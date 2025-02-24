Duchess Meghan posted some cute home videos to her IG Stories

The Duchess of Sussex posted on Instagram again on Sunday. She’s really back! She’s not just saving her IG-posting for big events or promotion. It’s been years since she’s had this kind of outlet to just post cute videos from home or cool stuff from Invictus, and she’s really going all-in with the casual (aspirational) vibes. Here are her IG Stories from Sunday, note her Northwestern sweatshirt. That’s her alma mater!

Meghan in her Northwestern university jumper 💜🥰. In her story, captioned “A small break from work to soak in the weekend”.She was seen walking in her garden with Mia, Archie helped with watering the plants. Homegrown orange to squeeze for her drink & admired the new blossoms🌸 pic.twitter.com/pDvZhyMSTt — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) February 24, 2025

Very cute. I hope we get to the point where Meghan is giving these sweet updates and it’s not really news? I get that everything Meghan does is news, and that’s because people have such strong feelings about her. But if anyone else had posted this, it wouldn’t be any kind of gossip story? Woman waters plants and sits in her own garden, news at seven. And it’s hilarious that people are melting down about it. Speaking of, even the Daily Beast’s Royalist column sounds peeved at the melodrama over Meghan’s IG:

In this week’s episode of Meghan Markle Breathes and Social Media Has a Meltdown, the Duchess of Sussex dared to post a mood board on Instagram. The mood board, a pastel-hued collage of affirmations, features handwritten gems like “Farm fresh eggs, carrots two ways, sweet treats,” signaling that her new series will explore a down-to-earth lifestyle centered on cooking, gardening and hosting. The saccharine images along with adorable artwork from her kids, was—depending on your personal stance on both the cosmos and Meghan Markle—either an inspiring collection of positivity or the single greatest threat to Western civilization since someone put pineapple on pizza. One critical comment read: “Why does she think we care about this??” which raises the obvious counter-question: “If you don’t care, why are you foaming at the mouth about it?” Meghan Markle could post a picture of a single slice of toast, and certain sections of the planet would find a way to turn it into a scandal. What does it mean? Is she insulting the memory of the queen? Is this proof she’s planning to start her own monarchy, one piece of sourdough at a time? One thing is certain: the cycle will repeat. Meghan will post something normal, social media will implode, and the rest of us will be left wondering how much longer we can keep up with this exhausting charade.

It’s almost an admission that certain people/royalists feel forced into ginning up hatred and anger towards Meghan, almost as if they’ve been ordered to meet every Sussex update with unadulterated rage.