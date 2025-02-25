Royalist: Jason Knauf’s interview was timed specifically ahead of ‘With Love, Meghan’

I’m not surprised that Jason Knauf’s 60 Minutes Australia interview is getting so much attention. In fact, I thought it was weird that the teaser for the interview got so little attention when it dropped on Friday. This was Knauf’s first on-camera interview ever (I think?) and he spoke on the record about Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan. Knauf is technically not working for the monarchy or heir at this point, although he’s still involved (in some way) with Earthshot. Plus, it definitely seems like he’s an informal advisor to William and that they’re still quite close. Close enough for people to point out Knauf’s very obvious timing. Even the Daily Beast’s Royalist pointed out that Knauf’s interview makes it look like Prince William is obsessively following everything the Duchess of Sussex does.

Damaging allegations that Meghan Markle was a workplace bully have been revived by an unprecedented TV interview by key Prince William loyalist Jason Knauf, just a week before Meghan’s new show is due to drop on Netflix. The intervention risks being seen as a calculated attempt by a royal family loyalist to damage Meghan’s reinvention as a warm-hearted, jam-making, bee-keeping homemaker.

It will confound Pollyannas who have expressed the hope that William wishes his sister-in-law success in her new career, and serve instead to reinforce the perception that the Sussexes and the Windsors are locked in an intractable feud. Knauf is a former key palace aide, who first worked for Kate, William and Harry, and then for Meghan and Harry, as communications secretary. However, he subsequently turned into one of Meghan’s most powerful and implacable enemies.
He betrayed Meghan and accused her of bullying and turned on her in a court case she brought (and won) against the Daily Mail. Meghan denied the bullying allegations.

He is openly aligned with the Waleses, having remained a close friend of Prince William. He is a trustee of William’s Earthshot Foundation and was knighted in 2023. He has now given an extraordinary interview to 60 Minutes Australia in which he suggested he stood by the allegations he made against Meghan.

The timing of the interview just a week before her new show, With Love, Meghan, drops recalls, for some, the timing of the publication of Knauf’s last intervention on the matter of Meghan’s management style. In 2021, just days before Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was due to screen, an email sent by Knauf in 2018, accusing Meghan of having bullied two personal assistants out of their jobs, was published by the London Times. The leak was widely seen as a pre-emptive strike aimed at tarnishing Meghan’s credibility ahead of the Oprah interview.

Asked about that time in the sit-down with 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf, a New Zealander by birth, said he had “no regrets” and added: “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

While he sought to ostensibly couch his response as a generalized one, Knauf, a seasoned PR and reputation management expert, is unlikely not to have considered that his remarks would be construed as doubling down on his 2018 assessment that Meghan was a manipulative bully.

It is also inconceivable that he wouldn’t have sought William’s permission to give the interview, given that he remains a close friend of William, as the documentary makes clear. They are so close that, as Knauf says, William called him privately to tell him about Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

[From The Daily Beast]

While the 60 Minutes Australia segment featured information about Knauf’s letter to Simon Case – the letter in which Knauf accused Meghan of bullying two personal assistants out of the job – they used a voiceover to recite the letter and Knauf was not asked about the letter directly, nor was he asked anything about “the bullying accusations” specifically. He was asked how the whole thing made him feel, basically. Anyway, I think it’s interesting that the Royalist’s peggy sources have seemingly dried up and now Tom Sykes is saying this sh-t outright, that Knauf’s interview was specifically timed to f–k with Meghan’s Netflix show, and that this was yet another Kensington Palace operation. Maybe some of the Royalist’s “sources” can tell William that it’s pathetic to still be so obsessed with his sister-in-law.

35 Responses to “Royalist: Jason Knauf’s interview was timed specifically ahead of ‘With Love, Meghan’”

  1. Nanea says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:46 am

    “a calculated attempt by a royal family loyalist to damage Meghan’s reinvention as a warm-hearted, jam-making, bee-keeping homemaker.”

    Please say that *calculated attempt* part again, a little louder this time, for the Derangedeers in the back.

    These people, gold-plated advisers etc, really, obviously want to make their employers look bad, right?

    Why don’t they just ignore the Sussexes instead of damaging their own brand this way.

    Unforced error, own goal, whatever applies here.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:06 am

      Both parts of that sentence read as sneering to me— criticism of both the calculating Wills and the reinventing as a trad wife Meghan. The author seems to disrespect all of them equally.

      Reply
    • Slippers4life says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:15 am

      Also note the subtle micro aggression in “reinventing herself as a warm hearted jam making bee keeping homemaker.” They do this to paint a narrative that women and especially Black women can’t be both kind hearted and assertive. This way, when Meghan asserts herself or acts like the savvy business boss she is, they can point and go “see, she IS a bully” later. Jason Knauf is scum, but I make no mistake that even critical articles of him, still want the public to have limiting beliefs about her and women in general.

