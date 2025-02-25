Duchess Meghan is still being represented by WME, despite rumors to the contrary

In April 2023, the Duchess of Sussex signed with WME for her general representation. Apparently, Meghan had been courted by several Hollywood agencies and it’s widely believed that Ari Emmanuel came to Montecito to personally pitch WME to Meghan. In the years that followed, the Sussex-haters regularly try to say that WME is going to “drop” Meghan for this or that. WME always comes out and says no, we’re still representing her. Well, now that we’re one week away from With Love, Meghan’s debut on Netflix, of course Page Six is running a bizarre exclusive about new “rumors” that WME has dropped Meghan. Except that WME clearly confirmed to Page Six that they’re still representing Meghan and Archewell.

Meghan Markle has been dropped by WME, multiple sources tell Page Six, after months of speculation about her relationship with the top Hollywood agency. But the agency denies it has given the star the royal flush and says it’s still working with her. We’re told that the Duchess of Sussex has not held any meetings with the agency’s uber powerbroker Ari Emanuel since January last year — though she is believed to have met with her day-to-day agents. An industry insider said Markle, 43, was let go because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.” It is unclear exactly when she was dropped, though WME insists they are still working with her. “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell,” said a rep. Indeed, sources said the agency is still working on some of her projects for Archewell, the foundation she runs with her husband, Prince Harry. In addition to this, we hear that Markle had an outburst in January 2024, right after the holidays, when the Duchess demanded a meeting “and expected decks and plans,” though it’s unclear if this was for herself or Archewell. This led to a dispute and “Ari was done with her,” says the insider. The incident was confirmed by another source. The news comes as the mom-of-two prepares to launch her new Netflix lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” next Tuesday. Markle had only been with the top agency since April 2023 and was being looked after personally by WME big hitters Brad Slater, who reps Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jill Smoller, who represents the former “Suits” star’s longtime friend, tennis champ Serena Williams. But, another Hollywood source told us, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.”

[From Page Six]

“An industry insider said Markle, 43, was let go because she was ‘too demanding’ and ‘difficult to work with.’” “We hear that Markle had an outburst in January 2024, right after the holidays, when the Duchess demanded a meeting ‘and expected decks and plans.’” These are exactly the kind of lies thrown around on the most deranged social media accounts solely dedicated to Meghan-hatred. These are their go-to lies: Meghan stomped around, throwing a tantrum about this or that. Meghan demanded that people pay for her clothes, or she demanded that everyone drop everything and serve her. My point is that these “Hollywood insider” quotes are coming from some delusional hater online, not a studio head.

As for the idea that Meghan hasn’t met with Ari Emanuel personally in a while… yeah, I’m sure she has people working with her on a daily basis (including Jill Smoller) rather than the g–damn CEO of Endeavor. I’m sure WME is involved in the rollout for With Love, Meghan and probably her As Ever product line too.