Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the 2025 Oscars: classic and forgettable



Two time Oscar winner Emma Stone presented Best Actress last night, which went to Mikey Madison in somewhat of an upset. Emma wore a very simply designed Louis Vuitton sheath gown. I wasn’t too impressed with this on camera, but LV has a closeup on their Instagram and the sequin-look pieces are actually button-like and have tiny lines on them. This is both dazzling and forgettable at the same time, like a solid formulaic action movie. I like it, but I won’t remember it.

I can say the same for Ana de Armas’s silver and Louis Vuitton gown. It looked really pretty on camera though and I liked how it sparkled when she was presenting.

Ooh Ana posed with Edgar Ramirez! They are hot together. They were rumored to have dated back in 2016 when they did a couple of movies together. I appreciate how Ana used to be everywhere when she was dating Ben Affleck and then she just retreated and focused on her work.

Director Ava DuVernay was also in LV, in a phenomenally sleek gown with very unique structurally draped shoulders. I like how bold this is.

Nickel Boys’ Ethan Herisse was in cool-looking LV suit with a tiny pattern of sequins. Nickel Boys did not get enough love last night. It only nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, which Anora swept. (I don’t have an ID yet on Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor or Brandon Wilson’s looks.) I love seeing Oscar nominee Aunjanue on screen and she’s sure to win an Academy Award in the next few years. She steals every scene she’s in.