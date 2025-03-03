Michelle Yeoh was old school glam in royal blue Balenciaga at the 2025 Oscars



Michelle Yeoh’s royal blue Balenciaga was a perfect presenter dress. There wasn’t anything distracting or attention-grabbing about it, and she looked so elegant in it. She moved like a queen in this gown. I love a classic gown, executed well, in a bold jewel tone. I would have liked to see her hair down, but I understand why she wore it slicked back so as not to distract from all that fabric.

Look at this photo of Michelle and Halle Berry holding hands on the carpet!

Early arrival Rachel Sennott was also in Balenciaga, in a light plum sequin strapless gown. I wasn’t fond of her makeup, but this is a great gown for a non-nominee. I’m basic like that though.

Scarlett Johansson kind of phoned it in with this velvet vintage Mugler gown. She presented Best Makeup and Best Hairstyling along with June Squibb. They made some weird jokes about how they were played by other actors in makeup. It just made me think about what a great actress June Squibb is to deliver those dumb lines so well. June really should have been nominated for best actress, for Thelma, but I guess no one put money in that campaign. I was disappointed that she didn’t win an Independent Spirit Award for that at least, as Anora swept the Spirit Awards as well.

Scarlett directed June in Eleanor The Great, out sometime this year and costarring Chiwetel Ejiofor. June was wearing custom Johnny Was. If you have not seen Thelma yet, you can watch it on Hulu and it’s safe around most kids. (It can be scary for younger kids.) I saw it twice at the theater last year and it’s one of my favorite movies of all time now.