I’m not going to do an exhaustive history on this, but I’ll mention some lowlights. Jason Knauf worked for Kensington Palace for years as communications chief to Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate. Knauf was seen as some kind of communications guru at the time, although his legacy has been tainted by his many activities around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Knauf decided to go “all in” on William as the future king, and William rewarded Knauf with a royal honor and positions at the Royal Foundation and Earthshot (following Knauf’s resignation from palace work in 2021). From what little I know, I’m positive that Knauf still works as an informal advisor to William in particular. Knauf was an integral part in the palace smear campaign against Meghan, and Knauf openly worked against the Sussexes and on behalf of the British tabloids in notable ways. Why this trip down memory lane? Knauf sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia:

In the trailer, you can see Knauf speaking about William’s eventual accession, with Knauf claiming that: “He’s going to bring [so] much down-to-earth wisdom and connection.” When asked if there’s anything people should know about William, Knauf says: “Just what you see is what you get.” That… is an interesting statement, given William’s lack of rizz, his scuzzy beard and his unrepentant laziness. The big money question is asked of Knuaf: “Do you think Harry’s role could change once his brother is King?” They cut it before Knauf answers.

So, what do you think? Knauf has obviously been authorized to give these kinds of interviews and he’s sticking to the Kensington Palace line. I wonder why they went to 60 Minutes Australia? It reminds me of how that same outlet got several exclusives with Thomas Markle and Scammy Samantha. I’d love to see all of the connections there, because Toxic Tom name-checked Jason several times over the course of several years. Jason and Tom were in communication, if not cahoots.