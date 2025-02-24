Duchess Meghan posted some cute home videos to her IG Stories

The Duchess of Sussex posted on Instagram again on Sunday. She’s really back! She’s not just saving her IG-posting for big events or promotion. It’s been years since she’s had this kind of outlet to just post cute videos from home or cool stuff from Invictus, and she’s really going all-in with the casual (aspirational) vibes. Here are her IG Stories from Sunday, note her Northwestern sweatshirt. That’s her alma mater!
Meghan in her Northwestern university jumper 💜🥰. In her story, captioned “A small break from work to soak in the weekend”.She was seen walking in her garden with Mia, Archie helped with watering the plants. Homegrown orange to squeeze for her drink & admired the new blossoms🌸 pic.twitter.com/pDvZhyMSTt
— Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) February 24, 2025
Very cute. I hope we get to the point where Meghan is giving these sweet updates and it’s not really news? I get that everything Meghan does is news, and that’s because people have such strong feelings about her. But if anyone else had posted this, it wouldn’t be any kind of gossip story? Woman waters plants and sits in her own garden, news at seven. And it’s hilarious that people are melting down about it. Speaking of, even the Daily Beast’s Royalist column sounds peeved at the melodrama over Meghan’s IG:
In this week’s episode of Meghan Markle Breathes and Social Media Has a Meltdown, the Duchess of Sussex dared to post a mood board on Instagram.
The mood board, a pastel-hued collage of affirmations, features handwritten gems like “Farm fresh eggs, carrots two ways, sweet treats,” signaling that her new series will explore a down-to-earth lifestyle centered on cooking, gardening and hosting. The saccharine images along with adorable artwork from her kids, was—depending on your personal stance on both the cosmos and Meghan Markle—either an inspiring collection of positivity or the single greatest threat to Western civilization since someone put pineapple on pizza.
One critical comment read: “Why does she think we care about this??” which raises the obvious counter-question: “If you don’t care, why are you foaming at the mouth about it?”
Meghan Markle could post a picture of a single slice of toast, and certain sections of the planet would find a way to turn it into a scandal. What does it mean? Is she insulting the memory of the queen? Is this proof she’s planning to start her own monarchy, one piece of sourdough at a time?
One thing is certain: the cycle will repeat. Meghan will post something normal, social media will implode, and the rest of us will be left wondering how much longer we can keep up with this exhausting charade.
It’s almost an admission that certain people/royalists feel forced into ginning up hatred and anger towards Meghan, almost as if they’ve been ordered to meet every Sussex update with unadulterated rage.
I’m guessing Tom Sykes didn’t write that, given the fact that we didn’t have any comments from William’s ” friend”. They are correct though if you don’t care, then why do you care? You aren’t forced to consume content. If you don’t follow her on IG and you don’t read articles about her, how did you see this? You sought it out to be angry about. Congratulations, I guess?
But on a different note, she is so very good at this. Small insights into her life without giving away too much, and it feels so natural and unproduced.
“…the single greatest threat to Western Civilization since someone put pineapple on pizza.” is absolutely tickling me today. I’ve laughed out loud, and spent several minutes chuckling in the memory of my laugh out loud. I’m glad that we’ve reached a point where the hysteria is so painfully obvious that we can’t help but have a laugh.
We all need a good laugh.
Good for Meg not giving two f**ks and posting whatever she wants on her IG account. Let them foam at the mouth. All Meg has to do is put out a few pictures and they go nuts lol. They are so not in charge and they can’t stand not being in control of her narrative. Keep posting Meg !
Northwestern!!!!… at this point I believe Our Meghan is trolling the haters and derangers.. and having fun doing it.
The faux outrage over everything Meghan does is exhausting to see, so I actively ignore it. I’m glad Meghan is sharing the little things that bring her joy and happiness.
I read several different gossip/royal centric sites and I have no problem not clicking on articles about Kate or any of the other Left Behind royals. I don’t want to waste my precious energy or time on people that I don’t like, I just don’t understand why other people do?
The Northwestern sweater really triggered the Derangedeers.
But then, everything that Meghan does triggers the Delulu Ones, especially the fact that there’s a beagle in the house. It seems to be some sort of conspiracy.
Oh how I envy her fresh tangerines!
Can it be March 4 now, please?
They can’t seem to come to terms with the fact that there can be more than one beagle in existence. They also don’t seem to understand how Instagram stories work, being convinced she was forced to delete all Invictus content after being told to leave lol.
I mean Tom Sykes at the DB has been one of those mouth-foamers so its funny to see him now questioning the mouth-foamers. Or at least he’s been a dutiful mouthpiece for “William’s friend” who has hysterics every time Meghan breathes. Either way, are they now not wanting people to react as they realize that all reactions, good or bad, drives numbers. It’s almost as if they now want people to be indifferent and ignore Meghan. At least while her show debuts anyways. Anyways, love to see Meghan surrounded by that lush tranquility. Basically as the haters hate she’s living in a gorgeous space with a hottie husband and two sweet kids. Plus the dogs!
Interesting that certain sections are the trolls cultivated by The Daily Beaast. Why are they mad they the hate the created now knows no bounds? Smh
I’m assuming it’s all leading up to the homey vibe of With Love, Meghan but I will take absolutely all the tidbits I can get!
I truly adore this for her, being in a place where she can FINALLY be her full self, on her own terms, as public or private as they both want to be.
I bet that glass she was squeezing fresh orange juice in is from her product line. If yes, brilliant product placement.
Her garden is enviable. You can see how her property is her little slice of heaven.
Mamma Mia looks so healthy and happy! She deserved a wonderful life after what she went through.
Meghan should post a picture of a single piece of toast, just for fun. Preferably, next to a bowl of avocados (I bet she has a tree). Or, maybe just post a clip of herself picking avocados. That would make a few more heads explode…
The Daily Beast has got a lot of nerve, considering it’s been part of the knee-jerk hysteria it criticizes. But lol, it’s like the editor shoved Sykes to the side and said, “enough already, I’m writing this one.”
I like Meghan’s video – a reminder to get outside, see some grass, breathe some air, admire some flowers. Of course, here in New England that won’t happen for another couple of months, if that – but I can dream.
Huge yard. We have some extended family in California and the yards are small in relation to the cost of the house.