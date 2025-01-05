Meghan McCain lost her damn mind over Duchess Meghan’s cooking show

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will be released on January 15th. The trailer dropped on January 2nd and it went instantly viral in America and elsewhere. Every time Meghan goes outside or attends an event or travels or says words, her haters scream for days, if not weeks. One of the most hilarious examples of this happened recently, when Meghan went solo to a children’s hospital gala and the Daily Mail was still screaming, crying and carrying on about it months after the fact.
As you can imagine, those same people practically gauged their eyes out at the With Love, Meghan trailer. This is their biggest meltdown since the Sussexes went to Colombia at the invitation of the Colombian government. They don’t even know why they’re angry, although I’ll give them a hint: you’re angry because she’s a Black woman who is still joyful and happy even though you tried to ruin (if not end) her life. You’re also angry that she’s putting her own spin on what is typically a “white space” – a show about entertaining, hosting and cooking. Speaking of, it seems that Meghan’s most vocal hater this go-round is Meghan “My Father, John McCain” McCain. This is what McCain posted:
I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing.
Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored.
All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.
There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now.
This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.
This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.
“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter” – McCain actually had some interesting and positive things to say about Meghan in 2021 around the Oprah interview. What’s changed since then? I don’t even know. I think this is more about McCain and how livid she is that Duchess Meghan is doing fluff, escapism, fun, unserious programming and doing it so well. People don’t want to admit that Meghan was doing this way before she even met Prince Harry, and that she was a successful lifestyle blogger who ran The Tig as a lucrative side-hustle. Meghan reminding everyone that she’s not new to this ruins the talking point of “Meghan is nothing without the royal family, she was a nobody before Harry!” McCain’s argument of “Meghan wants to be American again” is so stupid too – Meghan always retained her American citizenship, and part of the reason why Salt Island lost their damn minds about her was because she was seen as a ghastly American who gently tried to drag an outdated, stale British institution into the 21st century.
I also find the “cooking is elitist” argument hilariously unhinged. Cooking shows have always been a gentle form of escapism. McCain wouldn’t say that about the Great British Baking Show, would she? Would she demand that Ina Garten close up shop because of a terrorist attack? No, of course not. So why are different “rules” being applied to Meghan?
She got dragged all over the internet….that other candace whatever woman got ignored but this one got it really hard with some making fun of her 244 book copies sold even after using her father’s grave.
I wonder how this woman could be a spawn of John and Cindy McCain….something almost seems off. It is like a failure of genetics somehow!
McCain will do anything to be relevant and I’m glad her irrelevant ass got a good kicking.
Archewell is helping in “food deserts” through WCK. What has this raging imbecile done to help anyone? Meghan doesn’t “want to be American again”; she has always been American since the moment of her birth. I hate to break it to this moron, but all these “reality” shows are controlled and scripted.
This is all so stupid but does mcCain not realize that everything she criticizes Meghan for can be used against the royal family? Let’s pretend that Meghan is being self serving, showcasing ridiculous amounts of luxury while others struggle to make ends meet, and then let me show you the ~corononation~.
A billion pound medieval dress up party that the taxpayer was footing the bill for while there is a cost of living crisis.
Meghan has never said she wants to be relatable and in my personal opinion i do not want celebrities to pretend to be.
She still has bad hair
She speaks for the rest of the world she claims.Meghan McCain talks like a typical deranger
And she got to experience once again how people hate her , that nepotism barbie should be the last one to talk. Imagine being so bad you got fired by the fail , no wonder she is jealous and bitter
We need more Meghan ‘my father is John McCain’ hairstyle pics. So I can always start my morning cackling into my coffee mug.
🤣🤣🤣
Poor, “ my father” writes for the Dailyfail now, she has to earn that £50, for every article she writes. Candy holds the purse strings.
Her husband is out there getting it on with others and his bitter wife, is looking for attention any way she can get it.
Her husband cheats 🤣🤣🤣, I get why she is so bitter seeing Meghan happy, like all the rest of the derangers. Anyways I don’t blame her husband for cheating cos I bet it must be exhausting to be with this bitter woman 24/7
Her husband is a piece of shit and runs a maga newsletter/magazine.
They deserve one another.
This. Took the words right out of my mouth. Her own mother doesn’t even like her. I don’t know if it’s true or not but I saw on Twitter a few years ago that her daughter is named after one of his ex wives.
The pick me’s and middle age women with bad makeup selling MLM always show up anytime this woman sneezes. I’ve also wondered if these women are actually mad at Harry because he didn’t choose someone that looks like him and are taking it out on her instead.
I will admit I am not a Taylor Swift fan. I don’t follow her on social media or look for hate accounts about her because I actually have a life. However I will defend her down if any misogyny from both men and women are thrown her way. If you are out her defending BL but trashing Meghan then you are the problem.
