2025 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Julia Roberts & Clive Owen

Here is our Oscars Open Post, hosted by two of the last movie stars around, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen. I know Clive mostly works in television these days, but he’s still got the rizz of a movie star. And Julia, love her or hate her, also has an abundance of movie-star rizz. This weekend, Julia received an honorary Cesar Award for her decades of work. Clive Owen presented her with the award, because they’re good friends in real life and they’ve worked together a few times. This means we probably won’t see either of them at the Oscars!
Anyway, my big prediction for tonight’s Oscars is that we’re going to see some major shocks in the big categories. If the supporting categories go how everyone thinks they will – with Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana picking up their first Oscars – that will mean some “surprises” in the lead categories. I don’t even think there’s a consensus pick for director or Best Picture, so stay tuned. While this has been a wacky awards season, I also get the sense that people aren’t tuning in, and most people haven’t even seen most of the nominated films. It’s like that some years where there isn’t a populist favorite or a tentpole awards-darling.
CB & I will be updating this Open Post with the major-category winners and we’ll probably post anything interesting happening during the show. We’ll also be on social media. My Twitter (@KaiseratCB) is here and my BlueSky (@kaiseratcb.bsky.social) is here. You can follow CB on Twitter here, and on BlueSky here. We’ll post on both platforms tonight, as we have done throughout this year.
*Best Supporting Actor goes to Kieran Culkin! Not a surprise, but it’s lovely that everyone immediately recognized that Kieran’s beautiful, damaged, charismatic performance in A Real Pain. Kieran once again used a major awards speech to pressure his wife Jazz to have another child (they already have two kids). At the Emmys last year, he said he wanted a third. Afterwards, Jazz told him that they could have FOUR if he won an Oscar. They shook on it and now it’s looking like she’s going to have to get pregnant! Honestly, it’s more charming than I’m describing. I’m so happy Kieran won!
*Screenplay Oscars went to Anora (Original) and Conclave (Adapted). Great news, great scripts!
*From CB: Best Supporting Actress goes to Zoe Saldaña for her role as Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Perez. It would have been an upset if any other actress won as Zoe swept this awards season. This film was plagued by controversies but Zoe’s performance was definitely a standout and her win is well deserved. This is Zoe’s first nomination and first Oscar. Zoe thanked her mom and cried as she won. She thanked her director, cast and crew along with Netflix and her team. Everyone loved it when she thanked her husband Marco Perego “with that beautiful hair.” Zoe said “my grandmother came to this country in 1961, I am the proud child of immigrants” and that she is the first person of Dominican descent to win an acting Oscar. Congratulations to Zoe!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I don’t recognise Clive in those pics? Unless there’s another one. What’s he done to his face?
I don’t think he’s done anything to his face. He just looks older and his hair looks different so his face isn’t as chiseled as it used to be just fuller now.
I think he did something because I watched the Césars last night and when he talked his face was very frozen. I’m glad to see that other people see a difference because I thought I was going crazy last night.
Same. I had to do more than a double take. I think it’s just age and he’s gained some weight. Still a handsome man 😊 And don’t get me started on the voice!
I know, he looks utterly different!
My best (uninformed) guess is a ton of fillers??
He used to have a very distinctive jawline and now he just looks puffy.
Looks like fillers to me. Unless he’s on steroids. His body shape is similar so it’s not weight gain that fills out his face that much.
At first, I thought Tom Hanks had done something to his face.
I just saw Ariana’ Grande’s gown and my first thought was ‘whaaaaa?’ then I realized she was seriously leaning into the Glinda thing. I still go with ‘whaaaaa?’ as a first response though!
It actually makes me like the red dress she’s doing the opening song in so much more, after alllllllll the pale pink.
I agree, the red dress was a major improvement on the other one. Back in the day, there used to be a thing where you’d crochet a dress for a doll so that you could put it on a roll of toilet paper to hide it. Her red carpet dress reminded me of those things.
Guess this opening is the “everyone loved Wicked but we’re not giving it any Oscars” portion of the program. Both Cynthia and Ariana knocked it out of the park.
Ok, Conan’s “head shot” bit with Timothee Chalamet was pretty funny!
Omg… Goldie Hawn’s face!!! So sad!
She didn’t look bad and her dress is lovely.
Mikey Madison better hope she doesn’t win Best Actress in that hideous dress. Most of the dresses I’ve seen were bad. The only one I loved was Selena Gomez.
Selena is my best dressed so far!!
Selena has been killing it this award season with the old style Hollywood glamour.
Worst red carpet I’ve ever seen. With very few exceptions, the dresses were either uninspiring or downright ugly.
And for Pete’s sake, someone tell Zoe Saldaña to fire her stylist and hire Law Roach. She’s a beautiful woman but she has no style sense at all.
Agree completely. The color palettes were too washed out and so many ill fitted gowns. Such a disappointment.
I agree so many beige washed out dresses. J know that’s an oscar thing but it’s so tired and boring and does t look good