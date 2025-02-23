Jason Knauf spoke about Prince William & Harry on 60 Minutes Australia

I’m not going to do an exhaustive history on this, but I’ll mention some lowlights. Jason Knauf worked for Kensington Palace for years as communications chief to Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate. Knauf was seen as some kind of communications guru at the time, although his legacy has been tainted by his many activities around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Knauf decided to go “all in” on William as the future king, and William rewarded Knauf with a royal honor and positions at the Royal Foundation and Earthshot (following Knauf’s resignation from palace work in 2021). From what little I know, I’m positive that Knauf still works as an informal advisor to William in particular. Knauf was an integral part in the palace smear campaign against Meghan, and Knauf openly worked against the Sussexes and on behalf of the British tabloids in notable ways. Why this trip down memory lane? Knauf sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia:
In the trailer, you can see Knauf speaking about William’s eventual accession, with Knauf claiming that: “He’s going to bring [so] much down-to-earth wisdom and connection.” When asked if there’s anything people should know about William, Knauf says: “Just what you see is what you get.” That… is an interesting statement, given William’s lack of rizz, his scuzzy beard and his unrepentant laziness. The big money question is asked of Knuaf: “Do you think Harry’s role could change once his brother is King?” They cut it before Knauf answers.
So, what do you think? Knauf has obviously been authorized to give these kinds of interviews and he’s sticking to the Kensington Palace line. I wonder why they went to 60 Minutes Australia? It reminds me of how that same outlet got several exclusives with Thomas Markle and Scammy Samantha. I’d love to see all of the connections there, because Toxic Tom name-checked Jason several times over the course of several years. Jason and Tom were in communication, if not cahoots.
Screenshot courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Jason needs to keep the Sussexes names out of his filthy lying mouth!!!
That fake investigation of Meghan is hidden away somewhere. Knauf has no shame.
No he surly doesn’t have any shame he is bought and paid for like a……
I’m betting that the so called investigation implicated everyone except Meghan. We’ll never see it. It’s probably already in file 13.
Them mentioning changes to their policies and workspace following the “bullying investigation” gives the impression that they found issues within the workplace that Meghan was no longer working at. It was insanity to accuse someone of bullying when there was proof of their bullying of her in black and white, through their leaks and name calling in tabloid media. They could never give credible examples of her bullying, but since 2016 we were forced to witness public bullying of her by them through their leaks to tabloid media. Every cruel, misogynistic, xenophobic, classist and racist nickname given to her by them was bullying.
This man seriously doctored emails and took them to court to try and destroy Meghan’s case against the DM. He seriously thought the judge was just going to accept his copy and pasted email narrative but instead the judge of course said ummm I’m going to need to see the whole conversation in full, not this clearly edited version. It’s unbelievable that he thought he could get away with it but up until then that was the kind of sneaky bs Jason and William and Kate had been pulling against Meghan and getting away with. The kind of stuff that cannot hold up in court. So yeah, he needs to keep Meghan’s name out of his mouth.
He’s an evil man.
@Jais, the purpose of that was to harm Meghan’s reputation and they did it by making it all headline news. I don’t think, the full version got the same publicity from the tabloids, which is by design. They got their headlines, even though Meghan won.
Jason Knauf doesn’t do anything without getting permission from William first I think this is KP trying to bolster William’s image in Australia. But what you see is what is you get is not exactly a ringing endorsement. Apparently Knauf also said he enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan especially for the wedding and that he wishes them all the best. My question is what changed after the wedding?
That was before H&M realized that JK and KP weren’t on their side and actually listened to him. He is like his buddy Will. He has no use for them if he can’t be in control.
I would guess the biggest change after the wedding was that a black woman was his boss 🤷🏼♀️.
He is gonna say that publicly. He literally lied on Meghan, made up complaints from employees, who said they never made a complaint on Meghan, the paperwork was done by Jason to use in the future against Meghan. He was never on H&M’s side. He was Will’s man from the beginning.
Thomas Markle Sr moved to Thailand, scammy is disgraced with all her court losses, so now Peg has dusted off good old Jason to continue his racist hate campaign… it being released in Australia isn’t a mistake it’s a pattern.
Yes, it is. In fact, one of the British tabloids has a big front page story today (Sunday) claiming that Australians “won’t abandon the monarchy” because apparently the lazy Wailses are so incredibly popular in Australia. It seems someone has decided to go all out with bolstering William’s ego because he has become increasingly unhinged by Harry’s popularity.
