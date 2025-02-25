Duchess Meghan is still being represented by WME, despite rumors to the contrary

In April 2023, the Duchess of Sussex signed with WME for her general representation. Apparently, Meghan had been courted by several Hollywood agencies and it’s widely believed that Ari Emmanuel came to Montecito to personally pitch WME to Meghan. In the years that followed, the Sussex-haters regularly try to say that WME is going to “drop” Meghan for this or that. WME always comes out and says no, we’re still representing her. Well, now that we’re one week away from With Love, Meghan’s debut on Netflix, of course Page Six is running a bizarre exclusive about new “rumors” that WME has dropped Meghan. Except that WME clearly confirmed to Page Six that they’re still representing Meghan and Archewell.
Meghan Markle has been dropped by WME, multiple sources tell Page Six, after months of speculation about her relationship with the top Hollywood agency. But the agency denies it has given the star the royal flush and says it’s still working with her.
We’re told that the Duchess of Sussex has not held any meetings with the agency’s uber powerbroker Ari Emanuel since January last year — though she is believed to have met with her day-to-day agents.
An industry insider said Markle, 43, was let go because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”
It is unclear exactly when she was dropped, though WME insists they are still working with her.
“WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell,” said a rep. Indeed, sources said the agency is still working on some of her projects for Archewell, the foundation she runs with her husband, Prince Harry.
In addition to this, we hear that Markle had an outburst in January 2024, right after the holidays, when the Duchess demanded a meeting “and expected decks and plans,” though it’s unclear if this was for herself or Archewell. This led to a dispute and “Ari was done with her,” says the insider. The incident was confirmed by another source.
The news comes as the mom-of-two prepares to launch her new Netflix lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” next Tuesday.
Markle had only been with the top agency since April 2023 and was being looked after personally by WME big hitters Brad Slater, who reps Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jill Smoller, who represents the former “Suits” star’s longtime friend, tennis champ Serena Williams. But, another Hollywood source told us, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.”
“An industry insider said Markle, 43, was let go because she was ‘too demanding’ and ‘difficult to work with.’” “We hear that Markle had an outburst in January 2024, right after the holidays, when the Duchess demanded a meeting ‘and expected decks and plans.’” These are exactly the kind of lies thrown around on the most deranged social media accounts solely dedicated to Meghan-hatred. These are their go-to lies: Meghan stomped around, throwing a tantrum about this or that. Meghan demanded that people pay for her clothes, or she demanded that everyone drop everything and serve her. My point is that these “Hollywood insider” quotes are coming from some delusional hater online, not a studio head.
As for the idea that Meghan hasn’t met with Ari Emanuel personally in a while… yeah, I’m sure she has people working with her on a daily basis (including Jill Smoller) rather than the g–damn CEO of Endeavor. I’m sure WME is involved in the rollout for With Love, Meghan and probably her As Ever product line too.
In what world is asking for decks and plans for your projects from the company that represents you “demanding”? Sounds pretty standard to me.
My theory is that this is something Meghan asked the KP staff to do when she was there and their lazy, incompetent asses cried “bully”.
It’s a lie! Don’t take this crap for real. It’s page 6 ffs they literally make everything up. Don’t give it credence.
I know. I was just saying their example of her being difficult and demanding is a basic business request. They can’t even lie well.
Absolutely but bringing out duchess difficult is so offensive.. These people really are awful. Murdoch.. Let’s say his name
This is fully insane! They are totally just wishing it were true and they know no one reads the full article: “ It is unclear exactly when she was dropped, though WME insists they are still working with her.”
What does “decks and plans” mean?
I assume a slide deck and plans, so you know, a totally normal business presentation
How do people live with so much hate inside for someone? I wish her well and hope she outperforms all expectations. I don’t know how she moves forward knowing that there is this hate for her in the world. And she’s done nothing…
She and Harry have said many times they don’t read anything.. We are the chumps that do.. Their staff have that job
How can these papers get away with printing lies like this? In the same article they’re saying Meghan’s been let go and the company is saying “no, she’s not”. Are the papers really hedging their bets on how illiterate people are when it comes to the media?
I don’t think it really requires hedging they know that media literacy is poor, and that a lot of people read only headlines. That’s why they’re so intentional in their language, often using words like demanding, bizarre, slammed, and disaster for anything that Meghan does when the article itself says something totally different.
My friend sent me an archived DM article yesterday that I guess was from this weekend stating how Meghan was ” banned” from selling clothes under AsEver because of some Chinese fast fashion label. Instead reading the article you find out the US patent office made this decision in 2023 and that it was amended in 2024.
