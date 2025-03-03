Elle Fanning wore Sarah Burton-for-Givenchy to her first Oscars: stunning?

Elle Fanning attended the Oscars for the first time! I didn’t even realize that Elle has never attended before, because she’s such a regular at other awards shows. Elle was part of the ensemble for A Complete Unknown, so she’s been hanging out with Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro throughout the awards season. She decided to go all out for her Oscar debut – she wore the first-ever red carpet debut of Sarah Burton’s new collection for Givenchy. It’s honestly a stunning gown and she looked like a princess. The molded bust reminds me of Burton’s work on the Princess of Wales’s wedding gown, actually. It would not surprise me at all if Elle’s look ended up on a lot of brides’ inspo boards. Elle also wore Cartier jewelry (she was so excited that she got pieces out of the Cartier vault).

It would have been so special to see Isabella Rossellini win an Oscar. Alas, it was not to be, and I genuinely feel like Oscar voters made a terrible mistake by not voting for Isabella when they had the chance. Isabella honored people she loved and lost with her Oscar ensemble – a blue velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown to honor the late David Lynch, and the same earrings her mother Ingrid Bergman wore when Bergman won her Oscar. Isabella also wore a Bulgari necklace.

Unfortunately, Isabella had bad mojo coming into the Oscars, because she was accompanied by my nemesis Laura Dern. Dern’s Gucci look was fine, but those bangs!! LMAO.

8 Responses to "Elle Fanning wore Sarah Burton-for-Givenchy to her first Oscars: stunning?"

  Lady Esther says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Elle did look absolutely stunning, I love the hair and the styling – classic without being twee or screaming I AM THE NEW AUDREY HEPBURN, I SWEAR! And it’s nice to know Sarah Burton can actually fit dresses properly; you wouldn’t know from what Kate Middleton has worn from Burton for McQueen for years. Note to Emma Stone, Monica Barbaro, THIS is how you get a dress properly fitted!

    I do prefer Elle’s sister Dakota as an actress though

  Jais says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:56 am

    It did feel bridal.

  Amy Bee says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:01 am

    Sarah Burton definitely has a certain aesthetic. Look out for Kate wearing Givenchy in the future.

  Nerd says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:05 am

    To me Elle’s hair, makeup and jewelry were spot on. She looked beautiful but her dress for some reason reminded me of the I Love Lucy era of them introducing them getting ready for bed and Lucy wearing a fussy robe and nightgown. I think it’s the bodice, hair, lace and long black fabric hanging from the front that reminds me of a nightgown. It’s cute but I can’t see it past being something a housewife would wear while getting ready for bed.

  Kimmy says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:09 am

    I hope we never find out anything bad about Elle. She almost always has a Disney Princess vibe, but somehow she’s a bubbly, burst of fresh air. She seems lovely to work with and loves the fashion aspect of her job. This might be one of my fav looks she’s ever worn!

  Jay says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:22 am

    The white dress is beautifully fitted, and weirdly more grown up than I remember for Elle? I recall seeing her in a lot of pastel pink pretty pretty princess dresses with huge floofy skirts. Anyway, yes, it is quite bridal, but I like it!

    AndaPanda says:
      March 3, 2025 at 8:30 am

      Elle looks beautiful but I think the color washes her out a bit because of the dress color against her skin tone.

  LadyMTL says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:55 am

    The black belt / bow is giving me Gucci vibes, and I sort of wish it wasn’t white, but overall it’s a very nice look on Elle Fanning. I maybe would have gone with a different necklace, since the one she’s wearing doesn’t really ‘fit’ with the dress style, IMHO.

