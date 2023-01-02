Prince Harry’s memoir is ‘tough on William’ & Kate even gets a ‘broadside’

Prince Harry’s Sparewill not be serialized in any newspaper or media outlet ahead of the memoir’s release on January 10th. I took that to mean that Penguin Random House was also keeping a close-hold on advance copies too – we know (for sure) that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace requested advance copies of the book and the palaces were turned down. I wonder if book critics will get copies and when they receive those copies. I bring this up because the Times of London’s “media editor” Rosamund Urwin had a piece in the Sunday Times in which “sources with knowledge of the book” were spilling some details. Who are these sources? Sources at Penguin Random House? Sources who have actually seen Spare? Or just… random royal commentators talking amongst themselves? You decide! Some highlights from this Times piece:
‘Spare’ isn’t an attack on King Charles: The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to let the King off lightly — and focus more on his frosty relationship with the Prince of Wales. A source with knowledge of the book, which will be published on January 10, told The Sunday Times they did not see how the brothers’ relationship could ever recover. “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” they said. “Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”
‘Spare’ focuses a lot on Princess Diana: The source added that the book explores in depth Harry’s grief about his mother’s death: “The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan and he projects on to her a parallel with Diana.”
A royal commentator has thoughts: Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and a royal biographer, said she thought the publisher, Penguin Random House (PRH), would be pleased with its focus on Diana. “He’s got a very good ghost who will write well about feelings, and I think it’s totally fair that Harry should talk about his mother, because everybody else in the world has and they’ve sort of taken her over,” said Seward. “The publisher will know that Diana sells. And you don’t have to say too much — because whatever he says is coming from him.”
Future projects: This book is not even close to being the end of the “H and M” show, either. Alongside further projects for Netflix, the $20 million deal the Sussexes struck with PRH is understood to be for four books in total. The others are currently thought to be a wellness-focused tome by the duchess, a book about leadership and philanthropy, and potentially a Meghan memoir too.
Harry’s interviews: The duke will give one major television interview to broadcasters on each side of the Atlantic. In the UK, Tom Bradby, who presents the ITV News at Ten and has known Harry for more than two decades, has landed the scoop. Bradby, 55, became close to both brothers while he was a royal correspondent in the 1990s, and his documentary revealed Meghan’s mental health turmoil. The interview is understood to have been recorded in California, and while its broadcast date is not yet confirmed, it is pencilled in for next Sunday, two days before the book hits the shelves. ITV is tipped to trail the interview from Monday. ITV will have had to negotiate over the timings with the broadcasting giant CBS, which won the US exclusive and will take precedence.
Harry might be interviewed by the New York Times? The book will not have a newspaper serialisation in the UK, with a source at PRH saying it felt unnecessary given “the book would sell without one”. Publishing sources say they expect him to give at least one newspaper interview; the New York Times, in which his wife wrote about her miscarriage in 2020, could be a potential home for it in the US.
I think I’m more excited about Harry’s promotion for Spare than reading the actual memoir? I don’t know – I’ve been trying to tamp down my expectations for Spare because we don’t know if Harry was in burn-it-all-down mode. He spent so much time writing it, I feel like it will be more contemplative and therapeutic more than a dishy tell-all. But I feel like his promotional interviews could get really, really good. Like, some fascinating gossip, especially if Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper ask Harry about his treatment around his grandmother’s death and her funeral, and whether he’s asked specifically about the racism within the family. Now, I am curious about whether the Times’s “source” is correct about some “broadsides” on William and Kate. Fingers crossed!
Here’s the teaser for Harry’s 60 Minutes interview!!
William, if you wanted Harry to say good things about you, you should have been a better brother to him.
If Harry has something to say , William, is because you did something wrong. Had you been really by Harry´s side, this book would just add to your “famila man” image.
In other words, if you and your lady were a$$H0£es to your brother and SIL, don’t expect them to say that you’re a loving couple to the world. And on another subject, I tried to watch the xmas show from Kate on youtube, total snoozefest. Had to fast forward everything because omg the zzz
At this point, both Tom Bradby/ITV and Anderson Cooper/CBS were given advanced copies of the book so they could prepare for their interviews. So, I’m inclined to believe that sources at ITV are leaking shit. While CBS is keeping their mouth shut.