My understanding is that 60 Minutes Australia is far more like the UK tabloids than like its well-reputed American namesake. However, if they don’t ask Knauf about his leaking M’s letter to the Mail and then lying to the court by first volunteering himself as a witness then submitting doctored e-mails to help that tabloid’s defence when she sued them, then it will reveal its agenda for the non-derangers to see.
Huevo is not wise or down to earth. Knauf though flatters will nonstop.
Seriously though, how smart is Knauf and can he still get things done? We know he’s smarter then William, because obviously, who isn’t? But as William’s stooge, how effective will he be? Is this interview part of a new plan, or a sputtering out? What happened to moving to India with his husband?
That a palace employee would sink so low….
He wouldn’t have given this interview without William’s full approval. Harry lives rent free in Will-not’s bald noggin even half a decade after Harry left the UK and “royal duty” forever.
I doubt he does or says anything without the approval of Kensington Palace, and doesn’t he still work for them is some capacity as the head of the foundation or something?
In any case it always cracks me up how these people always ask these questions from the point of view of will Charles allow, Will William allow, Will Kate be okay with, and never if the other person even has the slightest interest in doing what they’re suggesting. Harry has told you with his whole chest several times he has zero interest in being a working royal ever again, why would William being on board for him being a working royal really matter?
They do this for other people in their family too. Will lady Louise start working for William and Kate if they ok it? Will Eugenie be allowed to come back and do some events when she isn’t living in Portugal? This sheer narcissism of these people and the people that write about them.
The head of the foundation is the former CEO of BAFTA. Jason is on the Board of Trustees for Earthsh!t, don’t know if there’s anything else official.
60 Minutes Australia has been pretty hateful towards Harry and Meghan in the past. I’m doubt this interview will be any different.
Knauf claiming that: “He’s going to bring [so] much down-to-earth wisdom and connection.”
Connection to what? To people bribing the Left-Behinds with shopping bags full of cash? To grifters like the Middletonedeafs?
And down-to-earth wisdom of the kind that the Willionaire Slumlord needn’t be prepared or work ever, that Billy Idle can muddle through, incandescent with rage, with his lack of curiosity and intelligence, his colonialist ideals that “Africa is mine, Harold”?
Let’s not forget what a competent statesman that he has become (not). Yes he is going to be epic but not in the way Jason is talking about lol.
The only down to earth wisdom he can offer is “beer before liquor, never sicker.”
Will’s motto is, “Only fools and horses work!”
Jason Knauf is a snake. His name is tainted and yet he’s still slithering around. I’d rather a 60 minutes investigation into his connections with Thomas Markle and all the ways he sabotaged Meghan. I don’t think he’ll ever go away though bc he and the wales are tied together by all their secrets and knowledge of exactly what went down and exactly what they did.
60 Minutes Australia is NOTHING like the 60 Minutes in the US. It is not a hard-hitting investigative news programme. It is very much way down there among the muckraking tabloids.
Makes sense then that JK is on such a trashy show.
Very good to know, thank you.
Genuine question: is 60 Minutes Australia in any way connected to Rupert Murdoch?
The station it runs on is owned by the notorious Australian Packer family. Do a bit of reading up on Kerry Packer, he makes Rupert Murdoch look like a nice guy.
It hasn’t been related to the packer family since 2008. James sold out of it.
The timing of this “interview” is pretty obvious, Meghan’s show is due to air in a couple of weeks and I find it impossible to believe that Jason wouldn’t speak (spread lies) about Meghan.
Apparently he only nice things to say about Harry and Meghan but I agree the timing is questionable.
I have to think he is well aware that his actions, especially in regards to the DM case, make him look pretty sneaky and manipulative. I don’t know how much he cares but he did announce he was taking leave of his position fairly soon after the case ended. At this point, he’s not a credible source in regards to the Sussexes. Saying nice things feels like his attempt to come across as neutral when his actions have been anything but. And maybe he doesn’t want to push it more because its possible the Sussexes could clap back with an official statement if he tried anything. I don’t know that they would but they did mention him by name in the docuseries.
Sorry came back to say more. Bc apparently he says he wishes them all the best with their lovely family. And honestly, I’m just like really bc you were giving manipulated evidence to the Daily Mail’s side against Meghan when she miscarried so yeah he can f-ck all the way off with that.
The fact that he’s nice about them tells me the Sussexes have some pretty concrete evidence of him doing illegal/shady shit, beyond what’s known from the court case. That’s the only language he understands fully, blackmail.
And @Lucy, I hope it’s in Harry’s other 400 pages. Oh what I would give to see those 400 pages.
