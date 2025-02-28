Netflix dropped a ‘With Love, Meghan’ sneak peak with a charcuterie platter

Netflix dropped a new teaser/sneak peak for the Duchess of Sussex’s new show, With Love, Meghan. We got the trailer in early January, but Meghan delayed the show because of the California wildfires. I wonder if we were always going to get this sneak peak or if it was something Netflix did for WLM because of the delay. In this clip, Meghan is cooking – or preparing a charcuterie platter, I think – with restaurateur Roy Choi. He shocks her by saying that he listens to death metal while cooking:

Choi says: “I listen to a lot of lyrical hip hop, jazz, sometimes speed metal, death metal.” Meghan asks, “No, you don’t. What’s speed metal?” He responds, “It’s just, like, dark.” He also jokes that death metal is “good for when you’re butchering.” She had never heard such a thing! Death metal while cooking and butchering! When I cook, I like the TV on in the background, usually tennis, but I’m not opposed to some chill music playing in the background either. Definitely not death metal. I also like when they’re talking about dancing. I honestly can’t wait for this show, I hope she cooks some good stuff.

PS… How long before the other couple references this? They’re about to send Kate out there with a charcuterie board while William tells someone that Charlotte loves to listen to death metal on the school run.