Snuffles, I’m not sure if anyone is leaking. Did you notice the use of “expected”, ” overall impression”, “I think, “it is understood” and “publishing sources”. The part where they state he’ll talk about Diana is a no brainer. I’m not convinced that anyone is leaking.
I can see where Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby were given advanced copies, but I bet there’s some kind of a NDA attached to that. It would be something along the lines of not talking about the contents outside of the book. That’s if they were given advanced copies.
As far as the NYT? That’s publishing sources. It doesn’t name Harry’s publisher, so I don’t think we should lay money on this statement.
I think these are safe, general guesses – literally anything Harry says in his memoir could be interpreted as a crack at his brother, including but not limited to his choice of font and how many (or how few) times William is mentioned.
When you are as thin-skinned and insecure as TOB, everything seems like a stinging rebuke, and as Kate is viewed as an extension of her husband in the British media, the same goes for her. We’ve already seen that Harry has been much kinder to the older generation of royals, and supposedly invited Charles to Lilly’s birthday in June. His relationship with his brother continues to be s p a c e. And duh, of course the book will mention Diana, no points for that one.
I think the BM are just making their best and most defensible guesses, just like the rest of us. If they had actual sources, they would have included something specific like “He has choice words for how the Cambridges greeted Meghan on such and such occasion”. The BM are shut out entirely and I love that for them.
Plus, Ingrid S has never let the facts get in the way of offering up her opinion – she was happy to comment on the Oprah interview before it had even aired 😂.
I really hope Harry does call out Kate. She had been getting away scot free for a long time. She needs to be called out, especially for how she treated Meghan.
I also wonder if Harry will do a magazine cover as well?
@ GINGER – agree! There is nothing wrong with telling the truth! Also, the mean girl behavior needs to be brought to light.
When it says even Kate gets a bit of a broadside, I’m like just one? Feel like she deserves a few broadsides but the book was likely done before the funeral.
I hope the leaks are correct. While Harry is definitely living his best life, there is no reason that he should let W&K get away with their treatment of both he and Meghan. Honk for Harry!
I hope these interviews took place AFTER that vile Jeremy Clarkson article, and the subsequent refusal of any of the royals to address it, in any way, shape, or form. I think that one moment might be enough for Harry to fully take the gloves off. He’s given them so many chances to stop briefing, and they haven’t. It’s clear now that they never will.
I hope he does share what Kate did. He was so good to her. He was so supportive of her and I’m sure used his connections to call the dogs off Kate being attacked in the media…and her family. Then, they go around and treat his wife this way because Kate is a threatened racist and William is a Peggy rosey cheating racist? Ugh! Time to abolish this feudal crap!
I want someone to ask about Clarkson and Camilla. And I get Harry’s sort of softness for his dad. He knows his father’s upbringing, the man is in his 70s, so you forgive a lot of bad parenting because you don’t expect that much from a parent at that age. But Harry and William grew up together and had similar experiences and faced similar tragedies and were supposed to have each other’s backs. The betrayal is different, and bigger, and maybe even unforgivable, because the love was likely deeper.
I still believe he got Diana killed. She wrote a fu**ing letter before she died about the exact way she then died
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head precisely here. I think he probably feels like the Queen and Charles were too deeply embedded in the institution for too long to expect much more from them, but that Harry and William were given a different perspective from Diana, and it sounds like there was a pact between them to be better. And William ended up exactly like the rest of them, anyway. I can’t imagine what a disappointment that must have been for Harry.
I think it’s clear Harry is angrier at William than his father. I think that’s probably in large part bc he expected a lot of Charles’ behavior (not all of it, but a lot) but did not expect it from William.
Anyway I can’t wait for these interviews and the memoir itself. I think the interviews may be more revealing than the book but we will see.
Yeah, and in addition it might also be because he was a distant father. You don’t have much to say about a person you hardly see.
William was supposed to be an ally because they both experienced their parents’ bad public marriage breakdown and divorce and their mother’s death. And Harry did mention they had agreed not to brief against each other, but William broke that promise a while back. So William betraying him cuts deeper.
But William has a lot of secrets to hide and so using Meghan as cover is in his benefit.
The new line is pretending Harry is jealous and bitter of William inheriting money and a being future king, which if anyone has listened to Harry speak knows that is not true at all.
