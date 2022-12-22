Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ won’t be serialized ahead of its Jan. 10 release

We’re only a few weeks away from the publication of Prince Harry’s Spare memoir. I’m excited, although I’m trying to temper my expectations. Like, I genuinely don’t think that this will be Harry naming names and talking sh-t about his family. I believe Spare will be more in the vein of the Netflix series, maybe with some notable conversations about mental health, like he discussed in The Me You Can’t See. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe it will be Harry’s Revenge: Talking Sh-t and Naming Names. Whatever happens in Spare, we’ll all be experiencing it together – the publisher is not serializing the book to any newspapers:

There are no plans for a newspaper serialisation of Spare, Prince Harry's memoir, his publisher Transworld has confirmed. The book will be published on 10th January. Read here: https://t.co/e5pO8Jxpes pic.twitter.com/xxhGQlv8hD — The Bookseller (@thebookseller) December 22, 2022

I suspect that serialization was never on the table, despite the inane predictions of the royal rota. I thought that it was possible that People Magazine or Vanity Fair might get to publish a chapter in advance, which… hey, it might still happen, but I doubt it. It’s likely that the Sussexes and the businesses they work with understand the power of dropping these projects fully formed, without a huge hype campaign. The Sussexes are like Beyonce in that way, lol.

Plus, I think Harry and the publisher have a very clear game plan – it’s likely that Harry’s interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby will land like huge bombs going off in the UK, so it’s unnecessary to hype the book by serializing it. Like, the Daily Mail and all the British papers will have wall-to-wall coverage of every single thing Harry says in his interviews and the Windsors’ “dignified” freakout about those interviews.