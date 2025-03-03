Did Monica Barbaro get the best Dior look of the 2025 Oscars?

In the olden days, Dior would only dress one or two women for the Oscars and Dior was really selective about it. They’ve loosened up a lot, and they ended up dressing two major nominees, one presenter and one of the red-carpet hosts. Mikey Madison got the most-seen Dior look of the night – a pale pink and black look which I did not care for. But for my money, Dior gave Monica Barbaro a much better dress – this is really stunning and I sort of wish Mikey and Monica had switched dresses. Monica also looks so much like Original Kylie Jenner, I have been doing double-takes all awards season. I wonder if Timothee Chalamet has as well. Also: pale pink was definitely one of the colors of the night, so Monica was definitely on-trend.

Embed from Getty Images

Rachel Zegler also got a Dior look, which… eh. I mean, she’s a Disney princess, right? Because she’s Snow White in the live-action film. That’s what this was – some Disney princess vibes.

Julianne Hough’s Dior was nice. It was simple and even rather elegant. I wish it wasn’t this blah beige ombre, but whatever. It’s fine.