Kentucky Fried Chicken, pretty lights, romantic gifts and strawberry cake. Of course, it’s also a “commercial” holiday – 20% to 25% of profits are made this time of year. And then there are other holidays around this time, like Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. At this point, “Happy Holidays” seems to cover everything appropriately.
When I was growing up it was still the norm for strangers,Coworkers whatever to use Merry Christmas without knowing your cultural traditions. But the norm changed. It’s now American culture to use Happy Holidays as the polite, inclusive greeting. Of course use Merry Christmas when appropriate, but it’s the complete strangers saying it to make a point that irks me. (And one former boss who used it as a litmus test.)
> Why say “merry Christmas” when you can choose to be more inclusive?
Exactly! “Holiday” greetings are the norm for non-religious US foundations and nonprofits. It would be weird and rude to wish people “merry Christmas” when you know they don’t all celebrate it. Christmas isn’t the only holiday at this time of year, and not all their friends, employees, and business contacts celebrate Christmas. It’s just polite to send good wishes to everyone.
The British tabloids just can’t rest until they’ve found something to wail about.
Seriously? Every single person in the UK cares about the Sussex Christmas card? They’re really afraid to admit that Harry thinks differently from the rest of the RF, aren’t they. Never mind “Happy Holidays,” he married a Black woman – wouldn’t that give them a clue? Instead they keep trying to play it that Meghan’s some all-powerful sorceress and he’s mentally deficient – except reality says it isn’t so.
Loving the Bing Crosby reference. That song came from an era in which er “Christmas” music was being written for mass appeal and thus removed all religious imagery and focused on snow. It was actually kinda woke.
Bing sang happy holidays. That was the name of the song.
The song they’re referring to is titled “White Christmas.” It was written by Irving Berlin for the Christmas portion of the movie Holiday Inn. Irving Berlin also wrote “Happy Holiday” for the movie, but it was for New Year’s Eve and about all the holidays of the coming year. Bing Crosby sang both of the songs.
I though the Telegraph was meant to be aimed at reasonably intelligent people.
The Bing Crosby song, “White Christmas” was written by Irving Berlin, who was Jewish. Berlin also wrote “Happy Holiday.” Both songs were in the movie “Holiday Inn,” which was produced by Mark Sandrich who, you guessed it, was Jewish.
Yep and that’s why mainstream American xmas music addresses themes of nostalgia or romance, not religion. So it wouldn’t make much difference if the lyrics said holidays and not xmas. Amazing how easy it is to be inclusive.
ETA: I absolutely love Holiday Inn! Meet me in St Louis has a fantastic secular xmas scene where Judy belts “Have yourself a merry little Christmas” with the relatable theme of being hopeful for the future.
It’s a business card. As someone who doesn’t celebrate Christmas I appreciate it 🤷🏾♀️
I see what he did there with that comment about hugging other people’s children – sounds like a shoutout to the deranged nutjobs online who still believe Harry and Meghan rent other people’s children for all of their photos. And the comment about husbands leaving their wives to do the Christmas cards. And Meghan controlling Harry’s behavior and opinions. This dude is disgusting. Yeah, I said dude, and I’m not even from California!
It’s also like clockwork. Every year, the same people who claim to hate woke snowflakes certainly do cry and stomp their feet like big whiny babies about saying happy holidays instead of happy/merry Christmas. Let me get you a ladder so you can get over it.
It’s really wild to me that these palace stenographers can’t see how utterly insane they sound to the rest of the world. And how they just cannot help but drop their racism and misogyny into every single thing they write.
What made me literally HOWL is the “Harry lives in abject fear of Meghan” line! OMG!! these people have beyond lost their freaking minds!
Does Harry really look like a controlled and or miserable husband?? I guess these dumb azzes just see what they wish and dream about happening to Harry and his very lovely family.
KARMA, please keep knocking their hateful behinds down.
And by the way didn’t egghead declare himself non- religious???
And he is going to be the next head of the church. oops!
Yep, every single year they trot this cr@p out like clockwork. Because every single year the Sussexes appropriately send holiday greeting cards to their partners around the world. As chuck SHOULD do.
I think only the first year’s card said Merry Christmas, but all the rest have Happy Holidays or Holiday Greetings, or some such. So, you’d think the entire population of the UK would be used to by now.
Hold on, so they think that Harry and Meghan’s holiday card was addressed to them? A couple who left their country over four years ago, has built a life 12 000 miles away, do not acknowledge them at all and they think this card is for them. Damn, what are they drinking and smoking.
Happy holiday season is a lovely phrase. Sigh. How dare they be inclusive and kind, aka woke? Also, you can tell when a writer lives in deranger land by the use of the word “Megs.”’ In the doc, Meghan talks about how her friends and family call her Meg, no -s added. But derangers have long called her Megs or megsy. The fact that this Telegraph writer is writing a whole conversation using a made-up and derogatory name for Meghan that comes from targeted hate accounts is pretty messed up. Tells you where this guy spends his time.
Derangers also keep calling Meghan. Rachel . As if she is not allowed to use her middle name as first name.
They wouldn’t have said “Happy Christmas” in any event. Unless I’ve missed something over the years, we in this country say “Merry”.
