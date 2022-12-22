Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ was watched for 97.7 million hours last week

Netflix released some new numbers for viewership and streams from last week. The good news for Netflix is that Wednesday is still one of their biggest hits of all time! I mean, beyond the royal stuff, it was really smart for Netflix to make the investment in the Wednesday series, and I hope we get a second season. So, Wednesday was still #1. Harry and Meghan was #2, just like the week before. Considering H&M is a docuseries, it’s pretty remarkable to see the numbers they’re pulling.

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” was the most-watched title on Netflix for the fourth week in a row. The series was watched for 174 million hours in the Dec. 12-18 viewing window after almost a full month of streaming. This puts it at at a total of 1.2 billion minutes watched since its debut, trailing just behind “Stranger Things” Season 4 (1.35 billion) on Netflix’s chart of the most popular English-language titles of all time, where it landed last week after usurping “Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” And after dropping its final three episodes on Dec. 15, “Harry & Meghan” beat its showing from last week, which had already made it Netflix’s biggest documentary debut of all time. It was watched for 97.7 million hours between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18 compared to the previous 81.6 million. It’s likely that the series might have led the chart if it had debuted during a different part of the year, but the staying power of “Wednesday” has been hard to beat. Still, with only four days of availability of the last three episodes measured so far, it seems likely that “Harry & Meghan” will continue to endure on the chart.

[From Variety]

I’ve seen the British papers try to claim that the second volume of Harry & Meghan wasn’t as successful or as watched as the first three episodes, but here’s proof that people stuck around and watched the last three episodes. Which, in my opinion, were more interesting than the first three. What’s also hilarious is that British people are consuming the Sussexes’ Netflix series to a crazy degree.

Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary about the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has become the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year so far, figures show. The first episode was seen by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after its release on December 8. This is more than a million and a half higher than the equivalent figure for episode one of the new series of The Crown (2.8 million), which was released a few weeks earlier on November 9.

[From The Independent]

Welp. I remember a time not so long ago when those old fart royal reporters were crowing about how no one in the UK subscribes to Netflix and how no one would watch anything the Sussexes were part of. In recent weeks, those same royal reporters have been bragging about some ridiculous poll done in the UK about how the Sussexes are so unpopular. Looks like millions of Britons were curious enough to watch the series. I wonder how many times those reporters hate-watched it.

Our biggest documentary debut ever. Harry & Meghan. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/iF7hP83c3x — Netflix (@netflix) December 21, 2022