This is the photo of Kate that I always mentally refer to as being seemingly medicated up to the eyeballs and the beginning of the downward spiral.
Gross.
Yes, indeed. The Will and Kate we see is the Will and Kate they’re going to get. Forget the hopeful articles about how things will change once Will is king.
Yeah, especially immature and thoughtless since they were there to highlight the efforts to provide affordable protein sources for famine-stricken countries and she makes it into a joke. Disgusting woman….
Jason saying “what you see is what you get” in regards to William isn’t a glowing statement. What you see is a man that is constantly incandescent with rage, a man that has zero personality, a man that is obsessed with his younger brother, a man that is lazy, a man that brings nothing to the table.
Yeah, even for people who don’t really pay much attention to the Royals – what do they see when they look at Will? Ostensibly, a family man who doesn’t work much and goes on vacation a bunch and is fairly awkward. Not exactly someone who you’d be excited to have as a head of state, I would think.
Knauf is a typical right wing liar saying the opposite of what’s true. How can you say he’s down to earth or what you see if what you get when there is a fake photo scandal? Or the constant hiding?
Exactly @Nic919 Will’s PR is “matey gravitas when on form!” How authentic is Will? Well WYSIWYG with FK: lazy, mediocre, racist, elitist, greedy, mean, thick and incurious, stonewalls wife in public and assaulted his brother in private but he does love his children.
Don’t forget a slumlord and a philanderer.
So Knauf the Knife like working with the Sussexes before and wishes them well now? This weasel testified against Meghan in her lawsuit against the Fail and was a big part of the “bullying investigation” launched against her. Knauf wouldn’t talk to any media without William’s permission. He was sent out to hype William as a wise statesman who doesn’t have Harry’s rizz but he would be good for the realm. William wants people to forget what Harry said him in Spare (fat chance) and what’s come out in Harry’s lawsuit against NGN (William took £1M to settle for his phone hacking and preventing Harry from fighting the press.) Knauf’s job in this interview is to tamp down the chatter of William’s light work load, especially since Charles became ill (allegedly) and to have the audience ignore actions like ditching important events (godfather King Constantine’s funeral and memorial service and the BAFTAs); the latter to go on another taxpayer funded vacation. This interview is damage control for years of messiness from the future king.
Knauf is horrifying. I already knew he was scum and likely still had close ties to William. But I’m relatively new to this site and hadn’t realized the depths of Knauf’s self-serving scumminess, his cheating and lying, that his fingerprints are clearly all over tabloid and legal scumminess (following the link Kaiser provided to an earlier piece). Thank you, Kaiser, for all you do!
It’s very weird because I think 60 Minutes Australia is literally like gutter tabloid – totally unlike the one here. Odd to choose this avenue and kind of speaks volumes about the agenda here.
There are no coincidences with these people. There’s no way Jason went rouge and did this interview on his own if he’s still on earth shot board.
This is was planned as filler for Willam and Kate. But also could provide headlines and distraction with so much good going on with Harry and Meghan.
But it’s interesting that he’s willing to go on record now and say nice things about the Sussexes after spending years briefing demonic hate towards them. Hmm
Or maybe something bigger is going on and he’s getting ahead of it….
With any program the goal is to grab people’s attention to watch it. To do that you mention the thing that most people are interested in at the end with a cliffhanger. For them to use Knauf talking about what William will be as a king and ending when the mention Harry in that context, it shows that William being king isn’t the most interesting thing about him. They have to link William to Harry to grab any attention for William. How pathetic are you as a future king that they have to always mention your little brother, the Spare who stepped down, in order for people to pay attention to you? Interestingly enough Knauf in German means knob, lol.
Yes, I agree. It is interesting that they mention Harry and all his accomplishments since leaving the RF, and then somehow want to link William to those accomplishments in the same sentence. That’s an obvious tell that Willnot’s achievements are so much less impressive than Harry’s. To me it highlights that, with all Willnot’s clout, he has little to show for it, except endless private helicopter flights and attending soccer games but nothing positively impactful or measureable.
Giving interviews about what things will be like when William is king? Jason the Knife coming back out to attack the Sussex family and help William stab Charles in the back. All done with Bill’s approval of course.
I wonder if Wooten is involved somehow. Didn’t he run to Australia after his DM career imploded?
He is originally from New Zealand I believe, I’m not sure where he spent his months of exile while he was being investigated. With Wooten nothing would surprise me.
