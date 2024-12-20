Luigi Mangione was perp-walked after his extradition from Pennsylvania to NYC

On Thursday, Luigi Mangione waived his right to an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania and agreed to be moved to New York. It appears that the NYPD sent one of the helicopters down to Pennsylvania to pick him up, and he arrived in New York mid-day on Thursday. The NYPD and FBI tried to perp-walk him in front of the cameras as they exited the helipad. They accidentally made him look cool though – he’s tall, he has great posture for a guy with back problems, he wasn’t slunk down or looking “guilty” of anything other than having great eyebrows. Something strange – usually, with these kinds of perp walks, they put the guy in a bulletproof vest in case someone tries to take a pot shot. Luigi was not given a vest. Almost like the authorities were inviting a member of the public to do something. Anyway, Luigi was taken to federal court where his unsealed federal charges were read aloud:
Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, waived his right to an extradition hearing and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday afternoon to face federal charges.
Mangione, 26, appeared Thursday morning in Blair County, Pennsylvania, for a preliminary hearing, where he waived extradition and was subsequently taken into New York police custody. He was also hit with new federal charges unsealed Thursday: two counts of stalking, murder through use of a firearm and a firearms offense.
A clean-cut Mangione entered federal court in lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon wearing beige slacks and a white shirt under a black V-neck. Before the hearing, Mangione picked up the charging sheet and appeared to read it carefully. During the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker read the four federal charges that were unsealed earlier Thursday. She asked Mangione whether he understood the charges, and he responded, “Yes.”
Parker ruled Mangione will be detained until his next hearing in mid-January. He will be jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a senior official told NBC News. After the hearing, one of Mangione’s lawyers, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse that his defense team is reserving comment.
“We’re going to respectfully decline to make any comment this time. Mr. Mangione appreciates everyone’s support,” she said.
Mangione now faces federal charges in New York and 11 New York state charges in the ambush shooting of Thompson, as well as charges in Pennsylvania.
“Mr. Mangione appreciates everyone’s support” is wild. When he was in custody in that Pennsylvania prison, the other prisoners were shouting “free Luigi” to all of the cameras and journalists gathered outside. I’m not saying this because I agree with the sentiments whatsoever, but a lot of people are treating Luigi like a modern folk hero. And the authorities are inadvertently helping that perception along. They thought they were shaming Luigi with this interstate perp walk, but they’re, like, adding to his lore.
Kind of reminds me of when, at Lizzie’s funeral, Harry was denied the right to wear his *earned* military gear, while the rest of the family played pretend soldiers. Guess who stood out in his morning suit? Just like Luigi stood out in his unbroken, orange colored jumpsuit.
SAAAMMEE. I thought the same as soon as I saw the footage. They are so so stupid. This will be a fantastic scene in the inevitable movie.
It’s already a fantastic scene!
Except they walked out the attractive perp (with a fresh cut and tweeze!) wearing bright orange with NO vest ahead of too many enforcements from central casting.
You’d get blue stripe twitter all in a rage that that’s not at all how they do it IRL. AND YET!
Good lord he’s getting more attractive. How does that work?
Ha, I was thinking the same!
Right? How does he look like he’s the first hero in a Bruckheimer film… it’s crazy.
Josh Johnson has a funny sensitive standup about this whole wild ‘terrorism’ lol
I watched the Josh Johnson set! He talks a lot about how good looking Luigi is and that no one seems able to take a bad picture. His mug shot was like a cologne ad LOL 😂
The cologne ad mugshots (plural) were the Pennsylvania PD’s fault, they couldn’t stop taking pictures of him in their eagerness to show how they caught the big fish. They keep adding to his lore.
I’d say confidence and righteousness. He probably thinks he did nothing wrong, and millions agree. Are we hearing any real outrage over what he did? It seems pretty muted so far. People are torn about how to feel about this.
💯 same 👆
He’s also legitimately (conventionally), VERY attractive.
There’s a reason Noah Centineo has a whole-ass career, and it’s not because he’s some great thespian. Being tall, dark, and handsome has been the standard of men’s beauty for a very long time.
I’d say confidence and righteousness. He probably thinks he did nothing wrong, and millions agree. Are we hearing any real outrage over what he did? It seems pretty muted so far.
This man cannot take a bad photo I swear to fucking God.
I don’t condone what he did but I can’t say I don’t like his looks.
IKR?! He is runway-ready. The new Hot Felon. Definitely a modeling contract in his future if he somehow beats the charges.
Wentworth Miller quality. I wonder when some crazy fan tries to break him out.
