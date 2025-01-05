Prince Edward, not Prince William, will attend Jimmy Carter’s state funeral

Jimmy Carter’s days-long state funeral began on Saturday. President Carter’s funeral procession began in Plains, Georgia, where he lived for much of his life pre- and post-presidency. From Plains, President Carter’s casket went to Atlanta, home of the Carter Center, with a global staff of 3000. Jimmy Carter will lie in repose there through Monday, when he will be moved to Washington. The state funeral will be on Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral, after which President Carter will be moved back home to Georgia for a private funeral and burial in Plains. Most of the big-name Democrats and some Republicans will make a point of attending the state funeral on Thursday. I don’t know what kind of international turnout there will be, but Carter was internationally acknowledged as a humanitarian and a global leader on many significant issues. When he passed, leaders from around the world praised Carter and his legacy. You would think that all of America’s strongest allies would send some high-profile delegations to the state funeral. In Britain’s case, not so much. King Charles will not attend, and neither will Prince William. They’re sending Prince Edward.
Neither Prince William nor King Charles plan to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral next week, following the former president’s death on Sunday at age 100.
As of Friday, the British royal family’s Royal Diary only lists the monarch’s younger brother, Prince Edward, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, as being an attendant of the State Funeral on Jan. 9.
Following 76-year-old Charles’ cancer diagnosis early last year, William has attended certain events on his father’s behalf, as he did last month at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, where he rubbed elbows with President-elect Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, Charles expressed his “great sadness” over Carter’s death on Dec. 29, nearly two years into hospice care.
Carter’s funeral on Thursday will be held at the Washington National Cathedral and is considered a potential target “for violent extremists to attack,” according to a new security assessment obtained by ABC News.
The document attributes the risk to the “large gathering of senior U.S. government officials, foreign dignitaries, and heads of state, as well as the symbolic nature of the venues and media attention expected.”
It’s unclear if the absences of William and Charles are because of previous commitments or security concerns. As of Friday, neither had any official engagements listed for next week in the Royal Diary.
I saw some Derangers suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan were being “snubbed” because they weren’t asked to represent the monarchy at the funeral… it’s truly mind-boggling. Harry and Meghan haven’t worked for the Firm in five years. The real issue is that no one has figured out how to force Prince William to take one day out of his lengthy Christmas holiday to fly in for a state funeral, a funeral in which he could pretend to be a “global statesman” and rub elbows with dozens of American politicos. This is a constant thread since QEII died too – William refusing to attend international events like this on behalf of the crown, events which Charles ALWAYS attended when he was Prince of Wales.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
If it is security issues keeping them from attending, that would be ironic. I guess, that would mean Ed is considered the most expendable?
Security issues? no member of that family has more security than a US president! I wonder why the british royal family is even coming…who invites them? I understand the US inviting their PM, that’s diplomacy but why is the rf there? what purpose do they serve?
Security issues… Pfft. When there will be a lot of head of states. Charles might be not well enough, but on the other side if he could fly to the US to a state funeral, why not visiting the grandchildren.
Edward has attended funerals and weddings on behalf of his mother in the past so this is not new for him, to me this reads that Peggy was asked and refused or that he wasn’t asked as he can’t be trusted to behave himself. The press around his visit to the re-opening of Notre Dame and meeting with Trump was not great and its clear no one wants a repeat of that.
I think that “not asked” is the most likely scenario.
Ed & Sophie did a lot of the wedding/funeral attendance on behalf of QEII, but Charles attended Bush’s funeral in 2018.
I am not surprised lazy huevo won’t attend. Ironic that Charles and huevo have security concerns.
This would have been a wonderful opportunity for William to show off his “statesman” skills. Rubbing shoulders with leaders from around the world is a dream for a wanna be player .
This is such a farce. Harry won’t get security and is derided for wanting it. Yet now Charles and William won’t go because they are worried about security for themselves. More likely William does not want to interrupt his vacation.
But the school run….!
And the burn to Ed if they say there is a security risk and send him.
Maybe they’ve grounded him from adult events until be shaves.
Bwahahaha!! Comment of the Day👑👑👑
Or maybe he wasn’t allowed to go for fear of him making an arse of himself once again in the midst of world leaders at a funeral
Huevo wants to solve homelessness and be a global statesman but can’t be assed to go to the funeral of an actual global statesman whose signature achievements include decades building homes for the homeless??? Wow.
Jimmy Carter was helping build homes when he was in his nineties. William is all talk and does very little.
Exactly. This is the man William is trying to tell everyone that he is. A humble man who dedicated his entire life to the betterment of others. He was still building homes or habitat for humanity into his 90s, and William is in his 40s and can’t be dependable. I actually think that for all they love attention him and his wife ( pre-benching) didn’t like going to the events like this, because they don’t want you to pull up their lack of accomplishments at their age with their privileges alongside others in similar roles.
Great theory Dee(2). It certainly explains a few things and in the future it will limit them tremendously as almost everyone they come in contact with, pin a medal on, etc will have accomplished more than they have and with far less resources.
Huevo could learn a lot about homelessness from Pres. Carter’s work with Habitat for Humanity – a charity he didn’t create but supported for decades.
Charles is a lot of things, most of them not great. But he was an exemplary Prince of Wales. He made the absolute most of that job without even suggesting that he was eager for the “top job” (not until QEII was well along in years, anyway). He made that role count. Huevo is pissing it all away, same as he’ll do when he comes to the throne. Given the work ethic of his parents and grandparents, it’s rather amazing that the fall of the House of Windsor will occur due in large part because of the incurable laziness of this pathetic boy-man and his equally lazy wife.