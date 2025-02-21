Duchess Meghan posted her vision board, full of lovely ‘As Ever’ Easter eggs

Last night, the Duchess of Sussex posted this Instagram and people are going crazy about it! She posted it with the message: “From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…” It’s clearly her vision board, probably in her home office in Montecito and it’s full of Easter eggs. People Mag provided me with some context which I didn’t even realize – the black-and-white photo on the left side is Meghan with Alice Waters, the farm-to-table pioneer (Waters appears in With Love, Meghan), and a photo of Meghan with her first son, Guy Markle.

What else? I love playing “I SPY.” Lots of notes with Meghan’s beautiful handwriting, like “Farm Fresh Eggs, Carrots Two Ways, Sweet Treats.” A message: “You cannot make everybody happy, you are not a jar of nutella.” Also: “I love you with all my butt. I would say heart but my butt is bigger.” The ingredient list for a “signature Tig cup??” A photo of Meghan taking a beauty shot of something on a table. Another photo of Meghan wearing a fedora at some kind of table or desk. A photo of berries & bananas on toast. “Stay close to people who feel like sunshine.” An old fashioned handkerchief. A photo of crepe/pancake, presumably decorated by Meghan. “Happiness looks gorgeous on you.” A peacock! “California 33” – a state road. “As Ever”-branded tags. A gift certificate to a restaurant! A star, probably made by one of her kids. A drawing/watercolor of Meghan & Harry kissing, with Guy. A photo of tiles.

Anyway, Meghan’s vision board isn’t anything dramatic or anything. The aesthetic is absolutely by-the-books lifestyle influencer, but I still enjoy it. This actually is Meghan’s authentic self – not some revolutionary, but a woman who wants to make the world pretty.