How many tax dollars have been spent for these fools to try to take one bad photo of him -let me save them some time and energy – it can’t be done. He’s fine as hell. I said what I said.
They are making him more likable and we are all noticing how they piled on terrorism charges while charging no one from Jan. 6th with terrorism. We are all noticing how they don’t give a f**k when babies are shot in their classrooms and how they will grab a little Burger King for dylan fucking roof (who doesn’t run up an appetite shooting up people praying in their church being welcoming amirite?) And how not a SINGLE mass shooter has gotten this treatment but yeah they came out IN FULL FORCE to show the poors whose side they are on and how these billionaires and rich folk leaving a trail of bodies on their way to their yachts are not gonna be bullied by the peasantry. Got it.
They look hellah scared right now. As for this photo it needs to be on the cover of a rap album and not no buster like Drake or Kanye – but more like Kendrick or anyone who has shown they stand with the people.
Glad I’m not the only one who was thinking. He got better looking sitting in a prison cell — whut.
I am shocked that I am even a little conflicted. This was outright cold murder. Of course health insurance companies and other corporations deny care to make money which ends up killing alot of people or forcing them to semi exist in hellish pain for years. Hmmmmm.
I’m not conflicted in that he should not be acquitted. What he allegedly wrote down in the various notes the investigation keeps coming up with, he is dangerous. Given the support he gets, he would repeat it. But I am so shocked by how the media keeps trying to shame people into feeling sorry for the victim when they have reason not to. How Hochul and mayor Adams are scurrying to reassure the C-suits that they are on their side. And the funny part is how law enforcement keeps on elevating his lore. In every single picture, they look like they can’t come up with enough brain cells combined in order to not look dumber than this guy. This is a fascinating case.
The NYPD thought they were damaging Luigi’s image by prep walking him but it did the opposite.
If a felon can get away with everything and even become president, people no longer associate prep walks with shame.
That was a runaway walk not a perp walk.
I think it’s safe to assume that numerous members of the NYPD have had friends and/or relatives suffer significant consequences from denied coverage, so…perhaps they knew how it would look. I would think more of them are in agreement with the overall sentiments regarding his actions than those who aren’t. They can’t voice those sentiments, but they can send subtle messages.
@Alicia: I’m not sure about that. The police force was first established to protect the rich. I don’t think the NYPD sees Luigi as a hero.
Yeah I gotta agree with AmyBee here. As the wife of a first responder, I can tell you that the general culture is very much influenced by formal organizational structures and values. I don’t see police siding with a perpetrator over the actual law–it’s antithetical to their core beliefs. They only support radicals when they’re invading the halls of Congress in an attempted coup……
And the NYC mayor had to go and make everyone look like idiots AGAIN! He actually went to the helipad to perp walk him personally. When the press asked him why tf did he think it was necessary, he said something like “I’m showing leadership”. HAHAHAA by walking BEHIND the star of the show, the accused LOL. And btw you don’t get to say your showing leadership about yourself, it should be said about you when you do it right. I hope he is perp walked in his embezzlement case.
I said the mayor fcuked up again, because he did it during the manhunt too, when there was a sudden lull in the live coverage and everybody kinda knew that the police figured out his identity but doesn’t want to do anything to alert him, he had to go to the press and send a message to the guy saying “ha we want you to keep thinking we have no ID”. IDIOOOT
Free Luigi
The murderer?
It’s murder whether we think the victim deserved it or not.
Seriously, how many police do they need to escort one guy in handcuffs? Men who stalk and murder their ex-wives don’t get perp walks like this. It makes you wonder what message the justice system is trying to send here, and who they are sending it to.
This is exactly what I was coming here to say – the sheer number of cops who were there was honestly making me laugh (albeit incredulously). To look at the pictures you’d think LM was the head of an international arms smuggling org, or a drug kingpin, or something like that.
They are so dumb dumb. No one is gonna take a shot at a guy who killed a CEO of one of the worst health insurance providers. We can agree/disagree with what he did, but everyone agrees these insurance providers are putting the profits above the lives of the patients. He only killed one person.
Many props tho whoever took these pictures, they look out of a movie an will probably be remembered for many years to come. As for Luigi, he looks better than me on any given day (and I have never been in jail in my life nor do I have back problems).
I wonder how Trump feels to know that his assassination fist pump photo has been pushed to the back for Most Iconic Photo of 2024.
Oh, Kitten! Thank you so much for that little happy thought. I hope he’s furious.
Lol I love this for him. I also love that they are referring to him as PINO (President in Name Only) and calling Musk President.
Reminds me of the image when Henry Cavill’s Superman was arrested and surrounded by the police and military. The cuffs were for show and meant nothing, the photo instantly iconic.