Worth noting that Marina Purkiss mentioned on the Jeremy Vine show today that the royals can shut down media attacks when they want to. She stated the no go zone about Camilla and the media blackout for the alleged prince William affair.
I keep coming back to the phrase in the Netflix doc where he talked about his brother leaking as “all the things we said we’d never do”. I think he expected more from his brother because of how damaging the “War of the Wales” and media coverage of Diana was to both of them growing up. To know that his brother was now doing that same sh!t against him would be a pretty huge betrayal.
Did you see the posed photo of the cambridge family on holiday? Kate bought Meghan’s exact coat, only in ugly brown! So pathetic! Copykate struck again..
OMG! I am so glad someobody else noticed this too!! It’s so creepy, she bought the exact same coat. Looks like wrap coats and Canadian labels have officially entered the moodboard
I can’t find it. Can you post a link please?
She dresses like meghan in private too. It’s become a problem. It’s not bitchy anymore, it’s mental illness.
I can’t for Sunday and to get my copy of the book. We can only hope one of those journalists asks him about what happened after the Queen died. I suspect he won’t be asked especially by Bradby. The way the clips have been cut it would seen like ITV is still attempting to protect the royal family.
I already question how ITV will run this interview because they have to protect establishment interests. The 60 minutes interview won’t have a government interfering the way I think the ITV interview will be.
Nic919, could ITV have agreed to show it in its entirety in order to be able to air it?
Who’s going to air Kitty’s Christmas recital next year, now that ITV is giving Harry a platform? Aren’t the royals still pissed at the BBC?
The book is on its way to bookstores. I have to imagine some minimum wage worker somewhere is happy to take some sweet rota bucks and take a little vacation or use the money to move.
I’m looking out for my advance copy from Amazon. I’m hoping they send it beforehand, like some other books.
Ingrid Seward? She’s one of the lying four caught making up their “hot take” about the Oprah interview that hadn’t actually aired yet, that they couldn’t possibly have seen.
Whatever “thoughts” she has are worth less than sludge in street gutters.
Seward has no business talking about Diana. She slammed her in various books and articles after diana died.
Yeah, not believing anything she says before the book comes out, for sure.
I’ll believe it when I read it, an unnamed source is an unamed source regardless if it’s a positive for our boy! However, in saying that, I would love for Harry to tell us more about Kate and her awful family. I’ve never forgotten the picture of Ma Middleton drinking from a bag at a rugby match while Harry was sat behind her with his friend. What I noticed wasn’t that she was drinking from a bag (fair play to her I thought) but, how little engagement there was between her and Harry. No matter what the KP and the media tried to suggest I don’t think there was nothing more than a “poilte” relationship between Harry and the Middletons. I would also like him to tell us why he felt the need to go to the press to tell us there was NO relationship between him and Pippa. He must have asked both Ma and Kate to put a stop to it but, the rumours persisted until Harry told the press enough. I doubt he’ll say much about how awful William was with Kate (i.e leaving her to meet TQ alone) because he will think of the children BUT, I do hope he let’s us know which one of them (Kate or Ma) told Camilla Tominey about Tightgate!
Exactly. And it’s not just H’s relationship with the Middleton’s, either. I think the connections and interactions between the people in the RF must be so peculiar that the entire institution is threatened by the notion of someone telling the truth about what’s happening behind palace walls.
Hope the book will be a big bestseller
I think Harry is in his self-imposed exile because he has a lot of trauma and unresolve grief from his mother’s death, AND once William and Kate started having children, all three of them, Harry was no longer the spare. I think Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew had a similar experience of being devalued and lost because as a spare you had a purposed and place in the royal family. It just so happened that he met Meghan at the same time Kate was pushing out children. Now being in exile, Harry has a new purpose exposing the BRF
That’s a lot of diagnosing. Harry’s mental health game is strong these days. Harry HAD purpose in the army, he had purpose in setting up Sentebale and Invictus games. He worked tirelessly going to the ‘brown’ countries because the rest are racists. He always said he wanted to break free, and once Will had an heir job done, as H himself said. He wanted to serve his grandmother and he saw purpose in the RF but also wanted to expand on his passions. Don’t ever equate H with pedo, lazy, stupid, entitled Andy or Margaret who spent her life lying by the pool drinking. He’s not got purpose in trashing the family but living his own life, building a family, a charity and creating financial stability. He’s only speaking out to stop the 24/7 attacks and lies spewed by the rest of them. Btw he’s not in ‘exile’, that was the nazi. Choosing to move away from a toxic family doesn’t equate to exile. But the derangers have to derange with the same ignorant talking points.
