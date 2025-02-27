“Scott Disick confirms: he took Mounjaro to lose weight” links

Scott Disick confirms: he used Mounjaro to lose weight. [JustJared]

Chris Pratt wants everyone to know that he’s obsessed with his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s hog on The White Lotus. [OMG Blog]

Celebrities react to Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing. [Socialite Life]

More photos & videos from the Oscar nominees’ dinner. [LaineyGossip]

Luigi Mangione wants people to send fewer photos. [Jezebel]

A child in Texas died from measles. [Pajiba]

Dolly Parton has always been an ally. [Buzzfeed]

Gene Hackman’s life in photos. [Hollywood Life]

LMAO, Ellen Pompeo basically said “hey, I’m getting paid.” [Seriously OMG]

Mikey Madison wore Bill Blass to the nominees’ dinner. [RCFA]