Seems like corporate media is trying their best to villainize him. They need to sensationalize a “new monster” to boost ratings and get people watching them. ABC broadcasted a 20/20 special last night on Luigi. I’m guessing the media is in league with the NYPD in this disgusting display perp walk they made him do. Yet they ignore the stories of millions of people hurt by decisions made by insurance companies. And now NY prosecutors are already putting word out there with regards to finding an impartial jury — claiming it’s going to be difficult with so many people sympathizing with Luigi. I don’t condone murder and I feel for Brian Thompson and his family, but when will insurance executives be tried for murder as well? What’s the difference between shooting someone in the street versus suits in a board room making business decisions that can kill millions of people by denying claims and care while collecting massive salaries? Disgusted with the system.
I don’t condone murder either, Mireille, and am horrified by the way this is going.
Usually, there is reporting on the victim. Brian Thompson grew up blue collar, but turned out a rich millionaire out for his own gain. His insider trading move made California fire fighters’ pensions worth a heckuva lot less. He was at UHC for a couple decades in which access to care decreased. He earned millions per year and his company turned billions in profit. He was officially separated in 2018 when his kids were 10 and 13 and never divorced though he and his wife lived in separate homes. I’m curious if he cheated, had issues, or if he didn’t want to pay her since it’s odd they stayed officially married like that. He was caught drunk driving. So. Many. People. I know have had claims denied, or have had to pay out of pocket. There is some weird act of silence about all of this. Luigi would strike far less of a nerve if instead of mentioning what a great dad BT was (please explain the living situation) or how he was one of the good health insurance guys (receipts for how he fought AI and actual things he accomplished to improve patients’s lives against his company) would go a long way.
I just listened to the podcast version of that 20/20 episode, and I was more than a little disgusted at their blatant slant, but when one of them mentioned the dehumanization of B. Thompson, and then said, “If we dehumanize them [meaning CEOs], then it will be ok when they eventually dehumanize us.” I spit out my tea and screamed, “EVENTUALLY?!? They’ve been dehumanizing us for decades! We are nothing but a claim number to be denied.”
I’m still stunned at how tone-deaf that entire episode was. They do NOT get how angry we all are at a system that exists to keep us downtrodden so the rich can keep getting richer. It’s getting ready to be a lot worse with the incoming administration, so I’m personally grateful for Luigi Mangioni for throwing this apple of discord into room. It’s time for this discussion, and I don’t see it fading until we the people see some real change. Well, I certainly hope so, and actually have some hope, as no matter how much Faux “news” and other rightwing outlets try and villainize LM, it’s not working. The left and right are finally together on something, and I’m glad it’s something so very important to all of us.
Rant over.
It is staring at me from my RSS feed and I’ve been avoiding it because I feared it would be exactly how you describe. Thanks for letting me know to to mark that trash as “played”.
Re: media – they are really trying to appease their corporate overlords. And, truly, WTF w the inside edition reporter, “Why are you so mad at United Healthcare?” Are they that insulated that they are deaf to millions who suffer w inadequate/no Healthcare? Is there no one in media who can give thoughtful analysis instead of parroting the same opinions?
I’m expected to mourn a CEO who seemed to embody, “I’ve got mine, f*** the rest of you.” He had the character arc of a villain from Dickens, he’s the modern Mr. Potter, denying any hope of a “Wonderful Life” for anyone w UHC coverage. Should I humanize someone who’s built a career on dehumanizing patient? We’re just a faceless mass to corporations.
Wtf is going on?
1. Luigi was caght with a manifesto, weapon, fake IDs. It is good he was caught.
2. But….
3. It doesn’t seem like he’s being treated fairly and it looks like law enforcement in NYS has lost its collective fricking mind.
4. In preplanned (their word) murders, how often do suspects get this treatment? Perp walk from a helicopter? Threatened with a federal death penalty? Terrorism?
5. You learn about your Miranda rights in school–he got off because he was denied his rights. I’m beginning to lean to Luigi getting off for the same reason, if he gets much needed mental health counseling. At least a reduced sentence, because it seems like NY is acting corrupt in the way they’re targeting Mangione. He’s never committed a crime, and he seems to have medical issues which led to this–attenuating circumstances normally speaking.
Sorry, not conflicted about this at all. Just because he’s pretty and white doesn’t make him a hero.
Except people were supporting him when he was just a masked perpetrator and we had no idea what he looked like. It’s almost like this incident is symbolic of something larger than your superficial narrative.
It’s not superficial to be against murder.
