Mindy Kaling in Oscar de la Renta: one of the best looks of the Oscars?

Mindy Kaling was one of my picks for best-dressed at this year’s Oscars. Mindy is often invited to the Oscars as a presenter, and she almost always goes to the Vanity Fair Oscar party too. This year, she did what she usually does – goes solo to the Oscars, then met up with BJ Novak for the parties. Sigh. Anyway, she wore this silver Oscar de la Renta gown and I love it. I said this last night, but doesn’t this feel like a very “Duchess of Sussex” look? Mindy really leaned into the Meghan-esque styling, choosing a halter-type dress, doing her hair in a sleek low pony. The makeup was a bit “off,” but I also think Mindy has messed with her face a little bit too.

Tennis star Coco Gauff was invited to the Oscars! She wore Miu Miu and her mom was her date. I loved this look on her – very few women can pull off this sunny shade of yellow. Indian Wells starts later this week (that’s why Coco is in California).

Marissa Bode wore RVNG couture – the skirt is different, but I can’t figure out if it was designed specifically to puff up like that. Marissa and Storm Reid (below) were also two of the few women in red. That was really off-trend this year – there were so many really pale looks at the Oscars this year.

Storm Reid in Alexandre Vauthier – it’s a cute look… for the Oscar parties. I wish the younger girls would storm with the mullet dresses for big events like the Oscars. It’s giving “they think it’s a cocktail party.”