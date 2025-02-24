“Ke Huy Quan had a sneaky voice cameo in ‘The White Lotus'” links

Ke Huy Quan had a surprise “voice cameo” in The White Lotus. This post is a bit spoilery if you haven’t seen last night’s episode! [Just Jared]
A Tom Hiddleston sighting! [Go Fug Yourself]
Justin Bieber’s rep swears that Justin is not on drugs. [Socialite Life]
Review of Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey. [LaineyGossip]
Everyone’s talking about The Pitt these days. [Pajiba]
Lady Gaga took VF’s lie detector test. [OMG Blog]
Here’s more about Cynthia Erivo’s SAG look. [RCFA]
Colin Farrell gave covid to Jamie Lee Curtis at the Golden Globes. [Seriously OMG]
Is a Southern Charm star engaged? [Starcasm]
Joy Reid’s MSNBC show was canceled. [Hollywood Life]
I genuinely hope in-person banking doesn’t stop. [Buzzfeed]
Really, really hoping they bring that production of Much Ado About Nothing to Broadway. The reviews are fantastic and Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston have great chemistry together.
We’ll be seeing it on March 9th, and I will report back whenever there’s a Hiddlespost or something where it’s not too much OT after that.
So looking forward to it.
Ke Huy Quan And Harrison Ford is the only Indiana Jones we will ever actually NEED! Someone make this happen!
UPVOTE!!
Recently found out that my 60 year old baby sister has never used an ATM!
She’d got into debt in college and just decided cash + in-person banking kept her on track. Over the years, they qualified her for several small (ish) loans she might not have got without her personal relationship to everyone there. Whenever she goes, she’s treated like a Rockstar and all the employees gather round! Our mom was a teller and maybe there’s sentimentality involved, too.
Like most of us, I appreciate being able to deal with a real person at my bank. Luxury to also phone and know the person. When it comes to banking, I don’t wanna get stuck on hold only to talk to a stupid AI robot who can’t be made to understand my questions.
DOGE is gonna try to virtual/AI help-lines for government services aren’t they? It was a relief to online-chat with real people at Social Security + Medicare plus California DMV.
The cancelation of Joy Reid and Alex Wagner is stupid! Joy has a direct manner to deliver the news, is admirably insightful and an entertaining wit! When MSNBC held round tables during election season, she delivered what needed to be said rather than filling air time. Alex Wagner is always well prepared on the topics of the day and possesses a vitality that connects her with interviewees and the audience. With Andrea Mitchell retiring, they had a spot to place the Weekend crew. Jen Psaki already has a show and it feels unnecessary and foolish to boot these talented journalists. I hope MSNBC will reconsider.
I don’t get cable but subscribe to several msnbc podcasts. I cannot believe that they are canceling Joy!
I hope she in on to better things very soon.