I first saw a couple of articles about this on very minor online sites right after the card came out. Taken a while to gain some traction. I guess the Telegraph is running out of H&M themed topics so they’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for anything, however trivial, to come up with content. As usual.
On Friday, was walking to the bank. A young man and I made eye contact. For whatever reason, I threw open my arms and said “Season’s Greetings!” with a great big smile. I kind of surprised myself, cause I admit I’m a Merry Christmas kind of a gal. I decorate my home and myself, so I had on a couple of broaches, a headband w/poinsettias and feathers and silly, dangling earrings. He said “Good morning, thank you” in a very rich Persian accent, then patted his heart. I patted mine back at him and carried on with a smile on my face. After the bank, he saw me first as we were both crossing the street in opposite directions. He said HEY with a huge smile and patted his heart. I said HEY, grinned back and patted my heart. This time, though, our exchange made me tear up; I’m not sure why, but tears just started to roll. Yesterday in church I heard the phrase “agent of peace” and I’ve decided in 2025 that’s my New Year’s Resolution. To become an agent of peace throughout my neighbourhood and all my contacts and connections. I may never see that young man again, or I may see him every day for the rest of my life. Doesn’t matter. The impact that simple exchange had on me will last forever. From my heart to all of yours, Season’s Greetings!! XOXO
What a lovely exchange and a wonderful resolution for the new year. Moments like this help lighten the heaviness in the world. Season’s Greetings to you, too!!
This beautiful story made me tear up. Thank you for sharing Gail Hurst. We need more people like you in this precarious world. Seasons Greeting to all!!
This is unhinged and didn’t the British press tell us that Harry and Meghan are separated? So why is this guy imagining a whole scenario about Harry and Meghan deciding on their Christmas card? It tells you that the British press made up those separation stories for clicks.
Harry blew up the separation narrative with his comments at the Deal book summit. He upset a lot of trolls that day. Some in the media are still trying to peddle the narrative but they know it’s not landing like it did with the general public anymore.
Amazed not amazed that Deacon chose to ignore the lede, which is that this is a business card, not a card for family and friends. We all have business partners who aren’t Christian. I haven’t received a single business card, from realtors, charities, and other companies who want my money, that are religious, and rightly so. Yet for our friends and family who are religious we may choose to send a religious card. At the same time the British gutter press is whinging about Harry maybe sending Charles & family a personal card and how awful it is the press might never get their hands on it, they should be wondering if that card were religious.
Oh my god isn’t the Fox News manufactured “war on Christmas” fake crisis long dead and gone?
To the British media, Happy F you for ever and ever you miserable, bitter Btchs . Is that better?
“Abject terror” ??? 😆😆😆
The idea that Harry is frightened of Meghan makes me laugh. Do the Telegraph really think that their readers are so lacking in grey cells that they would believe this nonsense.
Yes, and they’re correct. I absolutely think they will believe it. They’ve convinced the populace Meghan is a bully. They’ve been trained by the media and the grifting royals too well.
One of my children says “you guys” all the time, he has never been to the US.
Does the BM know Hannakuh is also on Dec.25 this year? The card was meant to be inclusive. The press thugs are acting as if this was a snub to them and the Britsh way of doing Christmas.
Imagine you are a reporter and your life’s work is to write articles like this. It’s sad. Here’s to a 2025 that brings more relevance to Michael Deacon’s career.
Lol, imagine him coming home to his family in the evening – “What did you do today, daddy?” “Oh, wrote another article slagging Harry & Meghan.”
Seems we’ve found our grinch with Michael Deacon. Lighten up you malevolent old toad, ’tis the season to be jolly’, not an opportunity to spew more invective about two good-hearted people you don’t even know. Wanker…
All that I see with this article is that the UK is doing the same as the US. The media are convincing the populace to denigrate anyone who isn’t Christian. You know the ones. They mostly have skin color that isn’t white. Well, going after migrants is what got people in the UK to vote to get out of the EU.
I thought they figured out how the far right had done so much damage to the UK. I guess not. They want a round two.
Literally one of the dumbest articles I’ve read in a long while. It seems to me to be the height of self-centeredness to be offended when someone sends good wishes your way. The proper response to well wishes by any decent human being is ‘Same to you!’.
The reach in this article is laughable. He is basically saying that this time of year is only for those who have the same faith as the King, so does that mean that all of the other people in the UK who fund the royal family and aren’t Christians should be exempt from well wishes from any royals? Should they also be exempt from funding this unholy family who take from others and think that somehow they are superior to all others? These people are only making the royal family seem even more out of touch than they already are.
The British media daily spew their bigotry, racism, venom and ignorance from under the rock where they all dwell.
Honestly the word “loser” immediately came to mind reading that nonsense and I am absolutely not talking about Harry and Meghan. How do British people read articles like this and not roll their eyes. That writer is weird AF.
Also the idea that Harry is terrified of a woman who does not even remotely match his height, weight, strength, power or influence is absolutely absurd. I am not saying that Meghan isn’t powerful in her own right but let’s face it, the power dynamics in their relationship has always been in Harry’s favor. Why in the world would *he* be afraid of *her*?
Who wrote this drivel? And how is he so stupid as to not know it’s “Merry Christmas”?