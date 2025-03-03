Demi Moore wore an icy Armani to the Oscars & lost the Best Actress Oscar

While I didn’t want Demi Moore to win the Oscar, I actually felt sorry for her when Mikey Madison’s name was called for Best Actress. To be fair, I think even Demi knew it was a toss-up – in the past two months, Demi and Mikey have been splitting the awards down the middle, with Demi picking up the SAG Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice, and Mikey winning the BAFTA, Spirit Award and a lot of critics’ awards. Demi dressed like a winner though – her Armani gown was beautiful and I honestly thought she was going to end up winning, based solely on style vibes. She dressed for success! I like that she went for a very traditional look too.
Felicity Jones also wore Armani – she’s gone for very sleek, simple looks throughout the awards season, probably because she was never a favorite in Best Supporting Actress. Which is a shame – I remember seeing a movie critic/awards-watcher say, back in December, that people should have put some money behind Felicity’s campaign, because she really did a good job in The Brutalist. It’s true. Still, she’s part of yet another Oscar-winning film and she starred opposite another Oscar-winning lead actor (she did the same in The Theory of Everything).
Raffey Cassidy is the British actress who played Zsófia in The Brutalist. A difficult role, and she hasn’t gotten enough attention for what she did in that film. She ended up getting a lot of attention at the Oscars, just because she was the only woman (I saw) wearing Loewe. And it was a really good Loewe too!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Raffey Cassidy arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Demi Moore arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Demi Moore arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Red carpet arrivals at the 97th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theater
Featuring: Demi Moore
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Valerie/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I was glad Mikey won. Demi getting to the Oscars was pretty amazing. So many much better actresses were ignored. But that’s the Oscars. It’s never about best anything.
Happy for Mikey too.👏👏
I actually enjoyed Anora.
Anni infuriated me. Made me laugh. Confused me about her own mendacious intentions and at the end I just felt sorry for her.
All the emotions.🤪
I also hope this is the end of ‘career’ Oscar, than ‘performance’ Oscar pathway that SAG favours.
Both Armani dresses are lovely.
It doesn’t matter what Demi wears because I can’t get past her face anyway. Yikes, she needs to stop.
Has she had a facelift or is it just botox and fillers? Either way, she does not look natural or an older version of herself. Even her bone structure looks different from her GH and St elmo’s fire days.
I really thought Demi was going to take it but I’m not mad that Mickey won, it was well deserved. But I was disappointed that Conclave lost BP to Anora. Not that Anora didn’t deserve it but I thought Conclave deserved it more.
The structure of the dress was exquisite.
But what an upset.😯😯 On par with Anthony Hopkins’ win over Chadwick.