Page Six: Is Duchess Meghan capable of being ‘authentic’ on her Netflix show?

The NY Post has a new story about the Duchess of Sussex, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and the As Ever product line. But really, this piece is supposed to be “is Meghan capable of being authentic?” Is that really the question that the British and American media wants to pose at this point? I guess their theory is that “authenticity” isn’t quantifiable and therefore, it’s not like anyone can say with authority that yes, Meghan is authentic and real. The larger issue for all of the people trying to critique Meghan now is that Meghan is in control of her image, she has an Instagram, she has a Netflix show, she’ll have a product line and, as always, she can speak out whenever she wants and however she wants. That’s a huge problem for all of the people who have been trying to control Meghan and define her through their hate for her. Which is probably why Meg’s haters have approached all of her projects with something akin to existential dread.

Who is Meghan Markle? That’s the question that’s resonating before her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” premieres on March 4. “Nobody knows who she really is,” said a TV insider who has had a glimpse at the show. “[The world] created this image of who they think she is.” Is she a survivor, a victim, or the biggest thorn in the royal family’s side? Is Markle, as she has described herself over the past few years, “the most trolled person in the entire world” — or are she and Prince Harry, as Spotify exec Bill Simmons deemed the couple after their scrapped deal with the platform, “f–king grifters“? Even Bethenny Frankel weighed in on it this week, saying: “I think the reason [Markle] can’t win for losing is that there is a lack of identity and understanding as to exactly who she is to the audience.” Markle is said to be “going back to her roots” with her new Netflix show, but she faces an uphill battle to prove that she can truly be authentic. “She doesn’t claim to be perfect,” the TV insider added. “That’s what the gist of the show is — she’s just having fun. The show is really her being in her own space and doing her thing. It’s such a joyous show.” But there is a snag. Sources told us that the As Ever lifestyle products won’t be ready for sale until a few months after the show’s launch. As Page Six previously revealed, the mom-of-two has teamed up with Netflix to sell her products. Contrary to reports, we are told there won’t be any pop-up installations or branded cafes at malls across the country. Prince Harry makes just a brief cameo in her new show, we’re told. However, the As Ever logo includes a palm tree in a nod to the Sussexes’ California home, along with two hummingbirds — a favorite of Prince Harry’s,” an insider told People. “Harry is a true partner,” said a source who knows the couple. “He’s happy that Meghan is sharing this part of herself again … inspiring people with beautiful ideas is one of her greatest passions. In many ways, this show is now going back to the beginning of their love story.”

[From Page Six]

LOL, why does this story even exist? I get that it was supposed to be a hit piece, but they ended up making Meghan sound mysterious and cool, and like people should tune into the show to find out what she’s really like. Back when Meghan and Harry first got together, I noted that Meghan seemed to project a cool/mysterious/unknowable vibe like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. I do think that’s actually Meghan’s strength – yes, she’s very dorky, but I appreciate the fact that she has left room for mystery and that she has never been in our faces constantly, and there is something fundamentally unknowable about her.