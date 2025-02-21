Duchess Meghan posted her vision board, full of lovely ‘As Ever’ Easter eggs

Last night, the Duchess of Sussex posted this Instagram and people are going crazy about it! She posted it with the message: “From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…” It’s clearly her vision board, probably in her home office in Montecito and it’s full of Easter eggs. People Mag provided me with some context which I didn’t even realize – the black-and-white photo on the left side is Meghan with Alice Waters, the farm-to-table pioneer (Waters appears in With Love, Meghan), and a photo of Meghan with her first son, Guy Markle.
What else? I love playing “I SPY.” Lots of notes with Meghan’s beautiful handwriting, like “Farm Fresh Eggs, Carrots Two Ways, Sweet Treats.” A message: “You cannot make everybody happy, you are not a jar of nutella.” Also: “I love you with all my butt. I would say heart but my butt is bigger.” The ingredient list for a “signature Tig cup??” A photo of Meghan taking a beauty shot of something on a table. Another photo of Meghan wearing a fedora at some kind of table or desk. A photo of berries & bananas on toast. “Stay close to people who feel like sunshine.” An old fashioned handkerchief. A photo of crepe/pancake, presumably decorated by Meghan. “Happiness looks gorgeous on you.” A peacock! “California 33” – a state road. “As Ever”-branded tags. A gift certificate to a restaurant! A star, probably made by one of her kids. A drawing/watercolor of Meghan & Harry kissing, with Guy. A photo of tiles.
Anyway, Meghan’s vision board isn’t anything dramatic or anything. The aesthetic is absolutely by-the-books lifestyle influencer, but I still enjoy it. This actually is Meghan’s authentic self – not some revolutionary, but a woman who wants to make the world pretty.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Archewell and As Ever.
The star IS from one of her kids, it’s got Archie’s signature across it ❤️❤️
Seee? She is copying Kate with the kid’s drawing, Kate is such a trendsetter. (with sarcasm please) But Meg is doing it with malicious intent, of course. You know it’s coming.
The 🧱 are triggered and the 🐀 are wanting their pound of flesh since they didn’t get the bafta
Now the 🧱 have announced they’re doing a joint visit in Wales on February 26
I say that Catherine will put on her best PDA you’re ever going to see
They are triggered because that vision board is full of positive, happy and fun thoughts. My favorite is I love you with my butt I would say heart but my butts bigger lol.
I love this so much for her — getting to show the world her authentic self. And that’s Archie’s star — he wrote his name on it. 😩
I haven’t seen any British media commentary but what could they possibly find objectionable about this? And yeah this really feels like authentic Meghan, kind of dorky, a bit of a romantic, someone who enjoys crafting and making memories. I have a close friend just like this and I just couldn’t imagine her getting the criticism that Meghan does for still liking to do this type of stuff the way she did since we were in our late teens. It’s harmless.
Also I think the little star says Archie. It looks like he may have wrote it himself when he was learning to write from how the letters are different sizes. I remember my niece and nephew doing that on construction paper snowflakes and turkeys made from their handprint when they were in preschool.
@Dee…oh I can think of A LOT of BS “Meghan Haters” will come up with! Starting with…”HOW DARE SHE BE HAPPY”…hell the “Butt” thang alone will give those troglodytes…fuel…FA YEARS😡
MEGHAN DRAWS ATTENTION TO HER REAR END IN AN ATTEMPT TO COMPETE WITH PIPPA MIDDLETON, HARRY’S ONE TRUE LOVE!!!
The Daily Mail headline tomorrow, probably.
I cannot wait for her show to start, she seems like a kind, gentle soul and I want every happiness and success for Meghan.
I’m all in for the dorkiness. There’s so much gloom and cynicism and anxiety in the atmosphere – I’m ready for light and lovely.
Nutella?? Dosen’t she know some people have nut allergies???
(Sarcasm)
The photo of her along a picture of a plate of food is f I’m her old personal instagram account. That one is everywhere. Love seeing what looks like the As Ever product labels. I’m so excited for Meghan and for all of us.
EVERYTHING about THIS makes me 🤗 and since this is the FIRST lifestyle maven I’ve eva really immersed myself into…I CAN’T WAIT❣️ I RARELY get to do business or be entertained by GENIUNELY good/sweet people🥰
That’s always part of the rub, right. All that joy and light runs counter to the mean girl narrative, the victim narrative, the miserable in Montecito narrative. At a certain point you’re screaming and throwing up… About a woman just living. Loving her family and making things pretty. All the receipts point to her pre-Harry life looking just like this. Silly, cheesy, crafty, cracking herself up lol.
