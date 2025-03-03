Oscars Hot Guys: what’s going on Andrew Garfield’s sass & rizz these days?

I don’t know what’s gotten into Andrew Garfield, but that man walks around with major BDE lately. Maybe it’s something about his 40s – he’s no longer the soft, sensitive guy who cries through interviews. He’s the heartthrob who looks like he’s DTF anywhere, any time. He’s also dating Monica Barbaro, who was nominated in the supporting category. Andrew chose a brown Gucci look for the Oscars, which I’m not crazy about but he does look good. Oh, Garfield’s biggest fans claim that he went to Turkey for a hair transplant. Was that what shifted everything for him??



.

I’m also including some of the other “hot guys” of the Oscars – I’m sure I’m forgetting people, like Cillian Murphy who only showed up at the very last minute on stage. Colman Domingo (a nominee in the lead category) came with his husband, Raul Domingo. They are too hot!! I’m also including photos of Kieran Culkin and Adrien Brody, both winners last night and unconventional hotties. Sebastian Stan is always an internet-boyfriend for many, and he explained on the red carpet that he couldn’t shave for the Oscars because he’s working right now – he also brought his mom and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. And Jeremy Strong, of course. He wore Loro Piana.