“Scott Disick confirms: he took Mounjaro to lose weight” links
  • February 27, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Scott Disick confirms: he used Mounjaro to lose weight. [JustJared]
Chris Pratt wants everyone to know that he’s obsessed with his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s hog on The White Lotus. [OMG Blog]
Celebrities react to Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing. [Socialite Life]
More photos & videos from the Oscar nominees’ dinner. [LaineyGossip]
Luigi Mangione wants people to send fewer photos. [Jezebel]
A child in Texas died from measles. [Pajiba]
Dolly Parton has always been an ally. [Buzzfeed]
Gene Hackman’s life in photos. [Hollywood Life]
LMAO, Ellen Pompeo basically said “hey, I’m getting paid.” [Seriously OMG]
Mikey Madison wore Bill Blass to the nominees’ dinner. [RCFA]

10 Responses to ““Scott Disick confirms: he took Mounjaro to lose weight” links”

  1. Murphy says:
    February 27, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    No one cares about that Scott, we want to know if you’re a grandpa.

    Reply
  2. Whatnow says:
    February 27, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    Things have taken A turn in the Gene Hackman case. Apparently his wife’s body showed signs of decomposition/mummification.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      February 27, 2025 at 1:10 pm

      So did his. And there were scattered pills around Betsy. She was found near a space heater, its been chilly at night in Santa Fe. I’m still thinking carbon monoxide. It’s all sad

      Reply
      • Louisa says:
        February 27, 2025 at 1:48 pm

        How long do you have to be dead for “mummification” to set in? I also read that 2 other dogs were found alive – one inside and one outside the house. I still think carbon monoxide is the most likely cause but wouldn’t the other dog inside have been affected also?

      • HeatherC says:
        February 27, 2025 at 2:11 pm

        The dog that died was found in its kennel, it may have starved to death :'(

      • Becks1 says:
        February 27, 2025 at 2:39 pm

        omg that’s really horrible. the scattered pills make it seem like she took her own life but why leave one dog in the kennel and the other two roaming free?

        I wonder if something happened to Gene, she took some meds to try to calm down or prevent an anxiety attack or something and accidentally took too many?

      • Bumblebee says:
        February 27, 2025 at 5:01 pm

        Gene was found on the floor of the mudroom. They think he fell? The whole thing is weird.

  3. NG_76 says:
    February 27, 2025 at 1:55 pm

    There has been another measles death so 2 children have died so far.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 27, 2025 at 3:42 pm

      And it won’t make any difference at all because too many idiots think that there is a greater risk in taking the vaccine. Those poor kids.

      Reply
  4. Bumblebee says:
    February 27, 2025 at 5:11 pm

    About that dog who died in it’s kennel/crate. If possible, train your dog to stay in the crate with the door open, or with the door shut but not locked, so they can push open the crate door and get out in an emergency.

    Reply