Didn’t he and Jason the Knife attend uni together in New Zealand?
https://amp.nine.com.au/article/61a3f174-c616-4526-81d8-486cd6b9c18e
As mentioned up thread Sunday vExpress front cover big splash is Australia loves monarchy and it’s popularity increased as a result of Royal Tour. They also stated W and K are incredibly popular. All this and Jason Knauf? Why has he popped up now? Usually he is at the forefront of KP organised smears against Meg. He needs to be very careful what he says about bullying claims because he can be sued. I wonder if there are plans for Will and co to tour Australia?
Meghan and Harry are far more popular in Australia than William and Kate. The huge crowds showed that. Australians like Canadians don’t give a shit about British royalty generally. And like Canada, the royals do better when they are forgotten.
It’s been more than 10 years since WANK visited Australia, and I’ll tell you why they haven’t visited since – there’s been no demand for one. That’s exactly how popular those two are around here.
The British don’t understand how little other countries care about their royals.
Peg’s countdown to king has begun and it seems they’re trying to dredge up some excitement. Well, good luck with that. Peg is boring, lazy, selfish, uninformed, and a serial cheater. And with the high cost of living crisis, nobody is in the mood to bow, scrape and cheer this incandescent egghead.
Let’s be real, Knauf is not acting like a former comms secretary. He’s acting like he has a personal interest in William. No different than Fawcett for Charles. Most of these former Royal employees don’t do interviews like this unless they are promoting a book about their time there. This promotion of William is beyond that.
Knauf should have been abruptly fired when his actions had the appeal judges in Meghan’s private letter case basically rip his contribution apart. But he wasn’t. Because he’s not just an employee for William. Knauf revealed private correspondence of a member of the royal family to a tabloid lawyer to go against the member of the family. This has never been done before. Charles should have stepped in because it’s a pretty bad precedent for staff to do this. But he didn’t. Because he knows what Knauf is to William. And has his own version.
He does come across as Willaim’s “Fawcett.” And I do wonder in what capacity he will come back to work for William. I know he’s on the earthshot board but I think William will have him doing something more official at some point. And I wonder if this interview is the beginning of bringing him back in the fold.
He’ll be like Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, never really gone, always in the background manipulating things and being rewarded.
Well, at least he’s better looking than Fawcett.
Meghan’s show is next week. Call me cynical but I wouldn’t bet they are saving some other clips from him to drop next Sunday. It is exactly how they operate.
We were thinking along the same wave length… I posted right after you.🫣
Funny how KP timed this right before Meghan’s show is released… like we don’t see their playbook right before our very eyes 👀.. WanK is far to lazy to even get creative at this point.
Yup! Side eyeing KP and the entire billion dollar media plan to tear her down. Her step mother inlaw’s friend wrote an article saying he hated her with his whole chest and that he wanted to strip her naked and have her walk through the streets while the British people throw feces at her and shout “shame shame”. This was published despite going through an editor and he took it down after some mild complaints and nobody wants to acknowledge what she’s been through and she’s STILL here after all THAT. So come at her with your armchair understanding of trademark law and gloat. Come at her with your scuzzy hateful neo nazi ex pr people, she’s not going anywhere!
I wouldn’t be surprised if this hack interview brings up William’s grip and grin with Trump at the Notre Dame ceremony, claiming William strengthens the bound of the 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 relationship as opposed to Trump’s scorn of the Sussexes (mainly Meghan). Careful what you wish for UK.Tin foil tiara: Trump could see William as a useful idiot to get concessions from the UK that would be detrimental to the country. Trump has already shown he will harrass or blackmail any head of state to get what he wants. E.g. Ukraine: Zelensky has to sign away 50% of Ukraine’s mineral wealth to the US if he wants the US to provide some level of security if the 🇺🇦 🇷🇺 conflict ends. What’s to stop Trump from blackmailing the 🇬🇧 through the corrupt BRF? Knauf and the Markle monsters, all American citizens with prior and current connections with the Windsors and BM, would be the starting points. Musk can offer tons of money to these weasels to get them to talk, turn over letters and emails, and form the leverage to use against the House of Windsor and the UK. Open warfare wouldn’t be used by Trump, he’d back channell it through No 10 and BP. And if the Windsors want something done to Harry, or keep Andrew off the public reveal of the Epstein client list they will have to pony up – big. I would love to see Trump put William on a leash – payback for all the hurt he caused Harry and Meghan. Tin foil tiara off.
aquarius64, PM Starmer has already very publicly taken a stance on backing Ukraine. The brf will be silent on the issue. I can’t imagine the uproar that would occur if someone from the brf stated an opposite stance.
Elsewhere Jason was also asked about what Prince Harry’s role in the future of the monarchy will be once his brother William is king.
