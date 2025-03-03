Michelle Yeoh was old school glam in royal blue Balenciaga at the 2025 Oscars

Michelle Yeoh’s royal blue Balenciaga was a perfect presenter dress. There wasn’t anything distracting or attention-grabbing about it, and she looked so elegant in it. She moved like a queen in this gown. I love a classic gown, executed well, in a bold jewel tone. I would have liked to see her hair down, but I understand why she wore it slicked back so as not to distract from all that fabric.
Look at this photo of Michelle and Halle Berry holding hands on the carpet!
Early arrival Rachel Sennott was also in Balenciaga, in a light plum sequin strapless gown. I wasn’t fond of her makeup, but this is a great gown for a non-nominee. I’m basic like that though.
Scarlett Johansson kind of phoned it in with this velvet vintage Mugler gown. She presented Best Makeup and Best Hairstyling along with June Squibb. They made some weird jokes about how they were played by other actors in makeup. It just made me think about what a great actress June Squibb is to deliver those dumb lines so well. June really should have been nominated for best actress, for Thelma, but I guess no one put money in that campaign. I was disappointed that she didn’t win an Independent Spirit Award for that at least, as Anora swept the Spirit Awards as well.
Scarlett directed June in Eleanor The Great, out sometime this year and costarring Chiwetel Ejiofor. June was wearing custom Johnny Was. If you have not seen Thelma yet, you can watch it on Hulu and it’s safe around most kids. (It can be scary for younger kids.) I saw it twice at the theater last year and it’s one of my favorite movies of all time now.
I really like the color of Rachel’s dress, especially since it seemed there wasn’t that much last night. But it needed some jewelry and maybe a pulled back hair.
June Squib is a national treasure – I dare anyone to not smile when she pops up in screen
Michelle looked stunning in that blue gown. It was a perfect shade of blue for her and you could tell she knew she was stunning in her gown. Halle’s dress was beautifully made and tailored but the sheer sides are becoming a constant from her and that took away from her hair, makeup and beauty for me. It looked like two different dress themes put together and it wasn’t necessary. Rachel’s dress color was beautiful on her but she needed a little something else like light jewelry or her hair swooped to the side. Something to make it seem as if she was happy to be there. I loved Scarlett’s dress choice especially the color on her.
Michelle’s dress was absolutely stunning, the color glorious. I liked Scarlett’s dress without the gloves.
It’s inexcusable that June wasn’t nominated for Thelma; I’ve been angry about it for months. She’s an action hero in that film! Go, June, go! And Richard Roundtree’s final performance is lovely.