“People are hot for Walton Goggins’ character in ‘The White Lotus'” links

People are feral for Walton Goggins on The White Lotus. But he is married in real life, and he and his wife own a gorgeous Hudson Valley property. [JustJared]
More analysis on Timothee Chalamet’s SAG win and what it means for the Best Actor Oscar race. After seeing The Brutalist, I honestly hope Chalamet wins! [LaineyGossip]
The White Lotus’s critique of the wellness industry. [Jezebel]
Harrison Ford & Jessica Williams are a delight together. [Pajiba]
This Scandinavian kitchen is stressing people out. [Buzzfeed]
Some Nazi news of the week. [Socialite Life]
I’m thinking about doing an Oscar prediction post, would you guys be interested in it? I kind of think Anora isn’t getting Best Picture. [Hollywood Life]
Who has the drier sense of humor, David Duchovny or Harrison Ford? [Seriously OMG]
Who was the best-dressed of the Spirit Awards? [RCFA]
I hate all of these Trumpers with the power of a thousand suns. [OMG Blog]
Photos courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO/Avalon and Avalon Red.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Walton Goggins at the LA Premiere of HBO s Original Series The White Lotus Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 962037569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 22: Walton Goggins arrives at the 40th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025 held at the Santa Monica Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 967934206, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Walton Goggins, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Walton Goggins in Season 3 Episode 2 of The White Lotus,Image: 968117288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Fabio Lovino/HBO/Avalon
Feral for what??? He’s ugly
That’s a little harsh.
@lenn no it’s not
Even if it weren’t harsh, sexiness and beauty don’t necessarily go hand in hand. Some beautiful men aren’t sexy at all.
I don’t think he’s ugly, but I cannot figure out his haircut. It’s like a blown back bowl cut. Or a Bruce Jenner haircut. He needs a very short, close cropped cut.
I think people are attracted to his charming personality.
I don’t know why either. His character gives me the ick. Kinda a greasy, sweaty type. I prefer my men showered.
@StellainNH you and I think alike
OMG not at all. He’s so hot and charismatic I’ve had a crush on him for years.
True story: years and years ago I was at a bed &; breakfast in Kentucky where I sat next to a lovely southern gentleman from Georgia who called me honey and darling (but like in a sweet way).
Anyways he told me all about his sons and that the younger one was a fancy HWood actor that got his start in an anti drug PSA and got a job on the Heat of the Night with Carrol O’Connor who mentored him. He was on justify at the time but I had no idea who he was so I googled him and sure enough he looked like a younger, taller version of his Dad.
His Dad was a total sweetheart
Okay, that is a very cute story.
I have had an appreciation for Walton Goggins since The Shield. I HATED his character Shane so much, especially after he did something to another character I LOVED. But he was SO good in the role and by the end of the show, the combo of writing and his acting had me actually rooting for Shane. Then he blew viewers away as the antagonist Boyd Crowder to Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens on Justified. The man has charisma on screen. I have never watched White Lotus (despite liking other stuff by Mike White), but now that I know it features Walton Goggins, I’ll have to check it out.
Since “Justified” for me.. he’s not Timothy Olyphant hot but there is something about him.
Nope. Not ugly to me. He’s just got a sexy aura all around.
I didn’t get it either until I saw Fallout where (spoilers!) he is a horrifying ghoul 65% of the time.
OMG I now see it, he’s sexy and just out of his behaviour. I appreciated sexiness a lot more in ‘average-looking’ men than straight out pretty.
How boring if sexiness was only associated with beauty.
Yall can argue with me all you want. The man is ugly. Good day. I said what i said.
And THAT is why this is called CeleBITCHY….
This back and forth is priceless comedy lolz@Sassy dead 😂
@Sassy Why am I imagining you crossing your arms, doing a disgusted face and sticking out your tongue while saying those thoughts? *eye roll*
Truly did not forsee this being the divisive topic of the day but here we are.
Some of us are attracted to talent.
I don’t think there exists a worse example of a species than MAGA women…men are bad enough but my expectations are in the sewer…but the women are positively rapid and feral
It’s weird because their husbands hate women but they are somehow the exception. It’s kinda like the DEI stuff–they all believe that they’re the special exception–that they’ve never benefited from it; that they got theirs on merit alone. It’s a weird combo of White Woman Exceptionalism mixed with self-loathing. Honestly, it’s gotta be miserable to be them.
And it’s nothing new. Susan Faludi’s backlash profiles a number of women who’ve made whole careers on trying to force other women back into the kitchen. And let’s not even start with all the women whose abortions were “special.”
Their husbands hate them too. They just put up with them because they cook and clean for them.
Most of them have been messed up one way or another by religion.
AD did an article of the Hudson Valley home: https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/walton-goggins-and-nadia-conners-imagine-a-new-life-in-the-hudson-valley
Not a fan of the western esthetic, but the exterior of the property/area… wow! What a view of the Berkshires!
