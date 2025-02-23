Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has been dissolved & ‘Ben’s casually dating’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially divorced. To recap, Jennifer filed for divorce last August, on what was the second anniversary of their second wedding. J.Lo only filed for divorce after Ben had ghosted her for months and basically refused to even talk about reconciling or working on their marriage. They quietly met a few times and negotiated the terms of their divorce with their lawyers, and the terms were settled back in January. As of Friday, February 21, their marriage has been dissolved and they are officially and legally single. I haven’t heard anything about financial settlements or anything, which is weird because there were some joint projects and community assets. But I don’t know what happened there. Hilariously, Team Affleck decided to use the news of the marriage dissolution to announce that Ben is ready to start dating. My dude, you were already “dating” when you were still married to J.Lo.

Ben Affleck is looking to return to the dating scene. Since Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez settled their divorce on Jan. 6, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, “Ben’s casually dating.” “This doesn’t seem to be a focus though,” the insider adds. The source says that the Oscar winner is “very focused on work,” adding, “If he’s not filming, he spends long days at his office.” The source says the 52-year-old actor also spends “a lot of time” with his and Jennifer Garner’s children: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12. Noting that Affleck spends “a lot of time” with his youngest child, Samuel. “They are very close,” the source says.

A 52-year-old man who just wrapped up his second divorce is “casually dating.” I’m sure it’s just as messy as can be. I wonder if he’s back on Raya, or whether he prefers to meet women in person. I also wonder if he’ll end up circling back to one of his exes soon. Not J.Lo – that will take a few years – but maybe Ana de Armas? LOL, Gwyneth Paltrow is happily married or else that would be a perfect second-chance romance.

Meanwhile, J.Lo was in Abu Dhabi, playing a series of sold-out concerts. On Friday, she teared up as the audience cheered for her.