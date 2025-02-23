Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has been dissolved & ‘Ben’s casually dating’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially divorced. To recap, Jennifer filed for divorce last August, on what was the second anniversary of their second wedding. J.Lo only filed for divorce after Ben had ghosted her for months and basically refused to even talk about reconciling or working on their marriage. They quietly met a few times and negotiated the terms of their divorce with their lawyers, and the terms were settled back in January. As of Friday, February 21, their marriage has been dissolved and they are officially and legally single. I haven’t heard anything about financial settlements or anything, which is weird because there were some joint projects and community assets. But I don’t know what happened there. Hilariously, Team Affleck decided to use the news of the marriage dissolution to announce that Ben is ready to start dating. My dude, you were already “dating” when you were still married to J.Lo.
Ben Affleck is looking to return to the dating scene. Since Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez settled their divorce on Jan. 6, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, “Ben’s casually dating.”
“This doesn’t seem to be a focus though,” the insider adds.
The source says that the Oscar winner is “very focused on work,” adding, “If he’s not filming, he spends long days at his office.”
The source says the 52-year-old actor also spends “a lot of time” with his and Jennifer Garner’s children: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12. Noting that Affleck spends “a lot of time” with his youngest child, Samuel.
“They are very close,” the source says.
[From People]
A 52-year-old man who just wrapped up his second divorce is “casually dating.” I’m sure it’s just as messy as can be. I wonder if he’s back on Raya, or whether he prefers to meet women in person. I also wonder if he’ll end up circling back to one of his exes soon. Not J.Lo – that will take a few years – but maybe Ana de Armas? LOL, Gwyneth Paltrow is happily married or else that would be a perfect second-chance romance.
Meanwhile, J.Lo was in Abu Dhabi, playing a series of sold-out concerts. On Friday, she teared up as the audience cheered for her.
“Not JLo – that will take a few years”. Snort! Something to look forward to.
Nah, JLo doesn’t spin the block once she’s married and divorced them. That’s usually the final nail.
Does Ben have any kids with a woman who isn’t called Jennifer Garner? It’s weird People didn’t just say “his” kids. It’s also weird that his middle child isn’t being referred to as Fin, unless something has changed?
Maybe he’ll go back to dating Kick K.
I wonder whether he never stopped dating Kick Kennedy and this is the beginning of a soft launch, ie we’ll start seeing them out together very soon.
Oh my, I just noticed that. The middle child IS called Fin now and I wonder if this omission is a deliberate attempt to “birth certificate” the child…like this is going to be the new thing. So gross to do it to a kid!
I’ll never understand why this is a big deal. When I went to community college as a teen, 8/10 students had a different name they wanted to be known by. A lot of “Bubbles” and “Rivers” and “Daisys”.
He’s such a stereotype
Pathetically so…
I don’t understand this public messiness when you have entire teams of professionals managing your image. I’m a Gen X dodging normie trauma bonding on the dating apps, but hearing about these folks – yikes!
Because he’s unpredictable, uncalculated mess, he’s a liability in terms of PR, they let that out just in case.
I really hope that women will continue to only “casually date” Ben, realizing that getting seriously involved with him just isn’t worth the aggravation.
Yeah, I don’t understand why any halfway intelligent woman would get involved with him, unless it’s for the fame boost. Or just for fun. Because – yikes!
I don’t understand why any woman tolerates a douchy bro and he’s like their king.
A perfect example of why you should never reunite with an ex. They’re an ex for a reason. And BA is – and always has been – a hot mess and problematic. Yes, JLo has her own hot messness- was Ben husband #4? I lost track – but she is just generally a bad judge of men IMO. She needs to find someone not known publicly. Like a lawyer. Or a doctor. Or just stay single and have a few friends with benefits. I wish her well.
I think she tried that with the backup dancer — she is just as much of a mess as he is, she’s just prettier at it.
I mean, of course he’s dating. He’s a very wealthy, conventionally attractive, high-profile celebrity. He probably has women falling all over him. I have no doubt we’ll soon see pap photos of him and some 25 year old smooching at In-N-Out.
Has any young hopeful actually made a name dating him, though?
I don’t think he’s dating at all – maybe he’s had a cup of coffee or a sandwich with somebody, but that’s it. This piece mapped out Ben’s life – filming, long hours at the office, kids. Not very glamorous compared to JLo – so they threw in “casually dating.”
Ooh, what a catch! Middle-aged man fresh from a messy divorce who just wants something casual so he can continue to spend all of his time at the office. Ah, you say he’s got three teenagers, an ex-wife who he still expects to mother him, a history of substance abuse and straight up ghosting whenever things get hard, AND he is still financially entangled with his most recent ex? Say no more, where do I sign up? 😂
From photos it looks like he is at Jen Garners place a lot when spending time with Samuel. I hope she means it when she said she is ” done” with him.
She’s not married to him and maybe not in a love relationship with him, but she’s not done with him.
Eh….they share 3 children, 2 who are still minors, so if they’re able to be friendly and spend time together with their kids then I say good for them. He definitely put JG through hell when they were married and it’s nice that they’ve been able to reach this place, even if she’s the one that (probably) does all of the heavy lifting to make it so.
She’s been in a quiet, no publicity relationship with John Miller, a successful business owner and tech developer focusing on the restaurant business, since 2018. She and Ben seem to have worked out a happy, post-divorce family unit despite his legendary f*ckups, and have worked hard to keep their kids as grounded and normal as possible.
Jen G had some seriously messy relationships when she was younger but she’s a middle aged mom of three with a very successful career (not a given for young it girl actresses to transition to mature roles). I imagine she’s happy to have Ben be a decent co parent and enjoy her own far more discreet romance.