DHS agreed to release some (but not all) of Prince Harry’s visa records

The CPAC conference is happening right now and it’s awful, of course. Nigel Farage made his way to the conference and he said words about Prince Harry, and of course the MAGA wingnuts booed the Harry mention:

Prince Harry’s name being mentioned during Nigel Farage’s CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) speech was met with a round of boos. The Reform UK leader jokingly referred to the duke as he discussed Britain’s relationship with America. The reaction to Harry’s name being mentioned during Nigel’s speech at the right-wing conference once again shone a light on some of the feelings held towards the Prince. “We very often follow you. American trends, we tend to follow”, Nigel said. “You follow some of our trends. You gave us woke, and we gave you Prince Harry! You keep him!”

[From GB News]

Every time Farage is in the news these days, it’s because he’s talking about Prince Harry. It’s a real transatlantic thing among right-wing fascists across the board. Speaking of, the British wingnuts at the Heritage Foundation are still pursuing Harry’s visa records. There was a hearing on the records this week, and the judge apparently agreed to release part of the records.

Some of Prince Harry’s visa documents will be made public after the Department of Homeland Security agreed to release them. Lawyers for DHS said that three items can be unsealed with redactions, giving the biggest insight yet into whether the Duke of Sussex lied on his immigration forms about his drug use. However none of a fourth document can be made public without releasing information a judge has ruled should stay private. Trump has previously said he wouldn’t deport Prince Harry, but that he was only giving the Duke a break because ‘he’s got enough problems with his wife.’ ‘She’s terrible’, Trump said. In a filing, John Bardo, a lawyer for DHS, said it had ‘determined that redacted versions of items 1-3 can be made public. Specifically, Defendant would propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the Court has determined Defendant can withhold’, the filing said. Bardo said that the materials would be given to Judge Carl Nichols by March 6th. But with respect to a fourth item, DHS does not believe it is possible to remove any of the existing redactions ‘without releasing information that the Court has determined (DHS) can withhold’, the filing stated. No further details were given on what the four items are. The document was filed weeks after Judge Nichols said that he wanted to make the ‘maximum amount’ of material public about Harry’s visa forms. In September the judge had refused the request from Heritage to release all the documents because the Duke had a right to privacy. But after a hearing he reconsidered and said he wanted to reveal as much as he could. ‘In my view that has to happen’, Judge Nichols said, adding that he wanted to take the release of files ‘in stages’. Speaking after the hearing, Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at Heritage, appealed to Trump to make the files public. He said that the president had put ‘border security and the application of the rule of law a top priority’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, Harry most likely filed all of his visa documentation in 2020…when Donald Trump was in office. Heritage only began pursuing this in 2023 during the Biden administration, positioning the issue as “Biden is protecting Harry!” As I’ve said before, given Heritage’s takeover of the federal government, it’s bizarre to me that they’re even going through whatever legal channels to get these records released. It would be as easy as Trump’s DHS just releasing the records via Heritage’s FOIA request. It’s almost like this is just some British tabloid busywork to keep extending the story, to keep harassing Harry, to keep making Harry feel unsafe.