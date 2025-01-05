Angelina Jolie debuted her new bangs at the Palm Springs film festival

The Palm Spring International Film Festival began on Friday evening, with a red carpet and an opening ceremony. This festival is scheduled specifically around the Golden Globes, with tons of celebrities already in LA, and happy to spend a day or two in Palm Springs before the Globes. That’s how the festival gets such good turnout every year, and it’s become one of the better “stops” for Oscar hopefuls. The festival also passes out honors and tributes like candy, which is why Angelina Jolie came out. She was given the Palm Desert Achievement Award for Maria. Angelina brought Zahara, still on a winter break from college, as her date. Angelina also debuted her new bangs in Palm Springs! I love Jolie, but I obviously have a well-documented hatred of bangs. These are far from the worse bangs I’ve ever seen, but they’re still not great. I honestly sort of think Jolie’s hair has looked like sh-t for months. She needs a new colorist AND a new hair stylist. Also: Jolie was presented her award by her godmother, Jacqueline Bisset.
I’m also adding some additional photos from the opening ceremony. So many stars were out and about, but this isn’t comprehensive coverage, these are just the ladies I wanted to talk about it. Nicole Kidman wore Loewe, and I dislike it. Ariana Grande needs to join Angelina in the search for a new colorist, and Ari wore a custom Louis Vuitton bubble-skirted dress. Cynthia Erivo also wore Louis Vuitton. Selena Gomez wore one of my favorite ensembles – a three-piece Ralph Lauren suit in a crisp white. Demi Moore also wore a suit (Chanel), which is fine, but the hair bow plucks my nerves. I loved Mikey Madison in Anora, but her awards-season fashion has been very prom-y, and this pale satin Miu Miu dress was all wrong. Her fashion story should be “ingenue with access to great designers.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Nicole Kidman is funny, she told Salma Hayek not to touch, and she was so awkward reaching to hug Angie twice.
Cynthia Erivo and Mikey Madison look so good!
Zahara, Cynthia, Selena look good….I also like how whimsical Ari dress is but don’t like her shoes.
Cynthis is disappearing…I hope she is ok.
Wow, Selena looks amazing. She glows. You can tell she is really happy, and feeling safe and loved. And she’s really rocking the hell put of that suit.
Angelina needs to embrace her inner silver fox.
Zahara is such a glamour girl. I love it.
None of these tickle my fashion bone – ok but nothing great.
Demi Moore is in Landman, I am sad to see her reduced to such a background role but she looks fantastic.
I agree Kaiser. Didn’t like Jolie’s look at all.
Not the hair, the dress, the makeup aesthetic. All bad🙁🙁🙁
Zahara is a very pretty young woman.
I was so fixated on that limp, sad sack thing Angelina was wearing that I didn’t even notice her bangs. Ari’s dress looks like a deflated soccer ball.
Not quite sure why Ang dyed her hair but blonde does no favors for her, it just washes her out.
I don’t like Selena’s ringmaster tux, Cynthia’s talons or Ari’s misshapen skirt. And I have no idea what Demi is doing.