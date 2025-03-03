Elle Fanning wore Sarah Burton-for-Givenchy to her first Oscars: stunning?

Elle Fanning attended the Oscars for the first time! I didn’t even realize that Elle has never attended before, because she’s such a regular at other awards shows. Elle was part of the ensemble for A Complete Unknown, so she’s been hanging out with Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro throughout the awards season. She decided to go all out for her Oscar debut – she wore the first-ever red carpet debut of Sarah Burton’s new collection for Givenchy. It’s honestly a stunning gown and she looked like a princess. The molded bust reminds me of Burton’s work on the Princess of Wales’s wedding gown, actually. It would not surprise me at all if Elle’s look ended up on a lot of brides’ inspo boards. Elle also wore Cartier jewelry (she was so excited that she got pieces out of the Cartier vault).

It would have been so special to see Isabella Rossellini win an Oscar. Alas, it was not to be, and I genuinely feel like Oscar voters made a terrible mistake by not voting for Isabella when they had the chance. Isabella honored people she loved and lost with her Oscar ensemble – a blue velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown to honor the late David Lynch, and the same earrings her mother Ingrid Bergman wore when Bergman won her Oscar. Isabella also wore a Bulgari necklace.

Unfortunately, Isabella had bad mojo coming into the Oscars, because she was accompanied by my nemesis Laura Dern. Dern’s Gucci look was fine, but those bangs!! LMAO.