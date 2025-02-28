Robert Kennedy canceled the FDA & CDC meeting about this year’s flu shot

Here are a couple of photos of Robert Kennedy Jr. at President Elon Musk’s cabinet meeting this week. Kennedy is head of Health and Human Services, which gives him broad oversight over the Centers for Disease Control, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (in case of emergency health crises), the National Institutes of Health, the Office of Global Affairs, and the Food & Drug Administration. That’s just a fraction of HHS’s purview, but those are some of the biggest parts of Kennedy’s job. One of the first items on Kennedy’s agenda was mass layoffs at the CDC, NIH and FDA.
Just this week, there’s been an abundance of Kennedy wingnuttery all around vaccines. The Trump administration wants to pull funding for Moderna’s development of a bird flu vaccine. Kennedy also paused a multimillion-dollar project to develop a Covid-19 vaccine which could be taken orally. But nothing is stupider than this: Kennedy is f–king with the development of this year’s flu shot.
The scheduled meeting to begin planning this fall’s flu vaccine has been canceled by the Food and Drug Administration. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), who advise the FDA on expected flu strains to be targeted by the vaccine, said they were told the meeting was canceled, the New York Times reports.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says VRBPAC “makes the final decision about which vaccine viruses to include in the composition of domestic flu vaccines,” using research on which flu strains are “most likely to spread and cause illness.”
Formulating the vaccines takes time, committee member Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the NYT. “It’s a six-month production cycle. So one can only assume that we’re not picking flu strains this year.”
The reason for the cancellation was not given. The news has sparked concern about the fate and effectiveness of the upcoming vaccines, given Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. controversial statements criticizing vaccines, likening vaccine schedules to “Hitler’s Germany.”
The whole reason why “annual flu shots” are a thing is because every year, the CDC and FDA work for months to tailor the flu shots to the different strains of influenza going around that year. It’s literally one of the best parts of modern medicine – people can get a little shot once a year and they won’t die of influenza. For most people, the flu shot is even free! The reality that Kennedy’s unhinged anti-vaxx wingnuttery extends to FLU SHOTS is beyond immoral. Also: it really feels like the Trump administration has decided to pursue a plan of action which will kill off as many seniors as possible as quickly as possible. Seniors are the ones who most need an annual, updated flu shot. They’re the ones most at risk of dying from the flu.
So this is how it ends!!!! We will all die from the flu. My god what a f**king idiot. Please American military a coup is desperately needed. Come take the lunatics away!!!
If he persists in this then every person who has a relative die from the flu or suffer aftereffects needs to bring a lawsuit.
If we’re all going to die from the flu, I hope his stupid ass goes first.
…or third.
Oh, I’m hoping for something more…lingering for the others.
Would be karmic justice but you know these dishonest fools are secretly protecting themselves and their families.
This is true. Remember when Trump got the COVID vaccine and was booed by his supporters for doing so! This man is the definition of doublespeak
You don’t have to pay Medicare and Social Security to dead seniors. This is short-sighted population control.
Correct. Culling the old and expensive. And how many of them voted for all of this.
Exactly, Kiki. Apparently my aunt complained to my mom that soooo many people were coming down with the flu and stomach flu in her nursing home. Turns out, you get what you pay (vote) for.
Yep. Seniors are out of the baby making years and fiscally make no significant contributions to the economy, in the view of this government.
I work retail PT and our shopper demographic trends older. Anecdotally, the last 3 months we are seeing significantly higher numbers of people masked up than we have in the last 3 years. A lot, not all, also think Felon47 and RFK Jr are idiots (and that’s being kind). And they are ready to revolt if they touch their Medicare or SSI.
I was talking with a friend of mine who works at CMS a few months ago (after the election) and she was talking about potential cuts to Medicare and I said something like “so many people are going to die” and she said “and that’s exactly what they want.”
Chilling but true.
Cruelty is the point.
Plane crash, preventable disease, unmonitored nuclear silos, they don’t care how, they just want us to die.
You are absolutely correct..
I guess that’s one way to cut Social Security and Medicare.
I am terrified for my toddler daughter. She goes to daycare – the flu is going around like crazy this year. Her ped said that people who are vaccinated are not getting severe symptoms. My daughter already uses an inhaler for respiratory issues for which she’s been hospitalized in the past. What are we going to do in the fall?
Could they use the 2024-25 model? From the statistics I’ve seen it’s about 45% effective. Actually, it doesn’t seem they’re more successful than that in predicting what flu strain to target. Other years have been less successful – 2018 was just 29%. But I still get my flu shot.
Stay home. But it isn’t feasible. 6 of 10 voted for this freak. 6 of 10. Blows my mind
I sincerely doubt the outcome of the election. There’s enough evidence that Trump didn’t win that I can only scratch my head as to why Harris didn’t request manual recounts.
Only the freaks wanted this, and nothing will convince me otherwise. Otherwise why would Trump have bragged about the little twitter hair plugs guy knowing “all about the vote counting machines.”
It wasn’t quite the blowout that the media initially claimed and the MAGA continues to claim. The raw margin of his win in the popular vote was pretty low so it wasn’t the mandate they claim. 150M eligible voters didn’t vote at all so, ultimately it’s about a third of the US that was actively for this crap and a third that didn’t care because they figured they weren’t the ones who’d get hurt – yes, this is a complete indictment of the American people but some of those who didn’t care, are gonna start caring when their kids/grandkids get measles, the flu/COVID/RSV lands them in the hospital (and they have to pay for that admission) and/or they realize that dying of TB isn’t as romantic as they may have thought from watching movies.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/the-size-of-donald-trumps-2024-election-victory-explained-in-5-charts
@pottymouth I think some of the ones who didn’t vote don’t like DT but couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a woman. I wonder how much was voter suppression by DT and his minions also. Maybe scaring people away.
