Meghan McCain opened her mouth about the Duchess of Sussex yet again

Meghan “My Father” McCain is at it again. She’s discovered the same thing those Salt Island white women learned eight-plus years ago: that “hating on Meghan Markle” is a billion-dollar industry. Last month, McCain lost her mind over the trailer for With Love, Meghan. McCain was incandescent with rage over the very idea of a Black woman in a typically “white space” of cooking/entertaining/lifestyle-influencing. McCain screamed that cooking is elitist! Well, now McCain is on a tear about Duchess Meg’s As Ever brand announcement.

Meghan McCain went after Meghan Markle — again — during the premiere of her “Happy Hour” online series Wednesday and specifically criticized Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“She apparently never listens to anyone living in reality,” the conservative commentator, 40, said about the Duchess of Sussex, 43.

McCain told her guests, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton and journalist Mary Katharine Ham, that she thought the original title of Markle’s company, American Riviera Orchard, “was a terrible name to begin with.” After showing the Instagram video from Monday of Markle announcing her As Ever brand, McCain said that she “cannot stand” the “Suits” alum.

“I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom,” said McCain. “I don’t want to eat her jam. I love Princess Kate. I don’t know what she’s doing. This is like her ninth rebrand. I actually had to review her show and her podcast, and it was horrible. It was so boring. I would not tell her to do any of this stuff,” McCain added of Markle. “I would have a whole different idea of how to help her career.”

Markle changed the name of her lifestyle business after dealing with a slew of trademark snafus, while unveiling a new website and logo for her business venture.

“I used to really like her,” McCain said about Markle, explaining that now she thinks the duchess and Prince Harry are “boring” and don’t understand “transparency.”

The former “The View” co-host then praised Markle and Harry’s estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is now on the other side of her cancer battle. “I think it’s cause my dad died of cancer, I was really rooting for her and I was so sad about it,” said McCain. “We’re basically the same age and I’m just [team] Princess Kate forever now. That’s just me.”