His was one of my FAVORITE AD tours due to the history of the house and the caretaking he & his wife has done to it…(and those views❤️) The Western motif was so mixed with mid-century and personal touches (and 😍 art) that I barely noticed it…and HIS energy was during the tour….😮🔥🤗✨️…Oh yea…I GET IT❣️
Have not seen White Lotus yet but this site is making me want to..BUT i did watch The Shield and I can attest to Goggins’s sexiness. It’s kinda like Adam Driver–some dudes just have That Thing.
Love his house and love Hudson Valley region. I wonder what town specifically it’s in? That whole area is really lovely–Hudson, Beacon, Kingston. Tons of great food, great craft breweries and of course, Dia Beacon, which is a really good museum full of interesting and provocative art.
Totally agree. I first saw Goggins on The Shield. The role was not a particularly sexy one, but he was terrific on it, to the point where I looked up his name (which I don’t usually do). I was planning to watch White Lotus anyway, but this makes it imperative!
I think I may just see The White Lotus now, found myself inexplicably attracted to WG in Justified.
About the «Scandinavian» kitchen, is that really what people hide behind the kitchen doors? As a Scandinavian I of course have open shelving, it’s practically mandatory. But I find it so handy and time saving when cooking and baking, everything easily accessible.
Love him and find him super sexy… I was on to him when I saw Justified with my
Love Timothy
Yea team Timmy here.
I can’t believe we went through the entire season without talking about how Adrien’s partner is Weinstein’s ex. Maybe she didn’t know fully but I can’t believe she didn’t hear the very loud whispers and profited from his connections to put everyone in her ugly dresses.
Also his own sketch behaviour. He’s benefited from some amazing PR.
Plus if Timmy wins he’ll break the record as the youngest best actor winner, taking the title from…Adrien.
He can look totally goofy and then look totally hot all at the same time. It’s his sense of humor and personality. And he seems to be a really great guy. You never hear anyone that has worked with him say anything bad about him. Fell in love with him when he did The Unicorn.
The Unicorn! That’s where I remember him from. I never watched the other shows mentioned, but just KNEW that I had seen him in something and thought “even though he’s a tv character, I’d totally date him” lol.
Harrison Ford for the drier sense of humor, Duchovny for the more sardonic.
And yes to an Oscars predictions post!
I don’t even need to see The Brutalist. Whatever keeps Adrien Brody off the stage and keeps the presenter safe from him kissing them without their consent in front of the world, I’m all for it.
I’ve been nuts for him since Justified. He’s got something about him.
Love him long time. I watched Justified repeatedly only for him 🤤
Having been in the same room with the man, he is magnetic. He’s just got that sauce. It goes far beyond his looks – which I can almost guarantee will grow on you the more you know about him.
Never forget, this is the man who made women thirsty for The Ghoul in Fallout. And he’s the only man who could have done it.
That’s so cool you got to know him! How did it happen?
Industry events. He’s very sweet natured, a bit unhinged and very fun. He’s also very kind to ‘nobodies’ and aspiring actors.
I liked Goggins well enough until I saw him in that love scene in Sunday’s episode and, um, he’s definitely got IT. 🔥
Same! That was a real “I’ll be in my bunk” moment…
Goggins is one of those men who is unremarkable until they do the full smile. He has a gorgeous smile.
He truly does.
This would never happen about an average-looking (from the neck up; he’s in good shape), middle-aged woman. Posts from men about how they were feral for her. Charisma or no.
Joining in the Goggins love as I’ve been on this train since December 2023, prior to Fallout coming out. But even when I noticed him for the first time in Django Unchained, which was years before that, I felt there was something special about him. You can’t help but direct your eyes at him, he’s that magnetic. And I guess when you’re attracted in that way you find the person handsome, which has been the case for me during all this time.
I have zero doubt that she did that kitchen video as a gag, especially based on her replies to commenters. It’s hilarious because that’s exactly why open shelving is so impractical and cabinet doors are a necessity. 😂
Agreed, this was clearly a gag to whip up a certain group of people, and it really, really worked.
RIP Roberta Flack who sang the most romantic song ever, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face. What a voice.
Aw – that “Scandinavian kitchen” video review was unnecessarily bitchy.
The kitchen looks like shit and “NOT Instagram ready,” but it also looks like a tiny kitchen where someone actually cooks. Put a few doors back (especially under the sink) and add a few shelf-curtains and she’ll be fine.
OTOH – Bless her heart.
ETA- If this scheme was a gag, I take everything back – she can handle the bitchy!
I prefer him as the Ghoul in Fallout 😉
I guess, for every pot there’s a lid. I’d never seen him before White Lotus, season 3, episode 1, and his character there isn’t really pulling me in. But I gather from the rest of you that he’s hotter, or at least cooler, in other roles.
I love how Walter Goggins’ character in White Lotus is so crabby and DGAF about the resort or his cute girlfriend. He’s just in a perpetual owly mood and yes, he looks sweaty and furtive, that makes it more hilarious. I first saw him in Sons of Anarchy. He was great in that too.