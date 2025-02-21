Hilaria Baldwin: I’m not ‘inauthentic’ for speaking English & Spanish

Just after Christmas 2020, we were given a beautiful gossip story, a terrific scandal: Hilaria Baldwin had been faking her Spanish backstory and accent for years. All of it was a huge con, a systematic appropriation of “Spanish exoticism.” For years, Hilaria told people she was “from Spain” and even “born in Mallorca.” For years, she claimed that her family lived in Spain and/or came from Spain, and that she came to America as a teenager. As it turns out, she was born and raised in Massachusetts as a plain old Hillary Thomas, with extensive American roots. The one Spanish connection she has is that her parents apparently moved to Spain when they retired. That does not make her Spanish. When the story broke more than four years ago, there were lots of lies and backtracks and “no, I never said that, you just assumed!” In times of crisis, she even dusts off her faithful old Mexican accent (because she can’t even appropriate correctly). Anyway, now that Hilaria is part of a new TLC show about her family, she once again tries to talk around her years of lies.
Hilaria Baldwin is addressing her Spanish accent. In the premiere of the new TLC reality show The Baldwins, which comes out Feb. 23, Hilaria, 41, spoke out about the 2020 controversy over her accent after people began to question the authenticity of her Spanish origins. Years later, she said no one can stop her from embracing her identity.
“I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn’t make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal,” she noted in a confessional. “I’d be lying if I said [the controversy] didn’t make me sad and it didn’t hurt and it didn’t put me in dark places.”
“But it was my family, my friends, my community who speak multiple languages, who have belonged in multiple places and realize that we are a mix of all these different things and that’s going to have an impact on how we sound and an impact on how we articulate things and the words that we choose and our mannerisms,” she continued. “That’s normal. That’s called being human.”
When it comes to the children she shares with husband Alec Baldwin — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Rafael Thomas, 9, and Carmen Gabriela, 11 — Hilaria said no public criticism will stop her from bringing her Spanish culture into their lives.
“I’m raising my kids to be bilingual, I was raised bilingual,” she explained. “My family — all my nuclear family — now lives over in Spain. I want to teach my kids pride in speaking more than one language. I think just growing up and speaking two languages is extremely special.”
We talked about this a lot when Hilaria was first outed – plenty of people feel drawn to other cultures and take great interest in a culture foreign to them. Some people are Francophiles, some are Anglophiles, some are Sinophiles, etc. That’s what you call yourself though – an admirer of another culture, an outsider who has a deep interest in a different culture. Loving Spain and speaking Spanish doesn’t make Hilaria SPANISH, it makes her an Iberophile. People didn’t “out” her for speaking Spanish. They outed her for pretending to be a Spanish woman who faked a pan-Latin-American accent for years. Plenty of people teach their kids multiple languages, it’s not about that either – at no point were people like “I can’t believe she teaches her kids a second language!” Also… the Spanish names for the kids are still so ridiculous, my god. I don’t even believe that Hilaria is all that interested in Spanish culture, she’s like the worst kind of culture vulture, she’s only interested in the most superficial aspects of being fake-Spanish.
I am an anglophone who is fluent in French. I work in mostly French; I speak it for a good part of my day. I did the majority of own education in French, between ages 11-21. I have “belonged” to four countries and counting.
I have never spoken English with a French accent.
This.
I grew up and later went to school in several countries, in the US, UK, France, Spain, Colombia. Spanish people still detect a slight accent, and always ask me where it’s from, as I spent more time in Colombia.
I don’t have a conscious preference for either UK or US accents, it seems to depend where I am, or where the people I’m talking to are from.
My first language is German (my mother’s), but I don’t have e.g. a French accent in German.
Hilaria is such a sad, attention-starved liar, and I have no idea why her husband goes along with it.
Haha. I am now picturing Brenda Walsh on 90210 speaking English with a fake French accent to flirt with Dean Cain.
So stupid. She’s the one who is preventing herself from embracing her identity, which is a woman from Massachusetts who loves the Spanish language and culture.
No one is calling her out for that , we are calling her out for pretending to be Spanish when she is an American . We are calling her out for pretending that English is her second language and speaks it with a pretend accent
She’s mad.
In both senses of the word.
I’m still curious when Alex realized she wasn’t actually from Spain. Before or after naming the kids?
That’s what fascinates me too. When did Alex find out and what is/was his reaction?
Hilary’s claim that she was bullied for speaking Spanish is both gaslighting and diabolical. In reality, she faced criticism and admonishment for deceiving people about her identity and falsifying her background. This behavior is not just dramatic – I consider it depraved.
I remember when Alec spoke about her on Fallon or Kimmel (or was it Letterman?) before the truth had been revealed. They had been married for a while and he was gushing about his wife being Spanish and how her being Spanish was so charming, etc. Watching that clip years later, it’s clear she had him fully snowed, he had bought her nonsense hook, line and sinker. I’d wondered how she handled being so thoroughly outed for being a liar and here we have it! She’s just lying to herself now and making a million excuses b/c she’s nuts or trying to hang on to her wealthy lifestyle/husband.
I agree that she is not inauthentic. She is definitely authentically sick.
I am a native English speaker who can also speak Spanish and I don’t walk around with a fake accent or tell people I’m from Spain. But cool story, Hils.
So Hileria is a mess. But my takeaway from this story is that the rich white lady who was caught publicly lying now has a TV show while immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries who also speak with accents are being brutally deported and dumped across the border b/c they are a “threat to the country” Cool. Cool, cool, cool.
In all the years she has been married to Baldwin and in the public eye (11? 12?) has she ever been to Spain? Has she taken him there to meet her parents? Has she taken her kids to experience the country she claims to love so much and be a part of? That’s what makes no sense to me (along with all the other craziness). If she loves that country so much why does she never visit especially if her family lives there….