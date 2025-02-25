Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer welcomed their second child together



Congratulations to Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer! They welcomed their second child sometime around Valentine’s Day weekend. Mark spread the word when he stopped by his mom’s birthday party at a trendy cocktail bar in New York City last week. Word got out when Mark showed up to the party wearing a mask, explaining that he was being careful to protect his wife and newborn. There’s no word on if the baby is a boy or a girl, but Mark and Grace have an older daughter, Ruthie, who was born in early 2023.

The megaproducer is being extra careful as new dad. On Wednesday, he made a brief appearance at his mom Ann Dexter-Jones’ birthday party — hosted at his future brother-in-law, chef Daniel Humm’s cocktail lounge, Clemente Bar — but wore a mask the whole time. A source told us the “Uptown Funk” artist wore the mask because, “he and Grace had a baby five days ago.” Ronson’s newly engaged stepsister, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and her fiancé, Humm, hosted the shindig –and his other sister, Samantha Ronson, and stepdad, Foreigner founder Mick Jones, both made an appearance. New mom Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, did not attend the party. The Grammy-winning producer — who just co-produced “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” with Lorne Michaels — and the “Let the Right One In” actress publicly revealed the pregnancy in December at their annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in NYC, when Gummer debuted her bump in a red fitted t-shirt dress on Instagram.

[From Page Six]

Congrats again to the Ronson-Gummer family! Hopefully, it was an easy birth and both mother and baby are doing well. I know we probably won’t get more information for a little while, but I look forward to learning the baby’s name and actual birthday. Of course I respect their privacy, but maybe we’ll also get to see a picture at some point. I know I cannot be the only person to say this but I always forget just how much all of Meryl Streep’s daughters look like her. Then, I’ll see a picture of one of them and it’ll blow my mind all over again. Those Streep genes are strong. It makes me wonder if Ruthie and the new baby are also their grandmother’s spitting image.

Also, if the timeline is as literal as Mark said in terms of the baby being five days old at the time of the party, that must have been one hell of a crazy weekend for Mark, Grace, and Meryl. That SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which Mark produced and Meryl attended with Martin Short, was on Feb. 14, Grace presumably had her baby on the 14th or 15th, and then Meryl acted in a sketch at the SNL 50 live show on the 16th. I’m glad Mark took the baby’s health seriously and masked up at his mom’s birthday party. Martin Short got covid from the SNL festivities (Steve Martin jokingly blamed it on Maya Rudolph, who also got sick), which means Meryl was exposed, too. Hopefully, the new baby has stayed healthy and anyone who got sick from the live show is feeling better now.