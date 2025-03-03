Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the 2025 Oscars: classic and forgettable

Two time Oscar winner Emma Stone presented Best Actress last night, which went to Mikey Madison in somewhat of an upset. Emma wore a very simply designed Louis Vuitton sheath gown. I wasn’t too impressed with this on camera, but LV has a closeup on their Instagram and the sequin-look pieces are actually button-like and have tiny lines on them. This is both dazzling and forgettable at the same time, like a solid formulaic action movie. I like it, but I won’t remember it.
I can say the same for Ana de Armas’s silver and Louis Vuitton gown. It looked really pretty on camera though and I liked how it sparkled when she was presenting.
Ooh Ana posed with Edgar Ramirez! They are hot together. They were rumored to have dated back in 2016 when they did a couple of movies together. I appreciate how Ana used to be everywhere when she was dating Ben Affleck and then she just retreated and focused on her work.
Director Ava DuVernay was also in LV, in a phenomenally sleek gown with very unique structurally draped shoulders. I like how bold this is.
Nickel Boys’ Ethan Herisse was in cool-looking LV suit with a tiny pattern of sequins. Nickel Boys did not get enough love last night. It only nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, which Anora swept. (I don’t have an ID yet on Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor or Brandon Wilson’s looks.) I love seeing Oscar nominee Aunjanue on screen and she’s sure to win an Academy Award in the next few years. She steals every scene she’s in.
photos credit: Avalon.red
Emma was blah as usual. Does she ever wear colors? Ava Duvernay those very wide shoulder things looked like they had extra material and used all of it to come up with that.
Not really a fan of the dress, but it’s a perfect “last year’s winner” dress, looking good but not pulling focus.
Emma’s dress, hair and makeup are all a snooze fest. So boring. The dress fits but doesn’t look good on her.
LV is at their best when they are doing looks like DuVernay’s. It like the (sometimes very narrow) best bits of Prada and Armani Prive that I like without the weird boob darts and Coke can hems.
I adore that dress.
Wow, Ava looks stunninggggg.
Ana de Armas can pull off a vamp look, I like it.
I was having so much déjà vu with these generic colourless gowns- I swear Emma has worn a version of this before.
I had the exact same reaction to Emma’s dress