Prince Harry’s ITV interview: ‘They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile’

I told y’all that the promotion for Prince Harry’s Spare would be FIRE and here we are. ITV and 60 Minutes have now dropped clips and teasers from their respective interviews with Prince Harry. Both interviews will air next Sunday. Tom Bradby’s sit-down with Harry is apparently a 90-minute long piece and here’s the first teaser:

“I want a family, not an institution.” “The leaking and the planting” and “They feel as though it’s better, somehow, to keep us as the villains.” But the best quote: “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.” I believe that – for all of the talk about “King Charles is keeping the lines of communication open” or “Kate the keen peacemaker is trying to help the brothers reconcile,” there has been no real effort from the Windsors. Because they’re happy to have Harry “out in the cold.” They thought they could kick him out and he would come crawling back. He’s literally saying: Bitch, you thought. Speaking of, this clip from 60 Minutes:

An “endless” amount of complaining and explaining, tell ‘em KING!! Harry is exactly right – Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace blatantly and openly briefs against Harry on a daily basis but they’re never “on the record,” so they believe it’s not complaining or explaining. Harry is saying: I f–king see you, and that’s why I’m speaking out now. “There comes a point when silence is betrayal.” THAT’S MY KING.