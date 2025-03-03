Lupita Nyong’o had the best dress out of all of the Chanel-clad Oscar attendees

Lupita Nyong’o is one of the latest brand ambassadors for Chanel. Originally, I thought it was bad luck for Lupita, who is usually known as one of the best-dressed women on any given red carpet. I thought she would be confined by Chanel’s tweed-and-pearls philosophy. Instead, something magical happened – Chanel’s designers have been customizing some of their best gowns for Lupita, and she looks like the second coming of Audrey Hepburn. Lupita’s Chanel look at last night’s Oscars was one of my favorites of the night. I love how they incorporated the “Chanel pearls” into her hair.

Fernanda Torres also got a custom Chanel. I thought this was fine? I had a weird premonition that she would win Best Actress, but that did not happen. Her film – I’m Still Here – did win Best International Film, which was thrilling for Brazilians.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel roots are generational – her mother is a long-time Chanel devotee and brand ambassador, and Lily basically inherited the Chanel contract. I know Lily-Rose is the kind of woman Chanel wants to dress, but this is giving me nothing.

Margaret Qualley’s Chanel look was my second-favorite after Lupita’s. There were several women in velvet, and this was one of the better options.

And finally, Penelope Cruz is a long-time Chanel devotee and this felt like something she has already worn a million times, and like it was already in her closet.