Lupita Nyong’o is one of the latest brand ambassadors for Chanel. Originally, I thought it was bad luck for Lupita, who is usually known as one of the best-dressed women on any given red carpet. I thought she would be confined by Chanel’s tweed-and-pearls philosophy. Instead, something magical happened – Chanel’s designers have been customizing some of their best gowns for Lupita, and she looks like the second coming of Audrey Hepburn. Lupita’s Chanel look at last night’s Oscars was one of my favorites of the night. I love how they incorporated the “Chanel pearls” into her hair.

Fernanda Torres also got a custom Chanel. I thought this was fine? I had a weird premonition that she would win Best Actress, but that did not happen. Her film – I’m Still Here – did win Best International Film, which was thrilling for Brazilians.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel roots are generational – her mother is a long-time Chanel devotee and brand ambassador, and Lily basically inherited the Chanel contract. I know Lily-Rose is the kind of woman Chanel wants to dress, but this is giving me nothing.

Margaret Qualley’s Chanel look was my second-favorite after Lupita’s. There were several women in velvet, and this was one of the better options.

And finally, Penelope Cruz is a long-time Chanel devotee and this felt like something she has already worn a million times, and like it was already in her closet.

10 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o had the best dress out of all of the Chanel-clad Oscar attendees”

  1. SooGyu says:
    March 3, 2025 at 6:25 am

    I am sure a million people have said it before, but Lupita looks like a princess.
    Margaret`s dress is making me think of prom.

  2. Josephine says:
    March 3, 2025 at 6:27 am

    Lupita’s look was stunning up-close but did not read as well from a distance. It almost looked casual from afar. I also think that the fact that she is stunning did some of the lifting for that dress.

  3. Slippers4life says:
    March 3, 2025 at 6:56 am

    I had the same thought. Lupita Nyong’O can make any dress look like the best dress of all time because she is truly one of the most beautiful humans of all time. Up close it’s a super pretty stunning gown, but on anyone else it would look just okay from afar. Lupita could wear a T shirt and jeans and still look like the best dressed.

  4. Jais says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:35 am

    Lupita makes almost anything look good and the pearl details were cute. Margaret’s dress was not super twee! I like the velvet with the open back and the necklace downs the back.

  5. blue says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Penelope’s dress was gorgeous in motion, with all the layers floating.

  6. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:59 am

    Lupita looks stunning in every look, and last night was no exception. However, I felt her gown had a bit too much going on – the bow, corset, and tassels competed for attention. That being said, it was hands-down the best Chanel gown of the night.

  7. Manta says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:01 am

    You don’t do justice to Qualley’s look if you don’t show the back. The plunging back with the dangling crystal necklace between her shoulder blades certainly set the dress apart from a prom frock.
    And it didn’t occur to me on the moment but certain comments saw a nod to The Substance. A win.
    And not feeling the twee dress with the bow. But as others have noted it doesn’t matter since it’s worn by Lupita Nyong’o , who can make anything look great.

  8. Dani says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Margaret Qualley’s dress with the deep v in the back and the backwards necklace were stunning! You didn’t include any pictures of the back of her dress. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/margaret-qualleys-reverse-necklace-stole-232800691.html?guccounter=1

  9. Shoegirl77 says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:47 am

    Possibly my own bias but Lily Rose has the same surly, entitled facial expressions as her father.