LOL I know that you know what I’m saying and you’re just pretending to miss my point but just to be clear: it’s superficial to think that people support this man because he’s attractive and not because he embodies Americans’ feelings of powerlessness and frustration at our insanely cruel healthcare system.
800 journalistic think pieces expressing this very point, thousands of testimonies from regular people who were denied life-saving coverage, CEOs taking their bios off their company websites, Elon Musk shaking in his boots, and your takeaway is “Everyone supports him because he’s cute”.
Yeah superficial.
Eurydice, I don’t think he’s a hero as much as a canary in a coal mine. Problems with physical health can lead to issues with mental health, and I think LM needs help. What he has done is shoved a highly relevant issue: lack of access to healthcare and the consequences into the spotlight.
What I find weird: Hochul’s wanting a hotline for CEOs. The money and resources involved in tracking LM down. Terrorism. Eric Adams has been credibly been accused of being influenced by Turkey and is said to be snuggling up to Trump for a pardon–he’s going after Mangione and shouldn’t be in office. A disconnect in how white and blue collar crime is seen and who deserves special treatment from the law, politicians, and the media.
Well-said. Especially categorizing the weird.
I agree, Eurydice. I have zero admiration for him, pretty or not. But I do have sympathy with the sentiment in the US that has obviously made him into such a hero figure across the board, right to left. Kitten’s qualification is solid, imo, and ML’s comment (as per) is insightful. I suspect here in the UK it’d be equivalent to someone attempting revenge on the hateful woman who oversaw the post office scandal or an MP responsible for backdoor outsourcing of public institutions to private companies. A misdirected answer to the problem of massive unfairness and injustice, experienced day in day out. I actually don’t see him as overly good looking, can I just add that.
Yep, if he was a troll I doubt people would be fangirling over the fact he is a murderer.
Overnight, he became the folk hero nobody expected. The health insurance company m.o. became clear to all and the hate against them. For many, he helps the poor and the victims of a system. It’s really sad that authorities did not better control those compagnies and incredible that a develop country like the US do not have an universal health system.
I’m not American, so I’m not sure, but it was reported that one insurance company wanted to install some harsh rules about anaesthesia, making even insured people pay for it under certain circumstances (which is vile), and because of what just happened they cancelled their plans, to not enrage public even further. So Luigi here already helped some people who will need this in the near future. So, yea, I’d go as far as to say he’s a hero.
First thought at seeing this was that the government is set to shut down because Trump actually wants a government breakdown. In these FAFO times, I just cannot summon concern about one person who caused many people to die so he could profit being gunned down. It all feels like chaos.
Honestly, I wonder if this would have happened if we were welcoming in President Harris and ALL the work the Biden administration to reform healthcare would continue to be a central mission.
Agreed
I don’t think he needed the bullet proof vest because the helo landing pad is not a public space. But imagine if there had been a crowd watching. Mangione probably would have led them in a chant of, “Attica! Attica!” (Dog Day Afternoon reference for anyone wondering). Also, the indicted mayor of NYC was there to greet him upon arrival. Yes, nothing they are doing is helping to tamp down the hero worship from certain segments of the public. We are truly living in interesting (and scary) times.
He’s a very good looking guy and there’s not a single goddamn thing they can do about it.
How they keep trying to show him shackled and humiliated is the worst possible thing they can do. If they wanted the support for him to wane even a little, they should have only released one single mugshot and never paraded him around in public like they have. They can’t seem to take a bad photo of him, can’t they see??? Are US law enforcement advised by Prince William’s PR team?? Their strategy is backfiring the same way.
I apologize if this is offensive, but my brain went right to where’s his crown of thorns?
Not that I am in any way comparing his behavior to Jesus, it’s just what this image looks like.
I am not mad at him. I understand him.
I am angry and disgusted at the for profit healthcare system in America and every single CEO or exec that continues to get rich off the pain and suffering of people.
They wanna privatize the post office now too so we can all pay $12 to mail a letter. Because if it’s not profitable it shouldn’t exist according to Trump and the GOP. They will gut every last public service we have…
doesn’t project 2025 mention getting rid of the u.s. weather service, too? as someone who lives in the tornado belt with lots of family in hurricane land, that scares me as much as some of their other nonsense. i hadn’t heard about the post office, but fits the insanity. jesus.
Healthcare went from being non-profit to for-profit decades ago. I wonder if that can be reversed. I’m sure the lobby industry would try to squash it but public sentiment would surely be for it.
Child. I don’t know why anyone is shocked at how most of society shrugged about this mess with a CEO of a health insurance company that takes pleasure at making money denying people basic healthcare. I also love that now they are talking about setting up specific hotlines for CEOs to call. We are not all on the same playing field. We all are not seen as “desirable” and “important” in America. Bootstraps my ass.
