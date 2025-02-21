DHS agreed to release some (but not all) of Prince Harry’s visa records

The CPAC conference is happening right now and it’s awful, of course. Nigel Farage made his way to the conference and he said words about Prince Harry, and of course the MAGA wingnuts booed the Harry mention:
Prince Harry’s name being mentioned during Nigel Farage’s CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) speech was met with a round of boos. The Reform UK leader jokingly referred to the duke as he discussed Britain’s relationship with America. The reaction to Harry’s name being mentioned during Nigel’s speech at the right-wing conference once again shone a light on some of the feelings held towards the Prince.
“We very often follow you. American trends, we tend to follow”, Nigel said. “You follow some of our trends. You gave us woke, and we gave you Prince Harry! You keep him!”
Every time Farage is in the news these days, it’s because he’s talking about Prince Harry. It’s a real transatlantic thing among right-wing fascists across the board. Speaking of, the British wingnuts at the Heritage Foundation are still pursuing Harry’s visa records. There was a hearing on the records this week, and the judge apparently agreed to release part of the records.
Some of Prince Harry’s visa documents will be made public after the Department of Homeland Security agreed to release them. Lawyers for DHS said that three items can be unsealed with redactions, giving the biggest insight yet into whether the Duke of Sussex lied on his immigration forms about his drug use. However none of a fourth document can be made public without releasing information a judge has ruled should stay private.
Trump has previously said he wouldn’t deport Prince Harry, but that he was only giving the Duke a break because ‘he’s got enough problems with his wife.’ ‘She’s terrible’, Trump said.
In a filing, John Bardo, a lawyer for DHS, said it had ‘determined that redacted versions of items 1-3 can be made public. Specifically, Defendant would propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the Court has determined Defendant can withhold’, the filing said. Bardo said that the materials would be given to Judge Carl Nichols by March 6th. But with respect to a fourth item, DHS does not believe it is possible to remove any of the existing redactions ‘without releasing information that the Court has determined (DHS) can withhold’, the filing stated. No further details were given on what the four items are.
The document was filed weeks after Judge Nichols said that he wanted to make the ‘maximum amount’ of material public about Harry’s visa forms. In September the judge had refused the request from Heritage to release all the documents because the Duke had a right to privacy. But after a hearing he reconsidered and said he wanted to reveal as much as he could.
‘In my view that has to happen’, Judge Nichols said, adding that he wanted to take the release of files ‘in stages’. Speaking after the hearing, Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at Heritage, appealed to Trump to make the files public. He said that the president had put ‘border security and the application of the rule of law a top priority’.
Again, Harry most likely filed all of his visa documentation in 2020…when Donald Trump was in office. Heritage only began pursuing this in 2023 during the Biden administration, positioning the issue as “Biden is protecting Harry!” As I’ve said before, given Heritage’s takeover of the federal government, it’s bizarre to me that they’re even going through whatever legal channels to get these records released. It would be as easy as Trump’s DHS just releasing the records via Heritage’s FOIA request. It’s almost like this is just some British tabloid busywork to keep extending the story, to keep harassing Harry, to keep making Harry feel unsafe.
The CORROSIVE 🤬🔥😡 this current Executive Office & the people who voted or didn’t vote to ENSURE that 🤬 got elected AGAIN…gives me…I KNOW is not good for my health.
If they are allowing Harry’s info out then start doing more people, like Musk and Melania.
They consider Harry “woke” so, no, they won’t bother MAGAs.
You don’t understand that Musk and Melania are protected by the dictator. Harry isn’t. This is no longer a government of the people, for the people, by the people. We are doomed.
Mango has f#cked everyone who has ever been in his orbit. When it comes to him or someone else, it will always be him. Enough mocking memes/enough public embarrassment/being emasculated and Elon and his vand of merry Nazi incel tech bros will be disappeared and the Democrats will be blamed. Muskrat has already laundered enough information to launder trillions of dollars. He is expendable now. Mango answers to Putin, not Muskrat.
We need to all acknowledge by now that they DO NOT CARE IF WE CALL THEM HYPOCRITES. It’s moot because they are in charge.
Problem is, there’s no non-MAGA entity with the same deep pockets and bloody-minded persistence and complete lack of morals.
