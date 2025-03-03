Oscars Hot Guys: what’s going on Andrew Garfield’s sass & rizz these days?

I don’t know what’s gotten into Andrew Garfield, but that man walks around with major BDE lately. Maybe it’s something about his 40s – he’s no longer the soft, sensitive guy who cries through interviews. He’s the heartthrob who looks like he’s DTF anywhere, any time. He’s also dating Monica Barbaro, who was nominated in the supporting category. Andrew chose a brown Gucci look for the Oscars, which I’m not crazy about but he does look good. Oh, Garfield’s biggest fans claim that he went to Turkey for a hair transplant. Was that what shifted everything for him??
I’m also including some of the other “hot guys” of the Oscars – I’m sure I’m forgetting people, like Cillian Murphy who only showed up at the very last minute on stage. Colman Domingo (a nominee in the lead category) came with his husband, Raul Domingo. They are too hot!! I’m also including photos of Kieran Culkin and Adrien Brody, both winners last night and unconventional hotties. Sebastian Stan is always an internet-boyfriend for many, and he explained on the red carpet that he couldn’t shave for the Oscars because he’s working right now – he also brought his mom and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. And Jeremy Strong, of course. He wore Loro Piana.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Sebastian Stan arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Colman Domingo and Raul Domingo arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Adrien Brody poses backstage with the Oscar® for Actor in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Red carpet arrivals at the 97th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theater
Featuring: Kieran Culkin mit Ehefrau Jazz Charton
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Red carpet arrivals at the 97th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theater
Featuring: Emma Wall, Jeremy Strong
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
That’s Colman’s husband?!
OMG
My jaw dropped at that photo of the two of them
🥵
Sebastian can get it too.
Sebastian looks like a pocket rocket…is he that short?
Andrew is clearly living his best life and I LOVE the brown Gucci! With the glasses it was *chef’s kiss*, he will clearly age like a fine wine. I found Kieran Culkin’s breeding obsession a bit too MAGA Musk for my taste but that’s probably just me…and I won’t ever forgive Brody for stealing Fiennes’ Oscar. Brody is the Hilary Swank of Hollywood IMO, he’s got one trick and rides it to award after award…no range at all.
Jeremy Strong looks great in that color and his wife is STUNNING, how did I not know this?
and the Domingos are too hot for the red carpet they nearly set it on fire LOL
Wow, they are hot together!
I don’t find Adrien Brody attractive at all but also his physical presence doesn’t make sense to me….. like, I don’t know if it’s his posture or what it is. I just look at him like Huh…?
@ladyesther
I don’t think Sebby is short, it must be the camera angle.
I agree wholeheartedly with what you said about Adrien Brody and Hilary “Lisps & Squints her way through every Role” Swank.
Spot on.
I stared at the photo of Coleman and his husband for five minutes last night. My God, that is one gorgeous couple!
Have you seen the Graham Norton clip where Coleman explains how he met his husband? It needs to be a love story!
Wait — maybe it was this site that shared the clip in the first place!
He’s dating a Gemini!
Meh. Andrew Garfield’s new energy gives me the mild ick these days. Some see it as rizz, but to me it reads as steaze.
He’s obviously feeling himself, and that’s fine. I have nothing against him, but no thanks.
Same here. TBH, he gives me Timberlake vibes. Nope.
What gives me the most ick about him these days is the fact that he keeps on defending Mel Gibson any time is being asked about him in interview. Let it go, dude, you’re not even promoting a movie directing by him anymore ! Drop the facist !
Agree he’s obviously feeling himself and his stylist has done great things for him but it’s just a bit too steezy, cheesy and cocky. I hope Monica doesn’t take any BS.
Speaking of they both looked tons better and super hot in their after party outfits. The grey suit was so much better imo and her second dress suited her really well.
Best dressed couple- The Domingo’s.
🏆
Coleman’s husband is so handsome. What a gorgeous couple they are.
Andrew looks fine, but his support of Mel Gibson raises serious concerns for me, and I’m giving him major side eye.
The Domingos looked amazing and I was so charmed by Sebastian and his mom being interviewed on the red carpet. I was rooting for Sebastian or Colman to win. Sebastian maybe had a bit of an advantage this year for me because he gave two world class performances in both The Apprentice and A Different Man. Colman (and the rest of the cast) was amazing in Sing Sing.
I don’t deny that Brody is a good actor but I didn’t think his performance was the best of the past year. Timothy was REALLY good (especially in those final 45 minutes) in Dune 2 and the arc of his character, Paul was perfectly executed. Like Sebastian, he put out multiple excellent performances.
I don’t get the way the Oscar voters think sometimes.
Mikey Madison was and has been a great actress, but I was rooting for Demi
I love Andrew Garfield, he’s exactly my type, kind, handsome, sensitive, intelligent, creative, funny etc….
I don’t know what is going on in her love life, he seems to be in a new ‘relationship’ every single week.
I’m old af but AG is still my imaginary bf. Love the rizz 🔥
Colman and his husband looked phenomenal. Jeremy Strong looked great. Kieran beats Sebastian in more traditional with a black shirt. Andrew Garfield’s brown is really working, but I side eye him over the Mel Gibson praise. That’s a choice. Not a fan. Adrien won as expected with a big brooch. I liked Michael B. Jordan and some of the other guys brooches last year, but not Adrien’s. Annabelle Wallis has a boyfriend that takes her on red carpets now. I like to see what she’s wearing.
Adrien Brody was so obnoxious with his rambling speech and he would.not.stop. Dude, have some respect or everyone else who followed the rules and the audience. Shut it.
Andrew Garfield is feeling himself and I am HERE for it. Shine bright like a diamond!!! Okay I was wondering who that guy with what looked like FANTASTIC bone structure was, who was cheering on the best costume designer. It was Coleman Domingo’s hot husband and I would like to nominate myself to spend the afternoon into a night on the town with them. Just to see what they’re like. Maybe some shopping, a movie and drinks/dinner. I’m more than happy to take one for the Celebitchy team……
Kiernan quit asking your wife in public, making deals with your wife on stage to have more kids! She obviously isn’t ready for more, so stop the ‘cute’ manipulation.