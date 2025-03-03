Mindy Kaling in Oscar de la Renta: one of the best looks of the Oscars?

Mindy Kaling was one of my picks for best-dressed at this year’s Oscars. Mindy is often invited to the Oscars as a presenter, and she almost always goes to the Vanity Fair Oscar party too. This year, she did what she usually does – goes solo to the Oscars, then met up with BJ Novak for the parties. Sigh. Anyway, she wore this silver Oscar de la Renta gown and I love it. I said this last night, but doesn’t this feel like a very “Duchess of Sussex” look? Mindy really leaned into the Meghan-esque styling, choosing a halter-type dress, doing her hair in a sleek low pony. The makeup was a bit “off,” but I also think Mindy has messed with her face a little bit too.
Tennis star Coco Gauff was invited to the Oscars! She wore Miu Miu and her mom was her date. I loved this look on her – very few women can pull off this sunny shade of yellow. Indian Wells starts later this week (that’s why Coco is in California).
Marissa Bode wore RVNG couture – the skirt is different, but I can’t figure out if it was designed specifically to puff up like that. Marissa and Storm Reid (below) were also two of the few women in red. That was really off-trend this year – there were so many really pale looks at the Oscars this year.
Storm Reid in Alexandre Vauthier – it’s a cute look… for the Oscar parties. I wish the younger girls would storm with the mullet dresses for big events like the Oscars. It’s giving “they think it’s a cocktail party.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Mindy’s dress is fabulous. It almost looks like Meghan’s white Oscar de la Renta gown that she wore to the ESPYs.
She looks beautiful! I don’t usually like her dress choices, I think she doesn’t know how to dress for her body (and there are some boob/armpit fitting issues here) but the silver is a great choice!
I also love love love the yellow Miu Miu – perfectly fitted on a lovely woman!
Among the few women in red Gal Gadot was easily my favorite. Very classic movie star, great styling and posture.
Mindy really does look fantastic in that silver halter dress. The texture is cool. The hair works with the dress. I’m good with all the styling choices except for the lip color. Idk everyone’s lips are trending towards a brownish color whereas I prefer something else but that’s just me.
Kaiser, I wasn’t sure where you were going with the reference to Mindy dressing Meghan-esque but when I read your description of the halter dress and ponytail, I have to agree. Mindy looked radiant and stunning last night and I also think she was the best dressed of the night. She has always been gorgeous but it feels as if she has finally found confidence in herself and in that has also found what works best for her body style wise. Coco is a beautiful young lady and that yellow dress looked great on her. I loved her hairstyle and her makeup is always on point. Both red dresses were unfortunate choices. They both needed longer dresses last night.
Mindy looks nice but I liked Halle Berry’s silver look better!