Lovely. Meghan’s so good at this but if you listen to the British press, this wasn’t her life before she met Harry and it’s odd that she would want to do this considering she’s a feminist. I just love that she’s not listening to the critics and she’s going ahead with her plans.
Because feminists don’t like to have nicely decorated homes and to cook meals themselves? Feminists don’t own catering or event planning or landscaping businesses? The way these people tell on themselves as not being feminists by trying to criticize someone else as being a fake feminist. You know that their idea of what a feminist looks like is some stereotypical ball busting drill sergeant. How can you be pretty and soft and kind and like frilly things, and feel like you deserve equal pay for your work? It’s just not possible!
You hit the nail on the head, this is Meghan’s authentic self and I’m so happy we are getting her back. Counting down the days until March 4th..💞💐
I so love this for Meghan. She has healed and is leaning into the things that bring her joy. I am so looking forward to going down this road with her as she reshares this side of herself to a larger audience. Those of us who followed her on The Tig are just elated she is back, bringing with her a larger platform.
Seeing this lovingly put together board was such a fun surprise last night (central Europe timezone), as I was scrolling for hockey news while I should have been sleeping. O Canada! 🇨🇦
The vision board is so Meghan, and the photo collage has raised my hopes that we will get a cookbook.
The barcodes say raspberry something, preserve? The second word is blurry.
Whenever I think of M in the context of the entire state apparatus of one miserable island* trying to destroy her, I rmbr the adage: “those who wish to tear you down are already beneath you.”
*it’s definitely an island-mentality phenom.
I love this mood board. Like we’ve been saying – this really feels like Meghan getting back to her authentic self. I love that this board covers her life pre and post marriage, with references to the Tig, that picture of her taking a photograph from the Tig, the star from Archie, the watercolor with her and Harry – it feels like she looks at it and takes a deep breath and smiles at both where she was and where she is, especially considering how close she was to ending it.
Something that I’m enjoying too about this is that i think she’s sending the message that its okay to like pretty things, its okay to enjoy things like cooking or setting a pretty table or arranging flowers without being less of a feminist. Its okay to want to have a pretty house without being less of a philanthropist. I think sometimes we see things too black and white and celebrities get put into boxes where they’re either lightweight fluffy “pretty” celebs (for lack of a better word) or they’re serious philanthropists. You can be both.
You cannot make everybody happy, you’re not a Nutella jar. Okay, I hadn’t heard that one before but I like it! And I love Nutella.
I love it and it has inspired me to finally do my inspiration board as well… once my damn roommate leaves on march 15th. Counting the days’ hate living with people … my vision board is going to be filled with me and me alone doing the things I love and hopefully my IVF working this time around.
Cue the whining that there is nothing on there about her life as a royal. What a slap in the face to QE and KC, etc.
Wait, the printouts of Instagram quotes from the Tig circa like 2015?!?! I mean… this could not be more authentically her lifestyle brand, she is truly representing herself as she always has. It’s very sweet and endearing.
The photo card on the left *has* to be from a “With Love, Meghan” cookbook right?! Could not be more seated.
Love the painting of them in their wellies with Guy. Bittersweet memories of England when he was still with them as they were secretly beginning their new relationship. It’s a winning vision board: beautiful, delicious, romantic and feel-good. I’ll go on that ride…
The restaurant gift certificate is another shout out to Alice Waters. Chez Panisse is the signature restaurant she opened in Berkeley, CA that helped spearhead the farm to table movement. In the early 2000’s it was ranked as one of the best in the US, and the world. Opened in the 1970’s and still around.
I love pouring over mood boards!
My three favorites from hers are the pancake bear, Archie’s star, and the watercolor of Meghan and Harry entwined by Beagle Guy. Her handwriting is so pretty!
This will be a welcome escape from the madness here in the states. It made me smile….the puzzle pieces of Meghan.
Meghan never stopped being her authentic self. Everything she did as a royal was her authentic self ( the together cookbook, sussex royal, the way she conducted herself on tours and on engagements etc. etc.) Everthing she has done since they left has been her authentic self ( the children’s book, the podcast, the philanthropic work, the oprah interview and the doc etc etc.) She became a wife and a mother. The only difference is that now she is expressing that through this medium. True authenticity isn’t something that get turned on and off. The truth of who she was was always apparent. If she wakes up tomorrow and decides that she does not want to be on IG in this way. That won’t change who she is. She started the TIG in 2014. She already was a grown up fully realized person.