If Harry attacks anybody it will be the monarchy. And I’m not talking about Charles and William. I’m talking about the titles, the “protocol”. The men in grey. The contract with the press. Where it will sweep over to Charles and William will be when he says the monarchy is more important to them than the family. He will show how more important them keeping the power is. Than making sure England as a country is okay.
‘The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan and he projects on to her a parallel with Diana.’
That ‘source’? That’s a full-blown, constant deranger theme right there. No need for Harry to project anything; Meghan has absolutely been attacked, gaslit, endangered, and abused by the tabloids and (certain) royals as much (or more than) Diana ever was. Added to that an unbelievable, dangerous level of public attack (online and in person) via Derangers on social media, royal discussion boards, and tabloid comment sections which didn’t exist in Diana’s time.
They always try to imply that Harry is the mentally unstable one. Meanwhile mr incandescent with rage is just a ok.
Did both of them need therapy? Yes of course. Their mother died in a tragic way and they were in a massively dysfunctional family with generational trauma and no skill at coping with anything. And only Harry got therapy after years of avoiding it. The reality is that William, future king, has a bag of unresolved issues that have been kept hidden by the British media and he should be getting help for it. Despite claiming he cares about mental health, he’s done nothing for himself and even better tries to diminish his own brother for getting the help that he himself also needs.
William and Kate clearly look down on people who have, and admit having, mental health issues. Remember Keen’s ‘children from loving families do not develop mental health issues’ gaffe? MH is a pet PR project for W&K, but they stand back and ‘other’ anyone they’re there to ‘help’.
It is annoying how the media tries to raise Kate to sainthood. She is no victim she actively undermined Meghan even letting false stories in the media stay. Kate could have denied the story but didn’t.
Harry is the one who drops bombs and I’m sure he made kate write that apology letter to Meghan. He’s likely very mad that kate then used that story and flipped it to attack Meghan. Kate deserves a lot of censure for letting that happen. If she can do press releases over botox and extensions, she could have stopped this false story.
You know what I love? That with the notable exception of Tom Bradby, the British media are largely left scrounging for crumbs. They don’t have any direct sources about what’s in the book, they continue to not have sources within the Sussexes camp, and their “royal” sources have nothing helpful to offer, there won’t be any excerpts to pour over, and they’re stuck speculating about whether he will even do a print interview based on an editorial Meghan did two years ago. They have never been further from the story and their bitterness shows.
I love that they are dropping stuff left and right. RF briefed against them daily and a minimum of 100 articles a day about them posted over on Salt Island, so I better not hear they need to ‘stop talking’.
I pre-purchased the book, I am completely ok with it being more “contemplative and therapeutic” than a dishy tell all. I really admire what H and M have done, the choices they have made, and how they are living their lives. I am very curious to know how H went from a child born into a racist, classist, dehumanizing institution into the person he has become today. I think it’s going to be an interesting read.
Same here!
Though I think it’s impossible to speak about his life without mentioning his family and relationships with them…
Agree. I wonder to what degree/and which, if any, royal family members will receive a lighter hand than they deserve.
In the Netflix documentary, H and M were so kind in telling their story, but I don’t know if the same will be true in Spare. The story of Harry losing his mother paralleling the beginning of M’s experience with the BRF is scary intense!
New.Here: Same! Harry has undergone a serious evolution from those beginnings to where he is now, plus choosing Meghan for a life partner. It adds up to making him a much more interesting person than the rest of the royals and I can’t wait to hear about it in his own words.
The only think that matters to Charles and Will are money, power, appearances and the institution. They want what they want and have been taught that’s part of their birthright. The same thing with George and his siblings will happen. God help Charlotte and Louis.
Harry is a hard worker who wants to contribute to the world and make the world better. He has a partner in Meghan who feels the same way and they BOTH have lived that way for years.