      Reply
    • Swaz says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:32 am

      Tomorrow this will be yesterday’s news 📰 FAKE INTERVIEW ORCHESTRATED BY THE WINDORS 👑👑. TEAM SUSSEX 😍 I can’t even remember what was written about Meghan yesterday 😀

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Breaking News: Peg wants to cause Meg problems!!! No kidding this was timed for Meg’s new show to start. They did all those photo ops for the original start date but she postponed due to the wildfires so they came up with this bullshit interview with their bought and paid for sleaze bag. They are too lazy after their vacation to get out there themselves and TRY to steal her thunder. Jealous fools.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:42 am

      Wonder if they have finally had it with WanK and their playbook..I guess only time will tell and until then at least they are pointing out the obvious that most of us knew long ago. KP and Wank in particular are looking pretty pathetic and beyond pathologically obsessed.

      Reply
  3. PEARL GREY says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:51 am

    I’m glad William’s Man Friday Jason is running his mouth on televised interviews and I hope William’s other Man Fridays join in too. Let them all keep talking, because it will come back to bite them all. And the footage will remain forever, even if they try to X it like Diana’s Panorama interview. Nothing they say will stop Meghan and Harry’s success, it will only help lead to William and his work wife’s undoing.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:04 am

      William’s Man Friday, lol. It’s fascinating that William personally called Jason to let him know about his wife and dad’s health problems. Clearly they’re still close. Backstabbing snakes that scheme together stay together? And yet that hasn’t necessarily been the case for William and Kate.

      Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:54 am

    All I can see with respect to William, and william sending out his flying monkeys, is that William has inappropriate feelings for his sister in law. It was reported that he and Kate used to watch Suits together and that William had a crush on Meghan back then. Given the clues that we have about William’s poor mental health and what we know about his bad relationship with his little brother, I think it’s obvious that a huge portion of William’s anger toward Meghan is a weird ball of gross feelings perverted by the fact that Harry and Meghan love each other and William can’t have what (who) William wants.

    Enter Knauf, the flying monkey.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:56 am

    On the real question: William clearly cannot let it go. Do you think he might just be a little obsessed and low key in love with Meghan. And cannot stand that she’s in love with his brother and clearly has no time for him. Cus at this point 2020 Meg and Harry have been together for a long time. Considering courtship, marriage, 2 children, and a whole ass continent away from you, she clearly is unbothered.

    Reply
    • MrsBanjo says:
      February 25, 2025 at 8:59 am

      In love? No. In lust, obsessed, and believes he’s entitled to her because he’s that kind of asshole and was a fan of suits before Harry met her? Yes. Harry talked about William and Kate watching the show and there are numerous photos of William being creepy around Meghan.

      He’s a disgusting entitled prick. Love is nowhere to be seen here.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:07 am

      I think it’s more about control and ego. It’s pretty clear he’s used to getting what he wants and people around him having to follow what he says. And Meghan didn’t. He couldn’t control her and she wasn’t impressed by him which must have hurt his ego. That’s what he can’t get over imo.

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        February 25, 2025 at 9:49 am

        Spare made it pretty clear that William has always been in a one sided competition with Harry. William clearly wanted Harry to not marry. I couldn’t get over the part where he told Harry that marriage for him might not happen. Like what??? Then Harry shows up with the hot, smart and charismatic lady from suits? William has never recovered.

    • And Away I Go says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:15 am

      William is basically the Claude Frollo to Meghan’s Esmerelda.

      Reply
  6. LolaB says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Why are there no orthodontists in the UK

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    February 25, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Wait who are the Pollyannas out there that have expressed hope that William wishes Meghan well. Are there people out there who really think that?

    Reply
  8. Noor says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Jason and his boss tried the bullying stunt once before the Oprah interview and to repeat it now before Meghan’s cooking show is just insane and reckless .

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:08 am

      The woman left the UK years ago; I don’t understand the motivation. It’s plain sick.

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:15 am

      What do you mean by insane and reckless? Obviously there are people who will eat it up like it’s a balm for their shriveled racist souls— and other people who will roll their eyes and think even less of William— but this all seems merely petty to me.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:32 am

      Well, they do say that the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same actions and expecting different results. I’m surprised that the palace is still running this same “Meghan the Bully” playbook, too, especially with a slime ball like Knauf as the face. But maybe there wasn’t anybody else available?

      Reply
  9. Libra says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:09 am

    I’ve said this before and I’m saying it again, that William did something inappropriate to Meghan, she rebuffed his advances and that is why William was scared of what HArry had written in Spare. That episode is documented in the written but unpublished reject from the Spare editor as being too damaging. My opinion.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:13 am

      Harry straight-out said that if he had published the remaining 400 pages of Spare that Pa and Willy wouldn’t never forgive him. There’s some serious dirt in there, believe it.