They read a 145 page trademark application of a private citizen in another country and all they could find was that almost two years ago while doing their due diligence this persons lawyer’s were told they couldn’t do something because of a conflict. Said person’s lawyer’s then amended their request and it was approved. But the article headline of course didn’t reflect that.
A favourite trick of the Gutter press.
I would say, where have you been ‘? But I know you’ve been here. Because they can lie then in the subtext deny it.. Duchess difficult rides again.. That’s all they care about. People I only read headlines
This article is horribly written and contradictory. Meghan’s been fired but WME is working with Archwell and other projects. She’s not meeting with Ari but is constantly meeting with her personal reps.
In their desperation because of the positive media M has gotten, they’ve rolled out the ‘duchess difficult’ trope! Nice. Good job Murdoch media. You’re unique in your take. 🙄🙄🙄
So I suppose if you don’t meet with Kevin Feige or Lucian Grainge every day you aren’t signed to Marvel or UMG. They are obsessed with the idea that if Meghan ( just her) isn’t best friends with the most powerful person in the room she’s an abject failure. And given the fact that she keeps signing deals, I imagine that her agent is working pretty hard for her. They have to constantly frame her being in charge as being ” demanding” or ” insisting”, or throwing tantrums for things like, hey you work for me or in conjunction with me let’s see your progress on that project. Horrible, I know.
What she is doing and heir plans aren’t anyone else’s business. They act like they are owed a prospectus like investors. The media are just so nosy and upset that they don’t have the leaks of their Halcyon days of 2018-2019 any longer. That’s why everything they write is about stuff that people claimed happened 7 years ago, and why we need to ignore what people currently interacting with her say about her management style, business endeavors and marriage.
Of course they’re still representing her. Meghan can’t take a sip of water without some media outlet putting it on the front page and blaming her for drought! You can’t buy that kind of publicity. And here’s the thing, this is going to be the rest of her life. If this was going to be the rest of your life, wouldn’t you try to use it to your advantage too? Camilla did! She went from hated side chick to the Queen of England! I like Meghan more and more when you tell us stories like this. I like assertive people and a lot of people who don’t like her only like easily manipulated people they can control. If there is a grain of truth to her being “demanding’ all you’re really telling us is she isn’t some weak simple subservient wallflower. She’s savvy and tough and sticking around! She’s here to play now! And all this shit slinging from the media has eventually worked in reverse and now she’s even more of a bad ass ready to take you all on while Harry takes you all down in courts. If Camilla can go from side chick to Queen, give it the decade and Meghan will be running the DM by 2030!
Camilla was backed by the then prince of Wales every step of the way. Diana got slammed by Charles own sympathizers. She unlike Meghan had backing of the royals. Not everyone likes Camilla but she had that palace p r . She behaved badly to the sussexes.
Right but I am saying that Meghan has game whether or not she has Charles’s backing and she’s here to play and I am here for it! Too often it’s spoken about that Camilla is the strong one. The tough one. The don’t mess with her one. While Diana and Meghan are sad delicate flowers who were ravaged by Camilla and her media henchmen. While it’s true the BM is and was diabolical and disgusting, I believe both Diana AND Meghan are strong and tough and absolutely fight back and fought back and should not be written off as weak and paranoid. They are incredible women who don’t just sit back and take it anymore. I truly believe that painting Meghan as genteel and delicate does her a serious disservice. She’s tough, she’s savvy. She’s here to play and she’s not fucking around AND she’s also kind and loving and empathetic and a philanthropist. She is ALL those things and more. It’s this belief that you can…well women… especially Black women, can ONLY be either kind and empathic OR tough and savvy that lead the derangers to take the moments she is being a boss an assertive business woman, and paint a picture of her as “difficult”. I truly believe she is tougher and stronger and savvier than Camilla and I love that and hope that is what the narrative changes into over time. It is her empathy and her kindness in addition to her toughness and savvy that, I believe, truly give her an advantage over Camilla. I truly believe she’ll have a media empire and be running (or running out of town), the DM. And that’s why they’re scared!
I love this and I agree 1,000%. When we admire how Meghan and Harry get things right, how do we think this actually happens? You can be empathetic, but if you want to do something useful and concrete with that empathy you have to be determined and organized.
This makes me laugh, you know why? Because the fact that a rep from confirmed Meghan is still with WME should be enough to debunk the entire article and yet despite the MAIN lie being debunked, they sprinkle in the littler lies so they still have an article. THINK if they lied about her being dropped, they’re lying about the rest.
I’m so happy that Meghan has her Insta now, and can show the world how quirky, joyful, spontaneous, giggly, creative she is.
The longtime Squaddies know that she hasn’t changed all that much — besides marrying Harry and having kids.