All the other two women attached to Will and Charles care about is cosplaying at service and kindness. Because of this the Floppy Four are jealous, spiteful and hateful towards Meghan Harry. Cream always rises to the top and Harry and Meghan keep rising. I’ve preordered my Audible book and look forward to whatever Harry has shared.
Charles also cares a great deal about different issues and about people. He has raised millions for charity through the Princes Trust and has an interest in so many things and works incredibly hard. We only see the public side; not what also goes on behind closed doors. He is not perfect; none of us are. As for the other spare, Prince Andrew and Princess Margaret, Margaret was spoilt silly by her father, Andrew by his mother. It has also got to be said that in a monarchy, generally only one child can be king or queen. The others should be brought up to feel valued but to play a different role. It actually makes me sick though when I hear people on here maligning poor George for being the first born when he is patently a much less tough kid than either Charlotte or Louis.
I support what you say about George. I see that in him, he may be the quiet artistic type. I find myself wishing that Charlotte had been first born. That little girl looks more and more like her great grandmother the Queen and already at such a young age seems that she might grow up to be more than up for the job. But that’s not what happened, so.
I don’t see any resemblance of Charlotte to the queen. She looks like a middleton and a Spencer. Charlotte has other great grandparents. I never saw a photo of caroles mother and she may have a strong resemblance to her. I think it puts a burden on the child she should be able to be herself and is unique. Nobody can ever be a duplicate of the queen on looks and disposition.when I see her next to George they both have strong middleton features.
Margaret was cheated of a good education. Her mother never saw to it that she got the education her sister had and she resented it. The queen mother spoiled Charles and enabled his feelings that he was more special than his siblings
In other words Harry has chosen to be unsparingly with the truth.
I hope he ignored Kate, that is the excuse William needs to be incandescent with rage.
I find parts of this story/article question-able for two reasons; insistence of a ‘book deal’ despite a denial from Archwell.
The second is pure profit motive from Murdoch’s Times, the fictionalized version will hopefully go the way of the dodo.
Leaking will never be this profitable until a new victim can be indentified for parasocial relations with their reading audience.
Why not make up an article based on what is already out, it will be sold before the interviews and the actual book??
One last ‘hurrah’……..
The British media has already started it’s war against the book and interviews. I have just watched the news and they had a clip of the interview with Bradbury, HOW??! And they cropped it so that it just shows Harry saying “I want my father back! Not his words before, and not his words after, which were probably going to be along the lines of” yes I want my father back in my life, my father! Not “the king”, not his nasty little back room boys, and until he can guarante no leaks of false stories and lies, I want my father back, but not if the price I have to pay is the security of my wife and children
Gonna take all these “leaks” by the BM with a shaker full of salt. I cannot WAIT to read Harry’s book. That’s all I got.
I don’t care about what the BRF hit men and hit women say about Prince Harry’s book in their hit pieces. I’ll read the Spare ( Prince Harry’s own word on his life; and what happened to him and Duchess Meghan.) I trust Prince Harry because he’s front and center in telling his story, not some hidden sources.
One amazing result of Prince Harry fighting back to reclaim his story is that people are starting to question the BM, RR , two of British institutions.
I support Prince Harry because he’s worthy of support, not because I want him to throw so-called bombs at a deteriorating ancient institution. I hope people realize Prince Harry is not responsible for whatever agendas people tie to his story.
Thank! You! @TheOldChick
I was gonna reply but u said everything that needed to be said.
“Exile” my arse. People love to use words the meaning of which they fail to grasp.
Ingrid Seward, the same woman who chased 19-year-old Diana Spencer down the street with a microphone in hand, trying to force her to speak on the relationship with Prince Charles? The Ingrid Seward who came on American television saying that maybe they didn’t like Meghan because she’s not an English Rose? The Ingrid who reported on the Oprah interview before its release date? I can’t believe anything a proven liar says.
When Anderson Cooper asked Harry if he saw himself returning as a full-time working royal, he said no, that was all I needed to hear. Stop with the Harry come back – not happening. He’s healthy, wealthy, and happy without Charles controlling his purse strings.
Someone said they hope the book is a bestseller. Have they seen the pre-order figures of a book released in over a dozen languages? According to outside sources, Angela Lein’s autobiography on the Queen Consort is now in the bargain bin at Aldi’s.
I rely on Celebitchy for the ITV overview. I will watch 60 Minutes.