“The first trailer for the new ‘Superman’ looks pretty good” links

The trailer for James Gunn’s Superman is here. It actually looks pretty good, although I have superhero fatigue. [Hollywood Life]
I don’t want to think about Justin Timberlake or his bulge. [Socialite Life]
RHOSLC’s “receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots” moment was the top viral incident for this year in reality television. . [LaineyGossip]
Lol at this review of Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. [Pajiba]
What’s your favorite holiday treat? [Go Fug Yourself]
First look at M3gan 2.0.[OMG Blog]
Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff are joined at the hip! [Just Jared]
Zoe Saldana in saffron Saint Laurent. [RCFA]
A teaser for Elsbeth’s new episode. [Seriously OMG]
Jill Duggar needs to shut her mouth. [Starcasm]
Funny tweets about pets. [Buzzfeed]
First poster for James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’
In theaters on July 11. pic.twitter.com/E2ntHW3eS3
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 16, 2024
Okay I was totally prepared to say, “Does it look good?” but it actually does.
It really gives me Christopher Reeves’ Superman vibes; this will be the first one I’ll see since then. And let’s give it up for Krypto!!
Gotta say, I love Elsbeth! Looking forward to this episode (as a card-carrying L&O professor emeritus!) 😄
Went immediately to the pet tweets!
The trailer had me glued and my Christopher Reeves loving heart is so far impressed with David Corenswet incarnation of Clark Kent/Superman.
And the COLOR. Actual technicolor! A DCU Superman that doesn’t look like it’s film at twilight. It’s funny and alarming to see how Timberlake is becoming more and more of a punchline.
Aaron Rogers is the opposite of an enigma. It’s so obvious what he is and what he’s become.
This had me at John Williams doing the soundtrack…and the Dog🥰 Our country🇺🇸 is currently a fascist 😱…We NEED Superman❣️
Honestly good for TLC for issuing that statement of support for Jazz Jennings. I am so scared for trans folks and the barrage of hateful misinformation and rhetoric that is coming from the right and sadly, some on the left. These people are so sad–spending their days online obsessing over 1% of the American population. We must mobilize to protect the trans community at all cost. ♥
Oh and fuck the Duggars.
I had no interest in Superman until the trailer. It really vibed Christopher Reeve old school blockbuster summer movie to me. When I was a kid, it was an event for me to go with my family to the big movie on a Saturday night.
My dead GenX heart started beating again. Maybe James Gunn plan to reinvent DC may actually work this time. Casting is fantastic here.
And there will be no disparaging on Krypto!! /s
As a GenXer whose 💔 has been 💀 by society’s decisions over the past several years…I too join you.
Always here for some pet tweets.
On a totally unrelated note, I’ve almost finished Polo on Netflix and really enjoyed it although wow some of those guys would be better off spending their money and time on therapy.