He said: ‘I can’t speculate on the future, they achieved a lot together and none of that can ever be taken away, this may be an extraordinary family that everyone gets to talk about and write about and see be interviewed and all that sort of stuff but at the end of the day it’s a family.’
Mr Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the 2023 New Year Honours List. So he was handsomely rewarded instead of persona non grata when he retained and shared with MoS confidential work documents to help them win their case against Meghan? What kind of confidential aide betrays their employer in this way and doesn’t get suspended and then sacked and no one trusts them again? Instead he is rewarded like he was doing their bidding after all!!
This is copied from an article in The Sun about the interview: “Mr Knauf revealed the devastating phone call in which William was told Kate and King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer ….”
That’s one hell of a slip if true 🤷♀️
I mean if it’s true, where the hell was William? He was in England as far as we know, and he was supposedly doing school runs while Kate had her planned surgery. That’s the kind of news that gets delivered in person in the hospital if it’s your spouse. I can see getting a call about his dad, but a joint announcement, to him, on the phone, about t two of the most important people in his life suggests he was on a bender or out of country or something.
@Lucy I didn’t see your post when I posted. Tweets are flying on X about this.
This is very revealing and quite the slip-up. @kaiser should do a thread on it before they wipe it from the interview. You know they will.
@Lucy. Personally, I think it’s sloppy journalism from The Sun, with the added benefit of causing mischief.
I’ve since seen a piece in the Mail where he’s reported as saying William told him personally about Kate’s diagnosis during a phone call and then goes on to say something about William getting told about both diagnoses just a few weeks apart.
The Sun knows exactly what it’s doing with that wording.
Once again the Sun is having fun with hinting at the separation.
In the wake of the outstanding success of the Invictus Winter Games and Meghan’s upcoming lifestyle show, this is all KP and “Mr. Jealousy” himself, Slumlord Bill, can pull out of their hats? An appearance on Australian tabloid TV? William doesn’t seem to understand that nothing and nobody will redeem his reputation, especially coming from a slimeball bottom-feeder like Knauf. Apparently he doesn’t get the phrase “tainted by association”.
Given the draconian NDA’s the palace enforces, there is no way he can say one word about the royals that hasn’t been careful scripted, approved and signed off on. Didn’t he say he was going to leave Britian to join his husband in India? To my knowledge he never did, which leads me to suspect there are three beards between his, William’s, and Kate.
Link to BBC coverage
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2gyllzj5eo
It sounds like the documentary is a puff piece for FK and perhaps a trailer for a forthcoming tour of Oz ? The timing of it on the eve of Meg’s show is blatant though.
I hope I’m not thread jacking but this PR piece is being discussed on X; and apparently Knauf let the cat out of the bag that William learned of Kate’s “cancer” over the phone. It infers William was not by Kate’s side during the treatment and confirms to some people the Waleses are separated.
Elon Musk has issued an ultimatum to US federal employees – respond to an email justifying the work they completed this week or resign. Will would have no chance with this task because he spent last week in Mustique downing crackbaby cocktails and working on that tan. Obviously this documentary is a puff piece on Will but what if it had focused on his actual achievements over the past decade? Instead they have to side step by talking about rift with brother and His Brutal Year. Many muggles cope with similar heartbreak and setback without cushioning of wealth, power, privilege and STILL show up at work. Most of us choose to keep calm and carry on for our own morale, to keep going for family and children who depend on us. We don’t have the luxury of pleasing ourselves when we return to work and only dabble when we do because we have the school run !!
Just FYI, we’ve been informed by our leadership (I work for a DoD agency) not to respond to that email. Last week at work things got really scary, discussions about people about to get fired, but leadership is fighting for us. For now.
The Prince and Princess threw a really nice party for me and [William] roasted me and gave me a very good comedy roast farewell roast speech recounting all the mistakes I made for about 15 minutes.
More from JK’s interview: this is about his leaving do. Notice how Will ‘s humour always has a nasty edge to it?
In the Harry and Meghan documentary, Jason Knauf’s name came up a lot and always negatively because he’s a lying POS. Meghan’s lawyer very articulately called him out on his bullshit so I’m sure they were analyzing every syllable he said about the Sussexes in this program and ready. He better keep his answers neutral. He’s an assh*le.
Whenever I see or hear his name, I automatically think sleazebag. He is destruction for hire, most notably by a childish, jealous psychopath: William.
Upthread, I called this man a snake. Which he is. But he was doing what he did for William. Meaning William is just as much a snake. Imagine your brother, his henchman and his wife doing the things they did. That’s not a family but a nest of backstabbing vipers.