Also, I could not be on this jury because I can see being in so much pain and being told too bad so sad for the rest of your life would probably make me snap too.
I don’t recall seeing that much law enforcement escorting the people who killed little kids and their teachers in their schools. Or the guy who killed black people at their church because he was trying to start a race war.
But we live in a country where murdering a black man on the subway gets you an invite from the president elect to the Army Navy football game.
Whew. Yeah.
So many things are true at once. Luigi is a cold-blooded killer. If you want people to mourn your murder, then don’t live a life where you are responsible for harming (to put it mildly) others. Luigi cannot take a bad picture. He has been over charged, state murder charges, federal murder charges, terrorism charge.
The bourgeois pulling the strings aren’t reading the mood of the proletariat and are making this young man even more of a folk hero thinking they will scare struggling people into submission.
The massive coverage leads me to believe there are no other murders in NY in the last month. If my loved one had been murdered and I saw all these resources being thrown into this one case I’d be pretty mad about it. The media and law enforcement gives this case the same high priority and daily overload as a missing young blond woman.
That this is the “hero” that many seem to need right now should give us all pause for thought.
Sandy Hook didn’t bring us strengthened gun control laws. Maybe this will. Thousands upon thousands of horror stories reflecting the values of corporate profits over the well-being of suffering people—whose insurance premiums have been diligently paid — haven’t brought us universal healthcare. Maybe this will. Observations about the social upheaval that often accompanies vast and visible differences between the oligarchs and the rest of us haven’t brought us a more reasonable tax code or less fawning media coverage of those who flaunt their often ill-gotten wealth. Maybe this will.
In a week when what was supposed to be “government of and by the people “ is actually and openly being manipulated by an obscenely wealthy oligarch and his puppet, it’s not surprising that so many relate to a “hero” who may seem to represent the only hope of cracking what can feel like an inevitable plan to prioritize plans for even more nationalized suffering while the already wealthy continue to enrich themselves. This feels like a pivotal moment. A snapshot of both our grievances and our desperations.
When I saw the first blurry pictures of Luigi, I wondered if there was actually a cuter and more social justice focused Jonas brother, hitherto overlooked. Now, like many, I see him as a photogenic representative of our current post-election zeitgeist, allowing so many of us with battered political hopes or — and — suboptimal access to healthcare to project all the frustrations that our recent election has left unaddressed. While violence should never be the answer to social problems, it often serves as the impetus that gets them seriously addressed in ways that lead to genuine change.
Objectively speaking he is physically attractive. Better looking than any current twenty something actor who will inevitably play him in a movie that we know is going to be made.
I didn’t think he looked great in his younger photos, but in motion his face and build are rather noticeable. No wonder he was noticed in that McDonald’s – he’d definitely look out of place!
Maybe he’s in that phase of life where a guy’s looks can go either way and currently it’s moving towards the attractive side, despite the, um, weird and controversial circumstances. I do think this is a rare case of someone being this attractive though. I don’t think it’s that common which is why people are reacting, whether anyone likes it or not and regardless of whether it’s right or wrong.
I’m surprised the NY prosecutors don’t realize he looks good on film making a perp walk….
Many of those expressing support and empathy for Mangione are doctors, who struggle to provide appropriate care while waiting for approval from insurance companies. An orthopedic surgeon told me Unitedhealthcare is not a healthcare company; it’s an insurance company making a profit. Brian Thompson was making 10 million a year and was under investigation by the F.B.I. for insider trading and for twisting personal finances. Yes, of course, we all know and say “it’s wrong to kill”. Yes, he had kids, yes, he had a mother. Many. of the victims of these companies also have kids and mothers.
Right now…even though I’m on SSDI…I can’t afford to see the specialists I need to see or get the meds I need to get because of what corporate managed healthcare has done to pervert healthcare in this country…and I worked in the industry for over 30 years…it’s a portal to hell it’s as simple and 😱 as that…
That is the ONLY answer I’ve been giving to folks when they bring up this to me.
“Portal to hell” is a perfect description. When it takes hours of unpaid time for both providers and patients to get services approved, that can dramatically reduce income. When the services are not approved, that means that providers have just reduced their own income by spending time on the phone and amassing supportive documentation— AND lost the opportunity to use that time to provide patient care. Many providers — with the often massive loans that they took out to support their education— just can’t sustain this model. It punishes patients, denies opportunities for care to prospective patients, and isn’t financially sustainable for many clinicians. The CEOs seem to do alright though.