That is the problem. How deep would the pockets have to be once a precedence is set though? At the least maybe (pipe dream probably) some more people would see the administration for what it is.
The cardinal rule for American conservatives is IYAR (It’s OK I You Are Republican). As long as you agree with MAGA on who should be hated and hurt, everything else you do down to pedophilia is OK. BUT if you’re not with MAGA, then even the tamest of activities that are legal is suspect and probably criminal. Case in point: Don Jr vs Hunter Biden – Jr was a well known sloppy drunk alcoholic rumored to have other drug addictions as well; Biden was a known drug addict. Both eventually went to rehab and got sober (mind you Jrs continued sobriety is very much in question) but the right describes Jr as an great upstanding man who, bravely, conquered alcoholism while Jr goes on and on in public attacking Biden for having been an addict at all and having to go to rehab (as if he never got sober at all)
They won’t deport Harry but they will take huge liberties willfully misinterpreting everything about his application to use as part of an incendiary disinformation campaign in the hopes of getting at least 1 unhinged MAGA person to attack Harry and/or Meghan violently in the hopes of getting them killed
💯😵💫
That was my first thought: okay, so now there is a precedent for releasing old visa app info to the public. Let’s get on it and demand Melania and Elon’s info then!
Looks like they got to the judge. And you know they will eventually dump it all after teasing it to the max. And I still don’t think the HF or Gardiner have even established standing to root around in Harry’s immigration file. On the other hand, if Musk can pillage our government agencies, I guess it’s fine for all the other Nazis.
They are not releasing the records to the public. They are just letting Heritage view one heavily redacted page.
Um, it’s true that the info they see is going to be heavily redacted, but I agree with Brassy Rebel: what right has Heritage to Harry’s personal info in the first place? They should have been made to go away with nothing at all. Why, with a tiny victory would they stop harassing Harry over his immigration records through the courts?
I would never, NEVER, take the comments and/or interpretation of a subject by a Daily Fail journo as gospel, especially when it comes to Harry and Meghan. The way I read it was that the Judge himself is now going to be able to see the redacted sections, and then he will rule to both parties. Thus far even he wasnt allowed to actually see the records himself, but relied on statements from DHS as to the veracity of the contents.
Correct.
Why don’t they release Nile Gardiner’s info? Let’s see if he likes having his privacy violated. Perhaps something can be filed using the FOIA. Let’s splash the findings everywhere for the whole world to see.
Do unto others…
They are not going to release any of Harry’s private information. Don’t take this Daily Mail report at face value. The public is not going to see Harry’s visa records. Heritage will be shown a heavily redacted portion.
CPAC, ugh. Do these people not realize how it looks that they’re always talking about Harry unprompted, why is he always on your mind? They may as well just say “I will not be ignored Dan!!”
And so they are going to release these pages with redactions. So, his full name, the city he lives in, who is married to, their full name and a bunch of other basic information at a quick Google search could tell you. They’re not going to release anything on presuming about how he answered questions, or even maybe what were some of the specific questions that were asked?
Are they just trying to find out what type of Visa he’s here on so they can find out if he’s applied for a green card? I know a lot of this is just motivated by them one wanting to terrorize the Sussexes, and two provide tabloids with fodder, but I wonder if they want to know if he’s planning on becoming a permanent resident of the U.S.?
This is disgraceful.
Absolute disgrace, and we no longer are ruled by laws but by hatefilled oligarchs.
It’s literally a fishing expedition and peak desperation. They want him removed from Meghan and those children and have him back in the UK. This is about the illusion of control. It’s not going to change anything. That’s why Harry is not worried about this.
There is a reason why the tabloids are not really crowing about this. They know Heritage is only going to able to see a heavily redacted portion of the document and they will not be allowed to release that information to the public. If they do Harry has grounds to sue them.
I don’t understand this goal though. This man is not going to just abandon his family. If he was deported they would just find somewhere else in the world where they could live. He wouldn’t just move back to the UK and never see them again. It’s like they think the planet is just the US and the UK.
I wonder if it’s less about them thinking he would abandon his family and more about thinking of he doesn’t live in the US his ability to earn money will be lessened and he’ll have to beg his family for support making him come back to the UK humbled more likely.