Sh@t is going to get real if countries make if mandatory for Americans to get certain vaccinations.
Scheduled my measles booster for next week, just in case that happens. I may start getting my flu shots when I travel now.. luckily I travel to Detroit often and it’s easy for me to get to Canada.
Same here. You can get tested to see if measles antibodies are in your blood (or whatever–I’m not a doctor) but if they are not, I’m getting a booster for measles.
Sounds like it’s time to start protesting about flu shots for fall. I’m constantly around people for my job and I’m not ready to die because an anti-vaxxer with a face like old leather is in the job.
All instances of national/regional disease control work together for things like developing flu vaccines, with the WHO.
Australia/New Zealand/Japan, to a lesser extent South America too, report what has worked, and how strains are evolving, and then North African CDCs plus the EU, and associates like Switzerland and Norway, join with the US and Canada. I do hope Canada send their own delegation to us, and I hope there are people in the US who are still employed in places where they can make decisions.
This antivaxxer lunacy goes beyond the US, sadly, even if it will hurt the US most, but the damage to global public health will be immense, and it will take *decades* afterwards to clean it all up and recreate a functioning network.
This esoteric quackery will cost many lives, not only in the US.
IDK I could see it hurting everyone equally, which is both a sad and terrifying thought.
USAID in particular plays a critical role in preventing and controlling infectious diseases. It funds programs to strengthen health systems and provide essential support research and development of vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics to other countries. Without that crucial funding, it will be much harder to control and monitor outbreaks that might start in other countries and spread to the rest of the world.
If only our oligarchy had an ounce of shame…..
What you say makes so much sense because OF COURSE the oligarchs want as many people dead in rare mineral rich countries. I think there are a few African nations that have minerals oligarchs want and the less resistance there is to taking those resources, the better.
I still don’t think the GOP won the election, but there are way too may stupid people who fell for right wing propaganda and really think this is about “personal rights” and “free speech.” And probably eggs, but those mouth breathers have gone quiet for some reason…
EXACTLY, Betsy. If we’re talking Africa alone: Zimbabwe, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo all have a large lithium reserve. Madagascar, Burundi, Tanzania and oh look! South Africa all are involved in rare mineral production. I wonder if there’s a South African in our government–perhaps one who’s father owned an emerald mine in Zambia– who might be familiar with such things….
And to your other point, even if you believe this was a free and fair election (I have my doubts) it’s still a difference of Trump getting 2M more votes which really ain’t shit. We need to always remind ourselves that at least half of this country has always hated him and always will. He will never EVER have more than 50% of the country supporting him. It’s a small consolation given our current hellscape but it’s still nice to know that those numbers will never move.
Just look at that face.. ravaged by bitterness and addiction and more…. The face of health? I think not
If you told me he was 85, I’d believe you.
As a senior this is particularly terrifying for me. All I can do now is hope and pray that the researchers still quietly formulate the vaccine. Horrors!
Imagine voting for a president who is assembling an administration that is actively trying to kill it’s country’s citizens. Shuttering rural hospitals, decimating critical veterans’ services, courting another pandemic, decimating social safety programs for the poor and elderly, inviting another terrorist attack…so many different ways for us to die with these fucking psychopaths at the helm.
💯. Multiple pathways to death, as I commented below.
Forgot about the airplanes…thanks for reminding me to add it to the list. It’s never felt safer to be an American! *sob*
I have multiple family members traveling by plane over the next few days and I am terrified. Never was before.
Honest question – i don’t know how these things work – can’t these organizations have zoom meetings and email chains where they can figure this stuff out? Doesn’t need to be an actual physical conference does it? Can RFK actually prevent a shot from being developed? He’s not at these institutions day to day. I realize he can cut staffing and funding but surely some enterprising people can work in the shadows to work this out? 🤷🏻♀️
These are really sick people who’ve come into power. It’s like a horror movie.
The only way any of this makes sense is to simply accept the fact that they are trying to kill us all. If the flu doesn’t get us, an airplane crash will. They are opening multiple paths to death for the ordinary citizen. Best of luck to all my fellow Americans here!
The red state magats are still rejoicing their tangerine false idol while not grasping that most states receiving Medicaid funds rename the program a name specific to their state to conceal the federal origins (TennCare here). Dear lort.
I’ve seen many people crowing about Medi-Cal getting cut, specifically. Medi-Cal IS state funded, there are actually people who want to stick it to California, where their state is actually federally funded. It is a disaster!
As the Turkish proverb says, ‘When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus!’
This is an extinction burst that we have to figure out a way to survive. If we survive and get to the other side of it, there’s a major reckoning to be had if we’re going to have a future at al–a hopeful future I mean, not just a future where humans doggedly persist through a dark age, focused on nothing but daily survival, It’s that bleak to me.
Remember the national boycott today. No spending today!
I work in healthcare as a respiratory therapist and flu shots are essential! Flu A has been awful this year with most patients admitted to the hospital testing positive. I’m safer at work with my annual flu shot (and masked up) and will be beyond upset if the upcoming flu shot is derailed. This is so dangerous
Public Health Nurse here from a Federally Qualified Health Center serving the Latino population (yes, we are GRIPPED): OK, so hospitals will now be overloaded with cases because preventative care is being defunded. Not to mention death rates. These super rich people will never feel the consequences of their actions, which is, of course, the point.
Is there anyone still working at the CDC? I thought President Musk fired them all.
I read somebody talking about the time when a football player in England whose last name was Kennedy missed an easy goal and his manager said at the time “they shot the wrong Kennedy”, I believe that quote would imply very well here.