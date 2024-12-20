Luigi Mangione was perp-walked after his extradition from Pennsylvania to NYC

On Thursday, Luigi Mangione waived his right to an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania and agreed to be moved to New York. It appears that the NYPD sent one of the helicopters down to Pennsylvania to pick him up, and he arrived in New York mid-day on Thursday. The NYPD and FBI tried to perp-walk him in front of the cameras as they exited the helipad. They accidentally made him look cool though – he’s tall, he has great posture for a guy with back problems, he wasn’t slunk down or looking “guilty” of anything other than having great eyebrows. Something strange – usually, with these kinds of perp walks, they put the guy in a bulletproof vest in case someone tries to take a pot shot. Luigi was not given a vest. Almost like the authorities were inviting a member of the public to do something. Anyway, Luigi was taken to federal court where his unsealed federal charges were read aloud:

Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, waived his right to an extradition hearing and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday afternoon to face federal charges. Mangione, 26, appeared Thursday morning in Blair County, Pennsylvania, for a preliminary hearing, where he waived extradition and was subsequently taken into New York police custody. He was also hit with new federal charges unsealed Thursday: two counts of stalking, murder through use of a firearm and a firearms offense. A clean-cut Mangione entered federal court in lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon wearing beige slacks and a white shirt under a black V-neck. Before the hearing, Mangione picked up the charging sheet and appeared to read it carefully. During the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker read the four federal charges that were unsealed earlier Thursday. She asked Mangione whether he understood the charges, and he responded, “Yes.” Parker ruled Mangione will be detained until his next hearing in mid-January. He will be jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a senior official told NBC News. After the hearing, one of Mangione’s lawyers, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse that his defense team is reserving comment. “We’re going to respectfully decline to make any comment this time. Mr. Mangione appreciates everyone’s support,” she said. Mangione now faces federal charges in New York and 11 New York state charges in the ambush shooting of Thompson, as well as charges in Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Mangione appreciates everyone’s support” is wild. When he was in custody in that Pennsylvania prison, the other prisoners were shouting “free Luigi” to all of the cameras and journalists gathered outside. I’m not saying this because I agree with the sentiments whatsoever, but a lot of people are treating Luigi like a modern folk hero. And the authorities are inadvertently helping that perception along. They thought they were shaming Luigi with this interstate perp walk, but they’re, like, adding to his lore.