@dee(2) Yes this is about removing him from Meghan, who has been supportive of him and his dreams and is a self made millionaire. It’s also about cutting him off from making money. Harry and Meghan weren’t supposed to be away for this long and were supposed to come back with their tails tucked like everyone else and it hasn’t happened. They weren’t supposed to have the most viewed documentary on Netflix, one of the bestselling autobiographies in history, a successful podcast, accolades, peace and quiet. All of this is desperation and it’s not working. Meghan and Harry have been covered and protected by a higher power because the devil has been knocking and knocking for years and nothing has happened.
This is a fishing expedition by Heritage to get publicity. They want to get on tv. Harry is not going to be deported nor are we going to see any of his private information. Heritage will see some parts of a heavily redacted document that’s all. The constant harassment of H&M is awful but in the grand scheme of things this ruling is not a big deal.
It’s always about attacking his reputation, making him untrustworthy so that nobody believes what he says and does. So that he loses sympathy and business partners. But that won’t work, those who have long since seen through the whole dirty game will only stick by him even more and the others will now have something to write dirty articles about for months on end for dirty money. For readers who are addicted to stupidity and hate. Let’s leave them there.
god, what a shitshow we live in.
This is ridiculous to say the least. But notice the word redacted. Not everything is coming out and you know HF was trying for unredacted. Also, Meghan’s mood board may hide a clue. The Sussexes had to be made aware of the foolishness through their attorneys in case they have to act. The picture of Harry and Meghan kissing. Would she be able to put that out there on her IG account if there’s a chance Harru would be deported? And how can you tell Harry lied on his visa with redacted documents? Tin foil tiara off.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan are worried about this I also don’t think she is sending us a message through her mood board. No private information will be released to the public.
Well, it seems our government has been taken over by a bunch of petty oligarchs with scores to settle. What a shit show. They’ll never leave Harry alone, its nuts.
This reminds me of the Obama birth certificate attack. Trump is living up to himself.
And just like the Obama birth certificate story it will come to nothing
I’m surprised that Farrage didn’t attempt the nazi salute like his friend Bannon at the CPAC.
If Trump orders DHS to release Harry’s visa application he won’t do it without getting some benefit from the BRF and the UK government. Trump now has leverage to use on BP, KP, No 10, and Whitehall to get whatever he wants from the UK. And the Epstein list is coming out; no telling how much Andrew is on there. Given the craziness coming out the White House foreign and domestic it’s not a stretch Trump would blackmail the Windsors as a foreign policy tactic.
Time to abolish the Monarchy.
They have been threatening the release of the Epstein client list forever now, it certainly isn’t going to be published during the current administration because 99% of the clients are gop members is my theory. It’s probably the only safe document in government hands with the way things are going right now.
I’ve always believed that the this was the British press paying the Hertiage Foundation to do their dirty work. They want Harry to return home and they will try tactic to get him to leave his wife and children.
I believe it is with the full backing of the BRF seems exactly like the extreme tactics they used against Princess Diana, very nasty and underhanded and this very well could jeopardize his and his family’s safety. The more I see the playbook repeating itself the more convinced I am that they unalived Princess Diana, and they don’t care if it happens again.
There are some who say “didn’t they learn their lesson from what happened to Diana?” Every time I hear that I think to myself, yes and they are desperately trying to make history repeat itself.
They don’t want him home because they want him to return to work. They want access to him to control him and hopefully stop him from his last court case against the UK media. This has always been about control and nothing more. Spare made it very clear that the RF and UK media are aligned and have tried multiple times to stop him from proceeding with his court cases. Charles took away his security, funding and home whenever Harry refused to not take the media to trial for all they have done to him. Notice how Charles and his relationship with Harry isn’t mentioned as much as it was before Harry won two of his court cases against the UK media.
I don’t understand, why release partial information? What purpose does it serve if it will just be barebones information with everything heavily redacted? I know I shouldn’t ask logical questions with this administration… sigh.
Its not Harry’s visa records, its the DHS officers written records when he processed Harry’s visa that are being allowed to be made available to Heritage. Harry had diplomatic “A” category visa in 2020, and my guess is it was issued probably long before 2020 so this fishing expedition is going to find a big, fat nothing.