      Reply
  10. Steph says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:09 am

    Ugh. Jason was born in Texas. And he at some point moved to Virginia. He’s in no way a native to anything to do with the monarchy. I said this on the last post about him: how can anyone take his word with this amount of lying? Lies that are so easily proven? That’s why his accent is so fing strange. It’s fake. Probably how Kate learned it.

    That being said, this is more poking at Pegs in a week than there has been in years.

    Reply
  11. Lala11_7 says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:13 am

    The fact that these folks cannot SEE how pathetic they are is one of the symptoms of White Supremacy.

    Reply
  12. windyriver says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:17 am

    “…it definitely seems like he’s an informal advisor to William and that they’re still quite close.”

    That’s my biggest takeaway from JK’s reappearance. He’s on the board of trustees for Earthsh!t, but a trustee position doesn’t always take up much time, or involve a lot of close contact with other parts of the organization. A trustee position could have just been another reward given as JK walked out the door. But this confirms he and Will are still in close contact, as many here always suspected.

    KP must really think this interview is going to have an effect on Meghan’s career – it won’t. The woman wore a skinny bracelet you could barely see on her arm and it sold out immediately, and that’s following weeks of critical, demeaning articles about her in the media. And/or, they think it’ll make a difference in how Will and Kate are perceived – likewise, no. The BAFTA royal patron just blew off the organization’s signature event to go on an early vacation, and poor sick Kate, who can only do her job on the few occasions she’s likely to have a good day, and can’t handle royal tours, was out of the country to ski, and just returned from her second vacation in two months. Personally, I think it was a tactical error to confirm JK’s continued presence behind the scenes, but now we know for sure there’s another reason so much slime is still coming from Will’s general direction.

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:21 am

    Wait, what?!! Has Sykes hit his head and forgotten he hates Meghan? So, basically:

    Knauf’s current interview ahead of her show was calculated to damage Meghan.
    Knauf was Meghan’s implacable enemy.
    Knauf betrayed Meghan and turned against her in a case that she eventually won.
    Knauf orchestrated the leak right before Meghan’s Oprah interview.
    William is behind everything Knauf has done.

    Reply
  14. Noor says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:22 am

    Extraordinary article from Tom Skyes. Facts clearly spelled out and does not look good for Jason and William.

    1.Tom Skyes has called out Jason Knauf as ” one of Meghan’s most powerful and implacable enemies.”

    2. Tom stated that Jason ” betrayed Meghan and accused her of bullying and turned on her in a court case she brought (and won) against the Daily Mail.”

    3. It is also “inconceivable that Jason wouldn’t have sought William’s permission to give the interview”.

    Reply
  15. s808 says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:29 am

    We’re on year what? 7 or 8 of KP (William) being weird and obsessed with Meghan. They’re running out of ideas too cause I’m unsure how this 60 Minutes Australia interview is supposed to do anything to derail Meghan’s show.

    Reply
  16. Me at home says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:39 am

    The cancer call from William to Jason suggests more than them still being bffs. Possibly William was seeking Jason’s professional advice on whether/how to inform the public about Kate’s cancer. Yet Jason has enough distance from William these days that Jason can put this Meghan cr@p out there without KP’s fingerprints being all over it. As has been said here before, Jason is William’s professional hired gun.

    Reply
    • Nerd says:
      February 25, 2025 at 9:58 am

      I would say that this interview has the opposite affect of putting enough distance between Jason, KP and William. This shows that regardless of where Jason is he is allowed to suddenly come out with the same claims with no proof or details whenever William wants and needs him to. No one knew who Jason was outside of his connection to William regarding betraying Meghan by breaking an NDA multiple times to make William look good.

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        February 25, 2025 at 10:25 am

        Exactly JK does Will ‘s dirty work for him. JK was the enemy within undermining and damaging Meghan with Will’ s approval and encouragement. He is unrepentant at the damage he caused over a long period of time because it was at the behest of FK. JK and Will are a double act but if he’d have come unstuck in the MoS trial that didn’t happen, he would have been disavowed by FK as aide gone rogue!

  17. Loretta says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:52 am

    But is this interview really getting so much attention? The Meghan IG video is a much bigger story.

    Reply
  18. Nerd says:
    February 25, 2025 at 9:54 am

    This is only confirming to me that William was okay since day one with the racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic and hateful attacks directed towards Meghan and Doria from the leaks coming from his own staff. Unlike the bullying claims that Knauf still hasn’t given any credible details or evidence of, we saw with our own eyes the nicknames and bullying coming from William’s staff. Knauf’s own testimony in Meghan’s court case proved that he was a liar who was willing to rewrite the truth to fit William and the media’s lying narrative.

    Reply
  19. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    February 25, 2025 at 10:07 am

    March 2024:
    (Phone rings)
    Knauf: Hello?
    Pegs: Jason, it’s Pegs. Cate has cancer. What do I do now?
    Knauf: Well, you definitely can’t start divorce proceedings this year, your highness. Grow a beard and look concerned. Be more careful with the side pieces for the foreseeable.

    Reply