Meghan McCain is an attention seeking POS. Misogyny is big business and it’s clear she doesn’t like herself either. She tried this with Kamala Harris and everyone was like “well we know some things about you that we can publish” when she threatened to “expose” her.
@Jan the tell tale of someone working for British media is the “they betrayed the Queen”line. I’m really baffled by the elitist claim and demand the show should be about poverty. There are networks dedicated to cooking/lifestyle so I’m baffled why only Meghan needs to do something that’s about poverty.
She tried to clout chase and got dragged instead. I don’t know who told her to do this but it backfired immensely. The show is going to be a success and Meghan and Harry will always be successful and filthy rich because the press won’t stop and leave them alone. They flipped the script. Their haters are their biggest PR. If I were Meghan, I would send this nepo baby loser a flower arrangement and jam for contributing to my success.
Meghan Mccain got to see how unlikable she is , cos people dragged her. She is so jealous and bitter of Meghan she will always criticise whatever she does . It’s like a disease. These naysayers crying are so weird , Meghan isn’t forcing them to watch, this is on a streaming service that isn’t free so why complain ? When you can literally ignore if it’s not your cup of tea
This will be the third or fourth time, they will be canceling their Netflix subscription.
“Americans can’t pay for groceries.” Meghan is growing her own food, you bleached brainless imbecile.
Yes and if she’s so concerned about food deserts and grocery prices, why isn’t McCain doing something? Her father didn’t trash talk and then wait for others to take action. Like don’t claim to be his daughter then do the opposite of what he would have done. And don’t support dictators who definitely aren’t thinking about how to improve the lives of low income and middle class folks. As for the duchess, this is her life and her friends. It would be disingenuous for her to pretend to be living on a low income budget or to talk down to others about how they could cut costs (like when rich people criticize others for owning iPhones or eating avocado toast). I think this show will give people an escape from the misery of the next 4 years. What is wrong with that?
Netflix, CEO is rubbing his hands together at all the free publicity, the short clip they posted, passed Squid Games and is now close to 40 million views.
What trolls don’t seem to understand that posting crap counts, Netflix don’t care if your comments are negative or positive, it adds to the numbers.
Netflix doesn’t care if the money is from supporters or haters . What they care is streaming numbers and not why you are streaming. Which we al know they will
Right. So Meghan McCain, who has never stepped foot in a food bank or even tried to pretend she cares about the plight of average Americans, is now concerned about “food deserts” and “helping people.”
Sure Megs.
Is Meghan McCain wanting a title from Charles or William
That family is trying to so hard for Americans to give a damn about them. Y’all got Meghan McCain, Andrew Tate and Candice Owens on your side and thinks that’s America? They’re down bad, lol.
I don’t believe this is thread jacking but has no one in the media connected the dots about the Duchess of Sussex being the poster girl for a well organized smear campaign aka Blake, Angelina and others now coming forward? The hateful comments of Ms. McCain show how insidious and effective the smear has been. Women hating on other women, including misogynistic males, seems to be a global pastime.
What I’m hearing is that it’s fine for any other celebrity to have a cooking show or lifestyle business right now, it’s just not ok that a successful biracial woman do it.
When will these people recognize their inherent unconscious bias?
Poor Candance Owens threw out her piece, but was quickly reminded that she is too toxic for Australia and New Zealand.
“and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage,” What is Meghan McCain doing to help people who can’t afford groceries.
At the end of the day all this noise about rich people decorating and cooking.. Both sides need to look beyond themselves ..
Oh and the big cliche from McCain. She was once a Meghan supporter. That is a first sentence used by derangers who start that way then make scathing comments about Meghan
Smh all these right wing “shock jocks” – it’s hard to believe they’re really this insane. Like when she was right about the oppo dump on our Duchess. McCain is clearly awful, but I suspect she’s cranking up the toxicity for clicks especially if Cindy has cut her off. Thanks for the free publicity McCain! Your smear campaign will inadvertently help our fav American princesses show debut at #1!
A tale of two Meghans
Duchess Meghan : DIOR
244 book Meghan: TEMU
Meghan McCain is jealous that Duchess Meghan is the only or the most instantly recognized Meghan all over the world, who’s recognized by her first name.
Meghan Markle made the name more popular, even though the tone of the 2 names sound similar, as in Meghan Markle and Meghan McCain. McCain
was literally just an upcoming media sensation to watch on the back of her Dad’s death, when Markle started dating Harry and took over the whole media attention from Meghan McCain, so I think she’s jealous and very sour. You can feel the jealousy, envy and (that should be me) pouring off M McCain’s bones.
“Do something to help people” is what made it all click for me. Black women, to women like Meghan McCain, are supposed to be nothing more than the help, supporters and champions of white women, best friends, sidekicks, and second fiddle. That’s why they all claim to have loved her in the beginning, they thought it was wonderful to have their very own collective lower-order royal who they wouldn’t have to take seriously. She took away their fun and left them in shock after destroying their lapdog dreams, and they’ll never get over it.