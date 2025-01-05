Meghan McCain lost her damn mind over Duchess Meghan’s cooking show

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will be released on January 15th. The trailer dropped on January 2nd and it went instantly viral in America and elsewhere. Every time Meghan goes outside or attends an event or travels or says words, her haters scream for days, if not weeks. One of the most hilarious examples of this happened recently, when Meghan went solo to a children’s hospital gala and the Daily Mail was still screaming, crying and carrying on about it months after the fact.

As you can imagine, those same people practically gauged their eyes out at the With Love, Meghan trailer. This is their biggest meltdown since the Sussexes went to Colombia at the invitation of the Colombian government. They don’t even know why they’re angry, although I’ll give them a hint: you’re angry because she’s a Black woman who is still joyful and happy even though you tried to ruin (if not end) her life. You’re also angry that she’s putting her own spin on what is typically a “white space” – a show about entertaining, hosting and cooking. Speaking of, it seems that Meghan’s most vocal hater this go-round is Meghan “My Father, John McCain” McCain. This is what McCain posted:

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch. There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now. This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego. This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.

[From Meghan McCain’s Twitter]

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter” – McCain actually had some interesting and positive things to say about Meghan in 2021 around the Oprah interview. What’s changed since then? I don’t even know. I think this is more about McCain and how livid she is that Duchess Meghan is doing fluff, escapism, fun, unserious programming and doing it so well. People don’t want to admit that Meghan was doing this way before she even met Prince Harry, and that she was a successful lifestyle blogger who ran The Tig as a lucrative side-hustle. Meghan reminding everyone that she’s not new to this ruins the talking point of “Meghan is nothing without the royal family, she was a nobody before Harry!” McCain’s argument of “Meghan wants to be American again” is so stupid too – Meghan always retained her American citizenship, and part of the reason why Salt Island lost their damn minds about her was because she was seen as a ghastly American who gently tried to drag an outdated, stale British institution into the 21st century.

I also find the “cooking is elitist” argument hilariously unhinged. Cooking shows have always been a gentle form of escapism. McCain wouldn’t say that about the Great British Baking Show, would she? Would she demand that Ina Garten close up shop because of a terrorist attack? No, of course not. So why are different “rules” being applied to Meghan?