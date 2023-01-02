Jason Knauf received the Royal Victorian Order for his years of sleazy keenery

Jason Knauf was a senior royal staffer at Kensington Palace for years. He was the communications guy for KP before Prince Harry even met then-Meghan Markle. Knauf advised the Sussexes and the Cambridges for a time, then when the Sussexes split from KP, Knauf stayed with William and Kate. In those years, Harry and Meghan first considered Knauf an ally and a friend. Then Knauf began working against them – Knauf was clearly doing William and Kate’s dirty work on the Sussexes as early as mid-2018. By the fall of 2018, Knauf was writing letters to Simon Case, claiming that Meghan “bullied” staffers by looking at them. Knauf was also involved with a lot of f–ksh-t with Thomas Markle, the extent of which we probably only know a fraction of. In recent years, Knauf was pushed out of the main employ of KP and the Royal Foundation, but he’s still a trustee for Earthshot and, clearly, he’s still a sort of informal advisor/henchman for William. Knauf also turned over evidence against Meghan in her lawsuit against the Mail – meaning, Knauf gave evidence to HELP the Daily Mail, which was relitigated once again in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. Well, good news for Jason Knauf: he’s being given a big honor by the Windsors.
A former royal aide who raised complaints of bullying against the Duchess of Sussex from staff has been recognised for his service to the Crown in the New Year Honours. Jason Knauf has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) after working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and later the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Honours within the RVO are the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the Royal family in a personal way.
In 2018, while working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their communications secretary, he emailed his concerns about Meghan to William’s then-private secretary, in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff. The Duchess’s legal team have strenuously denied the allegation.
In the Sussexes’ recent Netflix documentary series, Meghan’s lawyer claimed Mr Knauf, who subsequently worked as the chief executive of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation before leaving the royal household at the end of 2021, could not have given evidence in the Duchess’s copyright lawsuit against a newspaper publisher “without the authority of his bosses”.
During his time at the Royal Foundation, Mr Knauf oversaw the launch of the Foundation’s Earthshot Prize – William’s ambitious £50 million environmental prize, now an independent charity, which recognises solutions, ideas and technologies that “repair the planet”.
“… After working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and later the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge….” Again, no. Knauf worked for William, Harry and Kate for several years. Then Harry married Meghan in 2018, and Knauf only worked “for” Meghan for less than a year. Whenever royal reporters claim that they’ve heard [insert-negative-story] “from Sussex staffers,” they mean Jason Knauf. There has been a very conscious effort to soften Knauf’s smear work on behalf of William and Kate by blatantly lying about who he works for and what he’s actually done. Make no mistake: this honor is specifically for Knauf’s work with William and Kate. Knauf was one of the Tory stiffs who put together Earthshot so William would have at least one big, keen project. Knauf was the one orchestrating the Cambridges’ campaigns against Harry and Meghan. Knauf is such a sleazeball. It’s disgusting that he’s getting this honor.
I felt physically sick when this news came out a couple of days ago.
This is evidence of Willy trying to use the award of this honour to secure Knauf’s silence and gag him from ever saying anything. This is further retaliation from the jealous first in line to throne.
Like all their nonsense it is likely to backfire.
This 👆👆👆👆. They don’t even keep any kind of pretense any more. They’re despicable.
+1. Will and Khate aren’t even trying to be subtle.
It’s proof positive that Knauf has always been operating under Williams’s orders and with his blessing. Knauf is a stooge, a stoolie, and an ass-kisser. And is getting rewarded for it. The good news is, he will also get his comeuppance.
Every time I see a photo of Jason Knauf I mistake him for Don Jr. Same slimy self-absorbed vibe.
Omg YES!! That is 100% why I feel so skeeved out at his image every time.
First Camilla’s lunch with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson and now this, these people just constantly tell us who they are and what they’re about.
Wow you’re right! He does look Donal Trump Jr. sans the cocaine addiction. They both the same evil spirit though.
+1
I was going to say the same thing about his resemblance to Trump junior. Instead, I’ll just point out that this confirms how corrupt the so-called “honors” system in Britain is. There are lists going around the internet of famous British folks who have turned down or returned honors. They should be applauded. Abolish the monarchy and the corrupt honors system!
TOTALLY.
These people are worse than the devil himself
Yes he is an outstanding disciple of Lucifer himself. And I wonder what his motivation is to be so evil to Meghan? Money and fame probably.
A ‘disciple of Lucifer’ Lol!