So reading this misogynoir hatred bullsh¡t again and again, day in, day out shows me the Derangers and the media are suffering from collective mental derangement — and, as long as they not only get away with it, but still make money, will continue to write their particular hateful fraudulent fairytale fanfiction.
We’re told….We hear…. a lot of made up lies with an agenda and then print them.
Roll out JK down under then attack her with the same bullying lies that they tried before. Wank still running their racist hate campaign and it isn’t subtle at all.
All of this proves is that people that work for tabloids run these hate accounts. They are always writing stories on what these hate accounts say.
Also, this story is horribly written. They contradict themselves a lot saying Ari let Meghan go but then got confirmation that they still work together.
Such a blatant tabloid hit piece. The whole thing is about how awful she is and how WME dropped her but WME says they’re still working with her and haven’t dropped her. Page 6 isn’t going to let the truth stop a good lie though.
The part about how she hasn’t met with Ari Emmanuel in a while….ummm, right, that’s how companies work. he’s the CEO and has people beneath him to manage even the top clients.
I mean, it’s Page Six, so this article isn’t geared towards anyone with a working brain, but they talk about Jill Smoller like it’s some trivial thing to be a client of the woman who was for years the agent for the GOAT that is Serena Williams. Not only that, but Meghan has known Jill for eight years, at least. Jill is interviewed in the H&M documentary and pictured with Meghan at Wimbledon; in fact, was in the stands with Meghan during the same UK trip where she met up with Harry for the first time. If Meghan’s got a highly experienced agent and trusted friend helping look after her, she doesn’t need the day to day attention of the head of a major agency who has multiple other demands on his time. No doubt she has access to Ari when she needs him, but if she hasn’t been seeing much of him (and we have no real idea), it means she’s satisfied with the representation she has.
Except its utter fiction and no one knows.. So legitimacy should not be granted to anything
What’s their obsession with her connection to WME?? If she wasn’t signed to them she could walk in somewhere else get signed same day.
Interesting that they mention The Rock who does have a reputation of being hard to work with. I’m sure many celebs are and yet have representation. But Meghan supposedly gets dropped for a simple business request? If that were how this company operated they would be out of business.
Exactly. If you can’t work with “difficult” people, you’re not gonna be a Hollywood agent. Also, they act as if Meghan didn’t work in Hollywood and have representation for years before she met Harry. She knows how agents work ffs.
Those desperate folks are going to continue to remain unhinged before doing and after Meghan’s series. They know it is going to be successful, they are just trying to mitigate the volume of the success. They are fighting a losing battle because with their relentless negative coverage they have imprinted Meghan onto the conscious of America. And as a fellow American, I can say, we go hard for the underdog.
Disgraceful. Page Six is reporting speculations as facts and then self correct in the next breath., the usual gossip magazines and tabloids’ practice
Do you believe multiple unnamed sources, or do you believe the agency themselves. This is another hit piece like Vanity Fair dictated by the Palace. There will be others before her show on Netflix. Willy is one furious heir
I clicked on “Pee Six”😡 last night to CONFIRM that THEY have lost their MOFO MINDS regarding Meghan Markle! 😱 Yesterday was TRULY a moment…I cannot WAIT for March 3rd…in FACT…I’ma watch the Meghan & Harry docseries…AGAIN too!
Even if Meghan was a diva, people like Ari deal with REAL divas all the time. I work in the entertainment industry and my partner works with a lot of A++++++++ list celebs, you wouldn’t believe the kind of crazy behaviour that is normal and everyday in Hollywood.
Walking into a January meeting expecting plans and pitch decks is absolutely the most low key, normal, commonplace thing in the world. That is literally the reason everyone has ‘touch base’ meetings in January, to discuss the plans for the coming year. And pitch decks are a very very normal standard part of that.
Meghan needs to up her game really; she’s not even beginner level diva until she starts demanding ten dyed pink poodles and water flown direct from the Himalayas that morning.
Unnamed insider says WME are not working with her even though WME INSISTS they are, gee who should we believe?
Oh but their unnamed insider is a huge deal in the industry. He’s President of the BAFTAs.
All the horrible things written about Meghan can be eventually traced to one source, the person who has vowed to make her pay for rebuffing his advances and then telling her future husband what this person did to her.
This is the same bullsh*t they claimed about Netflix. “The Netflix deal won’t be renewed!” except now that Netflix is partnering with Meghan in her business, you don’t hear that any more. So now the attack has shifted to WME. Rinse and repeat. And Page Six knows this is a lie which is why they put that CYA statement in there about WME denying that Meghan has been dropped. Trying to protect themselves from being sued into oblivion.