Meghan McCain opened her mouth about the Duchess of Sussex yet again

Meghan “My Father” McCain is at it again. She’s discovered the same thing those Salt Island white women learned eight-plus years ago: that “hating on Meghan Markle” is a billion-dollar industry. Last month, McCain lost her mind over the trailer for With Love, Meghan. McCain was incandescent with rage over the very idea of a Black woman in a typically “white space” of cooking/entertaining/lifestyle-influencing. McCain screamed that cooking is elitist! Well, now McCain is on a tear about Duchess Meg’s As Ever brand announcement.
Meghan McCain went after Meghan Markle — again — during the premiere of her “Happy Hour” online series Wednesday and specifically criticized Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.
“She apparently never listens to anyone living in reality,” the conservative commentator, 40, said about the Duchess of Sussex, 43.
McCain told her guests, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton and journalist Mary Katharine Ham, that she thought the original title of Markle’s company, American Riviera Orchard, “was a terrible name to begin with.” After showing the Instagram video from Monday of Markle announcing her As Ever brand, McCain said that she “cannot stand” the “Suits” alum.
“I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom,” said McCain. “I don’t want to eat her jam. I love Princess Kate. I don’t know what she’s doing. This is like her ninth rebrand. I actually had to review her show and her podcast, and it was horrible. It was so boring. I would not tell her to do any of this stuff,” McCain added of Markle. “I would have a whole different idea of how to help her career.”
Markle changed the name of her lifestyle business after dealing with a slew of trademark snafus, while unveiling a new website and logo for her business venture.
“I used to really like her,” McCain said about Markle, explaining that now she thinks the duchess and Prince Harry are “boring” and don’t understand “transparency.”
The former “The View” co-host then praised Markle and Harry’s estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is now on the other side of her cancer battle. “I think it’s cause my dad died of cancer, I was really rooting for her and I was so sad about it,” said McCain. “We’re basically the same age and I’m just [team] Princess Kate forever now. That’s just me.”
I actually love when these salty white folks act as if they’re being forced to pay attention to Duchess Meghan or that they are required to have an opinion. While Duchess Megh is a public figure and it’s fair to speak about her public announcements and public moves, at least be honest about why you’re paying attention to her: because she’s that girl, because you want to see what she does next. Her “haters” follow her more closely than her supporters most of the time. Also: the Sussexes don’t understand “transparency” – lmao. They’re not public servants, they don’t serve in public office, what transparency is required of them? And McCain saying that she has better ideas of how to help the duchess’s career – McCain is a failed panelist on The View, a failed nepo-baby, a failed columnist, a failed conservative thinker, and now she’s just some brat on a pod.
Now shes playing up to keen so fawning.
She can relate to Kate? How so? Because Kate has been so transparent about her health? What is Meghan supposed to be transparent about that is this tool’s business? What are W&K ever transparent about? At least have a logical reason for your dislike of Meghan and admiration of Kate. Otherwise you make it so obvious what it’s really about. I guess Meghan’s award-winning, record-setting podcast was above her head.
Does she relate to the Photoshop mother’s day photo of 2024. Or is it the Kate double romping through the farmers market. Or the shampoo commercial or that she goes on a ski trip and skips out on work.
I doubt she ever liked Meghan. The way she trashes her now and plays up to keen.
That is what they all try to claim so they can attempt to make it look like it is Meghan’s fault they dislike her for no reason and to attempt to cover up the racism behind their hate.
Megan McCain is not even old news, she just exit in a vacuum and every now and then she pops out to remind people of how stupid she is.
Meghan isn’t seeking her advice so she can shove her opinion where the sun doesn’t shine . The woman who sold less than 100 copies of a book even after using her dad’s memory, a woman who couldn’t even last in daily fail where all the rejects go etc thinks she has a right to advice Meghan, a very successful woman . The jealousy in her is so comical pathetic.
So she can “relate” to Kate (in her palaces and coatdresses that are paid for by the taxpayer) more than Meghan (who is earning her money and paying her own way)……..gee, what is it about Kate that Megan McCain could find more relatable than Meghan…..gee……can’t qwhite put my finger on it……
Lol, don’t keep us in suspense – what is it?!!!
McCain can relate to Kate because they are both mean girls. McNepo teamed up with Bethenny FrankelStein to get more clicks and views. These silly women are exhausting. They’re mad Meghan outshines them, mostly gossip media pay attention to them and they don’t have the power to push Meghan into the shadows forever.
Agree. All 3 are mean girls. Like attracts like.
Meghan is out there creating ideas, completing projects, and helping people.
All this lady does is spout her opinions and bring up her father any chance she can get.
Who is the boring one?
Okay McCain says she would have a whole other idea of how to help Meghan. Like okay, this should be good. So what ideas does she have for Meghan? I’d be curious to hear them mostly because I need a laugh.