Gross! William is an ass but I honestly think at this point he is simply scared of Knauf. The guy must have a vault full of his secrets, I am sure he would rather be rid of the guy by now but has no way to do so. And since he is such a slime I wouldn’t put it past Jason to occassionally and subtly remind William all he knows.
Not only does he know too much, he’s been a loyal royal dog to the bone this whole time. This is akin to Kate’s “Behaving like a Victorian by turning a blind eye to William’s affairs” order of dishonor or whatever BS TQ bestowed upon her; more pointedly, this is the BRF lifting a middle finger to the Sussex’s Netflix reveal while clearly flaunting their dirty hands. It’s the exact same thing as Camilla lunching with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson: deliberate and public defiance in the face of the most damning accusations, confirming them completely in the process. Haughty, petty and shameless doesn’t even begin to describe it. I hope Harry and Meghan talk until kingdom comes.
I would love to see Knauf get his comeuppance. This is William signaling how proud he is of bullying Meghan. This is the Palace saying that a lying PoS is worth more than their bi-racial DiL.
I am shocked. SHOCKED, I tell you!
Love that third photo. Kate looks conniving. William looks like he’s trying not to poop his pants. Jason looks like he thinks he’s out of the frame. Says it all, really.
I wasn’t surprised by this at all and it’s clear that Charles endorses what Knauf did.
Disgusting that he’s getting this honor but very on brand for the current Windsors.
I was shocked too but on brand for de Winsdors….his reputation quiet rightly got a hit in the Sussex documentary for briefing against Megan, this is as said to keep him silent, to not brief against his bosses !
If Queen Elizabeth is alive she would not have agreed to this award to Jason Knauf.
I wouldn’t be so sure of that, a lot of this went down on her watch and she sat back and did nothing to protect her grandson and his wife. She was able to get stories on Andrew buried or wiped in the media but never acted to stop any attacks on H and M.
Yeah, you’re right @zappbrannigan. We heard Harry saying in the documentary how his grandmother remained silent while his brother went on raving.. she always put her head under the sand…
Welp. This is more proof, if any was needed, that CIII’s instincts are shitty, that Bulliam can make CIII do his bidding, that Knife has the goods on the Wailses and vice versa, and that EVERYTHING HARRY AND MEGHAN HAVE SAID IS TRUE. This is inept and disgusting, Charles. The world JUST SAW on “Harry & Meghan” exactly what JK did to Meghan, saw his pathetic, lying disclaimer and the Sussex’s response, and within days this “honour” is handed over. Jeez, they are abysmal at this!
It’s becoming clearer to me that it’s not bumbling PR at all, that this IS the message they want to portray (exactly the same as Camilla’s cosy lunch with those sewer rats) “here is a public show of our support for all your actions on our behalf”. It’s so blatant! Sickening.
Vile people. Sorry that’s all I have to say.
I think Knauf got spooked when Harry and Meghan”s docuseries detailed his role in attempting to sink Meghan’s lawsuit against the Fail. Especially when it blew up Knauf’s statement Meghan’s lawyers asked for information for the case (which Meghan’s lawyers denied). Note Knauf can’t produce, and has not produced, any correspondence proving Meghan’s lawyers asked for anything from him. (Unlike the edited emails he gave to the court.) Knauf knows he can’t do doctored emails in an American setting; and he probably told the Windsors if they try to throw him under the bus he will take them down with him. Hence the LVO and heavens know what other goodies he got out of them. Knauf owns the BRF especially the Wales. I take it as karma knocking at the doors of BP and KP.
What? Where are the awards for Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan?
It’s been predicted a number of times here that Knauf would receive some special award for smearing services rendered against Meghan/H&M. I’ll call this one the Royal Viper Order.
The BM/BRF really like to pretend that Knauf wasn’t handpicked by William in Nov. 2014.
https://www.musictimes.com/articles/16894/20141122/prince-william-jason-knauf-kate-middleton-prince-harry-press-secretary-media-handler-prince-charles-pregnant-heir-baby-control-image.htm
To date, we don’t know for sure that Knauf sent an email in Oct. 2018 to Case expressing concerns. We only know he claimed he did. Have only seen a Fail mockup of an email.
I still can’t get over how Jason Knauf offered up heavily edited emails to help the DM. And then Meghan’s lawyers demanded that they be showed in their entirety and they ended up further supporting her. Strait up evil but also stupid. And he’s still getting an award.
Capital G gross!